ADVERTISEMENT

In the TV series Friends, Joey’s resume had way too many red flags, if you think about it. Well, it’s a good laugh as long as it's fiction, but in real life, these can actually tank your career before it even starts!

Recruiters go through so many resumes that they instantly start noticing whenever one has such a red flag. When Reddit user scottlottle asked recruiters to share these, they didn’t hold back from spilling all the tea. Well, we compiled the darkest ones for you, so just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gmail inbox on a laptop screen, highlighting potential resume red flags in career communications. A very unprofessional email is definitely one. You see some insane emails. I knew someone who got an email address that had “big daddy” in it.
For anyone who needs a professional email address, personally I find any combination of your first, middle, last names, initials, and birthdate are all acceptable. In fact any numbers but 420, 69, etc. And 123 is fine.

anon , Stephen Phillips - Hostreviews.co.uk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
denjinronincs avatar
Panda-sized Potato
Panda-sized Potato
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have 4 emails: a professional that's just my name, for business, a private one for friends and family, one for shopping, and one for junk.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Job interview scene with a female candidate; resume red flags being evaluated by an HR specialist across the table. Not HR, but recruited many times. Poor grammar and spelling. No relevant experience. Inconsistent fonts and layout. Too long. A well worded resume should convey enough in two pages to elicit an interview.

    PM_THE_REAPER , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many make the mistake to list everything from their High School years. Listing everything, what they have done in the last 5-10--15-20 years. As somebody, who changed careers in my early 40s: Don't do this. List just your experience relevant to that given job for what you are applying for. Nobody will read a CV more than 2 pages.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Yellow notepad with "fraud" written, surrounded by hundred-dollar bills, highlighting resume red flags and concerns. When their job title says “entrepreneur” and their description just screams pyramid scheme.

    BoredSuki , Tara Winstead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When you go through the list, some of these red flags will surely raise your eyebrows, and you will wonder about all the chaos recruiters have to go through. At times, they are disguised well for normal people to spot, but since recruiters have so much experience, they get quite good at it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To learn more about these red flags and how they disrupt the recruiting process, Bored Panda reached out to Nicole Dias, who has been working in the HR department for over 7 years and has over 4 years of recruiting experience. She mentioned that one of the major parts of recruitment is the candidate's profile screening.

    "I would definitely say that at least 80% of weightage is given to red flags while screening profiles. Recruiters need to make sure that the resume with the right experience is routed to the hiring manager for it to be a potential selection. If a recruiter sees a potential red flag in the resume, that candidate is probably an HR reject," Nicole added.
    #4

    Person reviewing a resume on a clipboard with a cup of coffee nearby, focusing on potential red flags. Depending on the job, when they include all their social media accounts and a headshot.

    ryanzbt , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you really want that job? Than why are you present on a sdocial media-platform with your real name? "Influencer" and "celebrity" is NOT a job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Person reviewing a resume, highlighting HR red flags on a wooden desk with a clipboard. Side note, the most annoying thing in applying for a job is having to explain any gaps.

    kgold0 , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Being unemployed also makes it incredibly hard to become employed. After like 6 months, you've got cooties and no one wants to touch you. That was my experience anyway.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Person walking five dogs on a leash outside, highlighting resume red flags metaphorically. Saw this once work experience- dog walking
    Reason for leaving - the dog died.

    lordofthedancesaidhe , Blue Bird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When we asked Nicole whether there are any red flags that can be overlooked, she smiled and said, "Well, we are all humans in the end, so some minor red flags (or should I say orange flags) can definitely be overlooked or explained away depending on the context and the candidate's ability to address it effectively."

    She mentioned employment gaps, frequent job changes, career changes, and past terminations among other things. She strongly believes that if candidates are transparent and self-aware about all the above points, there's often a chance that it can be overlooked.
    #7

    Two people watching Netflix on a TV against a brick wall backdrop in a living room setting. Dude put "Netflix and chill" under his interests.

    Healyhatman , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Two people exchanging a resume document across a table, focusing on resume red flags. Not really a red flag but a resume that’s longer than 2 pages. And unless you’ve got 10+ years of experience, 1 page is fine.

    A resume should be a knock on the door. You don’t kick the door down with your resume.

    251Cane , Drazen Zigic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yaps, that's true. Nobody wants to read a novel for a CV. Especially, if 70% of it, isn't relevant for the actual job.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man with a unique mustache, wearing a suit outdoors, pondering resume red flags discussed by HR specialists. Someone put on their special skills that they were involved in Movember.

    dawrina , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    While speaking about a major red flag that completely obstructs the recruiting process, our expert stressed about candidates lying on their resumes. Nicole claimed that it can lead to a bad impression on the HR rep as well as the hiring manager and further leads to a rejection.

    She mentioned that the candidate may not even be considered for a role in the future for that particular organization. "Even if the lie has not been caught by anyone during the interview, it'll hamper their performance in the job role once a task is assigned to them," Nicole explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "We have had such an instance before where the candidate couldn't perform despite boasting about it on the resume. Not only was he fired, but we also had to go through the recruiting process all over again. This caused a lot of inconvenience for us, and I'm sure he suffered as well," she added.
    #10

    Close-up of a person in colorful knee pads and sneakers, lacing up shoes at a skate park. My father-in-law was once involved in a hiring process and saw a resume he threw out very quickly. Not only was it chronological instead of antichronological (not a red flag per se, but not very practical either). The first (and oldest) achievement the applicant put on it was her "shoelacing diploma". Yes, the thing we get in kindergarten when you have learned to tie your shoes. According to the applicant, it proved that she was a go-getter. To him, it proved that she lacked common sense.

    Lvcivs2311 , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman reviewing papers closely, identifying resume red flags, seated on a green sofa. We saw a guy apply for a masters degree internship in a scientific lab saying on the last page of his resume that he had invented the seventh law of magnetism or something like that followed by a nonsense description of what it was. The rest of the resume was absolutely fine, and we reminded ourselves that it is always crucial to read a resume to the end before making any decision.

    And piece of advice for anyone who applies somewhere and think they have an unrecognized discovery worth a nobel prize: have it recognized before you put it on your resume.

    anon , user23691510 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I work with a guy who graduated 1 year ago. Cannot find a job in his field. He told me he added fake experience and then made up a fake web site showing he worked at this fake company. He reeks of body odor which I suspect is the reason he does not get jobs . An older man at work gently spoke to him about it but he denies he has an issue. Clean and professional but smells like cabbage soup left on the stove to long.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Person in a suit handing over a resume to another individual, highlighting career red flags noted by HR specialists. As someone who went through the ringers in the architecture field and now part of the hiring process . My advice is to keep resumes to one page . We really don't have time to go through two pages of awards and merits . And portfolios that are above 10 pages really are not necessary.

    We have gotten 30-40 page portfolios that are incomplete and look ugly . I rather see 5-10 good pages and a solid one page resumes .

    It automatically signals fluff to us , especially when the portfolio lacks substance .

    Through my career I have always done 1 page resume , 2 page portfolios, and letters of recommendation . Then on my resume or in emails I give a link to my full portfolio , and full website about my merits .


    Also as of lately this whole " google architect" is real. For example , we have seen a latest trend in work not being original . Almost blatant copies .

    omnigear , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Lastly, when we asked Nicole's advice for candidates who are currently seeking jobs and how they could eliminate these red flags from their resumes, she emphasized these points:

    1. Employment gaps: Briefly explain the reason for the gap, whether it's due to personal reasons (e.g., caregiving, education, health) or career exploration.
    2. Frequent job changes: Emphasize the diversity of experience, adaptability, and skills gained.
    3. Career changes: Clearly articulate why you’re transitioning and how your previous experience is relevant to the new role.
    4. Past terminations: Acknowledge the situation honestly without assigning blame and focus on what you’ve learned.
    #13

    Two people in a professional setting discussing resume red flags across a desk with decor in the background. Had to check a few resumes for our vacant position:

    My biggest problem is lying:

    1. Candidate says they have a lot of experience with a certain technology, but when asked, doesn't know anything.

    2. Dates of employment or education don't match up. Had a guy claiming he had 4 jobs at the same time.
    3. Experience doesnt add up: don't claim you have 10 years of experience with a framework created 5 years ago.

    DrDonut21 , Mina Rad Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because of the s****y practice of the "MIND THE GAP" from employers, everybody is lying about a few months or even a year of employement about a gap in their CV.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Woman in gray sweater with paper and coffee, contemplating resume red flags while looking at a laptop. As seen on a resume I received this week:

    "Might or might not come to work".

    Dihydrogen-monoxyde , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    miss-dianne avatar
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    MindNumbinglyBoringJob
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a supervisor I had a young man in his 20ties tell me he came to work to relax not to have me ( a middle-aged woman) nag and tell him what to do. Took head office far to long to remove him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Bartender in a rustic bar mixing a drink, illustrating career red flags in hospitality jobs. So not a recruiter, but I was helping my then manager go over resumes. We googled one dude, and the first thing that pops up is an article about someone getting tried for manslaughter or homicide for selling bad (hard d***s contaminated with something) d***s at the bar he worked at as a bartender, complete with extensive interviews from coworkers saying they were pretty sure he'd sold contaminated d***s purposely.

    And we know it was the same dude, BECAUSE HE LISTED THE BAR ON HIS RESUME.

    Acermacrophylla , Lila Mitchell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Well, our expert's insights definitely sound like wonderful advice all candidates can heed and implement in their resumes. Most importantly, they should definitely steer clear from lying and further jeopardizing their career, don't you think?

    Also, we would love to hear about the other red flags that you have come across and we may have missed in this list. Feel free to jot them down in the comments below!
    #16

    Person writing notes during a job interview, highlighting potential resume red flags. Was recruiting a while back for a couple of positions in my company. Got one cv that was 18 pages long detailing in minute detail everything this guy had done at previous jobs.

    Another included a 75 page portfolio.

    Suffice to say neither got an interview.

    One of the guys that got the job brought a short portfolio of a few pages with plenty of pictures to the interview. Far more appropriate.

    empty_pint_glass , Sora Shimazaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Soldier in uniform hugging smiling child in a living room setting. As a positive, had a woman apply for a job. Her cv listed her as a mother for the previous 10 years. She listed her skills and tasks like any other job. Prior to that she was in the army and in her bio she described herself as a confident, reliable and hardworking individual with expert “weapon handling skills and combat experience.” Which was pretty cool.

    Red flag, the guy who described himself as a “third place candidate” in an election 10 years ago for a racist party. Like not only are you a racist, but you’re not even an accomplished racist!

    anon , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two men in a discussion across a desk, highlighting potential resume red flags with a third person observing. When my partner was a manager he once received a resume with a watermark tiger as the background. How he didn't hire them on the spot, I'll never know.

    Antisocial-Lightbulb , Tahir osman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Construction worker in a warehouse wearing a hard hat and safety vest, using a laptop. Still spelling engineer wrong after getting the degree. Seriously - google that or listen to the autocorrect. I know math is your thing - not spelling, but still...

    EvenStephen85 , senivpetro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    A white shirt with a red handprint stain, symbolizing career-ending resume red flags. A blood stain.

    Embarrassed_Tax_6547 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Man packing office belongings in a box, illustrating resume red flags impacting career starts. Finally this is my time to shine.
    The first thing any recruiter looks at first is the dates on your resume, because the #1 thing we care about is if you can hold a job. If you go from job to job only lasting a few months, you’ll be rejected before we even speak with you.

    stonerchica , Drazen Zigic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    A stressed woman at a desk surrounded by office supplies, highlighting resume red flags in job applications. The resume saying something like "keen atttention to detail" is one that always makes me roll my eyes.

    TheBigRabilowski , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone can make typos, so get someone else to read it who is pedantic about spelling and grammar mistakes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!