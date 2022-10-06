To keep the tension and frights at bay, we've compiled a bunch of ghost jokes and spooky skeleton jokes to tickle your funniest bone! Do you know of any more Halloween jokes? Was there a scary joke you will equip at the upcoming Halloween shindig? Let us know!

So it's fair to say that often, comedy and horror come hand in hand. And for all the adrenaline junkies, the tension and the mix of emotions created by throwing some horror jokes and laughs to neutralize intense scares is precisely what they are looking for. While scary Halloween jokes are not meant to startle, they provide quality entertainment for the fans of the genre and all things ghoulish.

According to a recent survey , almost one-quarter of polled Americans revealed that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays. Halloween doesn't cease to be so popular because it satisfies humans' fundamental need to explore and even celebrate the enigmas that frighten us. However, to relieve the tension, the humor element is often needed. Therefore, many horror movies tend to utilize it by throwing some creepy jokes or funny elements into context. This is also why the conjunction of two utterly opposing film genres, horror-comedy , has been making bank at the box office .

With it being officially October and Halloween soon approaching, everyone's in the mood for some early holiday prep: getting their Halloween decorations up, browsing for Halloween costume ideas , and making a list of ghost movies to binge-watch on All Hallows Eve. Yet, there's one more thing missing on the to-do list: a list of scary jokes just to keep the horror meter in check.

#1 What's the best thing you can do if you're feeling lonely?



Watch a scary movie. You won't feel lonely anymore.

#2 Being a baby must be scary. Imagine going to sleep and waking up in Walmart.

#3 What classes do witches love in school?



Spelling!

#4 What kind of music are balloons scared of?



Pop music!

#5 A single zombie is scary, but a row of zombies forms something even scarier... a deadline.

#6 "I swiped left because her Tinder profile looked scary. I was afraid I might get ghosted."

#7 Who won the skeleton beauty contest?



No body.

#8 Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?



They have a lot of spirit!

#9 What is hot and scary at the same time?



Ghost pepper!

#10 Why was the fart scary?



Because the sound came from the morgue.

#11 What starts with T and ends in X and adults are the most scared of it?



Tax.

#12 What music was the mummy listening to on Halloween?



Wrap music.

#13 Where do ghosts mostly go on vacations?



Boohamas!

#14 Where do rich, fashionable ghosts shop?



Boo-tiques!

#15 Why are mummies scared to go on vacations?



Because they are scared that they'll relax and unwind!

#16 How can you tell if a vampire has a cold?



He's always coffin!

#17 What is a vampire’s favourite fruit?



Necktarines!

#18 "My mom told me that if I watched scary movies, the monster could come out of the TV and haunt the house... so I only watched them at my friends' house."

#19 That "Born to Be Wild" song is actually pretty scary. Especially the part where they find a head out on the highway.

#20 What’s the difference between a homeless clown and a scary clown?



One is penniless and the other is Pennywise.

#21 What's comforting and scary at the same time?



A warm toilet seat.

#22 What’s Gordon Ramsey’s favorite scary movie?



"Get out".

#23 "My friend wanted a scary movie recommendation. I suggested an inconvenient truth."

#24 What is in a ghost’s nose?



Boo-gers.

#25 How do you know you've been ghosted?



The poltergeist doesn't text you back.

#26 Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?



They have no body to love.

#27 Where does a skeleton go for a fun night?



Anywhere, as long as it's a hip joint.

#28 What kind of bread do zombies like?



Whole brain.

#29 Why don't zombies eat popcorn with their hands?



They eat their hands separately.

#30 Why aren't zombies ever arrested?



They can't be captured alive.

#31 What did the skeleton wear to the Halloween party?



A human costume!

#32 What's a zombie's favorite weather?



Cloudy, with a chance of brain.

#33 What is the witch’s favorite crime show?



America’s Most Haunted.

#34 Do you find birds to be scary?



Imagine Dragons!

#35 What makes cheese Frankenstein so scary?



Because he's a Muenster!

#36 Why are Halloween French pastries so scary?



Because they give you crepes.

#37 What do ghosts eat for dinner?



Spooketti.

#38 How do ghosts tell their future?



By reading their horrorscope.

#39 What are vampires scared of most of the time?



Tooth decay!

#40 Why don't ghosts take the stairs but use elevators instead?



Because it raises their spirits.

#41 Why are twin witches tricky?



Because you can't figure which witch is which.

#42 Where do ghosts buy their essentials from?



Ghost-ery store.

#43 What's fruits do ghosts love the most?



Boo-berries.

#44 Where do mummies like to go for a swim?



To the Dead Sea.

#45 Why do vampires love baseball?



Because they turn into bats each and every night.

#46 What did the skeleton order at the restaurant?



Spare ribs.

#47 What's the worst kind of Halloween decoration?



A Trumpkin!

#48 What's a ghost's favourite game?



Hide and shriek!

#49 What’s big, furry and has eight wheels?



A monster on roller skates!

#50 Are there any Halloween monsters who are good at maths?



Nope, unless you Count Dracula!

#51 Did you all see the new scary about the killer cow?



It was horror-bull.

#52 What do you call a really scary horse that only appears after the sun has set?



A nightMARE!

#53 What do you call it when a group of people survive a deadly plane crash?



Just plane scary.

#54 "I had a scary dream last night. I dreamed that I woke up dead. I was so scared I was beside myself."

#55 What did the scary old lady say when she found a gold cauldron?



"I’m gonna be witch."

#56 "I was walking home late one night when I saw dozens of giant cupcakes and pies everywhere. It was kind of scary. The streets were oddly desserted."

#57 "I always hear about how scary deep sea fish are... but just think of all the pressure they're under!"

#58 "My printer has started printing scary stories in the middle of the night. Somehow they’re all in Braille. It’s giving me goosebumps."

#59 "I had a nightmare last night that my Tik Tok account was deleted. It was scary, because for a second I thought I had a Tik Tok account."

#60 What did Dracula say when the witch and the warlock started kissing?



Get a broom!

#61 Why did the headless horseman go into business?



He wanted to get ahead in life.

#62 What do you call Ryan Gosling in a mummy costume?



Ryan Gauzeling.

#63 How do vampires get around on Halloween?



On blood vessels.

#64 What’s it called when a vampire has trouble with his house?



A grave problem.

#65 What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?



Frostbite.

#66 What do you call a cleaning skeleton?



The grim sweeper.

#67 Why did the skeleton start a fight?



Because he had a bone to pick.

#68 What kind of food would you find on a haunted beach?



A sand-witch!

#69 Why did the witch take a nap?



She needed to rest a spell.

#70 How does a witch style her hair?



With scare spray.

#71 What do you call a witch with a rash?



An itchy-witchy.

#72 Why did the zombie become a mortician?



To put food on the table.

#73 Who's the scariest body builder of all time?



Dr. Frankenstein.

#74 Where do ghouls send their post?



The Ghost Office!

#75 How do you get rid of demons?



Exorcise a lot.

#76 What's a zombie's favorite treat?



You might guess brain food, but it's actually eye candy.

#77 What do you call zombies in pajamas?



The sleepwalking dead.

#78 What's scarier than a scary movie?



Mathematics homework!

#79 What do you call a big, prejudiced, scary clown?



A big IT.

#80 Why was Tom scared of making friends?



Because of the fear of getting ghosted.

#81 When was the turkey scary?



When it was goblin!

#82 What's empty-headed and orange and always tries to be scary?



Jack O'lantern.

#83 What happened when the lady didn't pay her exorcist on Halloween?



Her house was repossessed.

#84 Where does Dracula keep his valuables?



In the blood bank.

#85 Where do ghosts mostly trick-or-treat?



At dead ends.

#86 What do you call witches living together?



Broom-mates!

#87 Why can't ghosts ever be good at lying?



Because one can see through them.

#88 What would you call the spiders who married on Halloween?



Newly webbed!

#89 What do ghosts clean their hair with?



Shamboo!

#90 What toppings do ghouls love on their ice cream?



Lemon and slime.

#91 What's a ghost's favorite play?



Romeo and Ghouliet.

#92 How did the skeleton know there was going to be a rain storm?



They could feel it in their bones!

#93 Why did the ghost keep coming back to the library?



He went through his books too quickly!

#94 Did you hear my rubbish mummy joke?



It Sphinx!

#95 What do you get if you cross a sea monster with a duck?



A quacken!

#96 How do the fastest witches in the world get around?



On vroomsticks!

#97 What monster fits on the end of your finger?



A bogeyman!

#98 Did you hear about the giant monster who ate too many houses?



He was homesick!

#99 What did the skeleton say to the waiter?



Can I have an orange juice and a mop, please!

#100 How do you make a skeleton laugh?



Tickle her funny bone!

#101 What's long, hard and scary when you first see it?



Calculus homework.

#102 You know what’s scary about a white man in prison?



You know he actually committed the crime.

#103 If you think that your computer, laptop and phone spying on you is scary then think again, because your vacuum cleaner has been gathering dirt on you for years.

#104 One cow asked the another, "Have you heard of this mad cow disease? The news sounds so scary."



The other cow replied, "Doesn't bother me, man. I'm a helicopter."

#105 "I’ve just started reading my first ever Braille horror story and I think that something scary is about to happen… I can feel it…"

#106 "The Grim Reaper appeared beside me when I was chopping some carrots in the kitchen. He took his scythe and started chopping the carrots with me... very scary when you are dicing with death."

#107 It would be really scary if politicians worked shiftwork. There would be so many night mayors.

#108 Why is no one scary the day before turning ten?



Because they benign.

#109 You know what's a scary thought?



Bear in mind...

#110 My friend had some really nice work gloves on the other day.



I ask him, “What kind of gloves are those?”



He says, “Cow hide.”



I said, “What’s so scary about cows?”

#111 What do scary pandas eat?



BamBOO!

#112 You go to a really scary haunted house, what do you wear?



Depends... no seriously, depends.

#113 "I had a scary math joke... but I'm 2^2 to say it."

#114 A man and a little boy are walking into the woods... as darkness falls upon them, the little boy gets scared and says to the man, "It sure is scary in here..." The man says to the boy... "You're telling me, I gotta walk out of here alone!"

#115 Why do ghosts go on diets?



So they can keep their ghoulish figures.

#116 Where does a ghost go on vacation?



Mali-boo.

#117 Why did the policeman ticket the ghost on Halloween?



It didn’t have a haunting license.

#118 Why do demons and ghouls hang out together?



Because demons are a ghoul's best friend!

#119 Why did the ghost quit studying?



Because he was too ghoul for school.

#120 How do you know when a ghost is sad?



He starts boo hooing.

#121 What does a ghost mom say when she gets in the car?



Fasten your sheet-belts.

#122 What do you call a mummy covered in chocolate and nuts?



A Pharaoh Roche.

#123 How can you tell when a vampire has been in a bakery?



All the jelly has been sucked out of the jelly doughnuts.

#124 What's a vampire's favorite ice cream flavor?



Vein-illa.

#125 Know why skeletons are so calm?



Because nothing gets under their skin.

#126 What do you call a skeleton who goes out in the snow?



A numb-skull.

#127 What do you call a witch’s garage?



A broom closet.

#128 What happened to the witch who flew her broom while angry?



She flew off the handle.

#129 What's a witch's favorite makeup?



Ma-scare-a.

#130 How did the witch get around when her broomstick broke?



She witch-hiked.

#131 What do vegetarian zombies eat?



Graaaains!

#132 Why are graveyards so noisy?



Because of all the coffin.

#133 Why don't werewolves ever know the time?



Because they're not whenwolves.

#134 Why was the cemetery chosen to be the perfect location to write a movie?



Because it had great plots.

#135 What was the chicken ghost's name?



Poultrygeist.

#136 What's a zombie's favorite cheese?



Zom-brie.

#137 What health insurance do Halloween creatures use?



Medi-scare.

#138 What happened to the cannibal who showed up late to Halloween dinner?



They gave him the cold shoulder.

#139 What's the best dessert you can have alone after watching a scary movie?



Eye scream!

#140 Do you want to know the scariest mathematics joke?



"I can't tell you. I'm 22 to say it."

#141 If there was a scary Halloween dessert that kept coming back, what would you call it?



A boo-meringue.

#142 "Do you like punchlines about scary cows?"



"I find them to be terror bull."

#143 Why did the ghost enter the wine shop on Halloween?



For the boos.

#144 What kind of keys do ghosts use for unlocking scary doors?



Spoo-key!

#145 What happened to the ghost who got lost in the fog?



He was mist!

#146 Whom did the vampire take to the prom?



His ghoul friend!

#147 Why can't mummies make friends?



Because they are too wrapped up in themselves.

#148 What was the baby ghost wearing on Halloween?



A pillowcover!

#149 Why don't they play music in a skeleton church?



Because there are no organs!

#150 How do ghosts like their eggs?



Terrifried!

#151 What do you call a fat pumpkin?



A plumpkin!

#152 What's do you call a cross between the Abominable Snowman and pasta?



Spag-yeti!

#153 "I went to a Halloween party dressed as deodorant... but everyone kept asking me if I was sure!"

#154 "I went to a Halloween party dressed as a shark... the novelty is wearing a little fin!"

#155 Unlike Stephen King's stories, there is nothing scary about his son. He's been Joe King ever since he was born.

#156 What makes people run but isn’t scary?



A treadmill.

#157 "I always said that I would never ever go walking dark scary tunnels in the earth. But eventually I caved."

#158 What do you call a scary person who likes to rip things?



A tear-er.

#159 Current times are scary. We must rise up against it. We need current times resistance. We need voltage.

#160 Two guys are sitting on a couch watching a reality cop show. One of them says: "World outside is so brutal, Jesus Christ, so violent and scary. I don't think I can go outside ever again." His friend: "At some point we have to! I'm afraid the homeowners are coming home soon."

#161 What do girls fear that's big, scary, and pink?



The Alaskan Bull Worm.

#162 What did the package say to the scary 18 wheeler?



I'm not a freight.

#163 Bad musicians can be scary. But their Bach is worse than their bite.

#164 Why are yachts and ships so scary?



Because they're for boating.

#165 "I had a scary moment when I was opening my new expensive furniture with a stanley knife. I damn near slit my shelf."

#166 Why did the ghost starch his sheet?



He wanted everyone scared stiff.

#167 Why did the vampire read the newspaper?



He heard it had great circulation.

#168 Why are vampires bad at art?



They are only able to draw blood.

#169 What is a skeleton's favorite instrument?



A trom-bone.

#170 What is a zombie sleepover called?



Mass grave.

#171 Why was the jack-o'-lantern scared?



Because it had no guts.

#172 What do ghosts wear if they can't see?



Spooktacles!

#173 Where do you bury a roast dinner?



In a gravy-yard!

#174 What’s a skeleton’s favorite board game?



Tibial Pursuit.