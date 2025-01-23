Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
TikToker Decides To Move Family From England To The Philippines, Sparks Debate Over Her Reasons
Entitled People, Social Issues

TikToker Decides To Move Family From England To The Philippines, Sparks Debate Over Her Reasons

When life feels unbearable, sometimes the only solution is to make a change.

TikToker Diana Auria decided to take action after she and her partner realized their family was deeply unhappy living in the UK. The couple has now set their sights on starting fresh in the Philippines. But before making the big move, they shared their reasons for leaving in a two-part video.

Their story quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers supported their decision, others found their reasons overly dramatic. Take a look below and let us know where you stand!

    After realizing they were unhappy living in the UK, the couple chose to start over abroad

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They shared their reasons on TikTok, and their story went viral, stirring up a mix of opinions online

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Image credits: dianaauria

    Some viewers found their reasons excessive

    Others, however, felt they were entirely justified and encouraged the family to make the move

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I mean plenty of people call the uk the America of Europe for a reason.

    familiedito64 avatar
    Fembot
    Fembot
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    OP states a lot of weird reasons (school fines, what). She points out society is deteriorating AND complains about too much taxes. That seems to underscore your point: the U.K. has become an more brutally capitalistic society, esp since brexit. I wonder how people from the U.K. see it.

    a-rocamora avatar
    Alro
    Alro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Do we now have to explain all our decisions and priorities online?

    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Do we now always have to share our opinion of something we don't like online?

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    If you're unhappy where you are, move. Why is that controversial? Are people just upset they don't like England? The Phillipines are a brilliant place to live if you have enough money, food and weather are great, people are friendly, landscape is gorgeous. The biggest hurdle is employment and if they are set, sounds like an excellent decision. Kids will grow up multilingual with access to nature. They keep UK passports so returning for school or work is feasible. Why wouldn't you move?

