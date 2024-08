ADVERTISEMENT

Do we have any lovebirds out there? If you're in need of a bit of romantic content, this post might be right up your alley. Aaryansha Sinha, an Indian artist based in Seattle, has a talent for showcasing the most common situations that almost all of us experience while being in love in the most heartwarming yet relatable way. Her comic series depicts moments inspired by her own relationship, adding a dash of humor that entertains readers around the world.

We wanted to find out more about this wholesome series so we reached out to Aaryansha and asked her some questions regarding her work. Firstly, we were interested in what inspired the artist to start creating comics. She told us: “I grew up reading comic books like Archie and Spiderman. I also loved watching cute cartoons like Dexter's Laboratory, Mickey and Donald, etc. These comics and shows inspired me to start creating cartoons since my childhood.”

