From siblings reenacting their childhood shenanigans to descendants stepping into the shoes of their ancestors, these funny and wholesome remakes serve as tributes to love, growth, and the beauty of nostalgia.

It collects and shares unique photo recreations, where people mimic either their own or their family members' old snapshots to reflect on the passage of time.

Every photograph tells a story, and the Facebook page Vestiges of History is an excellent place to learn how to keep them alive.

#1 Amazing Couple Remake Share icon

#2 Amazing Remake Share icon

#3 Lovely Remake Of Family Share icon

#4 My Grand Mom At Age 13 And Now 89 Share icon

#5 Same Drama Of My Sister Share icon

#6 My Grandfather And His Friend Share icon

#7 Remaking My Memory After 50 Years Share icon

#8 Amazing Remake Of Siblings Together In A Park For Lovely Remake After 28 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Amazing Family Remake Share icon

#10 Lovely Family Remake Share icon

#11 28 Years Later Share icon

#12 Christmas 1965 And Christmas 2022 Same House, Same Spot Share icon

#13 My Two Younger Sisters And I Now All In Our 50’s Share icon

#14 68 Years Together ....... Couple Remaking Their Memory Share icon

#15 My Grand Parents On Their 65th Anniversary Share icon

#16 My Mom And Me And Now Me With My Daughter Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Dad And Me After 18 Years What A Amazing Remake Share icon

#18 My Brother's And I Recreated An Old Photo Of Us For Our Parents' 50th Anniversary Share icon

#19 Friends Forever Remaking The Memory Share icon

#20 My Siblings And I Being Goofy (1995 vs. 2013) Share icon

#21 My Grandmother At Age 19 And Now 95 Share icon

#22 Lovely Remake Share icon

#23 2001 vs. 2024 Old Chalet In The French Alps, Here For More Than 300 Years... Pierre And His Parents Share icon

#24 My Mother And Me At Same Age Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Easter Birthday Take 17 Years Apart Share icon

#26 Siblings Remaking Their Memory After 45 Years Share icon

#27 Amazing Remake Share icon

#28 My Brother And Me Remaking Our Memory After 16 Yera S Share icon

#29 Remaking My Memory After 21 Years Share icon

#30 Lovely Remake After 36 Years Share icon

#31 Then And 55 Years Later Share icon

#32 Brothers Reunion Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Lovely Family And Perfect Remake Share icon

#34 My Dad And Me Remaking Share icon

#35 Only 8 Years Apart. Me, My Wife And The Cat Share icon

#36 Me And My Son 25 Years Apart Share icon

#37 My Friend And His Grandpa, 65 Years Apart Share icon

#38 When You Try To Remake A Family Photo But You’re Not All There Share icon

#39 Lovely Remake Share icon

#40 My Sister And Me Remaking Our Memory Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Brother And Me Remaking Our Memory After 42 Years Share icon

#42 Amazing Remake Share icon

#43 My Dad And Me And Now Me With My Son Share icon

#44 Lovely Remake Of Siblings Share icon

#45 Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 32 Years Later When They Sold The House Share icon

#46 Reenactment From My Kids For Mother's Day Share icon

#47 Really Amazing Remake Of Me And My Siblings After 27 Year S Share icon

#48 My Adorable Nephew, The Before Taken About 40 Yrs Ago. Pic Taken At My Parents House, Same Place Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Amazing Remake Of Siblings After 32 Years Share icon

#50 My Kids And My Brothers Kids About 15 Or More Years Apart Share icon

#51 My Love And I Thirty Years Apart - 1987 And 2017 Share icon

#52 20 Years Apart Share icon

#53 My Parents . 1969-2022 Share icon

#54 I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo I Took 20 Years Apart And Now Recreating With My Kids Share icon

#55 The Red T-Shirt Is Always In Fashion 🤭 With My Daughter Share icon

#56 36 Years Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 15 Years Apart Lovely Family And Crazy Remake Share icon

#58 A Surprise Re-Creation At My Birthday. Excellent Effort!! Share icon

#59 Cute And Lovely Remake With Dad At Same Place After 28 Years Share icon

#60 My Younger Brother, Me And My Dad Remaking Our Lovely Memory After 28 Years Share icon

#61 I Remaking My Memory At Same Place After 45 Years Share icon

#62 26 And A Half Years In Between Share icon

#63 My Sisters And Me Remaking Our Memory After 27 Years Share icon

#64 My Son At 5 And Now 25! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 Cousin Love Share icon

#66 Amazing Remake... Me And My Siblings Remaking Our Memory On Tractor In Fields Share icon

#67 This Is My Dad And I, Taken 33 Years Apart. 1985 And 2018 Share icon

#68 13 Years Apart My Nephews And Nieces!! Share icon

#69 Me And My Brother, 2000 And 2015 The Bond Between A Brother And Sister Is A Special One, A Bond That Can Withstand The Test Of Time Share icon

#70 30 Years Later At Grandma's House And In Same Pose Share icon

#71 25 Years Later - All The Hancox Men 92yrs Old Down To 25yrs Old Share icon

#72 Siblings Remaking Their Memory After 25 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 1993 - 2015 Still Best Friends Share icon

#74 At 2 Then At 32 Share icon

#75 Hungry For Books, Always Share icon

#76 30 Years Later Share icon

#77 Papa & Baby 29 Years Later Share icon

#78 My Sister And Me And Our Transformation After 35 Years Share icon

#79 Friends Forever Decades Gone But Still Good Friends Share icon

#80 We All Again United On Same Sale Shop And The Same Shopkeepers After 45 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Omg This Is So Cute Remake My Dad And Me Remaking After 27 Years Share icon

#82 Siblings Remaking The Memory After 27 Years Share icon

#83 Amazing Remake Of Cousins After 26 Years Share icon

#84 My Daughter And Me Remaking The Memory After 18 Years. She Is A Kindergarten Teacher Now Share icon

#85 The Box Has Apparently Shrunk Share icon

#86 Siblings Photo Remake Share icon

#87 Recreated A Picture With My 14 Year Old Son From 13 Years Ago Today On Vacation Share icon

#88 I Forced My Family To Participate In Some Photo Recreations From My Childhood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 My Mother’s Day Photo Re-Creation. My Daughter Is 15 Years Old Share icon

#90 My Fiance And Her Cousins Recreated This Gem Of A Photo. Everyone Should Want To Be Looked At Like Her Cousin Looks At That Biscuit Share icon

#91 How Much Cuter We Were In 2001 Share icon

#92 20+something Years Later We With Our Lovely Gorgeous Mom Share icon

#93 The Things He Convinces Me To Do On A Sunday Afternoon Share icon

#94 Amazing Remake Of Siblings After 30 Years Malaysia Share icon

#95 Sister Found This Old Picture During A Family Dinner And We Decided To Recreate It Share icon

#96 Things We Do For Mom. Yes, I’m In A Diaper Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 To Celebrate Our 50th Anniversary, Wife And I Recreated Our Wedding Pic. She’s Wearing The Same Dress Share icon

#98 My Dad And Me Remaking Our Memory After 30 Yearsmy Dad And Me Remaking Our Memory After 30 Years Share icon