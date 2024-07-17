ADVERTISEMENT

Four years ago, I, Alexandru Radu Popescu, was photographing the EURO 2020 final in London. The match was between England and Italy. London was under siege, Wembley was under siege! The situation before the match was far from rosy and gradually turned into a catastrophe with thousands injured.

The photos were taken at Wembley Stadium, where there was a tense situation between law enforcement and supporters. The lack of tickets caused the tension to continually rise.

England lost to Italy, sparking street fights. Italians were hunted in the crowds, and honestly, at such events, I dress neutrally to avoid inciting hatred and to protect my life.

Four years later, England is in the final again, this time against Spain. The good part is that it’s not being played in England!

