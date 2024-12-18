ADVERTISEMENT

A Sculptor from Hong Kong, Johnson Tsang, is mesmerizing people with his ability to capture realistic emotions mixed with surrealism. Over 20 years ago, the artist introduced expressive forms that mimicked the appearance of splattered liquids, leading to his famous Yuanyang series. The collection was later collected by the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Yingge Ceramics Museum of Taiwan.

Since then, the artist has developed unique techniques, and his work has earned prestigious prizes. Johnson is the first Chinese artist to receive both a Special Prize from the Korea Gyeonggi International Ceramix Biennale 2011 International Competition and the Grand Prize in the 2012 Taiwan International Ceramics Biennale.

We invite you to scroll down to explore this amazing artist's work and witness his craftsmanship for yourself.

More info: johnsontsangart.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

Two surrealist sculptures of faces blending into each other, illustrating a fusion of realism and surrealism in art.

    #2

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism, featuring expressive faces in a wooden frame with one face extending outward.

    #3

    Surrealist sculpture blending realism with expressive hands emerging from a blank face.

    #4

    Surrealism and realism blend in this expressive sculpture of a face with a hand covering the mouth, evoking deep emotion.

    kristina law
    kristina law
    kristina law
    Community Member
    9 hours ago

    I hate how much this triggered me. Very well done and so powerful!

    #5

    Sculptor's surreal art blending realism, with a distorted human face design in white.

    #6

    Surreal sculpture blending realism with dynamic, flowing shapes on a textured gray background.

    #7

    Realism and surrealism blend in expressive sculpted faces pressed into a square frame.

    #8

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism shows a face with a broken facade and metal cage-like structure, hung by a hook.

    #9

    Surrealist sculpture of a face being pressed by a hand, blending realism and surrealism in expressive art.

    #10

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism, featuring a face and hand emerging from stretched fabric.

    #11

    Realism and surrealism merge in expressive sculpture of a face illuminated by a lamp.

    #12

    Realistic and surreal sculpted head with a relaxed child figure on grassy surface.

    #13

    Surrealistic sculpture featuring a splash design on a realistic face, highlighting expressive art techniques.

    #14

    A surreal sculpture blending realism, depicting a face being squeezed by hands, showcasing expressive art techniques.

    #15

    Surrealist sculpture of a teardrop shape with an expressive human face blending realism and surrealism.

    #16

    Surreal sculptural artwork blending realism with a large head and a smiley face design.

    #17

    Realism and surrealism blend in a sculpted face with crumbling features, showcasing expressive art.

    #18

    Surrealism and realism blend in a sculptor's expressive artwork depicting hands intertwined with a face.

    #19

    Surreal art sculpture featuring a white ceramic axe with a child's face blended into the design.

    #20

    Surrealist sculpture of a human face with a door and welcome mat, blending realism and surrealism in art.

    #21

    A framed sculpture blending realism and surrealism, featuring an expressive human face with an open mouth.

    #22

    Realism and surrealism blend in expressive sculpture of cups with fluid forms.

    #23

    A surreal sculpture blending two faces, highlighting expressive art realism.

    #24

    Surreal sculpture blending realism with red rope details, showcasing expressive facial features.

    #25

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism, depicting a head with a cross planted on its surface.

    #26

    Surrealist sculpture of an abstract face merging into two kissing figures, highlighting expressive art blending realism and surrealism.

    #27

    Realism and surrealism blend in a sculpture of a figure curled up within a textured head.

    #28

    Surrealist sculpture of a melting face blending realism and surrealism with expressive details on a gray background.

    #29

    Expressive sculpture blending realism and surrealism in a face with a stretched surface.

    #30

    Surrealist sculpture blending realism, featuring a large human face with a smaller figure emerging from its eyes and mouth.

    #31

    Surrealist sculpture of a face being squeezed by large hands, blending realism and surrealism.

    #32

    Realism and surrealism in expressive sculptural art featuring multiple emotive faces on a square panel.

    #33

    Surreal sculpture of a laughing face blending realism and imagination, featuring expressive artistic detail.

    #34

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism, depicting a joyful, large-headed baby figure in a seated pose.

    #35

    Realism and surrealism sculpture resembling intertwined masks on a table.

    #36

    Surreal sculpture of a face in expressive art style, tied with a blue string.

    #37

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism: a cracked head with a red heart at the center.

    #38

    Surrealism and realism blend in a sculpted human face with a sleeping figure inside.

    #39

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism of a baby with wings on grass in a park.

    #40

    A sculpture blending realism and surrealism, featuring an expressive human face with carved shapes and glowing accents.

    #41

    Surrealist sculptural art depicting four expressive baby faces with surreal features, blending realism and surrealism.

    #42

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism: panda touching a human face on a gray wall.

    #43

    Realistic and surreal sculptural art depicting a child with an exaggerated head and expression, sitting at a table.

    #44

    Surreal sculpture featuring a face with a swirling spiral design, blending realism and surrealism.

    #45

    Ceramic sculpture blending realism and surrealism, featuring a partially concealed human face in a cylindrical form.

    #46

    Realism and surrealism blended in expressive sculpted faces stacked together.

    #47

    Sculpture blending realism and surrealism with a cracked, expressive face design on a smooth background.

    #48

    Surrealism and realism merge in a sculpted face with a cracked brick texture and wire details on top.

    #49

    Sculptor's face sculpture blending realism with surrealism; features trees and paths on head.

    #50

    Surrealism and realism blend in a sculpted white rose with human faces against a black background.

    #51

    Realism and surrealism blend in expressive sculpted face with speech bubble saying “I love u!”

    #52

    Six expressive sculpted baby faces blend realism and surrealism in an artistic portrayal.

    #53

    Close-up of a sculpted face blending realism and surrealism, framed by a blue border.

