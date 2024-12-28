Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most egregious examples. Scroll down to see for yourself!

As impressive as it is, this efficiency comes at a huge cost for the planet. Deliveries are often shipped in absurdly wasteful packaging: massive boxes stuffed with plastic wrap, layers of foam, and heaps of shredded paper for something as small as a pair of earrings. This practice has become so common that people online are now sharing photos of their over-packaged orders , exposing just how ridiculous it can get.

We live in an age of unparalleled convenience, where practically anything—food, makeup, clothes, or even the latest iPhone—can arrive at our doorstep in hours or a few short days.

#1 17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact” Share icon

#2 Just Got A Pair Of Headphones, Why Is The Box So Big Share icon

#3 Individually Wrapped Lemon Slices Share icon

#4 This Box Was For One Little Ds Game Share icon

#5 Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon Share icon

#6 Thanks Tesla! All This Packaging For A USB Drive Share icon

#7 All Of This For One Purse. (Cat For Scale) Share icon

#8 This Tin Of Individually Wrapped Assorted Jelly Beans I Got As A Gift Share icon

#9 Christmas Present. A Box With Plastic Lid, Six Useless Cups, 6 Plastic Lids... All For 6 Little Sachets Of Hot Chocolate/Coffee Share icon

#10 Got My Battery Today From Amazon. They Didn’t Even Add Bubble Wrap Or Craft Paper Share icon

#11 Way Too Much Packaging For Some Batteries 🤦‍♂️ Share icon

#12 All This Plastic For A Single Cough Drop Share icon

#13 All This Plastic For Just 5 Toothbrush Heads Share icon

#14 Since Oranges Don't Have A Natural Packaging Share icon

#15 All For One Book Share icon

#16 "Gift Of Nothing" Is The Gift Of Egregious Packaging Share icon

#17 A Single Circular Barbell (Butter Knife For Scale) Share icon

#18 Not Sure What The Point Of The Plastic Wrapping Is… What A Waste Share icon

#19 The Forks At Buffalo Wild Wings Share icon

#20 Why Share icon

#21 Two Sleeves Of Pills Came In The Box Of 10 Share icon

#22 This Is The Packaging For 8 Serving Utensils From Crate And Barrel. (Banana For Scale) Share icon

#23 Included A Lipstick In A Target Pick-Up Order. They Said It Was Out Of Stock Locally, But They Could Mail Me One Share icon

#24 My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them Share icon

#25 For Fuck's Sake Share icon

#26 The Box And What It Was Used For. Ordered From An Ink Supplier Share icon

#27 The Tomato Aisle In My Local Grocery Store Made Me Sad Share icon

#28 Change Wiper Blades On Two Vehicles And Win This Pile Of Bs! Share icon

#29 Hannaford Supermarket Hoping To Sell You *a* Donut Share icon

#30 Some Sort Of Chip My Coworker Received Share icon

#31 47,785ml Of Packaging For 5.4ml Of Product. These Boxes All Came From The Same Warehouse Together Share icon

#32 A Little Bottle And A Tiny Other Thing Share icon

#33 Pixy Stix Share icon

#34 Some Anti-Egregiouspackaging? I Mean, Thanks, But A Little Discretion Would Have Been Appreciated Share icon

#35 A Specific Carton Just For A Single Egg Share icon

#36 Icy Hot Share icon

#37 Nutrisystem Pizza Share icon

#38 Forgot About This Gem...this Was 12 Years Ago But I Believe That Was About An 18-In Ruler And It Was Absolutely The Only Thing In That Box Share icon

#39 Ordered 2 Knives From Crate And Barrel… Share icon

#40 Too Much Package For 3 ‘Gourmet’ Cookies. Found At Sams Club Share icon

#41 This Needlessly Large Packaging For A 20mm Sized Micro Sd Card Share icon

#42 4 Bars Individually Packed. Packed In Pairs. Packed In 2 Packs Of Pairs. 😡😡😡 Share icon

#43 A Presentation Case For A Single Tube Of Toothpaste. It’s Recyclable, Forgetting That They Could Just Not Share icon

#44 Now With More Box! Share icon

#45 "Eco Friendly" Soft Toys All Individually Wrapped In Single Use Plastic Share icon

#46 Wait, Why Wrap Compostable Poo Bags In Plastic? Share icon

#47 Individually Packaged Slices Of Bread Share icon

#48 All This For The Tiny USB Drive… Share icon

#49 Arby’s Gave Me 4 Fry Containers Share icon

#50 Giant Box To Ship Five 4x6 Photos Share icon

#51 Somehow Both Too Much And Not Enough Share icon

#52 These Covid Tests From Costco. Five Per Box And You Cannot Fit A Second Box Into The Package Share icon

#53 “Eco-Box” Wrapped In Plastic Share icon

#54 Ridiculous Share icon

#55 This Is Just Infuriating Share icon

#56 Seen At Target - 2 Apple Slices X 6 Plastic Bags, In A Plastic Box Share icon

#57 A Fanny Pack Share icon

#58 Egregious For Other Reasons, My Girlfriend's Copy Of Jeanette Mccurdy's "I'm Glad My Mom Died" Came In Nick Jr Packaging Share icon

#59 More Of This Please Share icon

#60 Ordered Two Lightbulbs. One Came In This Box. The Other Came In A Normal Sized Box Share icon

#61 Why Individually Package Them In Plastic 2 Packs When They're Already Wrapped?? Share icon

#62 Literally W H Y Share icon

#63 Individually Plastic Wrapped Chocolates In A Plastic Bag Share icon

#64 Individually Packed 0.7 Pencil Lead Share icon

#65 Why? For What Reason? To What Possible Advantage? Share icon

#66 Was The Paper Seriously Supposed To Keep The Two Items From Moving Around In This Huge Box? Share icon

#67 A Bag With A Box Of 2 Packs Of 2 Individually Wrapped Chocolate Bars Share icon

#68 This Has So Many Depths Of Fucked Up Share icon

#69 Wasteful Packaging Should Be A Crime. Credit: Gegloon On Reddit Via @get.waste.ed Share icon

#70 Does This Count? Share icon

#71 This Microphone Preamp Came In A Absurdly Large Box Share icon

#72 All This For Some Spirit Gum :/ Share icon

#73 Pure Absurdity Share icon

#74 Can't Be Too Careful! Share icon

#75 Kinder Bueno Share icon

#76 Just Ordered A 140cm Shower Bar… Maybe I Ordered The Entire Bathroom Share icon

#77 Every Damn Fork Was Individually Wrapped Share icon

#78 I Was Delighted When Ca Started Free Lunches At School. Early Dismissal Means I'm Seeing It For The First Time And Am Now Horrified Share icon

#79 This Nail Polish Probably Felt Like It Pulled Up In A Rolls-Royce Share icon