ADVERTISEMENT

Designing a product or structure is more than just aesthetics. Functionality and safety are also prerequisites. Lack at least one of them and you have something that’s bound to fail, if not cause harm or injury, sooner or later.

These photos show what poor and dangerous designs look like. Just browsing through may make you think to yourself, “What was the person who came up with this thinking?”

If you’re a product designer or anyone tasked to ensure structural integrity, let these images be your stark reminder of what NOT to do.