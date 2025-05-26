ADVERTISEMENT

More than a million people hurt themselves falling down stairs in America every year. And around 12,000 of them don’t live to tell the tale. It’s a very sad statistic released by several law firms in the country. But it's one that needs to be highlighted in order for the number of deaths and injuries to decrease. Sometimes, a fall is due to pure clumsiness or negligence. Other times, a slippery floor is to blame.

However, there’s another danger lurking about… Utterly terrible and disastrous design. And it comes in all shapes and forms. Whether it’s hand sanitizer packaged in a drinking bottle, or an electrical outlet in a toddler ballpit, it seems that some designers are genuinely out to create death traps.

People have been sharing the shocking examples of dangerous design they’ve witnessed in the wild. And some might truly terrify you. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the worst, and we hope you never, ever encounter any of them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

That Seems Dangerous

Concrete barrier with dangerous sharp metal spikes protruding, illustrating one of the dangerous designs classified as death traps.

Your1405 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Imagine a world where all designers worked with eyes closed and their brains shut off... Almost everything we did on a daily basis could have the potential to end in an accident. People would be burning, tripping, falling, getting poisoned, shocking themselves, or even worse. Then they might land up in a hospital where, once again, safety was not taken into consideration. What a disaster.

Thankfully, many designers do take measures to limit harm, injury or death when creating something. It is, after all, their moral and legal obligation.
RELATED:
    #2

    This Sidewalk Brick Layout. Perfect To Lose Balance Or Trip

    Sidewalk with dangerous design pattern creating an optical illusion, representing one of the most hazardous death traps.

    ahjumTaeng Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Guess I’m Paying For The Upstairs Neighbors Heating

    Living room with low ceiling radiator mounted above sofa, showing one of the dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    Vegetable_Mess5849 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd never sit underneath that. Always expecting it to fall on my head!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Safety in Design (or Design for Safety, Prevention through Design) involves integrating safety principles into every design phase to reduce risks and protect people, equipment, and the environment," explains the the Antea Group, a consultancy that specializes in environmental, health, safety, and sustainability issues.

    The company's experts say while Safety in Design is gaining recognition, not all industry professionals have experience with it, and even fewer have integrated it into existing processes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    How Not To Design A Bike-Lane Route

    Bicycle lane intersecting with a dangerous metal grate posing a risk in hazardous designs and death traps.

    mike_pants Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    The Entrance Of Possible Death

    Staircase design with double front doors opening inward directly onto the stairs, a dangerous design and potential death trap.

    Turk137 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Melbourne, Australia Supermarket - Where You Can Self-Checkout, But You Can Never Leave…

    Aerial view of a parking lot with confusing arrows and markings, showcasing a dangerous design death trap example.

    ResponsibleFeeling49 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It may seem fairly obvious why designers need to take user safety into consideration. But as we know, some cut corners, others are just totally oblivious, and then there are those who just don't care. The Antea Group says implementing Safety in Design principles can sometimes seem difficult at first. They add complexity, time and possibly money to the engineering process.

    But the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks, add their experts. "By addressing hazards early, organizations can prevent injuries, reduce long-term costs, and improve worker morale," reads the consultancy site. "For instance, designing facilities with easy access for maintenance reduces the need for risky on-the-fly solutions. Additionally, a safe design can lead to more efficient operations and lower insurance premiums, contributing to a healthier bottom line."
    #7

    Cutting Holes Through Joist For Hvac?

    Wooden ceiling beams with large holes cut out, showcasing a dangerous design that could be classified as a death trap.

    Dry_Rip8393 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My School Tried To Make The Staircase To The Cafeteria Accessible To Wheelchair Users

    Ramp and stairs with uneven design and obstructive handrail, illustrating dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Tuomas_Kiituri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture

    Bathroom with black and white checkered floor and steps leading to a bathtub, showcasing dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    KlassyKlutz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There are a few critical elements that go into a successful Safety in Design program. The first one being that safety should be top of mind from the outset of any project. This means having minimum safety standards that serve as the foundation for all design and construction jobs.

    There should then be regular reviews of drawings, models, and narratives to identify and mitigate potential hazards. "These reviews are integral to catching issues before they materialize on-site, providing an opportunity for corrective action in the planning phase," explains Antea.
    #10

    Those Are Stairs

    Stairs with black and white patterned tiles that create a dangerous design blending steps, posing a death trap risk.

    mbok_jamu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Leg Breaking Stairs

    Steep narrow stairs with uneven, dangerously designed steps and dark carpet patches creating a hazardous visual effect.

    kyleparker134 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    "Safe Road For Children"

    Metal signpost installed in the middle of a narrow sidewalk, illustrating dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Paja03_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Companies or designers should also continuously carry out risk assessments. Prevention is better than cure. Lastly, all changes in the design have to be documented and reviewed by safety professionals to maintain safety standards. "This element is crucial for adapting to evolving project requirements without compromising safety," warns the Antea Group.
    #13

    Nice. Development Planning At Its Finest

    Sidewalk blocked by a dangerous design electrical box in the middle creating a potential death trap for pedestrians.

    fsf24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    So I Almost Died At School Today (Not A Water Bottle)

    Hand holding a dangerous design hand sanitizer bottle shaped like a water bottle, a potential death trap warning.

    blackcovenant666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Come to the Balkans. Half of the water bottles in the fridge are filled with some kind of transparent hard alcohol! 😅😆

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Curling Iron.. Way Too Easy To Grab The Hot Side

    White damaged curling iron on a bathroom countertop illustrating dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    reddititout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit of black tape around the handle will sort that problem out

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    The Layout Of This Street Isn’t Confusing At All

    Multiple confusing yellow pedestrian and cyclist symbols scattered across a road, illustrating dangerous designs.

    InstructionOk5946 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Trying To Prevent Cyclists From Using The Ramp, By Blocking The Passage To Everyone With Wheels (Strollers, Wheelchairs, Etc)

    Steep pedestrian ramp with obstructive barriers and no access for bicycles or motorcycles, a dangerous design hazard.

    MalloryLovedYouOnce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is an arsehole move. Too tight to get a pram through.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Electrical Outlet In The Ball Pit

    Child playing in colorful ball pit near a dangerous electrical outlet design posing death trap risk.

    bridgeheadprod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Waterfall Over The Entrance To My Apartment When It Rains. No The Gutters Aren't Full. It's Designed This Way

    Water overflowing and falling unsafely from a building gutter in a dangerous design risk of death traps.

    FatElk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in films the treasure trove is behind a waterfall. But one needs far more water to have a continuous waterfall over this height.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke

    Hand holding a partially opened sealed container on a textured fabric, illustrating dangerous design concepts.

    swankybird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There isn't a simple way round this. I can only suggest using something sharp to pierce it. If your arthritis is that bad, anything you try will be awkward and painful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy

    Carpeted floor with a drain, illustrating one of the dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Holiday Spirit Is Going To Cause Some Accidents. Spot The Traffic Lights

    Nighttime view from inside a car of a pedestrian bridge with red and green lights, an example of dangerous designs and death traps.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Just Why?!?

    Close-up of a Toyota steering wheel with a small, sharp object attached, illustrating dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Ok_Consideration_242 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Ok What Is This

    Two white doors installed high on interior walls with no stairs, illustrating dangerous designs that look like death traps.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Wait... Why Is There A Door?

    Unusual building design with a high narrow door on an upper floor, showcasing dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Owl_Flashy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    This Death Trap Of A Corridor

    Narrow hallway with small, uneven steps that create a dangerous design and potential death trap hazard.

    wigglejigglepuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    This Random Power Outlet Sticking Out Of The Floor (Which I Tripped On 3 Times Now)

    Floor electrical outlet installed in the middle of tiled walkway presenting a dangerous design and potential death trap hazard.

    Theepicr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Almost Fell Down And Rolled My Ankle On This

    Bathroom with a raised toilet platform and step stool, illustrating one of the dangerous designs classified as potential death traps.

    I_am_lazy_15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why wouldn't you have a proper staircase if you had this mental toilet?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    I Have No Idea How They Turn This Off

    Old ceiling fan with a worn, rusty mount and exposed wiring, an example of dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Iridalken65 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    At Least It's Padded?

    Indoor kids play area with slides and safety mats illustrating dangerous designs that could be death traps.

    cheekymrs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, it's between two slides so not in a direct line, and no kid is coming down those little slides at speed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Impossible To Plug Anything Into This Hotel Lamp Outlet

    Hand plugging a turquoise USB charger into a lamp socket in a dangerous design risking electric shock death trap.

    cyberchief Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Whenever It Snows, This Intersection Turns Into A Death Trap

    Street scene with snow and black poles blocking a no U-turn sign illustrating dangerous designs and death traps.

    phyphys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    frank-clarijs avatar
    Frank
    Frank
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but the traffic lights were so aesthetic in the catalogue...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    This Tiny, Almost Invisible Ledge Has Made Multiple People Trip Up - And It’s On A Balcony

    Balcony railing with dangerous design overlooking a river at night, featuring potential death trap hazards in the structure.

    JonDaBon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    That's Just Dangerous

    Blue push button on orange pole with confusing dangerous design featuring contradictory push and don’t push instructions outdoors

    guru2929 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Maybe Not Best Design For End Table At Hotel Where You Place Items In The Dark Before Bed

    Round side table with a triangular cutout edge placed next to a bed, an example of dangerous design death traps.

    Crazy_Love_6265 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hakanfremin avatar
    HF
    HF
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    but perfect if you have just eaten 1/8th of a large pie and need somewhere to put the rest

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Play Safe, Kids!

    Worn and rusted swing set with damaged chains and missing safety features in a backyard showing dangerous designs and death traps.

    jessiegay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as they face the same way, fine. In fact, one can give the other a literal kick start....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Crappy (And Dangerous) Lighting Design Burning The Grass

    Garden lamp post design casting a curved shadow on grass, illustrating one of 85 dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    CoopDaWoop Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Fumbling For The Lightswitch In The Dark Is A Dangerous Game

    Metal boiler shutoff valve with large red handle and switch on a wall, illustrating one of the dangerous designs death traps.

    Guroqueen23 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    My Neighbor’s Driveway Features A Decorative Boulder Right In Front Of The Garage Stalls

    Driveway with a large rock blocking access to garage doors, an example of dangerous designs and death traps in architecture.

    kellyk8123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    I Understand That These Are For Blind People, But These Are Made Of Metal And Become A Slippery Death Trap When Wet. Which Is Always In London

    Person wearing black sneakers stepping on a pavement with raised tactile dots, illustrating dangerous design hazards.

    Ddrus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually ceramic maybe these are harder wearing? But lethal, nonetheless.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    If This Food Processor Container Overflows, Liquids Drain Directly Onto Internal Electronics

    Blender with dangerous exposed wiring and broken parts, illustrating hazardous designs classified as death traps.

    JusC_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    The Idiots That Designed This Garbage Truck Only Allow The Hood To Open Halfway, Making Repairs Needlessly Difficult

    Blue semi truck with hood open inside industrial garage showing dangerous design death traps features.

    ShadowtheHedgehog_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    These Bare Metal Armrests On My Hotel Chair. I Asked, They Said These Are By Design

    Black chair with metal frame and incomplete armrests, a dangerous design that could be classified as a death trap on wooden floor.

    tehflyboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well designed to rip pockets off your trousers and take out toddler's eyes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Look At What I Found, How Are You Supposed To Hold This Mugs ??

    Mugs with large, bulky letter handles that make them awkward to hold, showcasing dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Lonely-dude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    This Curb Has A Curb. Nearly Twisted An Ankle Stepping Down It

    Uneven concrete curb design in a parking lot that could be classified as a dangerous design or death trap.

    OnlyBeGamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But if you had one big one, you would complain that was too high....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    Cyber Truck Bike Rack Blocks The License Plate And Brake Lights

    Bicycle mounted unsafely on the back of a vehicle, showcasing one of the dangerous designs classified as death traps.

    Coin_Cam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Oven Knobs Made Of Quite Soft Plastic Above A Grill That Needs To Stay Open. We’ve Replaced Them 3 Times

    Close-up of a rusted and damaged stove control knob illustrating one of the dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    Dragonogard549 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Replace them with metal. Why does the grill need to be open all the time?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    My Porch Drains Directly Onto My Neighbor’s

    View from a high balcony showing a narrow gap between buildings marked by red arrows, illustrating dangerous designs.

    ThePlaidPirate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    The Baby Changing Area In The O’hare Bathrooms - The Whole Area Was Soaked And My 16-Month-Old’s Feet Were In The Sink

    Sink with an unusual wavy shape at a diaper changing counter, an example of dangerous designs and potential death traps

    Ok_Sink6064 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    My Landlords “Carpenter” Hooked Us Up With This Beauty Today

    Kitchen with dangerous design features including a microwave placed above the stove creating a potential death trap hazard.

    jamesross801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    They Knew Their Hair Product Looked Like A Beverage, So Instead Of Redesigning, They Put A Label 'Do Not Ingest'

    Yellow shampoo bottle with a do not ingest warning label, illustrating one of the dangerous designs considered death traps.

    Weird_Singularity Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Bus 'Stop' Button Right By The Hip

    Yellow device wedged between car seat and door frame, illustrating a dangerous design that could be classified as a death trap.

    Glittering-Ginger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Parking Spot Failure

    Concrete parking barrier with a raised edge in a garage, a dangerous design that could act as a death trap.

    bothfetish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Installed The Explenation Boss

    Outdoor exercise station with dangerous designs and death traps, showing instructional signs on metal poles in a park setting.

    tobixxxxxxxxxl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Stairway To Heaven

    Staircase obstructed by low-hanging electrical cables, illustrating dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    deadbird17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    This Bench Has Been Kindly Donated By The Local Concussion And Head Injury Clinic

    Park bench placed directly under a cliff with a dangerous warning sign about falling rocks in a risky design death trap scenario.

    Mungo_Clump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Lamp Put In Front Of A Sign

    Street signs and a lamp post blocking the sidewalk next to a tattoo shop, an example of dangerous design death traps

    skating_bassist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    My Chemistry Teacher’s Emergency Shower Is Right Next To All Of His Electrical Equipment

    Emergency safety shower and eye wash station in a cluttered lab room showing dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    Kolbreez1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    I Wonder How Many People Fell Into This

    Window well with sharp edge and debris inside, illustrating one of the dangerous designs that could be classified as death traps.

    KingDragon38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    This Closet In A German Hotel Needs Several Warnings. And I Still Almost Hit My Head

    Cabinet doors in a dangerous design with multiple warning stickers, illustrating a potential death trap hazard in storage furniture.

    MichiWiegi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    The Handle Bar In The New Sauna Burnt My Hand And Almost Sent Me Back Into The Heater

    Small heater placed next to a glass door in a wooden room, illustrating a dangerous design death trap risk.

    Defender_of_TheSauce Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    That Slide Seems Like A Good Time

    Indoor pool with a dangerously steep slide ending very close to pool edge in a dangerous design.

    pisaradotme Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    A Plastic Combination Lock That Can Be Pried Open In Seconds

    Disassembled combination lock parts scattered on a surface illustrating dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    SodaWithoutSparkles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    The Buckles On This Pillow Are An Eye-Poking Hazard

    Close-up of a dangerous design pillow with buckle straps on a couch, illustrating a potential death trap hazard.

    Twenty5_og Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate pillows with buckles in general. Give me a nice, smooth, pillow case with no unnecessary decorations.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Why Would You Have Any Color Of Light On When The Unit Is Off?

    Power switch with a green light next to a label incorrectly stating green off and blue on, an example of dangerous design.

    williamkenlon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    A Pedestrian Friendly Feature In India To Give Them More Leg Strength & Workout

    Pedestrian crossing blocked by a metal barrier, illustrating one of many dangerous designs classified as death traps.

    Traditional_Age_9365 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is there in many Indian cities, actually 😑. Sometimes there are narrow gaps you can slip through, and sometimes not.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    They Finished The Building This Spring And Now Every Time It Rains Mud Flows All Over The Pathway

    Uneven pavement with loose dirt near building edge, an example of dangerous design and potential death trap hazard outdoors.

    Ho3Bo3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    This Hand Drier Is Placed Right On Top Of The Socket And Ends Up Spraying The Water From Your Hands Onto The Socket

    Dyson hand dryer with an exposed electrical cord plugged into a wall outlet on tiled wall with tropical wallpaper.

    yodakenobbi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Of Course Florida Has A Bike Lane In The Middle Of A Highway

    Bike lane with green markings and unusual road design elements creating potential dangerous designs on a busy roadway.

    horsthorsthorst Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Blistering Braille. (My Local Little Caesars)

    Automated pizza pickup portal with caution hot surface warning, showing potentially dangerous design features in public use.

    No-Pudding4366 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Hotel Bathroom Sink With Barely Enough Room For Your Hands Because The Spouts Are Too Long/Low

    Hand placed under a wall-mounted faucet above a sink with a drain positioned too close, showcasing a dangerous design flaw.

    JealousVegemite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Did They Build The Road Or The Pole First?

    Streetlight pole with exposed wires posing a dangerous design hazard beside a sidewalk and metal fence under clear sky.

    arktay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Confusing “Trendy” Bathroom Signs

    Black circular sign with a minimalistic dangerous design resembling a person standing with long legs, a potential death trap.

    momo12345321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I stand like the sign on the left normally until I have to pee, then I stand like the sign on the right XD

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    This Bike Lane

    Bike lane ending abruptly at a busy road with no safe crossing, showcasing one of the dangerous designs classified as death traps.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    How Should You Park Here

    Parking space with dangerous curved curb design that could be classified as a death trap for vehicles and pedestrians.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Roundabout Or Not?

    View from inside a car approaching a confusing intersection with conflicting traffic signs, a dangerous design death trap example.

    lydrulez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Box For This TV Mount Shows A "Helpful" Ruler That's Wildly Inaccurate

    Measuring a tilting TV wall mount box with a yellow tape measure highlighting dangerous design risks.

    brkgnews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Cycle Path In Budapest

    Narrow dangerous bike lane with sharp drop and barriers, showcasing a hazardous design that could be classified as a death trap

    Mattho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    How Long Before Someone Breaks Their Nose On This Invisible Door?

    Modern office space with glass walls and open cubicles, illustrating one of the dangerous designs classified as death traps.

    sp00nix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Step 1: Pull Forward And Park In This Spot. Step 2: Car Pulls In Behind You. You Are Now Stuck

    Cars parked dangerously close to a concrete barrier and pole in a flawed parking lot design causing safety hazards.

    hilfigertout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Duplicate Lift Buttons (One Set Is For Emergency Use)

    Elevator panel with duplicate floor buttons and confusing layout, showcasing one of the dangerous designs and potential death traps.

    mexaplex Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Wheelchair Accessible Playground Digger That Has Become Inaccessible Due To All The Rocks Being Dumped Out. The Scoop Isn't Low Enough To Reach The Ones Outside The Pen

    Playground digging toy with sharp metal parts placed over gravel and a wooden border, showcasing dangerous design features.

    pm_ur_DnD_backstory Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    The Handicap Entrance To The Playground Is 6 Inches Off The Ground

    Playground ramp with missing edge guard creating a dangerous design hazard near gravel and grass surface.

    milleniumfalconlover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Whose Brilliant Idea Was It To Put The Sleep Button Here?

    Close-up of a keyboard showing a dangerous design with arrow keys misaligned, an example of death trap designs.

    Daniel_XXL_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    The Lowest Heat Setting On This Space Heater Looks Like The "High" Setting

    Digital display on a dusty heater showing heat levels H1, H2, and H3, illustrating a dangerous design death trap concept.

    NutellaGood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!