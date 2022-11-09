When conversations with your partner become scarce or superficial, intimacy plummets. That’s a fact. The reason intimacy is so misunderstood is because it’s usually defined in purely physical terms. But we should never forget it’s also mental, emotional, and spiritual. 

“Communication is key” is not just the mantra of some relationship gurus. It’s an important lesson: every strong relationship is built on solid communication. 

We know, we know, relationships are hard work, and it’s easy to let life get in the middle of actually working on it. That’s why it’s important to keep the lines of communication open with your partner to make things simpler for both of you. But sometimes, you don’t know what to say or how to say it, too afraid to make a misstep. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of questions for couples that will help you get to know your partner better so you can work together on building a lasting relationship.

Scroll down and take a look: you’ll see they’re all great conversation starters that will immediately make you feel closer to each other and allow you to see more clearly the direction your mutual commitment is taking. Consider these relationship questions the perfect addition to date night, like small insightful conversation starters for couples who want to spark deeper and more meaningful talks. You won’t regret it!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How many times have you been in love?

Report

9points
POST
#2

What does a successful relationship look like?

Report

9points
POST
#3

What’s your favorite way to receive love?

Report

9points
POST
#4

What are some of your deepest fears?

Report

9points
POST
#5

What makes you feel most loved?

Report

9points
POST
#6

What was the biggest lesson from your worst breakup?

Report

8points
POST
#7

What's something you used to believe about relationships but no longer do?

Report

8points
POST
#8

What was your dream job when you were a kid?

Report

8points
POST
#9

Was there an embarrassing fashion moment in your adolescence?

Report

8points
POST
#10

Have you ever been cheated on?

Report

8points
POST
#11

What's the first thing you noticed about me?

Report

8points
POST
#12

How do you hide anger when you don't want it to show?

Report

8points
POST
#13

What activity makes you feel the most joyful when you're doing it?

Report

8points
POST
#14

Do you remember your dreams when you wake up?

Report

8points
POST
#15

Who is more likely to survive the Hunger Games—me or you?

Report

8points
POST
#16

What’s something you could talk about for hours?

Report

8points
POST
#17

How do you usually spend your weekends?

Report

8points
POST
Tenacious Squirrel
Tenacious Squirrel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is one for early relationships only I think!

0
0points
reply
#18

What role does family play in your life?

Report

8points
POST
#19

Do you have any fantasies you’d like to try?

Report

8points
POST
#20

What is your love language or how do you like to give love?

Report

8points
POST
#21

What’s something you didn’t do in your previous relationship(s) that you want to start doing in our relationship?

Report

7points
POST
#22

Why did your last relationship end?

Report

7points
POST
#23

What’s something you want to know about me that you haven’t asked?

Report

7points
POST
#24

Who was your first crush, and what were they like?

Report

6points
POST
#25

Can you describe what your first heartbreak was like?

Report

6points
POST
#26

What's your favorite meal now?

Report

6points
POST
#27

Would you rather be loved, respected, or admired?

Report

6points
POST
#28

What do you think is your best quality?

Report

6points
POST
#29

Have you ever cheated on someone?

Report

6points
POST
#30

Who is more inclined to be jealous, you or me?

Report

6points
POST
#31

Is there a personality trait that always ticks you off?

Report

6points
POST
#32

How do you talk yourself down from anger or frustration?

Report

6points
POST
#33

Who is more of a risk-taker — you or me?

Report

6points
POST
#34

What's your dream vacation?

Report

6points
POST
#35

What's your favorite thing about our relationship?

Report

6points
POST
#36

When did you first want to kiss me?

Report

6points
POST
#37

Do you believe that everything happens for a reason?

Report

6points
POST
#38

What animal would you choose to be in another life?

Report

6points
POST
#39

Do you believe in reincarnation?

Report

6points
POST
#40

Have you ever been in a physical fight?

Report

6points
POST
#41

Do you think there's such a thing as a "harmless" lie?

Report

6points
POST
#42

Is there a place you love that you'd like to show me one day?

Report

6points
POST
#43

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Report

6points
POST
#44

What was your first impression of me?

Report

6points
POST
#45

What are you like in your friend group?

Report

6points
POST
#46

What does an ideal date night look like for you?

Report

6points
POST
#47

How valuable is communication to you?

Report

6points
POST
#48

Would you consider yourself to be romantic?

Report

6points
POST
#49

Would you be willing to try long-distance if something happened that would require me to move far away?

Report

6points
POST
#50

How do you handle your emotions when you get upset?

Report

6points
POST
#51

Do you enjoy holding hands and PDA in general?

Report

6points
POST
#52

Are there any boundaries of yours I have crossed that I might not know about?

Report

6points
POST
#53

Can you picture our family and friends integrating?

Report

6points
POST
#54

What will you do to keep the spark alive in our relationship?

Report

6points
POST
#55

Would you ever be open to couples therapy if we needed it in the future?

Report

6points
POST
#56

What was it like for you growing up?

Report

6points
POST
#57

What are you most proud of so far?

Report

6points
POST
#58

What do you think is the meaning of life?

Report

6points
POST
#59

Do I have any quirks that are getting on your nerves?

Report

6points
POST
#60

Were you "popular" in high school?

Report

5points
POST
#61

What's your definition of romance?

Report

5points
POST
#62

Do you see yourself having kids? If so, how many?

Report

5points
POST
#63

If you believe in soul mates, do you think you've met yours?

Report

5points
POST
#64

Do you believe in God?

Report

5points
POST
#65

Is going to church or another house of worship important to you?

Report

5points
POST
#66

Do you think it's more important to be smart or to be kind?

Report

5points
POST
#67

Does your family have any traditions?

Report

5points
POST
#68

Would you want to create any traditions in your family going forward?

Report

5points
POST
#69

What qualities or character traits do you want to work on?

Report

5points
POST
#70

What's one of my best qualities?

Report

5points
POST
#71

Do you think infidelity is always a deal breaker, no matter what?

Report

5points
POST
#72

Who is more trusting, you or me?

Report

5points
POST
#73

What's the first thing you found attractive about me?

Report

5points
POST
#74

Where would be your ideal place — or places — to live?

Report

5points
POST
#75

Would you rather own a home you don't love or rent one you love?

Report

5points
POST
#76

Would you rather be an amazing singer or an incredible dancer?

Report

5points
POST
#77

What would you do with your life if you suddenly became a billionaire?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Do you think there's such a thing as luck, or do we create our own outcomes?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Do you ever dream about me?

Report

5points
POST
#80

What's something you'd like for us to try?

Report

5points
POST
#81

How old were you when you stopped believing in the tooth fairy?

Report

5points
POST
#82

How old were you when you stopped believing in Santa?

Report

5points
POST
#83

Would you rather be a vampire or a werewolf?

Report

5points
POST
#84

Who was your first celebrity crush?

Report

5points
POST
#85

Who's your "hall pass" celebrity crush today?

Report

5points
POST
#86

Which musical artist would you want me to commission a love song from?

Report

5points
POST
#87

Which song describes our love story best?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

If you had the option to live forever, would you choose to?

Report

5points
POST
#89

What's a song you could sing by heart to me, right now?

Report

5points
POST
#90

Do you believe in astrological compatibility?

Report

5points
POST
#91

Do you consider yourself good with money?

Report

5points
POST
#92

What's the worst trip you've ever taken?

Report

5points
POST
#93

Would you rather live in only hot weather forever or only cold weather?

Report

5points
POST
#94

Do you have a personal flaw you'd fix, if you could?

Report

5points
POST
#95

What’s a goal you’re working towards right now?

Report

5points
POST
#96

What are some of your biggest turn ons and turn offs?

Report

5points
POST
#97

How do you define cheating?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#98

Is there anything you’re unwilling to compromise on in life?

Report

5points
POST
#99

Do you like to be cuddled, hugged, and kissed?

Report

5points
POST
#100

Do you see us settling long-term?

Report

5points
POST
#101

What’s something you will never give up or change for me?

Report

5points
POST
#102

Could you picture yourself waking up next to me for the rest of your life?

Report

5points
POST
#103

What do you want your life to look like when you retire?

Report

5points
POST
#104

What’s your happiest memory?

Report

5points
POST
#105

In what ways have you changed in the past 10 years?

Report

5points
POST
#106

How did you feel about yourself in high school?

Report

5points
POST
#107

What’s your favorite thing to have for dinner?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#108

What’s your favorite fast food restaurant?

Report

5points
POST
#109

What’s one thing you would say to your younger self?

Report

5points
POST
#110

What do you like most about our relationship?

Report

5points
POST
#111

What do you think is the key to a healthy relationship?

Report

5points
POST
#112

What is something you want to do together that we haven’t?

Report

5points
POST
#113

Are you satisfied with our chemistry and intimacy?

Report

5points
POST
#114

What was your favorite food growing up?

Report

4points
POST
#115

How does your life compare to how you imagined it growing up?

Report

4points
POST
#116

What do you find most attractive about me?

Report

4points
POST
#117

Do you have a bucket list?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#118

If you had a bucket list, what would be on it?

Report

4points
POST
#119

What superpower do you wish you could have?

Report

4points
POST
#120

Who is more generous, you or me?

Report

4points
POST
#121

What's something you wish we did together more often?

Report

4points
POST
#122

Who is more likely to live through a zombie attack?

Report

4points
POST
#123

What historical era would you most, and least, want to go to?

Report

4points
POST
#124

Who is your favorite couple in pop culture?

Report

4points
POST
#125

Which of us is a better driver?

Report

4points
POST
#126

Is there a song that makes you think of me?

Report

4points
POST
#127

What animal do you think I'd be?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#128

Do you think people can really have psychic abilities?

Report

4points
POST
#129

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Report

4points
POST
#130

Do you like to be surprised?

Report

4points
POST
#131

Is there anything you've always wondered about me but have hesitated to ask?

Report

4points
POST
#132

What’s a goal you’re working towards right now?

Report

4points
POST
#133

What’s the most thoughtful thing you’ve ever done for another person?

Report

4points
POST
#134

What are your views on therapy?

Report

4points
POST
#135

Where do you see yourself living in five years?

Report

4points
POST
#136

Who did you look up to when you were younger?

Report

4points
POST
#137

Who in your life has shaped you the most?

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#138

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far in life?

Report

4points
POST
#139

What was your biggest mistake?

Report

4points
POST
#140

When was your first relationship?

Report

4points
POST
#141

Did you ever fail at reaching a goal?

Report

4points
POST
#142

What’s one thing you’d like to tell your family, friends, or an ex?

Report

4points
POST
#143

When was the last time you cried?

Report

4points
POST
#144

Are there any conflicts that we’ve had in the past that you don’t feel are wholly resolved yet?

Report

4points
POST
#145

What's something surprising that you were afraid of as a child?

Report

3points
POST
#146

What was the first album you ever owned?

Report

3points
POST
#147

What was your favorite school subject growing up?

Report

3points
POST
#148

What's something you'd like to try doing but haven't worked up the nerve to yet?

Report

3points
POST
#149

Which of us has a better sense of direction?

Report

3points
POST
#150

Do you think of yourself as an optimist or a pessimist?

Report

3points
POST
#151

Do you believe in ghosts?

Report

3points
POST
#152

Is there a personal goal you'd like to achieve in the next five years or so?

Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!