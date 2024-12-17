ADVERTISEMENT

Petterson Silva’s bird paintings are a tribute to the beauty of nature. Each painting captures the vibrant colors, delicate feathers, and unique details of birds found in Brazil's landscapes. His realistic style makes the birds look so alive, you can almost hear their songs.

Silva uses oil paints with precision, adding layers to highlight the unique details and character of each bird. His art is not just beautiful to look at; it’s also a reminder of how fragile and special our natural world is. The artist hopes that his work inspires people to care for the environment and appreciate its diversity.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Brazilian artist with a vibrant parrot painting on an easel.

pettersonarte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Petterson Silva to learn more about his creative process and himself. The artist shared that he is fascinated by wildlife and biomes. "Since my childhood, I have had a strong interest in nature. I believe that God blesses some people with artistic talent, and I am immensely grateful to God for this artistic gift."
RELATED:
    #2

    Artist painting detailed cockatoos, holding a palette, showcasing fine art with feathers.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Painting of a vibrant blue parrot, showcasing the artistry of Brazilian feather art transformation.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On average, Silva completes a painting in about 10 days. However, the time it takes can vary significantly depending on the size and complexity of the canvas. When working on larger pieces, especially those featuring numerous birds with intricate details, the process can extend to as long as 30 days.
    #4

    Brazilian artist painting vibrant parrots on canvas, transforming feathers into fine art.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Blue parrots painted by Brazilian artist, showcasing feather transformation into fine art, set against a green backdrop.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Silva has received the "Top Of Mind International" award and the Premio Giulio Cesare. The artist noted that international awards boost visibility and elevate artists' status, especially abroad. "In my country, it also adds value to sales. I want to highlight that Instagram has also taken my art far, in a surprising way. The internet favors the artist."
    #6

    Brazilian artist creates fine art with vibrant blue parrots on a branch.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Two vibrant macaws showcasing colorful feathers, embodying fine art by Brazilian artist Petterson Silva.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To create his paintings, Silva relies on both photos and memories as references. "There are times when I let the creation flow. It’s an interesting stage where I make pencil sketches and, on some occasions, I use photos and videos to learn more about the species I am going to paint. I study the animal, its behavior, scientific name, and absorb as much information as possible. This helps the painting come to life with realism."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Colorful parrots showcasing Brazilian artist's feather art transformation.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two vibrant parrots embracing, showcasing Brazilian artist Petterson Silva's feather art technique.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Silva shared that his artwork aims to raise awareness about the urgent need to conserve wildlife and their habitats. "I hope to leave a legacy where I highlight that art and science go hand in hand, informing and attracting attention to wildlife. It is one of the tools that help capture people’s attention on the importance of environmental conservation."
    #10

    A Harpy Eagle depicted in Brazilian fine art painting, showcasing intricate feather details.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Brazilian artist with feather art painting of an eagle, smiling and holding brushes.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Two flamingos wading in water, a part of Brazilian artist Petterson Silva's fine art collection featuring vibrant feathers.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Brazilian artist with a vibrant parrot painting showcasing feather art transformation.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Brazilian artist painting a large feathered mural with vibrant sunset background.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Petterson Silva showcasing vibrant feather art, featuring two blue parrots on a painted canvas.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Colorful birds on branches, showcasing Brazilian artist's feather art against lush green leaves.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Two vibrant yellow parrots by Brazilian artist Petterson Silva, showcasing feather art on a branch.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Colorful macaws on branches, showcasing Brazilian artist's feather art.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Brazilian artist Petterson Silva's painting of vibrant parrots on branches, featuring colorful feathers in a jungle setting.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Brazilian artist painting vibrant blue parrots, showcasing fine art with feathers.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Brazilian artist painting vibrant feathers on a canvas with a palette in hand.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Brazilian artist painting vibrant birds with a palette, transforming feathers into fine art.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Brazilian artist's fine art painting of vibrant birds on branches with lush green background.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Colorful birds painted with fine art detail on a leafy background by Brazilian artist Petterson Silva.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A vibrant yellow parrot with green wings perched on a branch, showcasing feather artwork transformation by a Brazilian artist.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Brazilian artist painting vibrant parrots on canvas, showcasing feather art techniques.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Brazilian artist's vibrant feather art depicting two green parrots on branches against a muted background.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Bright yellow parrots on a branch, highlighting feather art by Brazilian artist.

    pettersonarte Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!