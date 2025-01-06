ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you're a trust-fund kid, won the lotto, were born into extreme wealth, or have someone else to help pay the bills, chances are high that you need to work to live. Over 161 million people are employed in the U.S. according to data from late last year. More than 7 million people don't have jobs. There's a big group of people seeking work, and it includes some who are currently employed.

But as they've discovered, navigating the recruitment process can sometimes be hell on earth. From dumb job descriptions to ridiculous requirements and expectations from recruiters, and endless interviews that go nowhere slowly, people seem to be going through the most.

Online community Recruiting Hell has over 770,000 members, all commiserating with each other about the horrors of job hunting and/or hiring new talent. "We'll pay you in experience!" reads the page, before inviting people to share their nightmarish stories of searching for work. Bored Panda has picked the best posts from the community, and we can only hope you have the good fortune of not having to encounter any of these situations anytime soon.

#1

Anyone Relate To This?

Anyone Relate To This?

jsstansel Report

Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Guess Undheit
Community Member
1 hour ago

The main job notice site for foreigners where I live is FB, and the one running the group says "no salary, we delete your job posting". Employers get pissy about it, but too bad for them.

    #2

    Hiring Managers And Recruiters

    Hiring Managers And Recruiters

    ShubhraDalakoti Report

    #3

    We Need To Make Discussing Salary Normal

    We Need To Make Discussing Salary Normal

    Inhumansoflate1 Report

    #4

    UNO Card

    UNO Card

    Ebadd Report

    Ruth
    Ruth
    Ruth
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    I have asked employers for access to speak with some current employees. I’m interviewing the company as much as they are interviewing me.

    #5

    Opinion

    Opinion

    infamouszgbgd Report

    #6

    Can I Get A Second To The Motion?

    Can I Get A Second To The Motion?

    gatadeplaya Report

    #7

    This Guy Gets It

    This Guy Gets It

    [deleted] Report

    #8

    Why So Secret?

    Why So Secret?

    jo_bazz Report

    #9

    I Just Want A Paycheck While Not Having To Join A Cult

    I Just Want A Paycheck While Not Having To Join A Cult

    RaxKingIsDead Report

    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    When you stop only being here for profit, then we will talk about MY attitude.

    #10

    Enough Said

    Enough Said

    friesxo Report

    #11

    A Story Of Two Parts, Recruiter Edition

    A Story Of Two Parts, Recruiter Edition

    _tommymason Report

    #12

    This Should Be Mandatory Training For All Interviewers

    This Should Be Mandatory Training For All Interviewers

    allmyaliasesweretaken Report

    #13

    I Will Drink To That

    I Will Drink To That

    MrChonkers Report

    #14

    I’m Done

    I'm Done

    danielmarven Report

    #15

    It's Really Not That Complicated

    It's Really Not That Complicated

    DanPriceSeattle Report

    #16

    I Have Been Interviewing With A Company For Over 6 Weeks And Have Talked To Ten Different Interviewers. Emailed Today Saying I’ve Moved To The Next Round. Finally Sick Of It

    I Have Been Interviewing With A Company For Over 6 Weeks And Have Talked To Ten Different Interviewers. Emailed Today Saying I've Moved To The Next Round. Finally Sick Of It

    its233am Report

    #17

    We Don’t Count Internships As Experience Here, So Let’s Just Forget All Of That

    We Don't Count Internships As Experience Here, So Let's Just Forget All Of That

    virtadpt Report

    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Sand Ers
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    That's two strikes in one swing. If internships don't count as experience, than wtf are they for?

    #18

    Saw It Online

    Saw It Online

    tiangolo Report

    #19

    Job Ads Nowadays. Sorry If Repost I Didn’t Find It In Search

    Job Ads Nowadays. Sorry If Repost I Didn't Find It In Search

    Bosquito86 Report

    #20

    Company: My Next Hire Needs To Be Enthusiastic About The Role So This Doesn't Happen Again

    Company: My Next Hire Needs To Be Enthusiastic About The Role So This Doesn't Happen Again

    neurorex Report

    #21

    Burn

    Burn

    Wajeehrehman Report

    similarly
    similarly
    similarly
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    See, my philosophy is that a GAP in a resume is nobody else's damn business. It's not work, so why do they need to know?

    #22

    I Ran Into One Today

    I Ran Into One Today

    lottery_winner77777 Report

    #23

    Got An Email From A Recruiter Today. I Was Interested Until They Disclosed The Pay. It’s Seriously Insultingly Low For The Role And Requirements. So I Told Them Just That Over Email

    Got An Email From A Recruiter Today. I Was Interested Until They Disclosed The Pay. It's Seriously Insultingly Low For The Role And Requirements. So I Told Them Just That Over Email

    missmolly314 Report

    #24

    That Backfired Spectacularly

    That Backfired Spectacularly

    fencheeks Report

    #25

    That's It

    That's It

    RDPCG Report

    #26

    A Company Found Me On Linkedin And Reached Out To Me, This Was My Response

    A Company Found Me On Linkedin And Reached Out To Me, This Was My Response

    mtlmike85 Report

    #27

    A Delightful Find On Linkedin

    A Delightful Find On Linkedin

    chubslove23 Report

    #28

    Who Were You In Your Past Life?

    Who Were You In Your Past Life?

    Wajeehrehman Report

    #29

    Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Here Yet

    Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Here Yet

    Tardigradium Report

    #30

    Robert Half Being Called Out On This Linkedin Post

    Robert Half Being Called Out On This Linkedin Post

    Soo_ee_sauce Report

    #31

    Funny How The Language Changes Between People And Businesses

    Funny How The Language Changes Between People And Businesses

    DanPriceSeattle Report

    #32

    Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here...lol

    Found This On Linkedin, Thought It Probably Belongs Here...lol

    skullnuggets Report

    #33

    Counterpoint: If It's Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions

    Counterpoint: If It's Taking 6 Months For An Upper Manager To Fill A Position, The Company Should Be Looking To Fill 2 Positions

    mattwallaert Report

    #34

    This Happens All The Time

    This Happens All The Time

    6nomads Report

    #35

    A Little Too Accurate

    A Little Too Accurate

    [deleted] Report

    similarly
    similarly
    similarly
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited)

    It's their own fault! They should have been born earlier. Early bird gets the worm and all that!

    #36

    This Guy Gets It

    This Guy Gets It

    Caliblair Report

    #37

    This

    This

    Wajeehrehman Report

    #38

    After 22 Online Rejections And Ghostings, I Finally Got An Interview! When I Arrived I Was Told They Had No Intentions Of Hiring Me And Just Wanted To Encourage Me To Continue My Education

    After 22 Online Rejections And Ghostings, I Finally Got An Interview! When I Arrived I Was Told They Had No Intentions Of Hiring Me And Just Wanted To Encourage Me To Continue My Education

    damntheelctricfence Report

    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    P1 No-Name
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    That is the most abysmal thing I have read here, the words 'not nice' just don't cover it. I would be reporting them to the authorities and spreading the word everywhere I could about their truly unprofessional conduct. Frankly Tracy & Terry need to be fired immediately.

    #39

    The Truth About "Nobody Wants To Work" (That We All Knew Already)

    The Truth About "Nobody Wants To Work" (That We All Knew Already)

    MrZJones Report

    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    I got kicked out of an FB group because some groomer ... I mean boomer ... whined "nobody wants to work!" I asked "how much?" and he said "below minimum wage" and said "There's your problem."

    #40

    So Inspiring

    So Inspiring

    neatokra Report

    #41

    Better Start Hiring Then

    Better Start Hiring Then

    alaskastardust Report

    #42

    Hard Same

    Hard Same

    toktoktwan Report

    #43

    Another Way Of Putting It : My Quality Of Life And Mental Health Is Being Dictated By Others

    Another Way Of Putting It : My Quality Of Life And Mental Health Is Being Dictated By Others

    Adam_Karpiak Report

    #44

    People Are Human And Human Things Happen

    People Are Human And Human Things Happen

    RDPCG Report

    #45

    Interviewing For My First Recruiting Job - Why Did I Start This Life??

    Interviewing For My First Recruiting Job - Why Did I Start This Life??

    ryin_matiaz Report

    #46

    Felt So Good To Talk Back For Once

    Felt So Good To Talk Back For Once

    sabasena Report

    #47

    Gold

    Gold

    divided_by_nought Report

    #48

    This Is What It’s Come To

    This Is What It's Come To

    MuyiwaSaka Report

    #49

    Nothing They Can Do

    Nothing They Can Do

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

    #50

    As An Autistic Person, I Despise Everything About This!

    As An Autistic Person, I Despise Everything About This!

    TenNinetythree Report

    #51

    Recruiter Asked Me To Record A Video Response To 4 Questions. This Is My Reply

    Recruiter Asked Me To Record A Video Response To 4 Questions. This Is My Reply

    Arf_Nouveaux Report

    #52

    Contrary To A Number Of Recruiters’ Popular Belief, I Do Very Much Care About The Money. Did You Think My Childhood Dream Was To Send An Email To Request Reimbursement Approval For Airport Parking To Pick Up Someone Snotty Visiting From The Head Office?

    Contrary To A Number Of Recruiters' Popular Belief, I Do Very Much Care About The Money. Did You Think My Childhood Dream Was To Send An Email To Request Reimbursement Approval For Airport Parking To Pick Up Someone Snotty Visiting From The Head Office?

    AdamMGrant Report

    #53

    Just Stop Please

    Just Stop Please

    Zaiik Report

    #54

    Damn, That Felt Good!

    Damn, That Felt Good!

    closedmouthsdonteat Report

    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    An employer agreed to an interview on a specific date (the one weekday I had off per month, hence why I agreed to it) and in a different city. I show up and the ash soles say, "Can you come back tomorrow?" And then they whined when I posted on the FB job board what happened. If I had lied, they'd have something to complain about.

    #55

    Listen Up!

    Listen Up!

    misticpoetry Report

    #56

    I'm Tired Of Recruiters Avoiding My Questions And Playing Dumb

    I'm Tired Of Recruiters Avoiding My Questions And Playing Dumb

    reddrick Report

    #57

    No Idea If This Will Work, But Hey - Worth The Try

    No Idea If This Will Work, But Hey - Worth The Try

    InfiniteBlacksmith41 Report

    #58

    Rejected From An Internship For Not Having Enough Experience

    Rejected From An Internship For Not Having Enough Experience

    RareSorbet Report

    #59

    Saw This On Linkedin And Had A Good Laugh!

    Saw This On Linkedin And Had A Good Laugh!

    hshamshu Report

    shaunlee avatar
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    SheamusFanFrom1987
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can only make out Ditto, Vulpix, Feebas, Sawk, Ekans, & Metapod. Not sure if Onyx meant Onix or not but hey, there have you XP XD

    #60

    Not Sure If It Fits Here But Reminded Me Of R/Recruitinghell

    Not Sure If It Fits Here But Reminded Me Of R/Recruitinghell

    PHRENOL0GY Report

    #61

    "No One Wants To Work!"

    "No One Wants To Work!"

    VT_Forever Report

    #62

    Was I Being Impolite? Had This Exchange On Linkedin

    Was I Being Impolite? Had This Exchange On Linkedin

    Appropriate_Fudge617 Report

    #63

    For The Memes, Because We’ve All Been There

    For The Memes, Because We’ve All Been There

    kinggianniferrari Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    why did I bother to upload my resume if you want/need my to write it out? it's redundant and a waste of my time

    #64

    Solid Advice

    Solid Advice

    Adriendel Report

    #65

    Recruiter Moment

    Recruiter Moment

    [deleted] Report

    #66

    "Minority Drawers" Should Be A Crime

    "Minority Drawers" Should Be A Crime

    LauraMiers Report

    #67

    I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

    I Am So Sick Of These Ridiculous Screening Questions

    pinch-and-roll Report

    brendaspagnola avatar
    Brenda
    Brenda
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the first 2 questions have NOTHING to do with any job. i'd tell them these are personal issues that are not related to being qualified for a position.

    #68

    I Had To Take A Walk After This

    I Had To Take A Walk After This

    melondrank Report

    #69

    A Linkedin Laugh

    A Linkedin Laugh

    DifficultyWarming Report

    #70

    The Only Acceptable Application. 2 Seconds If You're Slow

    The Only Acceptable Application. 2 Seconds If You're Slow

    Bushido8823 Report

    #71

    The Companies vs. Me

    The Companies vs. Me

    EmptySpace212 Report

    #72

    Naming And Shaming Done Right

    Naming And Shaming Done Right

    Rell_826 Report

    #73

    What Usually Leads People To Find Another Job

    What Usually Leads People To Find Another Job

    amcclurk21 Report

    #74

    "How I Got A Job At Big 4 Being In My 20s."

    "How I Got A Job At Big 4 Being In My 20s."

    IndieDiscovery Report

    #75

    Solid Advice From The Man Himself

    Solid Advice From The Man Himself

    Adam_Karpiak Report

    #76

    Oh No It’s Totally Cool, I Love Booking 3 Separate Meetings To Be Bailed On Each Time By Someone With Crap Grammar

    Oh No It’s Totally Cool, I Love Booking 3 Separate Meetings To Be Bailed On Each Time By Someone With Crap Grammar

    grandoldduke500 Report

    #77

    Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me LOL

    Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me LOL

    Internal_Gift_185 Report

    #78

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

    SpaceMyopia Report

    #79

    "This Is Your Only Means Of Interview" - So I Simply Refused

    "This Is Your Only Means Of Interview" - So I Simply Refused

    PeppySprayPete Report

    #80

    Goddamn This Felt Good

    Goddamn This Felt Good

    imacatchyou Report

    #81

    Interviewer Cancelled An Hour Before The Meeting. I Know My Worth

    Interviewer Cancelled An Hour Before The Meeting. I Know My Worth

    xzdgx Report

    #82

    I Cant Do This Anymore

    I Cant Do This Anymore

    Hobbeschoy Report

    #83

    I See Why Recruiters Ask Stupid Questions Now. I Apologize

    I See Why Recruiters Ask Stupid Questions Now. I Apologize

    Miserable-Score-81 Report

    #84

    Um…no?!?

    Um…no?!?

    Exertino Report

    #85

    4+ Years Of Experience In A 2 Year Old Technology

    4+ Years Of Experience In A 2 Year Old Technology

    tiangolo Report

    #86

    Someone Pls Try It And Tell Me If It Worked

    Someone Pls Try It And Tell Me If It Worked

    maramara18 Report

    #87

    At 58, A Recruiter Says ‘Too Old To Code’—heartbreaking 😭

    At 58, A Recruiter Says ‘Too Old To Code’—heartbreaking 😭

    Klaud10z Report

    #88

    Gap In My Employment History, In 2017 I Was Fourteen

    Gap In My Employment History, In 2017 I Was Fourteen

    nothingbutdeath Report

    #89

    Well!

    Well!

    Reasonable_Mail5876 Report

    #90

    Just Going To Leave This Here

    Just Going To Leave This Here

    Put1NyaHead Report

