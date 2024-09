To find out what inspired this conversation in the first place, we reached out to Jeremy Wayne Tate, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.

"Most of us living in the modern world feel a deep sense of disconnect with those who came before us," he shared. "We are amazed by what our ancestors built and their conviction that creating beauty glorifies God."

We were also curious about whether or not Jeremy had ever visited any of these sites. "I have only visited a few of these locations, but would love to visit all of them one day," he says.