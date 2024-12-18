ADVERTISEMENT

A Sculptor from Hong Kong, Johnson Tsang, is mesmerizing people with his ability to capture realistic emotions mixed with surrealism. Over 20 years ago, the artist introduced expressive forms that mimicked the appearance of splattered liquids, leading to his famous Yuanyang series. The collection was later collected by the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Yingge Ceramics Museum of Taiwan.

Since then, the artist has developed unique techniques, and his work has earned prestigious prizes. Johnson is the first Chinese artist to receive both a Special Prize from the Korea Gyeonggi International Ceramix Biennale 2011 International Competition and the Grand Prize in the 2012 Taiwan International Ceramics Biennale.

We invite you to scroll down to explore this amazing artist's work and witness his craftsmanship for yourself.

More info: johnsontsangart.com | Instagram | Facebook