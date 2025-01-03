“AITA For Refusing To Let My Girlfriend Drive My Car Because She’s Totaled Two Cars Before?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many couples have a “what’s mine is yours” agreement. However, there are instances when this arrangement may have to be rethought, sometimes for a good reason.

A man refused to let his girlfriend drive his new car because of her history of multiple accidents. This caused the woman to feel a lack of trust from her partner, causing a rift between them.

The author feels his significant other is being childish, but he also asks the AITAH subreddit if he was acting like the “controlling” jerk he was made out to be.

Some people aren’t suited to be behind the wheel of a car

A woman had been involved in multiple crashes, which resulted in two totaled vehicles

Her boyfriend isn’t letting her drive his new car, causing her to feel mistrusted

Horrible driving skills may be a hereditary trait

Bad drivers exist, and the author’s girlfriend appears to be an example. However, according to a report published by Live Science, horrible driving skills may be a genetic trait.

According to researchers, “bad drivers” lack a specific gene variant, resulting in the limited availability of a protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This protein plays a significant role in neuroplasticity, critical for learning and memory.

Neurology professor Dr. Steven Cramer explains that people lacking the BDNF protein “make more errors from the get-go.” They may also forget the information they learned after some time away.

Bangladesh has one of the highest road fatalities in the world. A 2024 report revealed more than 7,902 road deaths in 2023 and nearly 10,000 lives claimed in 2022. According to a 2024 study published in Nepal Journals Online, unskilled drivers are one of the leading causes of these preventable accidents and fatalities.

Given the woman’s history of crashes, her boyfriend’s disapproval of her driving is within reason. However, he could deliver the message in a way that would make her understand the problem instead of having it come off as an attack.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Sabrina Romanoff tells Very Well Mind that honesty is about expressing genuine feelings toward a partner. The man did that, but he seemed more focused on the potential damage to the vehicle because of the woman’s driving.

Dr. Romanoff encourages using “I” statements to share feelings to avoid putting the other person on the defensive, which the author did. However, he could have expressed his concerns to show he cares more about his girlfriend’s well-being.

Most readers agreed that the girlfriend shouldn’t be driving

Even those who offered a dissenting response shared the same sentiment

