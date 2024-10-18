ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been waiting for fresh comic content and are interested in meeting a new artist debuting on our website, the time has come! We’re excited to introduce you to Andrea Hickey, a talented artist based in Vermont. Andrea is a graphic designer, copywriter, and illustrator known for her funny comic series filled with relatable strips, unexpected twists, and surprising endings.

The illustrator shared some of the recurring motifs that appear in her comics: “I liked to touch on awkward social situations, beauty and wellness content, style and relationships. And more broadly, the everyday relatability of being a tired, anxious 20-something.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | andreaghickey.com