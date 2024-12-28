80 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong It Had To Be Shamed In This Online Group
We live in an age of unparalleled convenience, where practically anything—food, makeup, clothes, or even the latest iPhone—can arrive at our doorstep in hours or a few short days.
As impressive as it is, this efficiency comes at a huge cost for the planet. Deliveries are often shipped in absurdly wasteful packaging: massive boxes stuffed with plastic wrap, layers of foam, and heaps of shredded paper for something as small as a pair of earrings. This practice has become so common that people online are now sharing photos of their over-packaged orders, exposing just how ridiculous it can get.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most egregious examples. Scroll down to see for yourself!
17-Inch Box For A 2-Inch Item, Including Whole Printed Spiel That It Was “Thoughtfully Packaged” To “Reduce Impact”
They're not wrong. That's all cardboard and paper, so easily recyclable. As opposed to a ton of plastic, and foam that can't always be recycled.
Just Got A Pair Of Headphones, Why Is The Box So Big
Individually Wrapped Lemon Slices
This Box Was For One Little Ds Game
Ordered 5 Nail Polishes From Amazon
Different drop shipment locations. Basically, each one came from a different location, so they have to be packaged separately.
Thanks Tesla! All This Packaging For A USB Drive
All Of This For One Purse. (Cat For Scale)
This Tin Of Individually Wrapped Assorted Jelly Beans I Got As A Gift
Christmas Present. A Box With Plastic Lid, Six Useless Cups, 6 Plastic Lids... All For 6 Little Sachets Of Hot Chocolate/Coffee
Got My Battery Today From Amazon. They Didn’t Even Add Bubble Wrap Or Craft Paper
Way Too Much Packaging For Some Batteries 🤦♂️
All This Plastic For A Single Cough Drop
All This Plastic For Just 5 Toothbrush Heads
Since Oranges Don't Have A Natural Packaging
All For One Book
"Gift Of Nothing" Is The Gift Of Egregious Packaging
A Single Circular Barbell (Butter Knife For Scale)
Not Sure What The Point Of The Plastic Wrapping Is… What A Waste
This kind of thing started just before Covid, after a number of pricks on social media thought it'd be funny to go around licking, coughing, sneezing, and spraying food with c**p as a 'prank'. By wrapping them in plastic like this, you lessen the chance of contamination.
The Forks At Buffalo Wild Wings
Why
Two Sleeves Of Pills Came In The Box Of 10
This Is The Packaging For 8 Serving Utensils From Crate And Barrel. (Banana For Scale)
Included A Lipstick In A Target Pick-Up Order. They Said It Was Out Of Stock Locally, But They Could Mail Me One
My Chef Saved $2.50/300 Units If They Come Individually Wrapped. So I Spent The First Hour Of My Shift Unwrapping Them
For Fuck's Sake
The Box And What It Was Used For. Ordered From An Ink Supplier
The Tomato Aisle In My Local Grocery Store Made Me Sad
Change Wiper Blades On Two Vehicles And Win This Pile Of Bs!
Hannaford Supermarket Hoping To Sell You *a* Donut
Some Sort Of Chip My Coworker Received
47,785ml Of Packaging For 5.4ml Of Product. These Boxes All Came From The Same Warehouse Together
A Little Bottle And A Tiny Other Thing
Pixy Stix
Some Anti-Egregiouspackaging? I Mean, Thanks, But A Little Discretion Would Have Been Appreciated
A Specific Carton Just For A Single Egg
Icy Hot
Not pictured, the fold out instructions, warnings, and coupons that you find in every box, that the OP who took the photo removed before taking the photo.