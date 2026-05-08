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Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival
Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe, a budding nepo baby, at a fashion event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

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The nepo baby conversation has heated up again after Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, landed another major beauty campaign.

This comes just as Apple Martin, the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, prepares for her next Hollywood chapter, with top talent representation already secured.

Over the last few years, celebrity children have continued dominating fashion campaigns, beauty deals, and acting projects.

Highlights
  • Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon, continued her rise in the beauty industry as the face of Vince Camuto’s latest fragrance.
  • Apple Martin has been preparing for a major Hollywood career after signing with the powerhouse agency CAA.
  • The two are being compared as rising "nepo baby" rivals.

While many nepo kids struggle to build careers, Phillippe and Apple, in contrast, are quickly becoming two of the most talked-about names in the spotlight.

RELATED:

    Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe has recently scored a major modeling gig

    A young woman with blonde hair and a red scarf. She is a nepo baby, a daughter of Reese Witherspoon.

    Image credits: avaphillippe/Instagram

    The 26-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe is widely known online for her strong resemblance to her Oscar-winning mother.

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    But recently, Ava has started building a name for herself outside the constant “mini-Reese” comparisons.

    The University of California, Berkeley graduate was announced as the face of Vince Camuto’s new fragrance campaign, Wonderbloom Bliss.

    Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, a rising Nepo-Baby, pose for a photo at an event.

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    On May 6, she attended the rooftop launch party in Los Angeles wearing a pink mini dress inspired by lingerie designs.

    The latest campaign added to a growing list of fashion and beauty projects Ava has already landed.

    She made her modeling debut in Rodarte’s Fall 2018 lookbook before later appearing in campaigns for Draper James, Ivy Park, Dior Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Michael Kors, and Balmain.

    Phillippe made her modeling debut in 2018 and landed several campaigns later

    Ava Phillippe, a nepo-baby, smiling and holding a flower-topped perfume bottle, wearing a vibrant pink top and necklace.

    Image credits: vincecamuto/Instagram

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    A screenshot of a comment from user "angel_meiski" saying "That is a mirror image of her mother right there" relating to a Nepo-Baby.

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    A social media comment about Nepo-Baby Frenzy, mentioning Blue Ivy and Maya Hawke looking like their parents.

    Talking about her first beauty campaign with Pat McGrath Labs, Ava admitted she was shocked when the legendary makeup artist personally reached out to her.

    “I was like … Pat McGrath is DMing me? Huh?” Ava recalled telling People. “I have such admiration for her. And for her to even reach out to me or think of me was flattering.”

    Alongside modeling, Ava also began acting.

    In 2025, she made her television acting debut in ABC’s Doctor Odyssey, where she played one of three college students pursuing Joshua Jackson’s character.

    Ava Phillippe, a beautiful nepo-baby, poses for a selfie in a cream crochet top against a vibrant floral background.

    Image credits: avaphillippe/Instagram

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    In the show, she wore a bright pink bikini that closely resembled the iconic look Reese Witherspoon wore as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde.

    Witherspoon later proudly supported her daughter online, posting, “Look who is in the new episode of Dr. Odyssey!”

    Ava has also appeared in Ransom Canyon and The Sisters of Scott County. Her upcoming projects include the lead role in Laura Dean’s Keeps Breaking Up With Me.

    Outside of acting and modeling, Ava has gained attention online for her playful TikTok videos.

    One recent viral clip referenced Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character after Ava joked, “I told him my mom’s a lawyer,” before revealing photos of Elle Woods.

    At the same time, Apple Martin’s career has been backed by one of Hollywood’s biggest agencies

    Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, a rising Nepo-Baby, seated at a cafe table with drinks, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: reesewitherspoon/Instagram

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    The 21-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is currently finishing her degree at Vanderbilt University, where she studied law, history, and society.

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    Despite still being in college, Apple has already signed with powerhouse agency CAA, the same agency that represents her mother.

    According to News Nation Now, Apple previously turned down several modeling and acting opportunities because her mother wanted her to finish her education first.

    A family friend claimed, “Gwyneth has always wished she had finished college.”

    Despite that, she has modeled for Self-Portrait and GapStudio, and has also attended Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, a debutante ball and fashion event, wearing a custom Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michele.

    A comment from VampireHunterAlex about the Nepo-Baby Frenzy: Reese Witherspoon's daughter is older than Reese was in Legally Blonde.

    A screenshot of a comment saying "Her parents raised her right" about a nepo-baby.

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Image credits: applemartin/Instagram

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    In a recent Vogue interview, Apple admitted that she once tried to distance herself from Hollywood because she did not want to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

    “I was in that rebellious, ‘I don’t wanna be like my parents’ type of phase,” she explained.

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    But over time, she realized acting was still her biggest dream.

    “I love dancing, and I love acting,” Apple said. “My dream is to act.”

    She also revealed that she became heavily involved in theater while studying at Vanderbilt after another student discovered she secretly loved performing arts.

    Despite a thriving career, many celebrity children still struggle to escape the nepo baby label

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Image credits: gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

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    Over the years, several famous celebrity children have faced challenges in building successful careers, even with strong family connections.

    For instance, Brooklyn Beckham has frequently faced online criticism for his cooking content, after failing to build a successful career in football, modeling, and photography. 

    Also, Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, has modeled consistently without fully crossing into mainstream stardom.

    Reese Witherspoon smiling in a courtroom, embodying the spirit of a nepo-baby success story.

    Image credits: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Image credits: reesewitherspoon/Instagram

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    Cameron Douglas, son of Michael Douglas, failed as an actor after he went to prison for dealing and use of substances.

    Others, including Brooke Hogan, Harley Quinn Smith, Kai Schreiber, and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, have received varying levels of attention related to their well-known families.

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    “She looks exactly like both Ryan and Reese at the same time,” wrote one netizen about Ava Phillippe

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

    Nepo-Baby Frenzy Heats Up As Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Scores Big Campaign And Apple Martin Looms As Rival

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    A comment about a nepo-baby resembling both parents, highlighted in a social media screenshot.

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