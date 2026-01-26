ADVERTISEMENT

The winter season can be a magical time when you spend lots of time with your loved ones while watching the cozy snowfall outside. It can also be harsh, depressing, and devastatingly cold. So, it only makes sense that people embrace humor as they desperately wait for spring.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of funny tweets about winter that are beyond relatable. Scroll down for a good laugh, and remember to stay warm, no matter where you are.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet about winter humor reading humans meant to lay in bed with love all winter, illustrating spot-on winter tweets humor.

nicdarko Report

16points
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, they are, we should all give it a go

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet about winter humor mentioning mosquitoes going back to hell, reflecting spot-on winter tweets people are cracking up at.

    JadeDaGem Report

    15points
    POST
    chanakaufman87_2 avatar
    CK
    CK
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But why do they always have to come back?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Tweet about winter in Miami warning about iguanas going dormant and falling from trees, a spot-on winter humor post.

    Kristen_Arnett Report

    15points
    POST

    The autumn and winter seasons can be tough, and not just due to the cold (although that certainly doesn’t help).

    Some people suffer from seasonal depression, also known as the winter blues or seasonal affective disorder (poetically abbreviated as SAD), which makes this period of time particularly challenging.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Twitter post humorously describing the winter routine of dressing kids in coats, hats, and gloves with spot-on tweets about winter.

    uxorious100 Report

    14points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep in mind that kids are like octopusses when it comes to dressing or undressing them!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Close-up of a nose with padlock icons showing different levels of blockage throughout the winter season.

    HumansNoContext Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet about winter humor, expressing a funny take on suffering during the cold season, showing popular winter tweets.

    mixedgrass666 Report

    14points
    POST

    This disorder typically begins and ends at about the same time every year. Most people experience it at the start of autumn and throughout the winter months. Often, SAD resolves itself during spring and summer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, less often, SAD causes depression in the spring or early summer, resolving itself in autumn and winter, Mayo Clinic notes.
    #7

    Tweet about the comforting feeling of sunshine during winter, part of popular winter humor and relatable tweets.

    heavenbrat Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Tweet about winter humor highlighting a moment of realization about not drinking water all day, reflecting spot-on winter tweets.

    SheikhSheroze Report

    14points
    POST
    #9

    Tweet about how winter in a small NYC apartment can make people feel insane, humorously linking it to air fryer mechanics.

    hassanrahim Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seasonal affective disorder has various symptoms, including having low energy, feeling sluggish, losing interest in activities you usually enjoy, and feeling down or listless nearly every day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might also have trouble concentrating, feel hopeless, worthless, or guilty, have issues with sleeping too much, or overeating.

    Furthermore, it’s possible that you might feel anxious, irritable, agitated, and experience insomnia and poor appetite during summer-onset SAD.
    #10

    Close-up collage showing dry skin, hair loss on a brush, chapped lips, and a person sneezing, capturing winter effects humorously.

    9GAG Report

    14points
    POST
    #11

    Tweet about a child getting ready for school in winter, humorously mentioning a parent yelling about freezing.

    RealRodLacroix Report

    13points
    POST
    #12

    Tweet humorously describing winter struggles with furnace, dry air, humidifier mold, and early darkness in relatable winter tweets.

    DARUSSIANBADGER Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put it simply, even though researchers don’t exactly know what causes SAD, it’s speculated that the reduced level of sunlight in autumn and winter, and changes to your serotonin and melatonin levels, are to blame.

    Some factors that are likely to increase your risk of SAD include things like having a family history of seasonal depression, living far from the equator, low levels of vitamin D, and having major depression or bipolar disorder.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet about winter cold experiences mentioning cities, capturing spot-on winter humor and people cracking up at relatable moments.

    questionableway Report

    13points
    POST
    #14

    Tweet about winter coats humorously highlighting unexpected fashion choices friends make in colder seasons, featuring popular winter tweets.

    MeganBitchell Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    Side-by-side images showing magical versus messy NYC winter street scenes, highlighting spot-on winter tweets humorously.

    kirawontmiss Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Generally speaking, you should go see a doctor if your seasonal affective disorder affects your daily life and you can’t find the motivation to do the things that you usually do.

    What’s more, you should seek help if your sleep patterns and appetite are impacted, or if you constantly feel hopeless.
    #16

    Tweet about the struggle of walking fast while wearing a winter coat causing sweating and discomfort in winter.

    amandabb__ Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about winter, expressing frustration with cold weather and lack of winter activities.

    GraysonDolan Report

    13points
    POST
    manic_mama avatar
    Manic Mama
    Manic Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll swap you: it was 99 degrees F at my place today.

    0
    0points
    reply
    h-ughcasement avatar
    Unicorn
    Unicorn
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    37° in winter? I'm glad I don't live there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    #18

    Tweet humor about winter cold, describing breath visible like a cigarette, highlighting spot-on tweets about winter.

    systole_ Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    There are various ways to treat SAD, including light therapy (aka phototherapy), psychotherapy, and medications. Though it might not be possible to prevent seasonal depression, you can take steps to manage your symptoms and stop them from getting worse.

    “You may be able to head off serious changes in mood, appetite and energy levels, as you can predict the time of the year in which these symptoms may start. Treatment can help prevent complications, especially SAD if it is diagnosed and treated before symptoms get bad.”
    #19

    Frost-covered car emblem showing extreme cold in winter, illustrating spot-on tweets about winter humor.

    VFinnishProbs Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about winter and newborns, highlighting people cracking up at spot-on winter tweets.

    nienna121 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Football players on the bench wearing Bengals uniforms, one player humorously coughing during winter season.

    lindseyyok Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The NHS explains that light therapy means using a bright light (aka a SAD lamp or light box) to simulate daylight in winter. Typically, these lights are bright (over 10,000 lux) and UV-free.

    Whatever you do, it’s absolutely fundamental that you remember to take care of your physical, mental, and emotional well-being every day.

    This means getting regular exercise, going outside to get as much natural daylight as you can, and staying in contact with your family and friends.
    #22

    Tweet about wishing for a soup truck in winter, highlighting humor in spot-on tweets about winter.

    jzux Report

    12points
    POST
    #23

    Screenshot of a funny winter tweet highlighting long evenings and late nights, capturing spot-on winter humor.

    jubunnies Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Tweet humor about winter showing a person in vintage pajamas holding a candle, reflecting spot-on winter tweets and relatable moods.

    INDIEWASHERE Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You also have to put in the effort to keep up with your usual activities. Discipline and routine are helpful here. What’s more, try to stick to a regular sleeping schedule: get up and wake up at the same time every day.

    In the meantime, avoid things like drinking or misusing substances, and overusing electronic devices before bed.

    Steer clear of unhealthy foods, sedentary activities, and isolating yourself socially.
    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about winter cold, snow, and low motivation capturing spot-on winter struggles.

    hayleyrFoto Report

    12points
    POST
    verschuurerita avatar
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ÿou could use one of those flashlights you can put on you head to shovel snow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Dog digging in the snow during winter walk finds a fifty dollar bill, showcasing funny spot-on tweets about winter moments.

    bushcamp2 Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Winter tweet showing a woman bundled up and a snowy park filled with people, capturing spot-on winter moments.

    toothwaves Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Which of these tweets and memes did you find the funniest and most relatable, and why? What do you enjoy most about the winter season? What are your favorite winter activities? On the other hand, what do you dislike about the season?

    Are you impatiently waiting for spring like we are? Let us know.
    #28

    Dog dressed in a snow suit indoors illustrating funny winter tweets that people are cracking up about.

    MsNewYorkTimes Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Tweet about people sharing their dogs enjoying snow, highlighting popular and spot-on tweets about winter humor.

    fembotic Report

    12points
    POST
    #30

    Snow-covered garden with heavy snowfall, making it tricky for a small dog to navigate in this winter scene.

    GordonMaw Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dogs flatly refuse to leave the has even if there's 1mm of snow

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Tweet about people cracking up at spot-on winter tweets, describing how harsh winters affect summer activities and mindset.

    PaulSkallas Report

    12points
    POST
    #32

    Tweet about winter cold using humor to explain using Chrome over Firefox to warm up phone and hands, illustrating spot-on winter tweets.

    rebane2001 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet about winter struggles with coat, puffer jacket, glasses steaming up, and feeling claustrophobic in cold weather.

    elliemidds Report

    12points
    POST
    #34

    Tweet about the humor and irony of winter’s cold months encouraging frugality and banning warm festive activities.

    leolaughhhhhh Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Tweet about winter humor, mentioning mustache freezing covered in snot and spit, sharing a spot-on winter tweet.

    BarstoolBigCat Report

    12points
    POST
    #36

    Tweet humor about winter differences in snow forecasts showing regional reactions to winter weather.

    midwestern_ope Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Screenshot of a humorous winter tweet about school closures due to snow storm and a clever child’s negotiation.

    mommeh_dearest Report

    11points
    POST
    #38

    Tweet humor about winter transitions, highlighting the contrast between festive indulgence and freezing cold struggles.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about winter living in California, reflecting spot-on tweets about winter that people find funny.

    xxoorita Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    Tweet about winter humor by Jon Hansen, highlighting a funny moment that people are cracking up at during the winter season.

    JonHansenTalks Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Tweet about shivering in frigid winter air humorously capturing spot-on tweets about winter humor and cold weather reactions.

    Howlingmutant0 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Tweet about winter months spent wrapped in blankets, reading books, and drinking coffee, highlighting winter humor and cozy vibes.

    CaffeinatedLiha Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Person bundled in a thick blue blanket with only a nose visible, illustrating spot-on tweets about winter humor.

    glitchu__ Report

    11points
    POST
    #44

    Woman wearing earmuffs and puffer jacket yelling and pointing, illustrating spot-on tweets about winter temperatures and cold weather humor.

    IamKickz Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tweet about winter humor showing confusion over cold weather, part of popular spot-on tweets about winter making people laugh.

    Brieyonce Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest humorously describing winter temperature complaints with spots on winter tweets about cold weather.

    midwestern_ope Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    Tweet about winter humor showing a funny take on snow removal and people cracking up at spot-on tweets.

    LLGabagoolJay Report

    10points
    POST
    #48

    Tweet about the chilly winter weather humorously describing the need to mention freezing outside to be authentic.

    SoVeryBritish Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    A side-by-side photo of a cat sleeping stretched out in summer and curled up in winter, illustrating spot-on winter humor.

    ShouldHaveCat Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Tweet about being booked this winter with a calendar full of cooking a big, elaborate stew, humor about winter activities.

    jzux Report

    10points
    POST
    #51

    Tweet about struggling with winter weather, humorously asking if jacket shopping was considered yet.

    su197z Report

    10points
    POST
    #52

    Tweet humor about winter snow and parenting, illustrating spot-on tweets that capture relatable winter moments.

    weijia Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Tweet about a winter jacket that keeps warm and explains why some people enjoy being outside in winter weather.

    vee_symone Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Tweet about winter humor listing things the user no longer wants to do, highlighting relatable winter struggles and driving challenges.

    MikeBales Report

    10points
    POST
    #55

    Tweet about avoiding handshakes during cold and flu season, highlighting humor in spot-on winter tweets that people enjoy.

    sportsiren Report

    10points
    POST
    #56

    Tweet about trains blasting AC on cold winter mornings, highlighting spot-on humor about winter in social media posts.

    w0rdgenerator Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously expressing that the best part of winter is when it ends, capturing winter humor.

    DerrickaNicole Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Footprint in fresh, crunchy snow capturing the classic winter experience featured in spot-on winter tweets.

    lucawya Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Tweet showing a snow-covered front door with deep snow buildup, illustrating spot-on tweets about winter humor.

    ValMackinnon Report

    9points
    POST
    #60

    Tweet humor about winter colds in Ireland, highlighting the nonstop battle with sickness throughout the cold season.

    JadeHayden Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Tweet about confusion between winter and summer seasons, illustrating spot-on winter humor and relatable seasonal tweets.

    GraysonDolan Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Dark, shadowy figure in dim light illustrating the humor in spot-on winter tweets about short daylight hours.

    seanjetravers Report

    9points
    POST
    #63

    Chicks huddled under a heat lamp in a box, illustrating a funny winter tweet about cold Chicagoans waiting for a train.

    chi_urbanist Report

    9points
    POST
    #64

    Tweet about winter break work culture shared on social media, illustrating spot-on tweets about winter humor.

    coldhealing Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Tweet humor about winter lifestyle, joking about going to the gym and making money during the cold season.

    Kheumani Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet joke about six inches of snow and penguins playing outside, featuring winter humor and spot-on tweets about winter.

    lunademavie_ Report

    8points
    POST
    #67

    Tweet about visiting the Midwest in winter with kids, showcasing funny spot-on tweets about winter humor and experiences.

    courtneyellis Report

    7points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!