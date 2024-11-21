ADVERTISEMENT

Remember last Black Friday when you thought you'd scored the deal of the century? Well, hold onto your wallets because we're about to blow your mind faster than you can say "doorbuster"! We've got 22 Black Friday deals that are so good, they're making last year's prices look like chump change.

That's right, folks – we're talking about discounts so deep, you'll need a submarine to reach them. From beauty steals that'll make your makeup bag swoon to tech gadgets that'll have your inner geek doing cartwheels, these deals are hotter than a freshly baked pie at Thanksgiving dinner. So, grab your credit card, put on your comfiest shopping shoes, and let's dive into a bargain bonanza that'll make your bank account sing!

Wake Up To A Brighter Day With The Sunrise Alarm Clock, Simulating A Gentle Sunrise To Ease You Into Your Morning Routine

Review: "I love all of the sound and light options. My bedroom doesn’t get much light, so it’s nice to have the warm yellow to wake up to. I also use the red light before bed, blue for *mood* lighting, etc. As someone who sleeps with white noise, it was great to have so many options of types of sound. I love how easy it is to adjust the brightness of the light and the display time. All in all this alarm clock is great for the value and I don’t find myself wishing it was any different!" - Sara Garfinkel

amazon.com , Sara Garfinkel Report

Nourish And Revitalize Your Skin With The COSRX Snail Mucin, A Hydrating And Repairing Essence Powered By Snail Secretion Filtrate

Review: "Very well packaged. Nice texture. The most important it's lightweight and does not leave sticky feeling on the face. My skin looks hydrated and very fresh." - Anastasia

amazon.com , Anastasia , Rebecca M. Report

#3

Achieve Salon-Quality Curls Without The Heat Damage With The Innovative Satin Heatless Curling Set

Review: "I did watch a lot of tutorials before and tried another type of heatless curler, but other one didn’t work for me at all. This worked perfectly! I I dried my hair 95% with a hair dryer and then wore this product for about 2-3 hours while doing things around the house. I attached both pictures - right after taking it off and after brushing through. I didn’t put any hair products except hair oil after brushing. It did last for the rest of the day without any additional products. Next time will try it with! I’m happy with my purchase!" - Kristina Kuzmina

amazon.com , Kristina Kuzmina Report

#4

Capture The Road Ahead And Behind With Crystal Clarity Using The Front And Rear Dashcam, Your Ultimate Driving Companion

Review: "Absolutely love this dash cam. I’ve had one previously which had great quality as well, but this one is phenomenal because of the WiFi function. I am able to watch the videos in realtime in case there is an accident and the video needs to be shown to officials. I am able to make sure that there is no corrupted videos either. The video quality is great as well with easy install." - Stephanie

amazon.com , Raymond Gonzalez Report

#5

Cleaning Just Got A Whole Lot Greener (And More Adorable!) With The Compact, Yet Mighty Bissell Little Green Cleaner

Review: "The green machine! This little guy is small but mighty. Easy to handle and light so you can Cary it around to clean anything. It literally cleans my furniture, car, carpets... and the disposal water is nasty when done. Makes my furniture smell Devine and they feel and look like new again." - Kindle Customer

amazon.com , Teresa , Mrs. Augie Report

#6

Blend, Puree, And Pulverize Your Way To Culinary Mastery With The Powerful And Versatile Magic Bullet Blender

Review: "The Magic Bullet Blender is a game-changer for anyone looking to whip up quick and delicious smoothies on the go. Despite its compact size, this 11-piece set packs a powerful punch!" - Rumana

amazon.com , Rumana Report

#7

Snap, Print, And Relive The Instant Magic Of Photography With The Retro-Chic Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

Review: "It’s super easy to use. The photos print quickly, and the quality is great for an instant camera." - Jacqueline

amazon.com , Jacqueline Report

Now, let's talk about turning your shopping cart into a time machine. Imagine snagging deals so good, you'll feel like you've traveled back to a magical realm where prices keep dropping and wallets keep smiling. Whether you're in the market for self-care goodies that'll make you feel like a million bucks (without spending it) or home gadgets that'll transform your living space into a smart-tech paradise, this list has got you covered. It's like Black Friday decided to outdo itself and threw an even bigger, better party – and you're the guest of honor!
#8

Get Creative With Yarn And Make Something Truly Special With The Beginners Crochet Kit, The Perfect Starter Pack For Crafting Cozy Masterpieces

Review: "I’ve been wanting to learn to crochet for a while now and finally found an excuse to! This kit is so cute! The instructions are super easy to follow and the fabric colors are amazing. It is a little pricey but I definitely think it’s worth the money." - Liv

amazon.com , Chrissy Report

Take Your Pickled Game To The Next Level With The Pickleball Paddles, Specifically Designed For Maximum Fun And Competitive Play

Review: "This pickleball set is great for beginners, it feels comfortable and the quality is decent for the price." - sanka

amazon.com , The OG Elf Report

#10

Stay Fueled And Refreshed On-The-Go With The Insulated, BPA-Free Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler - Your New Daily Companion!

Review: "I have been using this water bottle every day the past two months. It is so cute and I love that the straw is silicone on top." - Hailey Marie

amazon.com , Hailey Marie Report

#11

Make Dirt And Grime Disappear Like Magic With The Powerful And Easy-To-Use Car Cleaning Gel

Review: "This is great!! It actually picks up quite a bit and left my car soo much cleaner especially those hard to get spaces." - Jessica

amazon.com Report

#12

Conceal And Heal Blemishes In A Star-Studded Way With These Cute And Effective Star Shaped Pimple Patches

Review: "I got these for my daughter for her birthday to stock her new vanity that she got. She loves these but they are always sold out in stores. Will be getting these from Amazon again." - Heidi Homanick

amazon.com , Xeno , Yasya Kapeliushna Report

#13

Organize Your Space And Add A Touch Of Personality With The Compact And Versatile Bluetooth Label Maker

Review: "It works great, you can get different styles of labels and the app is easy to use. Battery life is great. The print is clear. Really great value for the money." - Brenda

amazon.com , Elizabeth Darcy Report

#14

Snuggle Up For A Movie Night Or Snack Attack With The Fast And Fun Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper

Review: "I found this little gem on Amazon and it's the perfect size for popcorn for one (there's a larger size, too) it's super easy to clean and use. I can also flavor it however I want. Just follow the directions, and you'll be munching some delicious popcorn in no time!" - S. R. Ziegler

amazon.com , S. R. Ziegler Report

But the savings don't stop at just being kind to your wallet. These deals are on a mission to prove that patience really is a virtue (especially when it comes to online shopping). Gone are the days of impulse buying and buyer's remorse. With these twice-as-nice prices, you're not just getting a bargain – you're getting bragging rights. From everyday essentials that'll make adulting a breeze to fun finds that'll inject some joy into your daily routine, there's something here for every shopping list and every budget. So get ready to click faster than a caffeinated cheetah and cart away with deals so good, you'll want to frame your receipt. After all, who says lightning can't strike twice? Especially when it's in the form of jaw-dropping discounts!
#15

Power Up Anywhere, Anytime With The Convenient And Compact Portable Phone Charger For iPhone That Plugs Directly Into Your Phone - No Cables Needed

Review: "I love the size of this portable charger, you can use your phone while charging with no problem and take it everywhere, it’s not heavy, great quality and charges fast." - Daniel Hoefnagel

amazon.com , Cindy Report

#16

Relax, Recharge, And Release Tension With The Powerful And Soothing Massage Gun, Bringing Professional-Grade Massage Therapy To The Comfort Of Your Own Home

Review: "Very effective and efficient for massages, easy to use, several speed settings to choose from and had a perfect handle to fit my small hands." - NB

amazon.com , Mercedez Report

#17

Grow, Discover, And Marvel At The Wonders Of Crystal Formation With The Fascinating And Educational National Geographic Mega Crystal Growing Kit

Review: "Got these for my young nieces, they thought it was the best thing ever! Highly recommended for curious little minds!" - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Nicole Caple Report

#18

Ash Out In Style With Voluminous, Full Lashes Courtesy Of The Iconic And Beloved Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

Review: "Easy to apply, difficult to make a mess while applying. You really have to try to make it clump on your lashes. I'm not a master makeup artist and even I can get decent results. It stays put and comes off easily with micellar water." - Finngirl

amazon.com , Serena Jones , aaliyah Report

#19

Illuminate Your Space With Vibrant, Energy-Efficient Glow Using The Versatile And Ultra-Long 100ft Of LED Light

Review: "My son wanted lighting for his room and after searching for traditional rope lights, I came across these! Very thin and tape-like, and honestly I don’t know how well they would look, BUT, wow! They were amazing when we lit them. Installation was pretty smooth. It does help if you have a bare room and don’t have to maneuver furniture. Tape has very strong hold. Love it and highly recommend!" - Shauna S.

amazon.com , Bruce Spero Report

Roll Your Way To A Radiant Glow! This Gua Sha & Jade Roller Set Is The Self-Care Duo Your Skin Has Been Dreaming Of

Review: "It came very quick and is not cheaply made. I love that and I use it every day." - Blessed With The Hands

amazon.com , Tyler Phelps Report

#21

Tired Of Looking Like You Haven't Slept Since The Stone Age? These Gold Under-Eye Patches Will Banish Those Dark Circles And Have You Looking Bright-Eyed And Bushy-Tailed

Review: "These little gold under eye patches provide almost immediate relief to puffy eyes and dark circles." - Amazon Customer

amazon.com , Susan , niccay Report

This Chopper Does It All! This All-In-1 Vegetable Chopper Is The Kitchen Gadget That Will Make You Feel Like A Culinary Superhero

Review: "This product is a real time saver in the kitchen! I love the added safety features, too, including a convenient storage case for sharp blades, utensils to clean blades with & safety glove! Easy to operate & clean this product. Effective, efficient! Love it!" - Dalana R Bewley Huss

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Amazon Customer Report

