One of the great things about memes is that they help us stay connected. When life gets in the way, weeks can go by unnoticed without us texting a friend, "Hey, how are you?” But as long as we receive a meme from them once in a while, we can rest assured that all is well.

Today, we have a collection of them that is perfect for this purpose. Provided by the X page “Spill the Memes,” they are guaranteed to make anyone chuckle with their relatability. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

#1

boredpanda_99 avatar
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every time I see that meme I wonder what caused this little girl to cry so heartbreakingly.

#2

#3

According to Dr. Mary Kempnich, a psychologist at Oxford University, memes are indeed a great way to stay in touch. This is not only because you’re letting them know you’re thinking of them, but also because there’s no pressure to reply. 

"You're not asking them anything that they will need to elaborate on,” she said. "You basically are just showing each other that you exist, you care, and you want to make each other laugh. And it doesn't really matter how your day is going.”

#4

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's probably the reason that look is on his face.

#5

#6

Therefore, she urges people not to underestimate the power of sending one, and when you are the one receiving it, she recommends leaving “a little like or a heart.”

While sending memes is a quick way to connect and, at times, might even seem lazy, it’s comforting to know that it still counts as a genuine way to maintain relationships. This is especially helpful when our social batteries are empty or we are too tired to properly reach out, but we still want to express that we care about them.

#7

#8

#9

andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who does cook the correct amount of pasta has either sold their soul to Satan or is lying.

Sometimes we just don’t have the psychological power to answer a text, even though we’re mindlessly scrolling online. Kempnich explains that this is more common than we might think.

“Responding to a message of a friend you care about actually takes some time and requires you to put in some effort especially if they’ve asked you questions that are not very easily answered in a minute or two,” she said. Whereas, passively scrolling is a more relaxing and distracting activity, especially if the person had a draining day or even a week.

#10

#11

boredpanda_99 avatar
SirWriteALot
SirWriteALot
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New camera ... or plumber. New camera ... or plumber. Do I REALLY need to fix my toilet? I mean ...

#12

If you find yourself avoiding committing to answering a longer text, Dr. Kempnich again advises leaving a little comment or a like. This way, the friend is aware of your presence and informed that you’re not ready to reply properly just yet.

Luckily, in many relationships, there’s this unspoken mutual understanding that a person should not take it personally if the other doesn’t have the emotional capacity to send a text as usual. If memes are all we can do in the moment, that’s quite alright, said psychologist Andrea Bonior. It is certainly better than silence. 
#13

#14

#15

After being MIA for a longer period of time, it can also feel a little uncomfortable to send an apology text, whereas sharing a good meme, an X post, or a TikTok can be a great icebreaker. “Sometimes having smaller, more fleeting interactions can keep things feeling more natural and connected than putting undue expectations on yourself that will only feel burdensome, or will lead to further growing apart,” Bonior said.

#16

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have the same E-mail adress for 23 years now 🙈

#17

#18

However, in closer relationships, if you really don’t have the energy, psychologist and friendship expert Marisa G. Franco urges people to be transparent about it. Especially if the buddy is reaching out more than usual and you start sensing something might be wrong
#19

#20

#21

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or, (same snack) aggressively shove it to your mouth, trying to "feed you"

Franco suggests, “You might say, ‘Hey, I’m sorry, I’ve just been feeling tapped out right now and have been wanting to be in touch so much more than I am. I just wanted to make sure I was transparent with you, so I can let you know that if I take longer to respond than usual, it doesn’t mean I don’t care.'"

#22

madeleinefitzsimons avatar
madeleine f
madeleine f
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once had a cat that actually said mmmnnn nom nom nom mrrrr' every time he got fed. Made me laugh so much.

#23

#24

Nevertheless, one shouldn’t necessarily feel bad if their friendship is only running on memes for a while. “No one friend has to be all things, and in fact, it’s healthy to have a community to fulfill all of your needs instead of expecting any one person to do it all,” Franco explains. “So even for people who communicate with friends only through memes, even if it is shallow, there’s nothing wrong with friendships of pure pleasure.”
#25

jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You guys must use a different kind of tomatoes. I hate tomatoes, and when I buy a sandwich those damn things hold on for dear life. Nothing is worse than that residual tomato slime.

#26

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal means I can tolerate/ manage it. Zero means that I've died.

#27

kat_burleson avatar
Kat
Kat
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back in the winmx days; this was important to me as well.

#28

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before commercials brainwashed us to think that we need other drinks to do sports.

#29

#30

#31

#32

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can remember if I locked it because of the *beep beep* but can't recall if I turned off the lights and wipers unless I say the word as I do it.

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

tash815 avatar
Tasha Love
Tasha Love
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just gotta hit the lid a couple times with the back of a butter knife. 💪

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

