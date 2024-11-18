“My Coworker Is Mad I’m Quitting My Job Because It Interferes With Their Paternity Leave”

ADVERTISEMENT

For one reason or another, employees tend to find themselves on the brink of quitting – a decision that is personal and usually based on their own well-being.

However, some people believe that others should base their decision to (not) quit according to what’s best for them. Take this redditor’s co-worker, for instance: when he—a soon-to-be dad—learned that the OP was quitting, he was mad that it would interfere with his paternity leave; and he made sure to let her know. But the OP said that none of that was her problem.

Sooner or later, many people find themselves on the brink of quitting their job

Image credits: Rob Lambert / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman decided to quit her job, but her soon-to-be-dad co-worker didn’t take it well

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MotherSlice

The woman provided more details in the comments

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts and congratulated the woman on her new job

