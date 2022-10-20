It's that time of the year again when skeletons come out of the closets, pumpkin sales go booming, and taking candy from strangers becomes socially acceptable. Whether you are attending a Halloween shindig, DIYing your kid a costume, or taking advantage of candy sales, there's no better time to indulge in some Halloween jokes and ghostly humor than now.

When the days get shorter and evenings get darker, it's a grave idea to lighten the mood with some funny Halloween jokes! And if you are not a particular fan of horror films or ghost movies, don't worry! There's no need to be a phobophile to enjoy some skeleton jokes, as they are not scary or creepy. But surely hell-a punny and deadly contagious!

So while we Pandas bring ourselves some bam-boo, get yourself a bag of candy corn and delight yourself in some corny humor with our collection of Halloween jokes. Found a Halloween joke you will send your ghoul friend? Let us know! And once you're done reading through these ghost jokes, check out our recent posts featuring even more scary jokes and morbid humor!


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

What’s it like to be kissed by a vampire?

It’s a pain in the neck.

Report

9points
POST
#2

How do mummies tell their future?

They read their horror-scope.

Report

8points
POST
#3

Why do skeletons have low self-esteem?

They have no body to love.

Report

8points
POST
#4

How do you know you've been ghosted?

The poltergeist doesn't text you back.

Report

7points
POST
#5

How do ghosts send letters?

Through the ghost office.

Report

7points
POST
#6

What brand of shampoo do zombies use?

Head and Shoulders.

Report

7points
POST
#7

Who's the scariest body builder of all time?

Dr. Frankenstein.

Report

7points
POST
#8

Why do demons and ghouls hang out together?

Because demons are a ghoul's best friend!

Report

6points
POST
#9

What does a panda ghost eat?

Bam-BOO!

Report

6points
POST
#10

What room does a ghost not need in a house?

A living room.

Report

6points
POST
#11

Why don’t mummies take time off?

They’re afraid to unwind.

Report

6points
POST
#12

What kind of music do mummies like listening to on Halloween?

Wrap music.

Report

6points
POST
#13

Why couldn’t the mummy go to school with the witch?

He couldn’t spell.

Report

6points
POST
#14

What do you get when you cross a vampire and a snowman?

Frostbite.

Report

6points
POST
#15

Who won the skeleton beauty contest?

No body.

Report

6points
POST
#16

What do you call two witches who live together?

Broom-mates!

Report

6points
POST
#17

What kind of medicine do witches use on their warts?

I don't know, but it's not working.

Report

6points
POST
#18

What do you call zombies in pajamas?

The sleepwalking dead.

Report

6points
POST
#19

What do you call a movie about zombies finding true love?

A zom-com.

Report

6points
POST
#20

How do you get rid of demons?

Exorcise a lot.

Report

6points
POST
#21

Where do ghosts go on vacation?

Mali-boo.

Report

6points
POST
#22

What did one ghost say to the other?

"Get a life!"

Report

6points
POST
#23

What did the fisherman say on Halloween?

"Trick or trout."

Report

6points
POST
#24

Why are graveyards so noisy?

Because of all the coffin.

Report

6points
POST
#25

The skeleton canceled the gallery showing of his skull-pictures because his heart wasn't in it.

Report

6points
POST
#26

Where do ghosts buy their food?

At the ghost-ery store!

Report

5points
POST
#27

How do you know when a ghost is sad?

He starts boo hooing.

Report

5points
POST
#28

Why don’t mummies have friends?

Because they’re too wrapped up in themselves.

Report

5points
POST
#29

What do you call a mummy covered in chocolate and nuts?

A Pharaoh Roche.

Report

5points
POST
#30

Why did Dracula take cold medicine?

Because he was coffin too much.

Report

5points
POST
#31

Know why skeletons are so calm?

Because nothing gets under their skin.

Report

5points
POST
#32

What do skeletons order at a restaurant?

Spare ribs.

Report

5points
POST
#33

Why can't skeletons play church music?

Because they have no organs.

Report

5points
POST
#34

What kind of art do skeletons like?

Skulltures.

Report

5points
POST
#35

What happened to the witch who flew her broom while angry?

She flew off the handle.

Report

5points
POST
#36

What do you call a witch with a rash?

An itchy-witchy.

Report

5points
POST
#37

Why was the jack-o'-lantern scared?

Because it had no guts.

Report

5points
POST
#38

What did the pumpkin say to its carver?

"Cut it out!"

Report

5points
POST
#39

Why don't zombies eat popcorn with their hands?

They eat their hands separately.

Report

5points
POST
#40

What do vegetarian zombies eat?

Graaaains!

Report

5points
POST
#41

I would make a skeleton joke, but you wouldn't find it very humerus.

Report

5points
POST
#42

Why don't I like Dracula?

He's a pain in the neck.

Report

5points
POST
#43

Why don't werewolves ever know the time?

Because they're not whenwolves.

Report

5points
POST
#44

Why does a witch ride a broomstick?

So she can make a clean getaway.

Report

5points
POST
#45

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Boo!

Boo who?

Don't cry, it's only Halloween.

Report

5points
POST
#46

What happened to the man who didn't pay his exorcist?

The house was repossessed.

Report

5points
POST
#47

Why didn't the vampire attack Taylor Swift?

Because she had bad blood.

Report

5points
POST
#48

What is in a ghost’s nose?

Boo-gers.

Report

4points
POST
#49

What's a ghost's favorite dessert?

I-Scream!

Report

4points
POST
#50

What does a ghost mom say when she gets in the car?

"Fasten your sheet-belts."

Report

4points
POST
#51

What do you call Ryan Gosling in a mummy costume?

Ryan Gauzeling.

Report

4points
POST
#52

What's a vampire's favorite ice cream flavor?

Vein-illa.

Report

4points
POST
#53

Where does a skeleton go for a fun night?

Anywhere, as long as it's a hip joint.

Report

4points
POST
#54

What's a skeleton's favorite song?

"Bad to the Bone."

Report

4points
POST
#55

What is a skeleton's favorite instrument?

A trom-bone.

Report

4points
POST
#56

What do you call a witch’s garage?

A broom closet.

Report

4points
POST
#57

What kind of food would you find on a haunted beach?

A sand-witch!

Report

4points
POST
#58

What's a witch's favorite makeup?

Ma-scare-a.

Report

4points
POST
#59

Why was Cinderella bad at football?

Because she had a pumpkin for a coach.

Report

4points
POST
#60

Why did the pumpkin take a detour?

To avoid a seedy part of town.

Report

4points
POST
#61

How do you mend a jack-o'-lantern?

With a pumpkin patch.

Report

4points
POST
#62

What does a carved pumpkin celebrate?

Hollow-een.

Report

4points
POST
#63

What's a pumpkin's favorite Western?

The Gourd, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Report

4points
POST
#64

How do gourds grow big and strong?

Pumpkin iron.

Report

4points
POST
#65

Why don't zombies like pirates?

They're too salty.

Report

4points
POST
#66

What's a zombie's favorite weather?

Cloudy, with a chance of brain.

Report

4points
POST
#67

Why did the zombie become a mortician?

To put food on the table.

Report

4points
POST
#68

Why aren't zombies ever arrested?

They can't be captured alive.

Report

4points
POST
#69

What sea do zombies swim in?

The dead sea.

Report

4points
POST
#70

What's a zombie's favorite cheese?

Zom-brie.

Report

4points
POST
#71

What kind of bread do zombies like?

Whole brain.

Report

4points
POST
#72

What's a vampire's favorite fruit?

Neck-tarines.

Report

4points
POST
#73

What do dentists hand out at Halloween?

Candy. It's good for business.

Report

4points
POST
#74

Who helps the little pumpkins cross the road safely?

The crossing gourd.

Report

4points
POST
#75

What treat do eye doctors give out on Halloween?

Candy corneas.

Report

4points
POST
#76

Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?

They have a lot of spirit!

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

What does the vampire's Valentine say?

"You're just my blood type."

Report

4points
POST
#78

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Ivana!

Ivana who?

Ivana suck your blood!

Report

4points
POST
#79

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Orange!

Orange who?

Orange you glad it's Halloween?

Report

4points
POST
#80

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Figs!

Figs who?

Figs your doorbell so I can stop knocking!

Report

4points
POST
#81

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Witch!

Witch who?

Witch one of you has my candy?

Report

4points
POST
#82

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Ice cream!

Ice Cream who?

Ice cream every time I see a ghost!

Report

4points
POST
#83

Where do fashionable ghosts shop?

Bootiques.

Report

4points
POST
#84

How do you know vampires love baseball?

They turn into bats every night.

Report

4points
POST
#85

Why did the skeleton climb up the tree?

Because a dog was after his bones!

Report

4points
POST
#86

What do skeletons fly around in?

A scareplane or a skelecopter.

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

How do ghosts search the Web?

They use ghoul-gle.

Report

4points
POST
#88

Why didn't the zombie go to school?

He felt rotten!

Report

4points
POST
#89

What type of plates do skeletons like to use?

Bone china.

Report

4points
POST
#90

What did one thirsty vampire say to the other as they were passing the morgue?

"Let’s stop in for a cool one!"

Report

4points
POST
#91

The skeleton decided to bone up on the facts for the big exam.

Report

4points
POST
#92

How do vampires start their letters?

"Tomb it may concern..."

Report

4points
POST
#93

Why do ghosts go on diets?

So they can keep their ghoulish figures

Report

3points
POST
#94

Why did the ghost go into the bar?

For the Boos.

Report

3points
POST
#95

Why did the policeman ticket the ghost on Halloween?

It didn’t have a haunting license.

Report

3points
POST
#96

Why did the ghost starch his sheet?

He wanted everyone scared stiff.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Why did the ghost quit studying?

Because he was too ghoul for school.

Report

3points
POST
#98

What did Dracula say when the witch and the warlock started kissing?

"Get a broom!"

Report

3points
POST
#99

What's a ghost's favorite play?

Romeo and Ghoul-iet.

Report

3points
POST
#100

What kind of horse do ghosts ride?

A night-mare.

Report

3points
POST
#101

Why did the headless horseman go into business?

He wanted to get ahead in life.

Report

3points
POST
#102

Why did the vampire read the newspaper?

He heard it had great circulation.

Report

3points
POST
#103

How do vampires get around on Halloween?

On blood vessels.

Report

3points
POST
#104

What’s it called when a vampire has trouble with his house?

A grave problem.

Report

3points
POST
#105

How can you tell when a vampire has been in a bakery?

All the jelly has been sucked out of the jelly doughnuts.

Report

3points
POST
#106

Why do vampires not want to become investment bankers?

They hate stakeholders.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

Why are vampires bad at art?

They are only able to draw blood.

Report

3points
POST
#108

What do you call a cleaning skeleton?

The grim sweeper.

Report

3points
POST
#109

Why didn't the skeleton go to the scary movie?

He didn't have the guts.

Report

3points
POST
#110

What do you call a skeleton who goes out in the snow?

A numb-skull.

Report

3points
POST
#111

Where did the skeleton keep his money?

In the crypt-o market.

Report

3points
POST
#112

What was the witch’s favorite subject in school?

Spelling.

Report

3points
POST
#113

Why did the witch take a nap?

She needed to rest a spell.

Report

3points
POST
#114

What do witches get when their shoes are too tight?

Candy corns.

Report

3points
POST
#115

How does a witch style her hair?

With scare spray.

Report

3points
POST
#116

What's the problem with twin witches?

You never know which witch is which.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

How did the witch get around when her broomstick broke?

She witch-hiked.

Report

3points
POST
#118

What's a pumpkin's favorite genre?

Pulp fiction.

Report

3points
POST
#119

What’s the best thing to put into a pumpkin pie?

Your teeth.

Report

3points
POST
#120

Why was the gourd so gossipy?

To give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

Report

3points
POST
#121

What do you get when you drop a pumpkin?

Squash.

Report

3points
POST
#122

Who helped the little pumpkin cross the road?

The crossing gourd.

Report

3points
POST
#123

Where does a pumpkin preach?

From the pulp-it.

Report

3points
POST
#124

Why did he jack-o-lantern fail out of school?

Someone scooped his brains out.

Report

3points
POST
#125

What's a zombie's favorite treat?

You might guess brain food, but it's actually eye candy.

Report

3points
POST
#126

Where do zombies live?

On a dead-end street.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

How do you know if a zombie likes someone?

They ask for seconds.

Report

3points
POST
#128

What is a zombie sleepover called?

Mass grave.

Report

3points
POST
#129

I dropped my pumpkin yesterday.

Jack-o-lantern? More like crack-o-lantern!

Report

3points
POST
#130

How many cannibals does it take to change a lightbulb?

I don't know but you really shouldn't be in the dark with a cannibal.

Report

3points
POST
#131

What was the chicken ghost's name?

Poultrygeist.

Report

3points
POST
#132

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Iguana.

Iguana who?

Iguana eat all your candy.

Report

3points
POST
#133

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Phillip!

Phillip who?

Phillip my bag with candy!

Report

3points
POST
#134

Knock Knock?

Who's there?

Eddie!

Eddie who?

Eddie body home? It's Halloween!

Report

3points
POST
#135

What do ghosts wear when their eyesight gets blurred?

Spooktacles.

Report

3points
POST
#136

Where do ghosts go on holidays?

The Boohamas.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

What do you call a fat pumpkin?

A plumpkin.

Report

3points
POST
#138

What did the bird say on Halloween?

"Twick or tweet."

Report

3points
POST
#139

What did the mother ghost say to the baby ghost as they drove down the street?

"Buckle your sheet belt!"

Report

3points
POST
#140

What goes "Ha-ha-ha-ha!" right before a gigantic sounding crash and then keeps laughing?

A monster laughing its head off!

Report

3points
POST
#141

What has hundreds of ears but can't hear a thing?

A cornfield!

Report

3points
POST
#142

What goes around a haunted house and never stops?

A fence.

Report

3points
POST
#143

Why are skeletons so good at chopping down trees?

They're LUMBARjacks!

Report

3points
POST
#144

Who do monsters buy cookies from?

Ghoul scouts.

Report

3points
POST
#145

Why is a cemetery a great place to write a story?

Because there are so many plots there!

Report

3points
POST
#146

What did the girl horse dress up as for Halloween?

A night mare.

Report

3points
POST
#147

Why do ghosts make the best cheerleaders?

Because they have spirit.

Report

3points
POST
#148

How do monsters like their eggs?

Terror-fried.

Report

3points
POST
#149

The skeleton ordered a cabernet wine with a full body because he didn't have one.

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!