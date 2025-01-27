Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Selena Gomez Responds After Being Slammed For Posting Herself Crying For “The Children”
Celebrities, News

Selena Gomez Responds After Being Slammed For Posting Herself Crying For “The Children”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

4

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez is facing backlash after sharing a video on her Instagram where she was seen crying in response to the latest immigration policies issued by the United States’ current administration.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t,” the 32-year-old said.

“I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez faced backlash after posting a video crying about immigration policies.
  • Critics accuse Gomez of making the issue about her instead of focusing on impacted lives.
  • Gomez deleted her video and followed up with a message addressing the criticism.

While the actress’ intentions and tears may have been genuine, the reaction on social media was far from supportive, with many users accusing Gomez of putting herself at the center of a situation that wasn’t about her. 

“Selena always finds a way to make it about her feelings. This isn’t the time for performative tears, it’s about real lives being affected,” one netizen wrote.

RELATED:

    Selena Gomez was forced to delete a video of her crying about immigration after netizens accused of “making it about herself”

    Selena Gomez in an elegant blue gown, smiling at a formal event.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    “Instead of crying on camera, maybe Selena should use her platform to share resources, donate, or raise awareness in a more constructive way,” another user argued. “Celebrities crying into their phones doesn’t help at all.”

    The backlash got so bad that Gomez was forced to delete her video, posting a follow-up story with a black background that read: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Selena Gomez crying while wiping tears.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Gomez is not a stranger to showing her emotions publicly, becoming known for wearing them on her sleeve in videos and charitable events.

    The actress has made an effort in the past to connect herself to the plight of immigrants, emotionally sharing her family’s immigration story in a 2019 Netflix docuseries called Living Undocumented.

    Selena Gomez crying while wiping tears.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Gomez was also recently snubbed at the Oscars, receiving no nominations for her work, which some of her fans believe has put an extra layer of pressure on her shoulders, making the recent news about immigration hit much harder.

    “Oh Selena. You can show empathy without making it a spectacle. When you make it a dramatic spectacle, you make it less about the cause and more about you,” a user wrote.

    The actress has contributed to many charities over the years, delivering emotional speeches at events and fundraisers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Selena Gomez in a white robe with smoky eye makeup, looking reflective under bright lights.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    The actress has made a conscious effort to participate in as many charities as possible, including UNICEF and the Rare Impact Fund, a non-profit dedicated to fund research on mental health issues.

    Selena Gomez sitting on a couch, wearing headphones and a cozy outfit, exuding a calm demeanor.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    For instance, in October 2024, Gomez similarly cried on camera during a charity event, after a young fan introduced her as someone who “leads generations with confidence, style, and grace.”

    Black screen with text overlay: "Apparently it's not ok to show empathy for people," related to Selena Gomez's response.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    The emotional moment came after the singer announced that the sales of her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, will go towards helping the Rare Impact Fund with their efforts.

    “Your support means so much to me, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have the opportunity to #MakeARareImpact for the second year. Thank you guys,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Pop Crave (@popcravenow)

    Despite her emotional transparency, both fans and critics agreed that her crying publicly over the delicate matter of immigration was doing more harm than good.

    Many pointed out that the center of attention should be on the consequences of the measure, rather than her feelings this time around.

    “She’s an angel.” While many criticized her for crying on Instagram, others offered words of encouragement and thanked her for her charity work

    Tweet discussing reactions to posting crying videos online, related to Selena Gomez controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EricsElectrons

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Selena Gomez crying post.

    Image credits: YngJackieAprile

    Tweet screenshot about Selena Gomez being accused of seeking attention.

    Image credits: Koreanhoneyyy

    Tweet screenshot responding to Selena Gomez's post about children.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: degenlifer

    Tweet questioning intentions in response to Selena Gomez's post about herself crying.

    Image credits: 0xm0m0

    Tweet responding to Selena Gomez criticism for posting emotional content about children.

    Image credits: debleenaskr

    Tweet about Selena Gomez showing sympathy and support amidst controversy, highlighting her caring nature.

    Image credits: yourdailybirds

    Tweet supporting Selena Gomez's advocacy for children, highlighting her impactful voice and inspiring change.

    Image credits: Its_Slowlife

    Tweet praising Selena Gomez for speaking out, calling her "an angel.

    Image credits: americanreqiuem

    Tweet discussing emotional response to children’s suffering and challenges faced by undocumented families.

    Image credits: theteapolice

    Tweet about Selena Gomez's right to cry, discussing issues of deportation and immigrant parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: harryshouse3

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    4

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    4

    Open list comments

    5

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Showing empathy or discussing mercy is not in favour with the new fascists. America is different now.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is a professional actor, she was working on her craft. An audition perhaps.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Showing empathy or discussing mercy is not in favour with the new fascists. America is different now.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    paul-sloan63 avatar
    Paul Sloan
    Paul Sloan
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She is a professional actor, she was working on her craft. An audition perhaps.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda