Intricate Bird Paintings By Petterson Silva That Blur The Line With Photography (28 Pics)Interview With Artist
Petterson Silva’s bird paintings are a tribute to the beauty of nature. Each painting captures the vibrant colors, delicate feathers, and unique details of birds found in Brazil's landscapes. His realistic style makes the birds look so alive, you can almost hear their songs.
Silva uses oil paints with precision, adding layers to highlight the unique details and character of each bird. His art is not just beautiful to look at; it’s also a reminder of how fragile and special our natural world is. The artist hopes that his work inspires people to care for the environment and appreciate its diversity.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to Petterson Silva to learn more about his creative process and himself. The artist shared that he is fascinated by wildlife and biomes. "Since my childhood, I have had a strong interest in nature. I believe that God blesses some people with artistic talent, and I am immensely grateful to God for this artistic gift."
On average, Silva completes a painting in about 10 days. However, the time it takes can vary significantly depending on the size and complexity of the canvas. When working on larger pieces, especially those featuring numerous birds with intricate details, the process can extend to as long as 30 days.
Silva has received the "Top Of Mind International" award and the Premio Giulio Cesare. The artist noted that international awards boost visibility and elevate artists' status, especially abroad. "In my country, it also adds value to sales. I want to highlight that Instagram has also taken my art far, in a surprising way. The internet favors the artist."
To create his paintings, Silva relies on both photos and memories as references. "There are times when I let the creation flow. It’s an interesting stage where I make pencil sketches and, on some occasions, I use photos and videos to learn more about the species I am going to paint. I study the animal, its behavior, scientific name, and absorb as much information as possible. This helps the painting come to life with realism."
Silva shared that his artwork aims to raise awareness about the urgent need to conserve wildlife and their habitats. "I hope to leave a legacy where I highlight that art and science go hand in hand, informing and attracting attention to wildlife. It is one of the tools that help capture people’s attention on the importance of environmental conservation."