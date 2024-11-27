Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Loses Condo After Their Renovations Makes Landlord See Dollar Signs, Take Petty Revenge
Entitled People, Social Issues

Couple Loses Condo After Their Renovations Makes Landlord See Dollar Signs, Take Petty Revenge

To buy or to rent: the age-old question you find yourself grappling with once you start adulting. In the U.S., 66% households own their home while 34% rent it. So, you could say that the majority of Americans think buying is the way.

But this man didn’t think so, and opted to rent. And when he renovated his rental’s kitchen, the owner started seeing dollar signs. Furious that the landlord went back on his word and was essentially kicking them out, the guy carried out perhaps the pettiest revenge of all time. He took all the improvements with him and left the new owners with a kitchen in all its former hideousness.

A guy renovated the kitchen in his rental condo, but it backfired when the landlord saw the results

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The greedy landlord decided he wanted to sell, but the renter hit him with a petty revenge for the ages

Image credits: Paul Volkmer / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Maria Lupan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: charlesdeluvio / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IknowwhatIhave

The OP gave people an example of what the before and after looked like

And the people were impressed: “This is Michelin star level of pettiness”

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

