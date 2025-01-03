Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Refusing To Let My Girlfriend Drive My Car Because She’s Totaled Two Cars Before?”
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For Refusing To Let My Girlfriend Drive My Car Because She’s Totaled Two Cars Before?”

Many couples have a “what’s mine is yours” agreement. However, there are instances when this arrangement may have to be rethought, sometimes for a good reason. 

A man refused to let his girlfriend drive his new car because of her history of multiple accidents. This caused the woman to feel a lack of trust from her partner, causing a rift between them. 

The author feels his significant other is being childish, but he also asks the AITAH subreddit if he was acting like the “controlling” jerk he was made out to be. 

    Some people aren’t suited to be behind the wheel of a car

    Image credits: master1305 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman had been involved in multiple crashes, which resulted in two totaled vehicles

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her boyfriend isn’t letting her drive his new car, causing her to feel mistrusted 

    Image credits: AxqatGyada

    Horrible driving skills may be a hereditary trait

    Bad drivers exist, and the author’s girlfriend appears to be an example. However, according to a report published by Live Science, horrible driving skills may be a genetic trait. 

    According to researchers, “bad drivers” lack a specific gene variant, resulting in the limited availability of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This protein plays a significant role in neuroplasticity, critical for learning and memory. 

    Neurology professor Dr. Steven Cramer explains that people lacking the BDNF protein “make more errors from the get-go.” They may also forget the information they learned after some time away. 

    Bangladesh has one of the highest road fatalities in the world. A 2024 report revealed more than 7,902 road deaths in 2023 and nearly 10,000 lives claimed in 2022. According to a 2024 study published in Nepal Journals Online, unskilled drivers are one of the leading causes of these preventable accidents and fatalities. 

    Given the woman’s history of crashes, her boyfriend’s disapproval of her driving is within reason. However, he could deliver the message in a way that would make her understand the problem instead of having it come off as an attack. 

    Clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff tells Very Well Mind that honesty is about expressing genuine feelings toward a partner. The man did that, but he seemed more focused on the potential damage to the vehicle because of the woman’s driving. 

    Dr. Romanoff encourages using “I” statements to share feelings to avoid putting the other person on the defensive, which the author did. However, he could have expressed his concerns to show he cares more about his girlfriend’s well-being.

    Most readers agreed that the girlfriend shouldn’t be driving

    Even those who offered a dissenting response shared the same sentiment

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Dill
    Dill
    Dill
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Is she insured to drive it? If yes, WHY? I'd be using the lack of insurance as the perfect excuse to say NO and I'd be sticking to it. No way would she be driving my car. If she's that bad that she finds being attentive 'boring' she shouldn't be on the road at all. Some people aren't suited to driving and it's only fair to them and other road users to be absolutely honest! She sounds horribly immature if she's getting her own back with the computer like that. You didn't make her feel embarrassed - her own past actions did and she's passing that on to you because she doesn't to take responsibility for herself.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Twanny 73
    Twanny 73
    Twanny 73
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    She shouldn't be allowed to drive a remote control play car, never mind a killing machine.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    simon_53 avatar
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Fabulous chocolate cookie
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Based on the girls response, I have a feeling there is more going on than only her bad driving record. For instance her childish behavior and inability to take any responsibility.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
