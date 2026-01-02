ADVERTISEMENT

2025 is over, Pandas, but did you have a good time? Did you take time to laugh and enjoy your life to the fullest? A recent German study found that a large number of adults laugh almost every day. 35.6% of the respondents claimed they laughed out loud at least once each day a week, while 36.9% laughed from one to five days a week.

Bored Panda wants to help everyone be happier, so we've made a compilation of the funniest and most relatable memes from the "Veryunhappy" page on Instagram. Don't let the name fool you; its content is far from gloomy and depressive. It's all about what it's like to be a person in this day and age: the ways we socialize, manage our money, and grapple with late-stage capitalism.

More info: Instagram