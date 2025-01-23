TikToker Decides To Move Family From England To The Philippines, Sparks Debate Over Her Reasons
When life feels unbearable, sometimes the only solution is to make a change.
TikToker Diana Auria decided to take action after she and her partner realized their family was deeply unhappy living in the UK. The couple has now set their sights on starting fresh in the Philippines. But before making the big move, they shared their reasons for leaving in a two-part video.
Their story quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers supported their decision, others found their reasons overly dramatic. Take a look below and let us know where you stand!
After realizing they were unhappy living in the UK, the couple chose to start over abroad
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
They shared their reasons on TikTok, and their story went viral, stirring up a mix of opinions online
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Image credits: dianaauria
Some viewers found their reasons excessive
Others, however, felt they were entirely justified and encouraged the family to make the move
I mean plenty of people call the uk the America of Europe for a reason.
OP states a lot of weird reasons (school fines, what). She points out society is deteriorating AND complains about too much taxes. That seems to underscore your point: the U.K. has become an more brutally capitalistic society, esp since brexit. I wonder how people from the U.K. see it.Load More Replies...
Do we now always have to share our opinion of something we don't like online?
If you're unhappy where you are, move. Why is that controversial? Are people just upset they don't like England? The Phillipines are a brilliant place to live if you have enough money, food and weather are great, people are friendly, landscape is gorgeous. The biggest hurdle is employment and if they are set, sounds like an excellent decision. Kids will grow up multilingual with access to nature. They keep UK passports so returning for school or work is feasible. Why wouldn't you move?
I mean plenty of people call the uk the America of Europe for a reason.
OP states a lot of weird reasons (school fines, what). She points out society is deteriorating AND complains about too much taxes. That seems to underscore your point: the U.K. has become an more brutally capitalistic society, esp since brexit. I wonder how people from the U.K. see it.Load More Replies...
Do we now always have to share our opinion of something we don't like online?
If you're unhappy where you are, move. Why is that controversial? Are people just upset they don't like England? The Phillipines are a brilliant place to live if you have enough money, food and weather are great, people are friendly, landscape is gorgeous. The biggest hurdle is employment and if they are set, sounds like an excellent decision. Kids will grow up multilingual with access to nature. They keep UK passports so returning for school or work is feasible. Why wouldn't you move?
25
7