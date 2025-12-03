Scott Jennings Hits Back At Michael Douglas And Zeta-Jones Over Their Nepo Baby Son’s Debate Flop

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s Scott Jennings offered to apologize to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas for having “dismantled” their son Dylan Douglas on live television.

A dramatic showdown has been unfolding between Scott and the Douglas family over the last few days.

“He’s attacking me on who my parents are,” said 25-year-old Dylan.

Both Catherine and Michael also addressed the “fight” involving their son and the conservative commentator.

Two people in a virtual interview discussing Scott Jennings hitting back at Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over nepo baby son's debate flop.

Image credits: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

The alleged spat took place after Dylan Douglas, host of SiriusXM’s Young American with Dylan Douglas, appeared on CNN’s NewsNight last month.

After he and Scott debated political issues on the show, reports claimed Dylan’s famous parents, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, were “furious” over how their son was treated.

Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones with their son at an event, linked to the nepo baby debate flop discussion.

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Gossip columnist Rob Shuter claimed in a blog post that the couple was “fuming” at CNN and was ready to blacklist the news network.

Rob quoted a source saying, “Dylan’s never been spoken to like that in his entire life. He’s always been the golden boy — adored, protected. CNN gave him a taste of the real world, and his parents hated every second of it.”

Following the political debate, the entire Douglas family is “done” with CNN, Rob claimed in the post.

Allegations claimed the Hollywood star couple “hated every second” of how their son was treated

Scott Jennings debating Dylan Douglas on CNN about Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones nepo baby son’s debate flop.

Image credits: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Weeks later, Scott appeared in a December 1 episode of Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain, where he addressed the “fight” he was having with the Douglas family.

“You’re in a fight with Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas?” host Meghan McCain asked Scott.

“You schooled this nepo baby,” she added before calling herself the “queen of nepo babies.”

Scott Jennings speaking critically about the debate flop involving Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones' nepo baby son.

Image credits: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

In response, Scott said he was willing to apologize to Catherine and Michael on one condition.

“I’m more than willing to apologize personally to Catherine Zeta-Jones over a nice seafood dinner if she wants to do it,” he said.

He went on to say that Dylan was “really nice” off-camera and seemed “honored” to be on the show.

“We had what is relatively a normal kind of exchange. He made his Democratic talking points. I dismantled them. This is not an uncommon thing that happens on CNN,” Scott said.

“I was as surprised as you are to see that his parents were upset about it,” he continued.

Scott seemingly roasted the Douglas family and said their reaction was “surprising”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones posing together, related to nepo baby son’s debate flop controversy.

Image credits: catherinezetajones

The political commentator claimed this is what happens to “some of these folks” who “exist in a very tight little bubble.”

“They don’t really get outside of their bubble where people tell them how smart and good-looking they are,” he said

“And then they wind up on television with someone of a different persuasion, and it’s surprising to them,” he added before saying he hopes Dylan “come back” because he’s sure the youngster will “get better at it.”

“I kind of feel bad for him in that his parents are out complaining about it,” the conservative commentator said

Young man sitting by the sea at sunset, related to Scott Jennings hitting back at Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones debate flop.

Image credits: dylan__douglas

The conservative pundit appeared to subtly roast the Douglas family for allegedly “complaining” about how the debate unfolded.

“I kind of feel bad for him in that his parents are out complaining about it,” Scott said.

“I never saw Dylan complaining about it. But now in the gossip rags, his parents are out complaining about it. I don’t know,” he continued.

“To me, I think Dylan was probably okay with how everything went, but when your parents jump out there in the public domain and complain on your behalf, it makes you look pretty weak,” he added.

Catherine and Michael addressed the rumored feud after the conservative pundit’s latest comments

Scott Jennings responding in a close-up video, addressing Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over their nepo baby son’s debate flop.

Image credits: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Following Scott’s comments, representatives for Michael and Catherine addressed the rumors and claimed they had no hard feelings toward CNN.

“The rumor that Catherine and Michael are boycotting CNN is news to them,” a representative for the Legend of Zorro actress told Entertainment Weekly. “They support accurate reporting, which this rumor isn’t.”

Her husband and Sentinel actor also has “no problem with going on or watching CNN,” a representative for Michael said.

Image credits: Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain

Meanwhile, Dylan Douglas addressed the drama, saying he was surprised Scott was still talking about their debate weeks later.

“I was shocked and slightly flattered, that Scott Jennings still cared so much about our conversation three weeks after it happened,” he told the Daily Beast.

“I heard so many nasty things about the guy before going on the show, but in person found him to be very pleasant,” he continued.

Dylan Douglas said he was “disappointed” to see Scott “attacking” him for who his parents are

Young man in suit in a studio setting as Scott Jennings hits back at Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over nepo baby debate flop.

Image credits: CNN

However, the 25-year-old found it “disappointing” to see Scott commenting on his parents in what began as a political discussion.

“The fact that almost a month later, he’s attacking me on who my parents are, rather than the difference we may have politically, is disappointing,” he said.

“I understand he just released a book, maybe this is part of his promotional effort,” he added. “Regardless, I wish him and his book well.”

Netizens had plenty to say about the alleged spat between Scott and the Douglas family

Text message from Jessica Anne discussing Scott Jennings and his son’s debate performance in a casual conversation.

Scott Jennings responding to Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones about their nepo baby son’s debate flop issue.

Text snippet from Scott Jennings hitting back at Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over their nepo baby son's debate flop, displayed in a clean font on a white background.

Scott Jennings responding strongly amid controversy over Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones’s nepo baby son debate flop.

Comment by Lynn Reid questioning the debate appearance related to Scott Jennings and Michael Douglas’s nepo baby son.

Comment by Jim Osburn discussing the debate flop involving Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ nepo baby son.

Text quote from Linda Gwynn Rudd stating a viewpoint in response to Scott Jennings hits back at Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over their nepo baby son’s debate flop.

Quote from Alex Lekas about parents failing to prepare kids outside the bubble, related to Scott Jennings nepo baby debate flop.

Felicia Murphy commenting on elitist kids needing to experience real life in a social media post.

Scott Jennings responding to Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over their son’s debate performance controversy.

Scott Jennings responding to Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones over their nepo baby son’s debate performance.