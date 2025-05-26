85 Dangerous Designs That Could Be Classified As ‘Death Traps’ (New Pics)
More than a million people hurt themselves falling down stairs in America every year. And around 12,000 of them don’t live to tell the tale. It’s a very sad statistic released by several law firms in the country. But it's one that needs to be highlighted in order for the number of deaths and injuries to decrease. Sometimes, a fall is due to pure clumsiness or negligence. Other times, a slippery floor is to blame.
However, there’s another danger lurking about… Utterly terrible and disastrous design. And it comes in all shapes and forms. Whether it’s hand sanitizer packaged in a drinking bottle, or an electrical outlet in a toddler ballpit, it seems that some designers are genuinely out to create death traps.
People have been sharing the shocking examples of dangerous design they’ve witnessed in the wild. And some might truly terrify you. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the worst, and we hope you never, ever encounter any of them.
That Seems Dangerous
Imagine a world where all designers worked with eyes closed and their brains shut off... Almost everything we did on a daily basis could have the potential to end in an accident. People would be burning, tripping, falling, getting poisoned, shocking themselves, or even worse. Then they might land up in a hospital where, once again, safety was not taken into consideration. What a disaster.
Thankfully, many designers do take measures to limit harm, injury or death when creating something. It is, after all, their moral and legal obligation.
This Sidewalk Brick Layout. Perfect To Lose Balance Or Trip
Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating
I'd never sit underneath that. Always expecting it to fall on my head!
"Safety in Design (or Design for Safety, Prevention through Design) involves integrating safety principles into every design phase to reduce risks and protect people, equipment, and the environment," explains the the Antea Group, a consultancy that specializes in environmental, health, safety, and sustainability issues.
The company's experts say while Safety in Design is gaining recognition, not all industry professionals have experience with it, and even fewer have integrated it into existing processes.
How Not To Design A Bike-Lane Route
The Entrance Of Possible Death
Looks like only one side opens, no hinges on the left door
Melbourne, Australia Supermarket - Where You Can Self-Checkout, But You Can Never Leave…
It may seem fairly obvious why designers need to take user safety into consideration. But as we know, some cut corners, others are just totally oblivious, and then there are those who just don't care. The Antea Group says implementing Safety in Design principles can sometimes seem difficult at first. They add complexity, time and possibly money to the engineering process.
But the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks, add their experts. "By addressing hazards early, organizations can prevent injuries, reduce long-term costs, and improve worker morale," reads the consultancy site. "For instance, designing facilities with easy access for maintenance reduces the need for risky on-the-fly solutions. Additionally, a safe design can lead to more efficient operations and lower insurance premiums, contributing to a healthier bottom line."
Cutting Holes Through Joist For Hvac?
My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users
Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture
There are a few critical elements that go into a successful Safety in Design program. The first one being that safety should be top of mind from the outset of any project. This means having minimum safety standards that serve as the foundation for all design and construction jobs.
There should then be regular reviews of drawings, models, and narratives to identify and mitigate potential hazards. "These reviews are integral to catching issues before they materialize on-site, providing an opportunity for corrective action in the planning phase," explains Antea.
Those Are Stairs
Leg Breaking Stairs
"Safe Road For Children"
Companies or designers should also continuously carry out risk assessments. Prevention is better than cure. Lastly, all changes in the design have to be documented and reviewed by safety professionals to maintain safety standards. "This element is crucial for adapting to evolving project requirements without compromising safety," warns the Antea Group.
Nice. Development Planning At Its Finest
So I Almost Died At School Today (Not A Water Bottle)
Come to the Balkans. Half of the water bottles in the fridge are filled with some kind of transparent hard alcohol! 😅😆
Curling Iron.. Way Too Easy To Grab The Hot Side
Bit of black tape around the handle will sort that problem out
The Layout Of This Street Isn’t Confusing At All
Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc)
Electrical Outlet In The Ball Pit
Waterfall Over The Entrance To My Apartment When It Rains. No The Gutters Aren't Full. It's Designed This Way
Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke
Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy
Holiday Spirit Is Going To Cause Some Accidents. Spot The Traffic Lights
Ok What Is This
Wait... Why Is There A Door?
This Death Trap Of A Corridor
This Random Power Outlet Sticking Out Of The Floor (Which I Tripped On 3 Times Now)
I Almost Fell Down And Rolled My Ankle On This
At Least It's Padded?
Impossible To Plug Anything Into This Hotel Lamp Outlet
Whenever It Snows, This Intersection Turns Into A Death Trap
This Tiny, Almost Invisible Ledge Has Made Multiple People Trip Up - And It’s On A Balcony
That's Just Dangerous
Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed
Play Safe, Kids!
Crappy (And Dangerous) Lighting Design Burning The Grass
Fumbling For The Lightswitch In The Dark Is A Dangerous Game
My Neighbor’s Driveway Features A Decorative Boulder Right In Front Of The Garage Stalls
I Understand That These Are For Blind People, But These Are Made Of Metal And Become A Slippery Death Trap When Wet. Which Is Always In London
If This Food Processor Container Overflows, Liquids Drain Directly Onto Internal Electronics
The Idiots That Designed This Garbage Truck Only Allow The Hood To Open Halfway, Making Repairs Needlessly Difficult
These Bare Metal Armrests On My Hotel Chair. I Asked, They Said These Are By Design
Look At What I Found, How Are You Supposed To Hold This Mugs ??
This Curb Has A Curb. Nearly Twisted An Ankle Stepping Down It
Cyber Truck Bike Rack Blocks The License Plate And Brake Lights
Oven Knobs Made Of Quite Soft Plastic Above A Grill That Needs To Stay Open. We’ve Replaced Them 3 Times
My Porch Drains Directly Onto My Neighbor’s
The Baby Changing Area In The O’hare Bathrooms - The Whole Area Was Soaked And My 16-Month-Old’s Feet Were In The Sink
My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today
Is that really a microwave? And where's the ladder to reach it?
They Knew Their Hair Product Looked Like A Beverage, So Instead Of Redesigning, They Put A Label 'Do Not Ingest'
Bus 'Stop' Button Right By The Hip
Parking Spot Failure
Installed The Explenation Boss
Stairway To Heaven
This Bench Has Been Kindly Donated By The Local Concussion And Head Injury Clinic
Lamp Put In Front Of A Sign
My Chemistry Teacher’s Emergency Shower Is Right Next To All Of His Electrical Equipment
I Wonder How Many People Fell Into This
This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings. And I Still Almost Hit My Head
The Handle Bar In The New Sauna Burnt My Hand And Almost Sent Me Back Into The Heater
That Slide Seems Like A Good Time
A Plastic Combination Lock That Can Be Pried Open In Seconds
The Buckles On This Pillow Are An Eye-Poking Hazard
Why Would You Have Any Color Of Light On When The Unit Is Off?
A Pedestrian Friendly Feature In India To Give Them More Leg Strength & Workout
They Finished The Building This Spring And Now Every Time It Rains Mud Flows All Over The Pathway
This Hand Drier Is Placed Right On Top Of The Socket And Ends Up Spraying The Water From Your Hands Onto The Socket
Of Course Florida Has A Bike Lane In The Middle Of A Highway
Blistering Braille. (My Local Little Caesars)
Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low
Did They Build The Road Or The Pole First?
Confusing “Trendy” Bathroom Signs
I stand like the sign on the left normally until I have to pee, then I stand like the sign on the right XD