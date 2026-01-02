110 Memes To Help You Handle Reality With Humor (New Pics)
2025 is over, Pandas, but did you have a good time? Did you take time to laugh and enjoy your life to the fullest? A recent German study found that a large number of adults laugh almost every day. 35.6% of the respondents claimed they laughed out loud at least once each day a week, while 36.9% laughed from one to five days a week.
Bored Panda wants to help everyone be happier, so we've made a compilation of the funniest and most relatable memes from the "Veryunhappy" page on Instagram. Don't let the name fool you; its content is far from gloomy and depressive. It's all about what it's like to be a person in this day and age: the ways we socialize, manage our money, and grapple with late-stage capitalism.
More info: Instagram
Older certainly does not mean wiser, not with my older family anyways
Air wreck a... her parents needed a dictionary not a baby
When you dont want to be a child and say, told you so, you do the told you so face instead like an adult
When i was short 50 cents in Tesco and the homeless dude sitting near the doors came in and gave me money 🙈
I made a cardboard fort for my cat and it's such a delightful thing for our guests. It makes people happy more than the cat
I ask if anyone needs anything before I sit down to play because once my àss is on that gaming chair its not moving for atleast an hour
This is exactly the pic of me and the girls when we stayed in a hotel for the night and had a pj wine party, thats me on the floor
One of my previous jobs did this my colleague. We were level 3 at that time. The next vertical promotion was level 4. He got a position where he was doing the usual 8 hours work with extra responsibilities. They actually called his promotion as 3.5 something that didn't even exist in the hierarchy chart. We were close friends and i advised him not to accept it. He did because he thought it will increase his chances for next promotion. I was already on notice period and left soon. Found out from other colleagues that even after 2 years he was still a 3.5