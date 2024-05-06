ADVERTISEMENT

One of the great things about memes is that they help us stay connected. When life gets in the way, weeks can go by unnoticed without us texting a friend, "Hey, how are you?” But as long as we receive a meme from them once in a while, we can rest assured that all is well.

Today, we have a collection of them that is perfect for this purpose. Provided by the X page “Spill the Memes,” they are guaranteed to make anyone chuckle with their relatability. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!