What if we told you that there is an actual perfume called “Zombie For Her?” Based on its profile, it has a quite complex aroma that could make many people look past its rather unorthodox name.

“Zombie For Her” is just one of the many perfume names that may leave people taken aback. Others include “Eau de Stilton,” “Funeral Home,” and “Inexcusable Evil,” to name a few. And yes, they are all real. Some may have gone out of circulation, but were once a fragrance that some people chose to wear.

If you’re into weird and peculiar things, specifically when it comes to perfumes, this list may fulfill your curiosities.