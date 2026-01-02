ADVERTISEMENT

2025 is over, Pandas, but did you have a good time? Did you take time to laugh and enjoy your life to the fullest? A recent German study found that a large number of adults laugh almost every day. 35.6% of the respondents claimed they laughed out loud at least once each day a week, while 36.9% laughed from one to five days a week.

Bored Panda wants to help everyone be happier, so we've made a compilation of the funniest and most relatable memes from the "Veryunhappy" page on Instagram. Don't let the name fool you; its content is far from gloomy and depressive. It's all about what it's like to be a person in this day and age: the ways we socialize, manage our money, and grapple with late-stage capitalism.

More info: Instagram

#1

Text meme showing a crow called Crow of Judgement reacting to a funny chat about ordering pizza, humor in reality.

veryunhappy Report

    #2

    Smart car painted in bright red and yellow resembling a toy, featured in memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #3

    Sad cat in a shirt and tie at a keyboard, humorously depicting memes to handle reality with humor and work stress.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On my party bus all excited to start work 🤗

    #4

    Man in a store with oversized pants around his ankles, funny meme to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah - he's about to shoplift $200 worth of belts!

    #5

    Illustration of a person with a glowing red head, feeling frustrated, related to memes for handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Older certainly does not mean wiser, not with my older family anyways

    #6

    Young boy looking at fish in a display freezer, a funny meme illustrating reality with humor and budget-friendly aquarium visit.

    veryunhappy Report

    #7

    Woman with a black bow ironically labeled as parent Airwrecka McBride in a meme about humor handling reality challenges

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Air wreck a... her parents needed a dictionary not a baby

    #8

    Doll with wide eyes and pursed lips, illustrating humor in controlling facial expressions in reality memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #9

    Two children wearing mismatched outfits, a humorous moment captured to handle reality with memes and humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #10

    Man with distorted face yelling, meme expressing frustration while driving, humor to handle reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you drive as much as I do, this is the only appropriate response

    #11

    Cat sitting at a laptop with a caption about working for a paycheck, a relatable meme for handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #12

    Eagle looking surprised and proud, representing memes to help handle reality with humor in a funny way.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you dont want to be a child and say, told you so, you do the told you so face instead like an adult

    #13

    Protester holding a sign with a taped bat illustration, capturing humor in reality with memes about handling challenges.

    veryunhappy Report

    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The time for pitchforks and guillotines is here

    #14

    2000-year-old green serpentine mask unearthed in Mexico humorously referenced in reality memes collection.

    veryunhappy Report

    #15

    A skeptical fish character from SpongeBob meme about relationship advice, reflecting humor in handling reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #16

    Blue ceramic teapot with arms holding a tiny cup, humorously posing in a funny meme about handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #17

    Birthday cake meme showing a serious face with number 25 candles, humorously capturing memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #18

    SpongeBob meme showing a tough look, reflecting humor to handle reality and relatable life situations.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When i was short 50 cents in Tesco and the homeless dude sitting near the doors came in and gave me money 🙈

    #19

    Man with unique haircut and orange glasses, showcasing humor and creativity in memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    corathiemann avatar
    Coralinea
    Coralinea
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't be the only one seeing a scrotüm there right?

    #20

    Meme with Kermit the Frog expressing humor about family stopping birthday money, helping handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #21

    Funny meme sign about fitness and body image, using humor to handle reality with memes and social commentary.

    veryunhappy Report

    #22

    Blurry surprised Elmo meme reacting to awkward moment, illustrating humor in reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #23

    Meme showing a cartoon character hiding behind a wardrobe, illustrating humor coping with reality on weekends.

    veryunhappy Report

    #24

    Funny meme with a tired-looking animal face illustrating reality and humor in everyday work struggles.

    veryunhappy Report

    #25

    Woman smiling and touching a person in a detailed demon costume, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #26

    Cat perched on top of a Christmas tree, humorously replacing the star in a reality humor meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    #27

    Person with muscular arms wearing a pink top and orange shorts walking confidently in a humorous reality meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    #28

    SpongeBob closing a door with text about staying inside to avoid spending money, related to memes handling reality humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #29

    Purple dinosaur holding a phone, meme about checking outfit status, featuring humor from reality memes collection.

    veryunhappy Report

    #30

    Cat with a serious expression, illustrating memes to help handle reality with humor through funny animal reactions.

    veryunhappy Report

    #31

    Cat trapped inside a cookie container playfully grabbing a finger, a humorous meme to handle reality with laughter.

    veryunhappy Report

    #32

    Ultrasound image showing a fetus with a humorous caption, part of memes to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #33

    Humorous meme showing a cardboard box fort built outdoors to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made a cardboard fort for my cat and it's such a delightful thing for our guests. It makes people happy more than the cat

    #34

    Meme showing Shrek sleeping with a relaxed dog, illustrating humor to handle reality and everyday life moments.

    veryunhappy Report

    #35

    Man standing at a crosswalk with a dog holding a Pooh Bear toy, showcasing humor to handle reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #36

    Humorous meme of The Last Supper painting with a caption about splitting the bill, featuring reality memes humorously.

    veryunhappy Report

    #37

    Two SpongeBob memes showing excitement and sadness to illustrate reality humor in popular memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #38

    Man wearing headset looking annoyed while gaming, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor and unexpected interruptions.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I ask if anyone needs anything before I sit down to play because once my àss is on that gaming chair its not moving for atleast an hour

    #39

    Three orange cats posing humorously for a family photo meme, capturing funny moments to handle reality with humor.

    @PunchingCat Report

    #40

    Homer Simpson wearing a gaming headset and holding a controller while checking on Marge in a humorous meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My bae be watching sports so we all good

    #41

    SpongeBob meme showing tired expression, illustrating humor to handle reality with relatable relationship struggles.

    veryunhappy Report

    #42

    Plate with Thanksgiving dinner including rolls, salad, roasted turkey, and mashed potatoes with gravy, seen with humorous meme text.

    veryunhappy Report

    #43

    Meme showing a lazy person using a boxed table as a nightstand, highlighting humor in handling reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #44

    Woman with dark hair and tired eyes wearing red floral top, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #45

    Bald man with serious expression representing memes to handle reality with humor and hidden thoughts.

    veryunhappy Report

    #46

    Tired man with a scruffy beard and disheveled hair, depicting memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #47

    Man with terrified face trapped in monster's mouth, illustrating humor in memes to handle reality with humor and bed bug fears.

    veryunhappy Report

    #48

    SpongeBob and friends hungover in a messy hotel room, a funny meme to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is exactly the pic of me and the girls when we stayed in a hotel for the night and had a pj wine party, thats me on the floor

    #49

    Close-up of a vintage doll’s face with wide eyes and a smile, a funny meme to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #50

    Humorous meme showing two blue-toned people with curved spines illustrating reality curves with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #51

    Pair of fists wrapped in diapers humorously illustrating challenges in handling reality with humor memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #52

    Two animated girls with contrasting opinions on a man, a humorous meme reflecting reality with humor and memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #53

    Man with long hair and beard showing rock hand signs with caption about sharing traumatic story, using humor to handle reality memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #54

    Animated character humor showing a man riding a stick horse with text about getting promoted at work with the same pay.

    veryunhappy Report

    soniborah avatar
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my previous jobs did this my colleague. We were level 3 at that time. The next vertical promotion was level 4. He got a position where he was doing the usual 8 hours work with extra responsibilities. They actually called his promotion as 3.5 something that didn't even exist in the hierarchy chart. We were close friends and i advised him not to accept it. He did because he thought it will increase his chances for next promotion. I was already on notice period and left soon. Found out from other colleagues that even after 2 years he was still a 3.5

    #55

    Three men lying on the grass surrounded by empty bottles and chairs, a humorous reality meme scene.

    veryunhappy Report

    #56

    Cute frog wrapped in towel lying in bed using phone, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #57

    Funny meme featuring a toad riding a toy horse, illustrating humor to handle reality with funny memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #58

    Person with a shocked expression illuminated by blue light, captioned about Doordashing a Snickers ice cream bar at night, meme humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    corathiemann avatar
    Coralinea
    Coralinea
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, I'm not that stupid. Also no door dash here.

    #59

    A humorous meme showing a dolphin and cow jumping out of water, symbolizing strong bonds despite different life paths.

    veryunhappy Report

    #60

    A humorous meme showing a soda bottle taped to two burritos, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    corathiemann avatar
    Coralinea
    Coralinea
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yum. Sticky tape glue taste.

    #61

    Cat reacting with high-pitched screaming, illustrating a humorous meme to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #62

    Aerial view of an extremely wide highway with multiple lanes and light traffic, a meme for memes to handle reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #63

    Meme with monkey in a jacket captioned about sending TikToks all day, reflecting humor to handle reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #64

    A sleepy dog squinting humorously at a phone screen, illustrating memes to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #65

    Parent explaining quality time to child at 3AM with humor in a dark bedroom featuring Squidward characters meme.

    veryunhappy Report

    #66

    Dog resting its head on a table with a humorous caption about a pet store lying, funny memes for handling reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #67

    Gaming console wedged under a door, highlighting memes to help handle reality with humor through relatable frustration.

    veryunhappy Report

    corathiemann avatar
    Coralinea
    Coralinea
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's broken... Why not

    #68

    Piggy bank shaped like a skinny, laughing pig, humorously illustrating reality memes about empty savings.

    veryunhappy Report

    #69

    Close-up of a fish with human-like lips and teeth, a humorous meme to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #70

    Small dog with fluffy mohawk hairstyle looking out car window, a funny meme to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #71

    Cat holding a fry in its mouth with caption showing humor about sharing fries, a popular meme to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #72

    Funny meme showing a shocked monkey face reacting to an unexpectedly low bank balance, highlighting humor in handling reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #73

    Humorous meme showing a failed Freddy Krueger Halloween mask order for handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #74

    Funny meme showing a broken sink with water barely dripping to handle reality with humor in daily life situations.

    veryunhappy Report

    #75

    SpongeBob meme showing Patrick with a funny face reacting to card game rules, a popular meme for handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #76

    Side-by-side meme showing a woman feeling good and a distorted face representing how the brain distorts reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #77

    Meme featuring Patrick Star humorously answering a driving test question, reflecting memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #78

    Dog with a wig and floral dress making a funny face, part of memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #79

    Meme showing a drained alien lying on the ground representing employees, highlighting humor in handling reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #80

    Meme showing Squidward squinting to see, illustrating humor to help handle reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #81

    Cartoon character struggling to carry multiple Walmart bags in a store aisle, a humorous meme about handling reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #82

    Woman smiling at an event with text about choosing to go home, representing memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #83

    Woman with intense expression leaning on railing at a club, illustrating humor and reality through memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #84

    Animated chicken wearing glasses looks confused, representing memes to handle reality with humor and bad decision-making.

    veryunhappy Report

    #85

    Man with plastic wrapped around head sitting near pool holding laptop, funny meme for reality humor and handling memes online.

    veryunhappy Report

    #86

    Two brothers shaking hands in a room with a broken door, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #87

    Church scene meme showing a terrified woman reacting humorously to a priest holding a cross, capturing reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #88

    Humorous meme showing a weathered man representing a bedroom fan running nonstop for years, illustrating reality memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #89

    Blue puppet mouse holding a brick, caption humorously handling reality with humor in an awkward moment.

    veryunhappy Report

    #90

    Child in a crown sitting next to a large sad Labubu creature, a humorous meme about handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #91

    Dark figure with glowing eyes sitting at a table, representing humor in handling reality with memes about spilled cheese.

    veryunhappy Report

    #92

    Tired cartoon character lying in bed illustrating memes to help you handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #93

    Handwritten apology note sarcastically blaming someone's terrible behavior, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #94

    A fluffy dog with a serious expression, humorously reflecting on life in popular memes to handle reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #95

    Young woman with dark hair and hoop earrings making a confused face in a humorous meme about handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #96

    Cartoon pineapple house surrounded by many Amazon packages, illustrating memes to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #97

    Several chocolate chip cookies on a plate next to mugs and a partially unwrapped chocolate bar, humorous meme about gossip.

    veryunhappy Report

    #98

    Car dashboard with a removed airbag compartment used for beer storage, a humorous meme to handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #99

    Funny meme showing uniquely shaped bread slices with a humorous caption about recognizing the shape, for memes to handle reality.

    veryunhappy Report

    #100

    Woman smiling and then looking confused, illustrating memes to help handle reality with humor about moving from New York to Florida.

    veryunhappy Report

    #101

    Two men in an office wearing ugly sweaters, one with a mirror showing the other's face, humor in reality memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #102

    Police chief in the UK with spiked hair and glasses, featured in a meme about handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #103

    Funny meme showing a snow-covered car with humor to help handle reality through memes and laughter.

    veryunhappy Report

    #104

    Two cats sitting on spilled powder on a wooden floor, a humorous meme about handling reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #105

    Funny meme featuring a doll with exaggerated eyelashes and accessories, using humor to handle reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #106

    Meme showing a creepy clown with the caption about feeling after trying to be a sweetheart in this generation.

    veryunhappy Report

    #107

    Monkey slumped over looking exhausted after eating, a humorous meme illustrating reality with humor and relatable fatigue.

    veryunhappy Report

    #108

    Meme showing a man with messy hair humorously illustrating memes to help handle reality with humor.

    veryunhappy Report

    #109

    A meme with a hesitant dog looking up while being petted, capturing humor to handle reality with memes.

    veryunhappy Report

    #110

    Toddler holding snacks and a teddy bear with a happy expression, illustrating humor in reality memes.

    veryunhappy Report

