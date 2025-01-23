TikToker Decides To Move Family From England To The Philippines, Sparks Debate Over Her Reasons

ADVERTISEMENT

When life feels unbearable, sometimes the only solution is to make a change.

TikToker Diana Auria decided to take action after she and her partner realized their family was deeply unhappy living in the UK. The couple has now set their sights on starting fresh in the Philippines. But before making the big move, they shared their reasons for leaving in a two-part video.

Their story quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some viewers supported their decision, others found their reasons overly dramatic. Take a look below and let us know where you stand!

After realizing they were unhappy living in the UK, the couple chose to start over abroad

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They shared their reasons on TikTok, and their story went viral, stirring up a mix of opinions online

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Image credits: dianaauria

Some viewers found their reasons excessive

Others, however, felt they were entirely justified and encouraged the family to make the move

