We live in an age of unparalleled convenience, where practically anything—food, makeup, clothes, or even the latest iPhone—can arrive at our doorstep in hours or a few short days.

As impressive as it is, this efficiency comes at a huge cost for the planet. Deliveries are often shipped in absurdly wasteful packaging: massive boxes stuffed with plastic wrap, layers of foam, and heaps of shredded paper for something as small as a pair of earrings. This practice has become so common that people online are now sharing photos of their over-packaged orders, exposing just how ridiculous it can get.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most egregious examples. Scroll down to see for yourself!

#1

17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact”

17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was "Thoughtfully Packaged" To "Reduce Impact"

Aquillyne Report

9points
Kabuki Kitsune
Community Member
5 minutes ago

They're not wrong. That's all cardboard and paper, so easily recyclable. As opposed to a ton of plastic, and foam that can't always be recycled.

    #2

    Just Got A Pair Of Headphones, Why Is The Box So Big

    Just Got A Pair Of Headphones, Why Is The Box So Big

    Mittens1215 Report

    9points
    #3

    Individually Wrapped Lemon Slices

    Individually Wrapped Lemon Slices

    andreayenchen Report

    8points
    #4

    This Box Was For One Little Ds Game

    This Box Was For One Little Ds Game

    JinnDaAllah Report

    8points
    #5

    Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon

    Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon

    22trenchcoats Report

    7points
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    Different drop shipment locations. Basically, each one came from a different location, so they have to be packaged separately.

    #6

    Thanks Tesla! All This Packaging For A USB Drive

    Thanks Tesla! All This Packaging For A USB Drive

    silent_pm Report

    7points
    #7

    All Of This For One Purse. (Cat For Scale)

    All Of This For One Purse. (Cat For Scale)

    Almond_Roses Report

    7points
    #8

    This Tin Of Individually Wrapped Assorted Jelly Beans I Got As A Gift

    This Tin Of Individually Wrapped Assorted Jelly Beans I Got As A Gift

    LittleBitCrunchy Report

    7points
    #9

    Christmas Present. A Box With Plastic Lid, Six Useless Cups, 6 Plastic Lids... All For 6 Little Sachets Of Hot Chocolate/Coffee

    Christmas Present. A Box With Plastic Lid, Six Useless Cups, 6 Plastic Lids... All For 6 Little Sachets Of Hot Chocolate/Coffee

    ToaTom Report

    6points
    #10

    Got My Battery Today From Amazon. They Didn’t Even Add Bubble Wrap Or Craft Paper

    Got My Battery Today From Amazon. They Didn't Even Add Bubble Wrap Or Craft Paper

    Nruggia Report

    6points
    #11

    Way Too Much Packaging For Some Batteries 🤦‍♂️

    Way Too Much Packaging For Some Batteries 🤦‍♂️

    konigswagger Report

    6points
    #12

    All This Plastic For A Single Cough Drop

    All This Plastic For A Single Cough Drop

    Elementz_Reborn Report

    6points
    #13

    All This Plastic For Just 5 Toothbrush Heads

    All This Plastic For Just 5 Toothbrush Heads

    howtheeffdidigethere Report

    6points
    #14

    Since Oranges Don't Have A Natural Packaging

    Since Oranges Don't Have A Natural Packaging

    snortgiggles Report

    6points
    #15

    All For One Book

    All For One Book

    JonaFerg Report

    6points
    #16

    "Gift Of Nothing" Is The Gift Of Egregious Packaging

    "Gift Of Nothing" Is The Gift Of Egregious Packaging

    Mobeus Report

    6points
    #17

    A Single Circular Barbell (Butter Knife For Scale)

    A Single Circular Barbell (Butter Knife For Scale)

    Time_Scale_8389 Report

    6points
    #18

    Not Sure What The Point Of The Plastic Wrapping Is… What A Waste

    Not Sure What The Point Of The Plastic Wrapping Is… What A Waste

    atrebor202 Report

    5points
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    This kind of thing started just before Covid, after a number of pricks on social media thought it'd be funny to go around licking, coughing, sneezing, and spraying food with c**p as a 'prank'. By wrapping them in plastic like this, you lessen the chance of contamination.

    #19

    The Forks At Buffalo Wild Wings

    The Forks At Buffalo Wild Wings

    VideoPanda7113 Report

    5points
    #20

    Why

    Why

    KoiDotJpeg Report

    5points
    #21

    Two Sleeves Of Pills Came In The Box Of 10

    Two Sleeves Of Pills Came In The Box Of 10

    jmfb8878 Report

    5points
    #22

    This Is The Packaging For 8 Serving Utensils From Crate And Barrel. (Banana For Scale)

    This Is The Packaging For 8 Serving Utensils From Crate And Barrel. (Banana For Scale)

    potatollamapie Report

    5points
    #23

    Included A Lipstick In A Target Pick-Up Order. They Said It Was Out Of Stock Locally, But They Could Mail Me One

    Included A Lipstick In A Target Pick-Up Order. They Said It Was Out Of Stock Locally, But They Could Mail Me One

    rice_and_toast Report

    5points
    #24

    My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them

    My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them

    LittleBitCrunchy Report

    5points
    #25

    For Fuck's Sake

    For Fuck's Sake

    Jayscones Report

    5points
    #26

    The Box And What It Was Used For. Ordered From An Ink Supplier

    The Box And What It Was Used For. Ordered From An Ink Supplier

    SomeKindaMonstur Report

    5points
    #27

    The Tomato Aisle In My Local Grocery Store Made Me Sad

    The Tomato Aisle In My Local Grocery Store Made Me Sad

    [deleted] Report

    5points
    #28

    Change Wiper Blades On Two Vehicles And Win This Pile Of Bs!

    Change Wiper Blades On Two Vehicles And Win This Pile Of Bs!

    MilkyWhiteDischarge Report

    5points
    #29

    Hannaford Supermarket Hoping To Sell You *a* Donut

    Hannaford Supermarket Hoping To Sell You *a* Donut

    MrShazbot Report

    5points
    #30

    Some Sort Of Chip My Coworker Received

    Some Sort Of Chip My Coworker Received

    Shaldoz Report

    5points
    #31

    47,785ml Of Packaging For 5.4ml Of Product. These Boxes All Came From The Same Warehouse Together

    47,785ml Of Packaging For 5.4ml Of Product. These Boxes All Came From The Same Warehouse Together

    bismuth17 Report

    5points
    #32

    A Little Bottle And A Tiny Other Thing

    A Little Bottle And A Tiny Other Thing

    Aria_Swan Report

    5points
    #33

    Pixy Stix

    Pixy Stix

    ohh-you-know Report

    5points
    #34

    Some Anti-Egregiouspackaging? I Mean, Thanks, But A Little Discretion Would Have Been Appreciated

    Some Anti-Egregiouspackaging? I Mean, Thanks, But A Little Discretion Would Have Been Appreciated

    Iappreciatecats Report

    4points
    #35

    A Specific Carton Just For A Single Egg

    A Specific Carton Just For A Single Egg

    hobovirginity Report

    4points
    #36

    Icy Hot

    Icy Hot

    NoOneCaresssss Report

    4points
    kabukikitsune avatar
    Kabuki Kitsune
    Community Member
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Not pictured, the fold out instructions, warnings, and coupons that you find in every box, that the OP who took the photo removed before taking the photo.

    #37

    Nutrisystem Pizza

    Nutrisystem Pizza

    quinnkurk Report

    4points
    #38

    Forgot About This Gem...this Was 12 Years Ago But I Believe That Was About An 18-In Ruler And It Was Absolutely The Only Thing In That Box

    Forgot About This Gem...this Was 12 Years Ago But I Believe That Was About An 18-In Ruler And It Was Absolutely The Only Thing In That Box

    bitch_taco Report

    4points
    #39

    Ordered 2 Knives From Crate And Barrel…

    Ordered 2 Knives From Crate And Barrel…

    Ilikerocks20 Report

    4points
    #40

    Too Much Package For 3 ‘Gourmet’ Cookies. Found At Sams Club

    Too Much Package For 3 'Gourmet' Cookies. Found At Sams Club

    Bibininini Report

    4points
    #41

    This Needlessly Large Packaging For A 20mm Sized Micro Sd Card

    This Needlessly Large Packaging For A 20mm Sized Micro Sd Card

    beaniejell Report

    4points
    #42

    4 Bars Individually Packed. Packed In Pairs. Packed In 2 Packs Of Pairs. 😡😡😡

    4 Bars Individually Packed. Packed In Pairs. Packed In 2 Packs Of Pairs. 😡😡😡

    urrjaysway Report

    4points
    #43

    A Presentation Case For A Single Tube Of Toothpaste. It’s Recyclable, Forgetting That They Could Just Not

    A Presentation Case For A Single Tube Of Toothpaste. It's Recyclable, Forgetting That They Could Just Not

    HereComesCunty Report

    4points
    #44

    Now With More Box!

    Now With More Box!

    Mosif Report

    4points
    #45

    "Eco Friendly" Soft Toys All Individually Wrapped In Single Use Plastic

    "Eco Friendly" Soft Toys All Individually Wrapped In Single Use Plastic

    coke_with_sugar Report

    4points
    #46

    Wait, Why Wrap Compostable Poo Bags In Plastic?

    Wait, Why Wrap Compostable Poo Bags In Plastic?

    writercanyoubeaghost Report

    4points
    #47

    Individually Packaged Slices Of Bread

    Individually Packaged Slices Of Bread

    throwawayGrofer Report

    4points
    #48

    All This For The Tiny USB Drive…

    All This For The Tiny USB Drive…

    BIGSQUISHYHEAD Report

    4points
    #49

    Arby’s Gave Me 4 Fry Containers

    Arby's Gave Me 4 Fry Containers

    ThotsFired69 Report

    4points
    #50

    Giant Box To Ship Five 4x6 Photos

    Giant Box To Ship Five 4x6 Photos

    technohippie Report

    #51

    Somehow Both Too Much And Not Enough

    Somehow Both Too Much And Not Enough

    Ashgenie Report

    #52

    These Covid Tests From Costco. Five Per Box And You Cannot Fit A Second Box Into The Package

    These Covid Tests From Costco. Five Per Box And You Cannot Fit A Second Box Into The Package

    devilishfish Report

    #53

    “Eco-Box” Wrapped In Plastic

    “Eco-Box” Wrapped In Plastic

    ThyfaultTime Report

    #54

    Ridiculous

    Ridiculous

    ifixu Report

    #55

    This Is Just Infuriating

    This Is Just Infuriating

    MrBuckets75 Report

    #56

    Seen At Target - 2 Apple Slices X 6 Plastic Bags, In A Plastic Box

    Seen At Target - 2 Apple Slices X 6 Plastic Bags, In A Plastic Box

    [deleted] Report

    #57

    A Fanny Pack

    A Fanny Pack

    [deleted] Report

    #58

    Egregious For Other Reasons, My Girlfriend's Copy Of Jeanette Mccurdy's "I'm Glad My Mom Died" Came In Nick Jr Packaging

    Egregious For Other Reasons, My Girlfriend's Copy Of Jeanette Mccurdy's "I'm Glad My Mom Died" Came In Nick Jr Packaging

    Whats_Opera_Doc Report

    #59

    More Of This Please

    More Of This Please

    GoldenLeftovers Report

    #60

    Ordered Two Lightbulbs. One Came In This Box. The Other Came In A Normal Sized Box

    Ordered Two Lightbulbs. One Came In This Box. The Other Came In A Normal Sized Box

    uglyperson101 Report

    #61

    Why Individually Package Them In Plastic 2 Packs When They're Already Wrapped??

    Why Individually Package Them In Plastic 2 Packs When They're Already Wrapped??

    DrakeFloyd Report

    #62

    Literally W H Y

    Literally W H Y

    ants-in-my-plants Report

    #63

    Individually Plastic Wrapped Chocolates In A Plastic Bag

    Individually Plastic Wrapped Chocolates In A Plastic Bag

    oliski2006 Report

    #64

    Individually Packed 0.7 Pencil Lead

    Individually Packed 0.7 Pencil Lead

    Ryan5374 Report

    #65

    Why? For What Reason? To What Possible Advantage?

    Why? For What Reason? To What Possible Advantage?

    derek139 Report

    #66

    Was The Paper Seriously Supposed To Keep The Two Items From Moving Around In This Huge Box?

    Was The Paper Seriously Supposed To Keep The Two Items From Moving Around In This Huge Box?

    coffins Report

    #67

    A Bag With A Box Of 2 Packs Of 2 Individually Wrapped Chocolate Bars

    A Bag With A Box Of 2 Packs Of 2 Individually Wrapped Chocolate Bars

    [deleted] Report

    #68

    This Has So Many Depths Of Fucked Up

    This Has So Many Depths Of Fucked Up

    RealYesImEmbarrassed Report

    #69

    Wasteful Packaging Should Be A Crime. Credit: Gegloon On Reddit Via @get.waste.ed

    Wasteful Packaging Should Be A Crime. Credit: Gegloon On Reddit Via @get.waste.ed

    LittleBitCrunchy Report

    #70

    Does This Count?

    Does This Count?

    erdbeertee Report

    #71

    This Microphone Preamp Came In A Absurdly Large Box

    This Microphone Preamp Came In A Absurdly Large Box

    Cowfwee Report

    #72

    All This For Some Spirit Gum :/

    All This For Some Spirit Gum :/

    Substantial_War289 Report

    #73

    Pure Absurdity

    Pure Absurdity

    wanderingmoor Report

    #74

    Can't Be Too Careful!

    Can't Be Too Careful!

    JonnieD152002 Report

    #75

    Kinder Bueno

    Kinder Bueno

    Oneironaut91 Report

    #76

    Just Ordered A 140cm Shower Bar… Maybe I Ordered The Entire Bathroom

    Just Ordered A 140cm Shower Bar… Maybe I Ordered The Entire Bathroom

    turlututou Report

    #77

    Every Damn Fork Was Individually Wrapped

    Every Damn Fork Was Individually Wrapped

    Sad-Sector-7829 Report

    #78

    I Was Delighted When Ca Started Free Lunches At School. Early Dismissal Means I'm Seeing It For The First Time And Am Now Horrified

    I Was Delighted When Ca Started Free Lunches At School. Early Dismissal Means I'm Seeing It For The First Time And Am Now Horrified

    BrownFieldMouse Report

    #79

    This Nail Polish Probably Felt Like It Pulled Up In A Rolls-Royce

    This Nail Polish Probably Felt Like It Pulled Up In A Rolls-Royce

    uhaulcrumb Report

    #80

    One Medium Dog Food Tray, Humongous Box

    One Medium Dog Food Tray, Humongous Box

    Cynicalsonya Report

