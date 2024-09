But these three instances are far from the only signs indicating that a certain workplace might not be the best choice. Members of the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community recently discussed more of such indicators, after the user ‘ photo_inbloom ’ asked them about red flags that everyone should be aware of when attending a job interview. If you’re curious to learn what red flags netizens described, scroll down to find them on the list below.

If you think that these phrases sound like warning signs when said in a job interview, that’s because they most likely are; asking about overtime is arguably the company checking to see how willing you are to go the extra mile, the pizza comment means that you might have to put your work above your health in times when you should be resting, and comparing themselves to a family is only accurate if the family the interviewer is referring to is somewhat dysfunctional.

#1 If they tell you on arrival that the job you applied for is no longer available, but they have a VERY SIMILAR position that JUST OPENED UP - leave immediately.



It's a bait and switch tactic coupled with the sunk cost fallacy. The "new" position will be identical to the original one you applied for - except the salary is significantly lower. They're hoping that you'll play along because you showed up to be interviewed, probably desperate for work and will accept any job - no matter the wage.



Furthermore, the position you applied for doesn't really exist - or at least not at the advertised wage.

#2 "We don't like 'clockwatchers' here. We expect everyone to be committed." Expecting more work for no extra pay. Getting mad at you when you leave at 5 even though your stated work hours end at 5.

#3 "We only want the best of the best"

Me: "how much are you paying?"

"Minimum wage".

#4 They asked me my political opinion which I didn't think was right.

#5 When you are signing all the forms they give you and you are taking your time to read over every document so that you can fully understand what you are getting into and people come in and start telling you that you don't need to read this and that just sign here and so on.

#6 Pre-internet red flags that still apply.

1. Check the condition of employees' cars.

2. Check building condition.

#7 If you have to make any financial investment into the company in order to work there.



I interviewed for a window installation company and did well on the test. They wanted me in sales and said I needed to pay for a laptop. They would cover it and take it out of my checks if I didn't have the cash to pay upfront.

#8 "Well, the overtime isn't *mandatory*, but most folks stick around after hours most days."



Spoilers: The overtime is mandatory.

#9 If they lied about the salary on the posting.

#10 One red flag for sure is when they talk about how the company is "like a family." 🥴 Like, that usually means they expect you to be super available all the time and put the job above everything else, even your actual life.

#11 A red flag is when the interviewer doesn’t ask about your experience or skills in detail but focuses on your willingness to work long hours or handle excessive workloads. It could mean they expect you to overwork.

#12 Employees are either new hires or have been there for 15+ years with no in-between. There is no room for improvement - it's better to leave for advancement.

#13 "Nobody wants to work anymore" - You're about to find out exactly why nobody wants to work for them.



Seriously, *every single* job I've worked that said that during an interview was toxic and grossly underpaid.

#14 When they can’t even bother to look at your resume like bro if you want me to work for you at least fake it.

#15 "These will be your responsibilities, but you might be asked to do take on this and that role." Prepare to take 3 jobs for the salary of 1.

#16 A major red flag to watch for during a job interview is if the interviewer or company representative speaks negatively about current or former employees. This behavior can indicate a toxic work environment where blame and negativity are commonplace.

#17 When they feel the need to reassure you in the interview that at that company, they “work hard, but also play hard.”



They don’t play hard - it’s a sweatshop and they’re just trying to convince that’s it’s anything but one.

#18 When you ask, "Tell me about a time when one of your employees really impressed you." and they cannot give you a SINGLE example.



My current job gave me MULTIPLE examples of how their team members impressed them. That's how I knew I wanted to work there.



In comparison, when I asked this in another interview, the answer was, "There's so many instances and I can't focus on only one." which I interpreted as, "I don't value my staff in the least." I was glad not to get that offer.

#19 If the interviewer is late for your interview. If you were late, they wouldn’t even consider hiring you. It works both ways.

#20 Not telling you the salary.

#21 My (female) ex was applying for a manager role. Interview panel included a male ceo, a female leader and don't remember who else.



At the end, my ex directed a question at the female leader about her experiences there as a female leader.



The ceo jumped in before she could answer and answered for her.



That said a lot.

#22 One time they said "We expect people to work here for the fun of it, not the money". Inspired by a Dilbert comic, my response was "If you really mean that, then how about you give me your money and I'll give you the fun part?"

#23 I haven't seen this one yet.



When your interviewer stops the interview to take a phone call or talk to someone else about some kind of work thing that could obviously wait.



Whether it's understaffed, management isn't organized, or some kind of a sick test every job I've ever had do this turned into a s**t show.



Personal/Work emergencies aside, they're asking whether they can disrespect you and you'll take it.

#24 If they ask you to do work for free during the interview.

#25 If they say things like "we've had trouble filling this position" or give hints about having a high turnover rate. There's a reason everyone's leaving.



Learned this the hard way.

#26 Fast paced environment = we don’t know what we are doing, but we have the money to throw around to see if it’s working.

#27 I brought up a company’s awful Glassdoor reviews and they got so mad they ended the interview. Well. Guess I dodged that bullet.

#28 I once turned down a job offer because they mentioned that the previous person in the position had quit after a few months, and most of the people I interviewed with seemed stressed out.

#29 "We're a family" - A dysfunctional one with a narcissistic mom and abusive alcoholic dad.



"Work hard, play harder" - aka we're *all* functional alcoholics and sleep is for the dead.



"Untracked PTO" - This one *can* be a green flag as long as they immediately clarify everyone takes at least 8-10 weeks a year, otherwise it's a nice way of saying "there's no need to track it because we don't take any".



"Up to $X a year performance bonuses!" - You're going to make minimum wage.



Buzzword bingo when you ask what you'd actually be *doing*. It either means you'll be bored out of your skull, or regularly berated for not being Superman.



"So if you make it to the sixth round of interviews, you can expect..." - They're not really going to hire anyone. Cut bait.

#30 One I never see people mention that I absolutely should have paid attention to:



Any implication that the role you're taking on is easy and/or not that important. Either this or any signs they may be underestimating the amount of work involved.



Seems like a no-brainer, but this gets let slip at interviews a shocking amount.

#31 Caginess about the salary. One job I got handed my predecessor's email, and they were openly talking about how I was underpaid because I was underpaid. They had £22k more in the budget than they paid me, and cheapskated me on that. I lasted 9 months, and was furious. They f****d me for no reason other than they could.





ANY job advert that says "competitive salary" I contact them and say "I have a competitive CV. Shall we stop the b******t now?"

#32 One time at the end of my interview she asked if I had any questions, and I asked "So how do you like working at X company?" and she said "well I like the pay". I assume the interview was probably recorded so she couldn't say anything directly bad about her company but was enough info for me that the culture is probably not all that good.



Keep in mind you are interviewing the company just as much as they are interviewing you! Make sure to come prepared to ask questions as well. You can find out some red flags through those.

#33 One of my go-to questions for an interviewer is, "In the past ten years, how many years have your employees received cost-of-living raises that meet or exceed the annual inflation rate? And how often have they also received merit-based increases above and beyond that amount?"



A s****y company won't answer the question.



A good company will give you an honest answer.



A great company will give you an honest answer of "Ten.".

#34 Had a guy one time ask me how old my children were. I think he was trying to sus out if I would be able to work all kinds of crazy hours. If they pry too much into your personal life, that’s not good.

#35 I went into an interview for a low-level admin position, and they made my put my cell phone in a bucket up front, stating "no phones are allowed in the back. it reduces productivity." Big NOPE for me.

#36 If your interview is between 12 to 2, look around. If everyone is at their cubicle eating their lunch. Red flag.

#37 I was asked if I was married or had kids. I said no. He said, “Good.”.

#38 Being hired on the spot. I always thought it meant I was a great candidate, and if they didn't hire me on the spot I bombed the interview. Looking back, they only hired me on the spot because they were desperate to find another person ASAP. Every job I've had where I was hired on the spot made it very clear why their turnover rate was so high. The ones I waited a bit for the job offer ended up being great places to work.

#39 No matter the position even entry level, if you're an external candidate, ask them this - if your decision comes down to an internal hire versus an external hire, what would make one stand out over the other?

If they say everyone gets asked the same questions so it's an even playing field, or something like that, you just found out there are internal candidates and external candidates are only there to statistically even it out.

The job will very likely go to the internal candidate.

Works nearly every time.

#40 In my experience every manager that told me they weren’t a micromanager was a micromanager. I’ve learned to dig deeper when people say this to figure out what they consider micromanagement.



For example, asking them how they personally stay up to date on what their team is working on. One guy that said he wasn’t a micromanager actually had a system of tracking that involved his reports to update tickets, fill out forms, and submit an email status update every week.



Just because someone automated their micromanagement doesn’t make them not a micromanager….

#41 Bull****t psychological questions clearly designed to throw you off of your practiced material. Like, describe yourself in 3 words.

#42 I was asked when I planned to get pregnant, since I (at the time) was a woman in my 20’s. They said it always happens and they end up having to hire someone new. I had no words. 😳

#43 I asked if the promotion ladder could be clearly defined/ laid out and what systems they had in place to develop existing talent. I was in the interview at a personal request due to a lack of experience in the department.



I obviously struck a nerve; after a closed door chat, management was adamant that this was a performance based company and promotions were applied accordingly. They were apparently not hard up enough for experience - I was not invited to join the team.



If a company cannot detail employee retention and development outside of money, I personally don't want to work there. Strangely, they were touting their new pet insurance benefit as a big selling point.



This was an aerospace company and not a small one.

#44 Making you wait. I had a boss who would do this. We did a lot of interviews, because we had a lot of turnover. Geez, I wonder why. He would say he wanted to see who really wanted it. I would say they’re here early/on time, they want it.

#45 When they tell you that a role you’ll be working closely with are really passionate about what they do before asking how you’d deal with a difficult person. And then having that question asked again by someone different in another round of interviewing. I get it - you’re telling me that I’ll be working with a rude, entitled a*****e if I’m hired.

#46 Recruitment processes that have 4+ rounds spanning months. Broken management structure that cannot make a decision and also delusional a decent candidate won't have better options.

#47 It can be difficult being blunt with people about such things, but if you can ask about turnover, that's a good thing to look at.



High turnover likely means the job and/or boss sucks.



Otherwise, anything where you need to give them money in order to apply/get the position.



When I was a kid I responded to an ad about a job, came to find it was Cutco where you had to buy a bunch of knives to sell them. F**k that.

#48 I avoid any companies who want to use behavioural-based questions as part of the interview, where you're given a hypothetical situation and then asked to provide an example of you doing such a thing. They're f*****g ridiculous and clearly for interviewers who don't know who to conduct an interview.

#49 I interviewed with one of the big ticket networks. It’s based in Southern New England.



The pre-screen call with the hiring manager went well and our views about writing code, source control and documentation were spot on so I thought I’d give it a shot.



When I arrived they took my driver’s license from me and told me they’d hold it while I was on site. Then they wanted to do a credit check while I was taking a series of grammar, basic intelligence and JavaScript tests.



I told them there’s no way I was going to get my credit dinged with a hard credit check before an offer. The woman from HR… just. didn’t. get. it.



I made sure they stopped the credit check, collected my license, and walked out.



I sat in the car for a minute, thinking about the very odd vibe of the place, how they treated me, and wondered about the culture of a place that would do these things.



Since then, they have been outed for a whole bunch of issues, including [big surprise] HR ethics.



Looking back, I never should have considered working in that place.



I’m very happy where I work now, my boss is smart and flexible and I’m doing good work — as opposed to screwing concert goers.



Near miss!

#50 The biggest red flag I every got was, "we're looking to replace this woman whose dying of cancer. I'm trying to get her to quit but she won't. We'd have to put you in a small place in the basement but when she dies, you'd get her place."



Not exactly warm fuzzies



[EDIT I just wanted to add that this was at a medical school, no less.].

#51 I had an interviewer straight up ask if I’d ever been an addict.



Also if they bristle when you ask why the position is open/why the last person didn’t work out. If they won’t answer that simple question, run.

#52 Pushing "self starter" or "early responsibility" when those do not make sense for the position.





This typically means the place has high turnover and little institutional infrastructure and you will be expected to perform regardless.

#53 When they lowball you during the interview and asked you if you are willing to do everything for the company's success.

#54 Told me they'd love to have a meeting just between me and them.



Fast forward to the Zoom interview: "Give us just a minute as we wait for all the candidates to log in".

#55 I just had this one happen to me.



"I don't know where [US state] gets off making those wage transparency laws. Only ever causes trouble. I'm going to tell you what I tell all of my employees, I can't stop you from talking about your wage. [US state] is also an at-will state."



Dude literally admitted he's willing to break the law because he knows he can get away with it. Bullet dodged.

#56 If they seem too relieved that someone actually showed up for the interview.

#57 If you show up and it's not what you were told to expect it's probably nonsense.



My example is an interview i to went years ago. I'd had several phone interviews and seemed it was going well. They asked me if I could come in for an in person. The first flag was something in the appointment email that made me look up the address and it was a hotel conference center. I asked if this was an office or what? They admitted they were doing interviews in a conference room because they were doing a lot of hiri g and had managers and HR flying in from around the country.





I arrived at a giant conference hall with hundreds of applicants for the position I interviewed for. We checked in, got numbers, and waited and waited. Then sat through several rounds of group interviews with panels of Interviewers.



I talked to a few people while we waited and found out we'd all been told it was another round of interviews for people that had good prospects for getting hired. It was not. It was a circus. A guy i talked to on the way out was near tears. He'd taken an unpaid day off and borrowed a car to drive there. He'd told his wife he was coming home with a great job.



The whole thing was degrading and insulting.

#58 Love bombing. Usually the sign of a narcissist manager.

#59 "You are required to wear clothing that has the company logo. You must purchase it yourself. From the company."

#60 Watch out for vague answers about the company culture or job expectations. It might mean they’re hiding something.

#61 This is more anti multi-level marketing. But if they ever start with a presentation just turn around and leave. They're trying to sell you on their pyramid scheme.

#62 Books of the 12 apostles sitting out on the conference table and it's not a church... Run.

#63 An all day “group interview” in their office.



Red Ventures in North Carolina did this, it was their 3rd round. I politely declined..I’m not taking a PTO day to do an unpaid group project with strangers I’m competing with for a job that I may not get.

#64 If they show off their game room with foosball, pinball machines and other recreational equipment.



Not necessarily a red flag, but it usually is.

#65 Not necessarily an interview, but if you find out a LOT of the staff know each other outside of work. You’ll never advance due to nepotism. Trust me, I’m working at a place currently that does this.

#66 If the company says they'll send you a check for you to buy all of your office equipment from a specific website, run! It's a scam and you will be out all of that money, have no job, and most likely nowhere to bank.

#67 "We want you to start tomorrow morning." That usually means they're so short staffed they NEED you there. What happened to the rest of the staff?

#68 If you can't find the job title/role you're applying for listed with any current/past employees. Like checking Glassdoor and you don't see any reviews from anyone with the role. Companies will change the name of a role to make it harder to compare salaries across external websites. Always a red flag if you notice this AND if they baulk when you ask if the current role you're applying for has been previously referred to as another title.

#69 When they don’t ask a question, not one! They read me my resume and asked if I had questions. I asked many for over an hour. Some they knew, some they didn’t. I left. I laughed.

#70 “We love new grads” yep because we don’t know any better.

#71 I was a senior level, 20+ year experience, licensed Architect in a large firm exploring some other well known firms. At one, a second or third meeting with design leaders, the two principals in the room started arguing with each other about the design direction of the firm. A job interview had just become a comedy routine. My contact later called to apologize and I wished them good luck.

#72 When the interviewer spends more time talking about how great they are than about the job!

#73 Excessive use of the words "work culture" "team building".

#74 No HR department, or the “family” is running HR. Worked for a small business, son was owner, mother was management as was cousin and brother. The owner was super verbally abusive but who am I going to complain to? His mother? Or his cousin who views him like an uncle? They also said “we’re like a big family here!” Which was true… just a super dysfunctional family.

#75 When your interviewer starts negging your resume. He went line by line and came up with an extremely belittling way to describe everything I listed. I attempted to defend a couple things and he laughed.



I realized I would have to work for this abusive duchebag narcissist and noped out.

#76 If you're asked any questions whatsoever about your religion or personal beliefs, even if it's a seemingly innocuous "so where do you go to church?". It's not technically illegal to ask this, but since proving discrimination against an employer is incredibly difficult even in the best circumstances some people - specifically Americans in the Midwest/South - will ask stuff like this in a seemingly "innocent" manner.