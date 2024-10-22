From unconventional uses for everyday products to techniques that'll make your makeup last longer than your last relationship, these Reddit-approved hacks are about to become your new beauty bible. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newbie navigating the world of contour and highlight, prepare to have your mind blown and your beauty game forever changed.

When TikTok beauty hacks are so last year, the beauty experts from Reddit come to your rescue! We've scoured the digital depths of everyone's favorite forum to bring you 18 game-changing tips straight from the lips of the internet's most savvy beauticians. These aren't your average "apply moisturizer daily" snippets of advice – we're talking about industry secrets so transformative, you'll want to redo your whole makeup bag!

#1 "Also, it took years before I realized the face wash I was purchasing was not actually cleaning my skin. I bought a new one and my skin hasn’t been this good in years!" - grodemonster Share icon Finding the right face wash can be a game-changer, as our beauty pro discovered. A truly effective cleanser doesn't just remove surface dirt, but also tackles impurities and balances the skin's pH. That's where K-beauty cleansing face wash comes in – a gentle yet potent blend of ingredients that deeply cleanse and nourish the skin. With this K-beauty superstar, you can say goodbye to ineffective cleansing and hello to radiant, rejuvenated skin!



Review: "I absolutely love this face wash, I’ve been using for at least a few months now and it leaves my face feeling clean and refreshed. The bottle is big and lasts forever, you only need a small amount. I will definitely be ordering it again and again!" - miak23



#2 "For me it’s learning heatless curls and protective hair styles. I have straight fine hair and this has helped immensely for my hair!!! Even with bleached hair my hair is still very healthy!!!" - AlwaysChic38 Share icon For those with straight fine hair, achieving lush locks can be a daily challenge. But our expert's tip highlights the transformative power of heatless curls and protective hair styles! And it's easier than you think, thanks to simple, innovative tools like a heatless curl headband. By taking heat out of the styling equation, you minimize damage and maximize shine and natural bounce.



Review: "I was very impressed by these! I was able to wrap my hair in a couple minutes at night and my hair was VERY curly in the morning. Very comfortable to sleep in and lots of teaching videos online to watch and learn. Nice heatless option!" - Momma of 4



#3 "Silk/satin pillowcases are a game changer for skin and hair. It helps with preventing friction overall and helps with wrinkles, helps minimise breakage and frizz for hair. It also just feels nice" - moonstarhunter Share icon Sleep your way to better skin and hair? Yes, please! As our expert swears by, switching to a satin pillowcase can be a total game-changer. The smooth, gentle fabric reduces friction, which means fewer wrinkles and fine lines, and less hair breakage and frizz. Plus, it's just plain comfy! By making the simple swap to a satin pillowcase, you can wake up to a softer, more radiant complexion and silky, healthy-looking locks – without changing your skincare or haircare routine. Talk about a beauty sleep hack!



Review: "Ahhh, these pillowcases are everything. They’re so silky smooth that it feels like my head’s floating on a cloud. No more waking up with bedhead or weird creases on my face. They’re super gentle on my hair and skin, and the hidden zipper is a nice touch—keeps the pillow from sneaking out in the middle of the night. Plus, they’re breathable and cooling, making hot nights way more bearable. Literally feels like a beauty sleep upgrade." - Alexandra



#4 "Nivea in shower body lotion that you rinse off is my game changer" - Regular-Law1057 Share icon The secret to silky, hydrated skin? It's all about locking in moisture while you're still in the shower! As our expert raves, the Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion is a total game-changer. By applying it while your skin is still warm and damp, you're allowing the nourishing ingredients to penetrate deeper, leaving you with irresistibly soft, supple skin. And the best part? You simply rinse it off, making it a convenient and fuss-free addition to your daily shower routine. Genius!



Review: "I love this product. It truly does make your skin feel soft and hydrated. My skin gets extremely dry in the winter months but this will be a game changer this winter. I also love the way it smells and it is not oily and does not leave residue." - Strawberry Peach



#5 "Using an enzyme powder cleanser- nothing has made more of a difference! My skin is so much less congested and brighter. The esthetician that does my facials recommended it for me and I am forever grateful" - Overall-Training8760 Share icon As our expert tells, switching to a Pro Enzyme Wash has been a total game-changer for their skin. With its gentle yet effective formula, this cleanser uses enzymes to break down dead skin cells and unclog pores, leaving skin feeling smoother, brighter, and less congested. And with the expert recommendation of an esthetician, you can trust that this product is the real deal. By incorporating Pro Enzyme Wash into your daily routine, you can say goodbye to dull, clogged skin and hello to a radiant, glowing complexion that's simply lit from within!



Review: "Very nice for my combination, acne-prone skin. It helps to keep the sebum in-check, which is ideal since I have excess sebum especially on my nose. My skin is much more clear. I love the polished look and feel of my skin after using...and that's not even from scrubbing abrasively. Overall, happy with it!" - This is me



#6 "Wash your makeup brushes. It’s common sense, but we all don’t do it enough!!" - lboiles Share icon The dirty truth about makeup brushes! As our expert reminds us, washing your brushes regularly is a no-brainer, but it's easy to let it slip. That's why a good makeup brush cleaner liquid is a must-have. This gentle yet effective formula makes quick work of dirt, grime, and leftover makeup, leaving your brushes clean, sanitized, and ready for their next use. By keeping your brushes clean, you're not only preventing the buildup of bacteria and germs, but also ensuring a smoother, more even makeup application. So, get into the habit of giving your brushes a good clean – your skin will thank you!



Review: "I only used a droplet for each of my brushes and it cleaned everything so thoroughly! It even made the brushes feel softer. I washed about 13 brushes or so and I'm not even 1/4th of the bottle. I also used it in my sponges and it did a wonderful job! Everything looks new again." - Andre Aquiler



We're just getting started on this journey to ultimate beauty enlightenment but don't zip up your beauty bag just yet! As we continue to dive deeper into the treasure trove of Reddit wisdom, you'll discover tricks so clever, you'll want to give these digital beauty gurus a virtual high-five. Get ready to take notes, because your skincare and makeup routines are about to level up like never before.

#7 "Even if your skin is oily, you still need moisturizer. In fact, it may be overproducing oil because it’s dry" - azcurlygurl Share icon The counterintuitive truth about oily skin! As our expert points out, a greasy complexion can often be a cry for help – a sign that your skin is parched and desperate for hydration. That's where a rich, non-comedogenic moisturizer like CeraVe Moisturising Cream comes in. By providing long-lasting hydration and repairing the skin's natural barrier, this cream helps calm the skin's oil-producing glands, reducing excess sebum and leaving you with a balanced, radiant complexion.



Review: "My go-to moisturizer for my face and body is now CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. It hydrates my dry skin perfectly without making it feel oily. It helps repair my skin's barrier and retain moisture using hyaluronic acid and ceramides. I like that it's non-comedogenic, oil-free, and fragrance-free, which makes it ideal for everyday usage. For a long-lasting supply, the 19-ounce jar is ideal. All things considered, this cream is an excellent option for maintaining moisturized, soft, and healthy skin!"- Ep Lewis



#8 "Shaving peach fuzz off of face! Makes my foundation look 1000% better" - [deleted] Share icon The secret to a flawless face? Exfoliating those pesky peach fuzz hairs, of course! And the easiest way to do it? With a dermaplaning tool, a simple yet genius device that gently whisks away dead skin cells and unwanted hairs, revealing a silky-smooth canvas for makeup. By removing the fuzz, you're not only ensuring a more even foundation application, but also helping your skin care products penetrate deeper and work more effectively. Talk about a win-win!



Review: "So helpful for me to touch up eye-brows and any unwanted facial hair. I always make sure to take an alcohol to the blade to prevent any infection or buildup of bacteria! All in all, highly recommend :)" - Nai



#9 "Have you tried using jojoba oil on your nails? It helps them grow like crazy if you want them longer. You have to be consistent and apply it a few times a day but it works!" - vanimbeauty Share icon Jojoba oil can work wonders for nail growth. And with the added bonus of vitamin E in this cuticle oil, you're giving your nails an extra dose of nourishment and protection. By applying it consistently a few times a day, you can stimulate healthy nail growth and achieve the long, strong nails of your dreams. Plus, this oil's moisturizing properties will keep your cuticles soft and hydrated. So, get ready to grow your nails like crazy with this simple yet effective tip!



Review: "I’ve had a nail biting problem for over 13 years and my nails were always brittle and thin. I started using this product about a year ago and my nails grow SO FAST and THICK. I just reordered it because I ran out (it lasts months) and I’m so excited. I used another nail oil but my nails kept breaking and were still really thin and bendy. I can’t recommend this enough!" - Delaney



#10 "For me that’s self tanner at home. I love it! I used to only do it for special occasions and now I do it more often. Whenever I get in a slump about my self image I’m like wait am I really feeling this way or do I just feel pale? I put self tanner on and I’m like I’m gorgeous haha. I can appreciate my curves when I have it on and I just feel more done" - waffleironone Share icon A good self tanner can be a total game-changer for both skin tone and self-image. And with Bondi Sands Natural Looking Self Tanner, you can achieve a sun-kissed glow that's both effortless and empowering. Whether you're prepping for a special occasion or just need a pick-me-up, this easy-to-use formula leaves you with a natural-looking tan that enhances your curves and brightens your complexion. As our expert proves, a little self tanner can go a long way in shifting your mindset and helping you feel like the best version of yourself – gorgeous, indeed!



Review: "I’ve been self tanning for about 15 years. I’ve tried so many brands. This one is my favorite. I have been consistently using it for awhile. Goes on smoothly and blends easily. It fades naturally. Plus, the scent is so good. I never feel like I smell weird after applying. Definitely recommend!" - KendraJaconetti



#11 "If your hair is curly and fine with low porosity (the kind that goes limp very easily), use a leave-in conditioner as a rinse-out. It’s much more lightweight and still does the job!" - pigadaki Share icon The secret to managing curly, fine hair? Using a leave-in conditioner in a whole new way! If you have low-porosity locks that tend to go limp, try using a leave-in conditioner like Grow Long Leave-In Conditioner as a rinse-out treatment instead. This clever hack allows you to reap the benefits of a moisturizing leave-in without weighing your hair down. By rinsing it out, you're left with a lightweight, non-greasy dose of nourishment that helps detangle, soften, and add shine to your curls – without the risk of flattening them. Genius!



Review: "I love how this conditioner with ginseng not only strengthens and promotes hair growth but also gives my hair a beautiful shine. It’s become a crucial part of my curly hair care routine totally would recommend!!!" - naoual e.



#12 "Water filter for my shower head. Absolute game changer for the health of my hair, scalp, and skin" - nemolizard Share icon The secret to softer, healthier skin and hair? It starts in the shower! Installing a shower filter has been a total game-changer for the health of their hair, scalp, and skin. By removing impurities and minerals from the water, a shower filter helps to reduce frizz and dryness, while also soothing and calming the scalp. Plus, with cleaner water, your skin is better able to absorb moisture and nutrients, leaving you with a radiant glow. Make the simple switch to a shower filter and get ready to reap the rewards of softer, healthier hair and skin!



Review: "Super easy to install, and is wonderful for my hair and skin. Everything feels way softer. Very surprised and impressed by the results. Who knew such a simple change could have such a positive effect on my life." - Dami



Alright, beauty buffs, it's time to buckle up for the last round of our Reddit-fueled revelation. The following tips are so groundbreaking, you might just find yourself bookmarking this page for future reference (don't worry, we won't tell). From unexpected uses for your favorite products to techniques that'll make you feel like a bona fide makeup magician, these beautician-backed secrets are about to become your new obsession. So grab your brushes, ready your face, and let's continue this epic journey to beauty greatness!

#13 "Just buy an epilator and you don’t have to do yoga in the shower to shave. it’s cheaper and less messy than waxing, and it only hurts the first time. Kind of similar to getting a tattoo after that" - Ramblingsofthewriter Share icon The freedom from frustrating shaving sessions! Investing in a Braun epilator can be a total liberator. No more awkward yoga poses in the shower or worrying about nicks and cuts. This efficient and cost-effective device removes unwanted hair from the root, leaving you with smooth skin for weeks. And while it may sting the first time, our expert compares it to getting a tattoo – after the initial session, it's a breeze! With a Braun epilator, you can say goodbye to messy waxing and hello to silky, hair-free skin.



Review: "Why didn't I start using this year's ago?! I will never shave or pluck again. Minimal discomfort, a little bit of a sting. That's it! My skin feels so smooth and silky after using. I will recommend this product to all of my friends. A very good quality device, I'm so glad I bought this brand. Buy this ladies, you won't be sorry!" - cleda cockrum



#14 "To keep my lips moisturized at all times / apply lip balm several times during the day and not just when they feel dry or chapped. Almost like keeping my lips slugged. I feel like they’ve naturally and visibly plumped up ever since i started doing that" - Indigo_222 Share icon The secret to luscious, plump lips? Keeping them constantly moisturized! Applying lip balm multiple times a day, even when your lips don't feel dry, can make all the difference. By keeping your lips "slugged" with a rich, nourishing balm like Laneige, you're locking in moisture and protecting them from the elements. And the result? Visibly plumper, healthier-looking lips that feel amazing. By making lip balm a regular part of your daily routine, you can say goodbye to dryness and hello to a softer, more luscious pout.



Review: "I absolutely love this lip balm! This is my 3rd time buying it and I have gotten many of my friends and family to use it as well. It keeps my lips super hydrated, soft, and glossy which I love. I also appreciate that it is not sticky and lasts a while on my lips. In my opinion, it is worth the money and definitely a staple for me. I keep one in my purse, car, and bedroom at all times!" - Sara



#15 "Sunscreen. Sunscreen. Sunscreen. Every single day" - Few-Passanger6461 Share icon The ultimate skincare mantra: Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen! Applying sunscreen every single day is crucial for protecting your skin from the harsh effects of the sun. And with a lightweight, non-greasy formula like Drytouch Sunscreen, you can enjoy broad-spectrum protection without feeling weighed down. Whether you're spending the day outdoors or just running errands, this daily habit can help prevent premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. So, make sunscreen a non-negotiable part of your daily routine and give your skin the protection it deserves!



Review: "sunscreen is very lightweight, have a light scent, and makes your skin very moisturized after applying. Absorbs quickly to your skin, doesn't leave much residue, and most importantly does not make your skin feels oily. I've been using this sunscreen for 3 weeks, and havent cause any irritation or breakout yet. Easy to apply and very convenient, can be carry around anywhere. Would definitely buy this product again, highly recommend" - Vy Phung



#16 "Exfoliate before you shave" - Fishbate333 Share icon The secret to a silky-smooth shave? Exfoliating beforehand! Gently removing dead skin cells and other impurities with a sugar scrub like Vanilla Shea Sugar Scrub helps create a smooth canvas for shaving. By exfoliating first, you're allowing your razor to glide more easily over your skin, reducing the risk of ingrown hairs, razor burn, and other irritations. Plus, this sweet treat of a scrub leaves your skin feeling soft, nourished, and utterly pampered. So, make exfoliating a pre-shave ritual and get ready to reveal radiant, healthy-looking skin!



Review: "This product is amazing! The smoothness of it is amazing, and it makes your skin extremely soft. The product is a little thick so a little goes a long way. The smell is beautiful. It has a long lasting gorgeous smell. You can put this product anywhere on your body. I defiantly recommend!!❤️" - Amazing



#17 "Dry brushing! I don’t know if I believe the beauty results they claim (cellulite etc). But all I know is that I feel fantastic from it. So energized and light. Doing a good dry brush, and then a cold rinse makes me feel refreshed from the inside out" - Stellazul11 Share icon While the beauty benefits of dry brushing, such as reducing cellulite, are still debated, one thing is certain: it can have a profound impact on your overall sense of well-being. By stimulating blood flow, removing dead skin cells, and boosting circulation, dry brushing can leave you feeling invigorated and revitalized. And when paired with a cold rinse, it's like a wake-up call for your entire body! So, grab a dry brush and start your day off right with a refreshing, rejuvenating ritual that will leave you feeling fantastic.



Review: "The bristles are the perfect between soft and hard. I can't believe what a difference it's made in releasing toxins in my body! I use this every time before showering. The handle is a little bit loose but I have small hands. But I can still make it work just fine. It's made my skin so much more smooth! Great value for the money!" - Holly Petersen



#18 "Using setting spray BEFORE I set with powder, not after. This has made a HUGE difference in how my makeup looks....soooo much better! It lasts longer and doesnt separate or look patchy anymore and this is the only change I made" - MackenzieMay5 Share icon By spritzing setting spray first, you're creating a smooth, even surface for your powder to adhere to, ensuring a flawless finish that lasts. This simple switch has made a huge difference for our expert, eliminating patchiness and separation, and leaving their makeup looking fresh and perfect all day. So, try flipping the script on your makeup routine and give your skin a smooth, airbrushed finish with a spritz of setting spray before powder!



Review: "I love this staying spray. The mist is very light and fine making the application even. The dewy finish is not overly dewy, you end up with a natural glow when dry. The finished feel isn't tacky at all. Highly recommend." - Catrice Johnson

