Scroll down and take a look: you’ll see they’re all great conversation starters that will immediately make you feel closer to each other and allow you to see more clearly the direction your mutual commitment is taking. Consider these relationship questions the perfect addition to date night, like small insightful conversation starters for couples who want to spark deeper and more meaningful talks. You won’t regret it!

We know, we know, relationships are hard work, and it’s easy to let life get in the middle of actually working on it. That’s why it’s important to keep the lines of communication open with your partner to make things simpler for both of you. But sometimes, you don’t know what to say or how to say it, too afraid to make a misstep. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of questions for couples that will help you get to know your partner better so you can work together on building a lasting relationship.

“Communication is key” is not just the mantra of some relationship gurus. It’s an important lesson: every strong relationship is built on solid communication.

When conversations with your partner become scarce or superficial, intimacy plummets. That’s a fact. The reason intimacy is so misunderstood is because it’s usually defined in purely physical terms. But we should never forget it’s also mental, emotional, and spiritual.

#1 How many times have you been in love?

#2 What does a successful relationship look like?

#3 What’s your favorite way to receive love?

#4 What are some of your deepest fears?

#5 What makes you feel most loved?

#6 What was the biggest lesson from your worst breakup?

#7 What's something you used to believe about relationships but no longer do?

#8 What was your dream job when you were a kid?

#9 Was there an embarrassing fashion moment in your adolescence?

#10 Have you ever been cheated on?

#11 What's the first thing you noticed about me?

#12 How do you hide anger when you don't want it to show?

#13 What activity makes you feel the most joyful when you're doing it?

#14 Do you remember your dreams when you wake up?

#15 Who is more likely to survive the Hunger Games—me or you?

#16 What’s something you could talk about for hours?

#17 How do you usually spend your weekends?

#18 What role does family play in your life?

#19 Do you have any fantasies you’d like to try?

#20 What is your love language or how do you like to give love?

#21 What’s something you didn’t do in your previous relationship(s) that you want to start doing in our relationship?

#22 Why did your last relationship end?

#23 What’s something you want to know about me that you haven’t asked?

#24 Who was your first crush, and what were they like?

#25 Can you describe what your first heartbreak was like?

#26 What's your favorite meal now?

#27 Would you rather be loved, respected, or admired?

#28 What do you think is your best quality?

#29 Have you ever cheated on someone?

#30 Who is more inclined to be jealous, you or me?

#31 Is there a personality trait that always ticks you off?

#32 How do you talk yourself down from anger or frustration?

#33 Who is more of a risk-taker — you or me?

#34 What's your dream vacation?

#35 What's your favorite thing about our relationship?

#36 When did you first want to kiss me?

#37 Do you believe that everything happens for a reason?

#38 What animal would you choose to be in another life?

#39 Do you believe in reincarnation?

#40 Have you ever been in a physical fight?

#41 Do you think there's such a thing as a "harmless" lie?

#42 Is there a place you love that you'd like to show me one day?

#43 Do you believe in love at first sight?

#44 What was your first impression of me?

#45 What are you like in your friend group?

#46 What does an ideal date night look like for you?

#47 How valuable is communication to you?

#48 Would you consider yourself to be romantic?

#49 Would you be willing to try long-distance if something happened that would require me to move far away?

#50 How do you handle your emotions when you get upset?

#51 Do you enjoy holding hands and PDA in general?

#52 Are there any boundaries of yours I have crossed that I might not know about?

#53 Can you picture our family and friends integrating?

#54 What will you do to keep the spark alive in our relationship?

#55 Would you ever be open to couples therapy if we needed it in the future?

#56 What was it like for you growing up?

#57 What are you most proud of so far?

#58 What do you think is the meaning of life?

#59 Do I have any quirks that are getting on your nerves?

#60 Were you "popular" in high school?

#61 What's your definition of romance?

#62 Do you see yourself having kids? If so, how many?

#63 If you believe in soul mates, do you think you've met yours?

#64 Do you believe in God?

#65 Is going to church or another house of worship important to you?

#66 Do you think it's more important to be smart or to be kind?

#67 Does your family have any traditions?

#68 Would you want to create any traditions in your family going forward?

#69 What qualities or character traits do you want to work on?

#70 What's one of my best qualities?

#71 Do you think infidelity is always a deal breaker, no matter what?

#72 Who is more trusting, you or me?

#73 What's the first thing you found attractive about me?

#74 Where would be your ideal place — or places — to live?

#75 Would you rather own a home you don't love or rent one you love?

#76 Would you rather be an amazing singer or an incredible dancer?

#77 What would you do with your life if you suddenly became a billionaire?

#78 Do you think there's such a thing as luck, or do we create our own outcomes?

#79 Do you ever dream about me?

#80 What's something you'd like for us to try?

#81 How old were you when you stopped believing in the tooth fairy?

#82 How old were you when you stopped believing in Santa?

#83 Would you rather be a vampire or a werewolf?

#84 Who was your first celebrity crush?

#85 Who's your "hall pass" celebrity crush today?

#86 Which musical artist would you want me to commission a love song from?

#87 Which song describes our love story best?

#88 If you had the option to live forever, would you choose to?

#89 What's a song you could sing by heart to me, right now?

#90 Do you believe in astrological compatibility?

#91 Do you consider yourself good with money?

#92 What's the worst trip you've ever taken?

#93 Would you rather live in only hot weather forever or only cold weather?

#94 Do you have a personal flaw you'd fix, if you could?

#95 What’s a goal you’re working towards right now?

#96 What are some of your biggest turn ons and turn offs?

#97 How do you define cheating?

#98 Is there anything you’re unwilling to compromise on in life?

#99 Do you like to be cuddled, hugged, and kissed?

#100 Do you see us settling long-term?

#101 What’s something you will never give up or change for me?

#102 Could you picture yourself waking up next to me for the rest of your life?

#103 What do you want your life to look like when you retire?

#104 What’s your happiest memory?

#105 In what ways have you changed in the past 10 years?

#106 How did you feel about yourself in high school?

#107 What’s your favorite thing to have for dinner?

#108 What’s your favorite fast food restaurant?

#109 What’s one thing you would say to your younger self?

#110 What do you like most about our relationship?

#111 What do you think is the key to a healthy relationship?

#112 What is something you want to do together that we haven’t?

#113 Are you satisfied with our chemistry and intimacy?

#114 What was your favorite food growing up?

#115 How does your life compare to how you imagined it growing up?

#116 What do you find most attractive about me?

#117 Do you have a bucket list?

#118 If you had a bucket list, what would be on it?

#119 What superpower do you wish you could have?

#120 Who is more generous, you or me?

#121 What's something you wish we did together more often?

#122 Who is more likely to live through a zombie attack?

#123 What historical era would you most, and least, want to go to?

#124 Who is your favorite couple in pop culture?

#125 Which of us is a better driver?

#126 Is there a song that makes you think of me?

#127 What animal do you think I'd be?

#128 Do you think people can really have psychic abilities?

#129 What's your favorite movie of all time?

#130 Do you like to be surprised?

#131 Is there anything you've always wondered about me but have hesitated to ask?

#132 What’s a goal you’re working towards right now?

#133 What’s the most thoughtful thing you’ve ever done for another person?

#134 What are your views on therapy?

#135 Where do you see yourself living in five years?

#136 Who did you look up to when you were younger?

#137 Who in your life has shaped you the most?

#138 What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned so far in life?

#139 What was your biggest mistake?

#140 When was your first relationship?

#141 Did you ever fail at reaching a goal?

#142 What’s one thing you’d like to tell your family, friends, or an ex?

#143 When was the last time you cried?

#144 Are there any conflicts that we’ve had in the past that you don’t feel are wholly resolved yet?

#145 What's something surprising that you were afraid of as a child?

#146 What was the first album you ever owned?

#147 What was your favorite school subject growing up?

#148 What's something you'd like to try doing but haven't worked up the nerve to yet?

#149 Which of us has a better sense of direction?

#150 Do you think of yourself as an optimist or a pessimist?

#151 Do you believe in ghosts?