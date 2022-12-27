The Christmas weekend was full of chaos and danger in some parts of North America. A massive winter storm hit the United States and Canada. Dozens of people have lost their lives. Thousands of flights have been canceled. And many are without power.

One of the places that was the most hard-hit was Buffalo, a city of 277k in the Western part of the state of New York. Bored Panda has collected some of the most powerful posts that show how threatening and dangerous the storm really is. You’ll find them below.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has dubbed the storm “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” and likened it to a “war zone,” as winds reached up to 80 miles per hour (nearly 129 km per hour) in Buffalo.