Every photograph tells a story, and the Facebook page Vestiges of History is an excellent place to learn how to keep them alive.

It collects and shares unique photo recreations, where people mimic either their own or their family members' old snapshots to reflect on the passage of time.

From siblings reenacting their childhood shenanigans to descendants stepping into the shoes of their ancestors, these funny and wholesome remakes serve as tributes to love, growth, and the beauty of nostalgia.

#1

Amazing Couple Remake

#2

Amazing Remake

#3

Lovely Remake Of Family

#4

My Grand Mom At Age 13 And Now 89

#5

Same Drama Of My Sister

#6

My Grandfather And His Friend

#7

Remaking My Memory After 50 Years

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He aged well! He does not look like he’s in his 50s.

#8

Amazing Remake Of Siblings Together In A Park For Lovely Remake After 28 Years

#9

Amazing Family Remake

#10

Lovely Family Remake

#11

28 Years Later

#12

Christmas 1965 And Christmas 2022 Same House, Same Spot

#13

My Two Younger Sisters And I Now All In Our 50’s

#14

68 Years Together ....... Couple Remaking Their Memory

#15

My Grand Parents On Their 65th Anniversary

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dress still fits! I tried my grandma's wedding dress on a few years ago. Pity I didn't try 10 years ago, before antidepressants made me stack on the weight. I got it on but couldn't do it up!

#16

My Mom And Me And Now Me With My Daughter

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sorry, which way what? 🤣We had to guess baby photos at work for a Christmas quiz, I guessed Carley straight away, because Carley's mum looked exactly like Carley. (People guessed mine because it was the only one in black and white...)

#17

My Dad And Me After 18 Years What A Amazing Remake

#18

My Brother's And I Recreated An Old Photo Of Us For Our Parents' 50th Anniversary

kari-du avatar
EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
EmAdoresHerKats🇮🇪🇩🇿🇵🇸
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really love these types of photos. I don't have a family but i really love looking at other peoples.

#19

Friends Forever Remaking The Memory

#20

My Siblings And I Being Goofy (1995 vs. 2013)

#21

My Grandmother At Age 19 And Now 95

#22

Lovely Remake

#23

2001 vs. 2024 Old Chalet In The French Alps, Here For More Than 300 Years... Pierre And His Parents

#24

My Mother And Me At Same Age

#25

Easter Birthday Take 17 Years Apart

#26

Siblings Remaking Their Memory After 45 Years

#27

Amazing Remake

#28

My Brother And Me Remaking Our Memory After 16 Yera S

#29

Remaking My Memory After 21 Years

#30

Lovely Remake After 36 Years

#31

Then And 55 Years Later

#32

Brothers Reunion

#33

Lovely Family And Perfect Remake

#34

My Dad And Me Remaking

#35

Only 8 Years Apart. Me, My Wife And The Cat

#36

Me And My Son 25 Years Apart

#37

My Friend And His Grandpa, 65 Years Apart

#38

When You Try To Remake A Family Photo But You’re Not All There

#39

Lovely Remake

#40

My Sister And Me Remaking Our Memory

#41

My Brother And Me Remaking Our Memory After 42 Years

binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The way the younger sibling is cocooned up in the right looks so comfy!

#42

Amazing Remake

#43

My Dad And Me And Now Me With My Son

#44

Lovely Remake Of Siblings

#45

Me In My Parents Backyard Less Than A Year After We Moved In And Me Almost 32 Years Later When They Sold The House

#46

Reenactment From My Kids For Mother's Day

#47

Really Amazing Remake Of Me And My Siblings After 27 Year S

#48

My Adorable Nephew, The Before Taken About 40 Yrs Ago. Pic Taken At My Parents House, Same Place

#49

Amazing Remake Of Siblings After 32 Years

#50

My Kids And My Brothers Kids About 15 Or More Years Apart

#51

My Love And I Thirty Years Apart - 1987 And 2017

#52

20 Years Apart

#53

My Parents . 1969-2022

#54

I Just Wanted To Introduce Myself And Share A Photo I Took 20 Years Apart And Now Recreating With My Kids

#55

The Red T-Shirt Is Always In Fashion 🤭 With My Daughter

#56

36 Years Later

#57

15 Years Apart Lovely Family And Crazy Remake

#58

A Surprise Re-Creation At My Birthday. Excellent Effort!!

#59

Cute And Lovely Remake With Dad At Same Place After 28 Years

#60

My Younger Brother, Me And My Dad Remaking Our Lovely Memory After 28 Years

#61

I Remaking My Memory At Same Place After 45 Years

#62

26 And A Half Years In Between

#63

My Sisters And Me Remaking Our Memory After 27 Years

#64

My Son At 5 And Now 25!

#65

Cousin Love

#66

Amazing Remake... Me And My Siblings Remaking Our Memory On Tractor In Fields

#67

This Is My Dad And I, Taken 33 Years Apart. 1985 And 2018

#68

13 Years Apart My Nephews And Nieces!!

#69

Me And My Brother, 2000 And 2015 The Bond Between A Brother And Sister Is A Special One, A Bond That Can Withstand The Test Of Time

#70

30 Years Later At Grandma's House And In Same Pose

#71

25 Years Later - All The Hancox Men 92yrs Old Down To 25yrs Old

#72

Siblings Remaking Their Memory After 25 Years

#73

1993 - 2015 Still Best Friends

#74

At 2 Then At 32

#75

Hungry For Books, Always

#76

30 Years Later

#77

Papa & Baby 29 Years Later

#78

My Sister And Me And Our Transformation After 35 Years

#79

Friends Forever Decades Gone But Still Good Friends

#80

We All Again United On Same Sale Shop And The Same Shopkeepers After 45 Years

#81

Omg This Is So Cute Remake My Dad And Me Remaking After 27 Years

#82

Siblings Remaking The Memory After 27 Years

#83

Amazing Remake Of Cousins After 26 Years

#84

My Daughter And Me Remaking The Memory After 18 Years. She Is A Kindergarten Teacher Now

#85

The Box Has Apparently Shrunk

#86

Siblings Photo Remake

#87

Recreated A Picture With My 14 Year Old Son From 13 Years Ago Today On Vacation

#88

I Forced My Family To Participate In Some Photo Recreations From My Childhood

#89

My Mother’s Day Photo Re-Creation. My Daughter Is 15 Years Old

#90

My Fiance And Her Cousins Recreated This Gem Of A Photo. Everyone Should Want To Be Looked At Like Her Cousin Looks At That Biscuit

#91

How Much Cuter We Were In 2001

#92

20+something Years Later We With Our Lovely Gorgeous Mom

#93

The Things He Convinces Me To Do On A Sunday Afternoon

#94

Amazing Remake Of Siblings After 30 Years Malaysia

#95

Sister Found This Old Picture During A Family Dinner And We Decided To Recreate It

#96

Things We Do For Mom. Yes, I’m In A Diaper

#97

To Celebrate Our 50th Anniversary, Wife And I Recreated Our Wedding Pic. She’s Wearing The Same Dress

#98

My Dad And Me Remaking Our Memory After 30 Yearsmy Dad And Me Remaking Our Memory After 30 Years

#99

In Preschool With Grandma, And 19 Years Later, In College

