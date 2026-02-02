49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense
Designing a product or structure is more than just aesthetics. Functionality and safety are also prerequisites. Lack at least one of them and you have something that’s bound to fail, if not cause harm or injury, sooner or later.
These photos show what poor and dangerous designs look like. Just browsing through may make you think to yourself, “What was the person who came up with this thinking?”
If you’re a product designer or anyone tasked to ensure structural integrity, let these images be your stark reminder of what NOT to do.
This post may include affiliate links.
Been To This Guy’s Place Twice And Have On Multiple Occasions Fallen Victim To The Shin-Blaster 2000
I baby proofed the toe crusher part of my bed. Enough was enough.
Hair Dye Which Looks Like Cereal Box
Korea why? Do you want kids to drink this? (Writing is in korean).
This Entrance Sign Looks Like A “Do Not Enter” Sign
Since we’re on the topic of design fails, here are some other famous ones, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It received high praise for its dual-curved screen and 4GB of RAM, among other features.
However, its major design flaw was its battery system, which caused multiple overheating incidents, including fires and explosions.
Long Invisible Steps
This is a hazard especially for elderly and disabled people.
Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon
Terrible Design For A Hand Gel I Got As A Freebie From A Rep
Hoverboards became a trend among young people in the mid-2010s. By 2015, these self-balancing scooters were ubiquitous and had become a must-have, driven in part by celebrity influence.
In 2023, approximately 25,000 Hover-1 Helix hoverboards were recalled. The reason: the lithium-ion battery was prone to overheating, and like the Galaxy Note 7, it posed a fire hazard.
This Gardening Nutrient Mix That Looks Like Ketchup. It Even Says "Great Flavour"
Battery Acid Looks Like A Refreshing Bottle Of Water
Dangerous Design For A Surface Cleaner
The EU has regulations that prevent things that aren't edible/drinkable from coming in a package that resembles food/drinks. Now i understand why.
When the Nap Nanny came out at the beginning of 2009, it was well on its way to becoming a breakthrough in putting babies to sleep. It included an inclined seat purported to help infants sleep better, particularly during car rides.
However, things took a tragic turn in 2010, when an infant lost its life due to positional asphyxia. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission immediately ordered a recall of 30,000 units after concluding that the recliners put children at risk for entrapment, suffocation, and fall hazards.
By 2014, the fatality count had risen to six, yet many parents continued to use it.
A Bicycle Path In Belgium
Unbalanced Pan. Only Stands Correctly When There Is Weight In It - Pretty Annoying And Even Dangerous With Hot Oil
Slanted Table Front - Stuff Slides Off
Car enthusiasts will remember the Chevrolet Cobalt, the compact vehicle produced from 2005 to 2010. However, a major design defect in its ignition system put its drivers at significant risk.
The vehicle’s ignition reportedly turned off while driving because of the weight of a heavy key chain or when accidentally bumped by the driver’s knee. It causes a sudden stop, and the driver loses complete control of the vehicle.
General Motors issued a recall on 700,000 Chevy Cobalts, as the company discontinued its production soon after.
The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off
Why Put Meltable Plastics On A Thing That Gets Hot?
Same on the one here, but it has fiber-reinforced composit, and never had a problem • But is an Sievert
This Black Lodge Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now
A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brand book. Basically, it's specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers' gaze to the shelves to increase sales. Guess what? They're about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.
Firestone is a known brand name for supposedly high-quality tires. That reputation was shattered in November 2000 when the company recalled 6.6 million tires.
It was found that the treads separated at high speeds and high temperatures, causing SUVs to roll over. Ford Explorers were most affected at the time, accounting for at least 174 fatalities and over 700 injuries.
Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico. There Are A Bunch Of Other Awful Ramps Around The Premises, But This Is Definitely The Worst One
Roof Of University Building Intentionally Leaks Water And It Spatters Everywhere
If I Drive Anywhere Between 3:00 Pm And Sunset I Get Blinded By My Cars Gearshift Surround
These Traffic Light Designs Are Kind Of Dangerous
Taken in Subang outside of (what used to be) Damen USJ. You can see the green lights that aren’t meant for you. Maybe they should install some sort of shade to prevent the light from showing off to the sides.
There one like that near where I live. It's under a bridge and has multiple green lights - but you can only see the one that's meant for you. Otherwise it would be chaos.
Child Electric Outlet Cover With Top Pin That Activates The Bottom Live Sockets Whilst Making Them Accessible
So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?
Electric Charging Cables That Become Trip Wires When In Use
You Can't Drink Out Of This Bottle Without Hurting Your Nose
This Is Elmer's Gue... Don't Eat It?
The Hidden Danger Of A Pineapple Lamp
The Entrance Of Possible End
The Door Stopper Is Lined Up Directly With The Handle Leading To Many Squished Fingers…
These Are Very Sharp, Very Adult Knives
Straight Into The Sidewalk
This “Engineering Building” At My University Which Was So Poorly Designed It Was Deemed Unsafe For Use And Is Now Derelict
This Door Handle’s Edges Are Sharp, So It Hurts Your Hand To Open
What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)
Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk
My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer
Dangerous Step Downtown Merida, Mexico
This Diesel Conditioner Is Bottled Like Apple Juice
At What Point Do You Just Go "Ya Know What, It Isn't Worth The Open Floor Water Feature"
This Bike Lane
These Stairs At My Cabin Vacation Feel Designed To
Sorry, What Am I Allowed To Do Between 3pm And 8pm?
Between 3 and 8 you can turn right from the second lane, this one is not that difficult to understand.
Be Careful. This Is Just A Stretchy Gummy Toy. Not A Large Edible Candy. Technically They Say It On The Front Of You Look A Bit
Stairway To Plumbing And Coax Cable Management Heaven
User-Friendly Pool Ladder
Slide In Estepona
Here is a YT link, allegedly closes appon opening,, link below
Vaguely Dangerous Playground Slide
Motion Activated Sanitizer Dispenser Next To A Door Leads To Permanently Soaked Floor
This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To
Literal Hell For Budget Flyers.(Standing Seats)
BP please use the real links under your pictures! Just for me to avoid going to twitter, facenook, or any other oage I dont want do visit! 🖖
BP please use the real links under your pictures! Just for me to avoid going to twitter, facenook, or any other oage I dont want do visit! 🖖