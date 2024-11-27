Couple Loses Condo After Their Renovations Makes Landlord See Dollar Signs, Take Petty Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

To buy or to rent: the age-old question you find yourself grappling with once you start adulting. In the U.S., 66% households own their home while 34% rent it. So, you could say that the majority of Americans think buying is the way.

But this man didn’t think so, and opted to rent. And when he renovated his rental’s kitchen, the owner started seeing dollar signs. Furious that the landlord went back on his word and was essentially kicking them out, the guy carried out perhaps the pettiest revenge of all time. He took all the improvements with him and left the new owners with a kitchen in all its former hideousness.

A guy renovated the kitchen in his rental condo, but it backfired when the landlord saw the results

The greedy landlord decided he wanted to sell, but the renter hit him with a petty revenge for the ages

The OP gave people an example of what the before and after looked like

And the people were impressed: “This is Michelin star level of pettiness”

