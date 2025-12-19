ADVERTISEMENT

We all deserve to eat quality and nutritious food. But when you’re not cooking at home, you sometimes run into the demoralizing fact that not everyone in the kitchen cares about your experience. You’re famished, and you order something, but instead of eating something delicious, you’re served utter slop.

You then look at your ‘food,’ check how much it costs, and realize that you’ve been scammed. We’ve been there. You’ve probably been there, too. And many other folks online have gone through the same nightmare. So, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious examples of people getting ridiculously offensive dishes. Grab a snack or a drink and scroll down to feed your rage.

#1

I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While On Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?

Burger with uneven tomato slices, lettuce, pickles, and a patty on yellow fast food wrapper showing outrageous meal difference.

Additional_Goose_763 Report

    #2

    The Worst Pizza I've Seen In My Life

    Flatbread pizza with unevenly cut hot dog pieces and cheese, illustrating outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    acota2 Report

    Frozen base. You can tell by the holes. And then someone let their dog p**p on it

    #3

    €15 Spaghetti Carbonara From An Italian Opposite The Eiffel Tower

    Plate of pasta with scattered ham and a raw egg yolk, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    TheKellykid123 Report

    Many people are massively cutting back on their expenses.

    Based on the findings of a recent Business Insider survey, the vast majority of United States consumers have said that prices have gone up.

    Most notably, groceries have gotten more expensive (90% of respondents said that prices have gone up in this category), as has dining out (87%), coffee (84%), personal care products (66%), utilities (65%), and clothes (62%).

    “Most respondents said they've noticed a rise in grocery and dining out prices, with one person calling dining out a luxury and another saying it's nearly impossible to do so. Some respondents specifically called out the cost of meat,” BI notes.

    #4

    I Thought I Ordered A Pulled Pork Sandwich

    Burnt and unappetizing burger patty with a plain bun on crumpled white paper showing outrageous meal fail.

    UnionCrafty3748 Report

    #5

    Door Dashed BBQ. $40 And Showed Up With No Meat

    Takeout container with small portions of green beans and mashed potatoes showing outrageous meals that looked nothing like menu photos.

    Available_Cycle4391 Report

    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not to mention those green beans look like they were dumped straight from a can.. 🤢 and I mean like not even heated up

    #6

    Ordered A Chicken Burger, Disappointed

    Crispy chicken sandwich with uneven lettuce and mayo, showing an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    marapatty Report

    Meanwhile, 61% of respondents said that pet food has gotten more expensive, 54% have noticed alcoholic beverage prices rise, 40% said the same about gasoline, and 38% have noticed their rent go up.

    One respondent, Jeni Garcin, who, along with her husband, noticed price increases for coffee, tires, etc., had this to say to BI: “It's so frustrating that people like us who are financially responsible, who are doing everything right, are still just feeling like we're stretched every step of the way.”
    #7

    The "Bruschetta" I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That's An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

    Plate with a scoop of cheese on toasted bread topped with pickled onions and small tomato pieces, showcasing outrageous meal presentation.

    Golden_Hoe Report

    #8

    The Boneless “Wings” From Papa Johns

    Close-up of a hand holding a small sauced chicken piece with a pizza box and container showing outrageous meals.

    My husband decided to add the boneless wings to our pizza order for the $6.99 deal - what are these, wings for ants?!

    thigh_gap Report

    Judes
    Judes
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you take the bones out of wings, you don't get large pieces of meat, so this isn't so surprising. Did you instead expect some artificial reconstructed meat?

    #9

    What I Ordered And What I Actually Received. Gave Me A Good Laugh

    Loaded fries with cheese and bacon pieces in a takeout box showing a disappointing difference from menu photos.

    fool_questionmark Report

    In Garcin’s particular case, she’s willing to pay the higher price for coffee, which she views as a luxury “self-care item.” That being said, she’s willing to cut back on chips or, when dining out, she goes for the cheaper burger option.

    “Even though sometimes I want the sour cream and onion, I look at the price, and I just, I'm not going to do that," she shared with BI.
    #10

    I Ordered A Cheese Quesadilla

    A single thin taco shell with a plain rectangular piece of white cheese inside in a takeout box, showing outrageous meal disparity.

    Current-Potential-83 Report

    #11

    Arby’s Steak Nuggets

    Comparison of Arby's meal showing outrageous meal that looked nothing like the menu photos with burnt, unappetizing meat pieces.

    Yes I ate them. Yes I want my $6 back.

    Working-Size7571 Report

    #12

    Ordered Some Popcorn Chicken From A Restaurant With A Sense Of Humour

    Takeout container with popcorn and fried food pieces, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    reddit.com Report

    Many Americans are now changing how they shop for food. Some decide to skip buying treats because they’re too expensive. Others are on a constant lookout for deals.

    Meanwhile, another respondent, Sarah DeVillis Adams, stressed to Business Insider that grocery prices have increased.

    "It's absolutely affected our bottom line because the other things that are going through increases, we're forced to pay — utilities and things like that. There's no way out of it. And so the only thing we can manipulate is our grocery budget, and it gets harder and harder the more things cost,” she said.

    She added that, for her family, dining out has become unaffordable, with one outing adding up to an entire week of food.
    #13

    Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At

    Assorted sliced cheese and a covered bowl on a plate over ice, an example of outrageous meals that look unlike menu photos.

    New_Fry Report

    #14

    To This Day, The Worst Plate Of Food I’ve Ever Been Served

    Outrageous meal featuring a small tortilla with a few pieces of steak and pickled onions, far from menu expectations.

    MLJ1151 Report

    #15

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Side salad looking nothing like menu photo, containing only sliced red peppers in a small white cup.

    ComprehensiveDust557 Report

    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, but even the 1st one looks tiny and sad

    If you want loyal, returning customers, then you’ve got to offer them quality products and services that match the pricetag. But if you’re ripping them off, you’re only going to push them away. It’s even worse if you advertise your products as being far better than what you actually serve up.

    You’d expect business owners to be rational, but they’re sometimes so fixated on short-term gains that they completely ignore long-term reputational damage.
    #16

    My Taco Bell Quesadilla

    Two images showing outrageous meals with quesadillas, one well-prepared and the other sparse and unappetizing.

    It wasn't even cut and I ordered extra jalapeño sauce which it clearly doesn't have. This is the first time this taco bell has done me wrong I am so sad.

    AhrimaMainyu Report

    #17

    Bread For Lunch I Guess

    Tomato and mozzarella focaccia sandwich from menu versus actual meal that looks nothing like the menu photo.

    rampagerach Report

    #18

    Ordered A Grilled Cheese In A Resort In Cancun And Received This Beauty

    Overcooked sandwich with melted cheese and few fries on a white plate, showing outrageous meals unlike menu photos.

    CalebJJ Report

    Like with most things in life, voting with your wallet is your best approach. If a business owner continues to provide products and services that are of an unacceptable quality, stop buying from them.

    This eats into their profit margins. And they will either have to change their business strategy (i.e., provide better products) or go bankrupt.
    #19

    The Ribeye I Accidentally Ordered In Hawaii

    Outrageous meal featuring an oversized, undercooked prime rib with mashed potatoes and green beans on a white plate.

    stereo_mike_ Report

    #20

    What I Ordered vs. What I Got

    Pork meal that looks nothing like the menu photo with pale boiled meat instead of succulent slices with garnish.

    bburnaccountt Report

    #21

    One Of The 10 Chicken Nuggets I Ordered

    Hand holding a small chicken nugget next to larger nuggets and sauce packets, showing outrageous meals not matching menu photos.

    CosmosOfTime Report

    In the meantime, the wrong thing to do would be to continue buying low-quality dishes for huge prices, without voicing your concerns or changing your buying habits. If you’re willing to spend your hard-earned cash on slop, why would these restaurant owners change their approach? From their perspective, business continues to boom.

    Instead, look for better businesses to support with your money, ones that actually care about the customer experience.
    #22

    $10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices

    Plate of cheesy flatbread with unevenly melted and burnt cheese, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    TheMeowMeow Report

    #23

    Ordered An Onion Salad From My Local Indian Restaurant, Don’t Know What Else I Expected

    Takeout container with plain raw onion rings, an example of outrageous meals that looked nothing like the menu photos.

    farrellmcguire Report

    #24

    French Restaurants Salad

    Small portion of an unusual plated meal with sauce, cherry tomato, and herbs, illustrating outrageous meals vs menu photos.

    ElGringo6678 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank God it wasn't in France. From the original poster: "I’m not gonna lie I think the chef was missing her husband or something . It was on a cruise ship and the dessert was pretty phallic looking as well 😂"

    Or you can finally decide that enough is enough and that it’s a much better decision to cook more often at home, where you can control both the nutrition and quality of the food you’re eating.

    You’ll save money. You’ll hone your culinary skills. You’ll boost your self-esteem. And if you’re not cooking alone, you’ll socialize a ton while in the kitchen.
    #25

    “Appetizer” In Houston Restaurant. Just One Big Tomato Surrounded By 3 Cherry Tomatoes

    Plated meal featuring a peeled tomato with basil leaf and cherry tomato halves, showcasing outrageous meals not like menu photos.

    angelaevans Report

    #26

    A "Hot Dog" I Received At A Restaurant Called "Patati Patata" In Montreal

    Open sandwich with grilled sausage slices, mayonnaise, and raw red onion on toasted bun, illustrating outrageous meals differences.

    pets_14 Report

    #27

    Jalepeno Bagel Made With Lots Of Effort

    Bagel with melted processed cheese and jalapeños on a plate, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    Ordered a jalapeno bagel and received this. The bagel was like a chili pepper bagel with seeds in it. Got a cluster of seeds in a bite, and it was so spicy I needed 10 minutes of milk and ice. Truly terrible bagel, so I threw it out after, like, two bites.

    Disastrous_Bus_9973 Report

    Sure, go out for a celebratory meal with your family, friends, and significant other from time to time. But make sure that it’s a quality restaurant.

    In the meantime, embrace cooking at home as part of your daily routine. No matter how tired and busy you are, there are tons of quick, simple, great-tasting dishes that you can throw together. And if you make a bigger batch, you won’t have to worry about the next few days’ meals. Sure, it takes a bit of planning and effort, but it’s perfectly doable.

    #28

    This Mac N Cheese That I Was Served In A Restaurant

    Small skillet of mac and cheese with a creamy sauce and scattered burnt crumbs, showing an outrageous meal fail.

    TBoopSquiggShorterly Report

    #29

    This Lasagna I Ordered From An Italian Restaurant

    Overcooked lasagna in a foil tray covered in excess sauce, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    Tomi58 Report

    #30

    Listen, I Love My Baby Corn But This Is The Worst 30$ Chinese Food I’ve Ever Had

    Meal with cauliflower, baby corn, and chicken pieces in a white container, showcasing an outrageous meal that looks nothing like menu photos.

    brittinea Report

    Once you’ve looked through these culinary abominations and upvoted the most hated pics, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas.

    What is the most horrible dish you’ve recently been served? Practically speaking, what do you think it would take for restaurants to seriously raise the quality of their food?

    What advice would you give anyone to inspire them to cook at home more often? What’s your favorite home-cooked recipe? Tell us all about it!

    #31

    This Dish My Mother-In-Law Accidentally Ordered In Poland

    Plate of fish pieces and bread with peppers, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like the menu photos.

    kael_gama Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They pickle everything. This is not to bad

    #32

    Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea. Yes, That's Butter

    Ham and thick slice of butter sandwich on a plate, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    reddit.com Report

    #33

    This Is Supposed To Be Poutine

    French fries arranged on a wooden board with dollops of sauce and herbs, an example of outrageous meals.

    ModmanX Report

    #34

    I Even Went With The Extra Steak Option. Please Bring Steak To My Wake

    Two sandwiches side by side showing outrageous meals that looked nothing like the menu photos with uneven ingredients.

    KingOfLife Report

    #35

    Crunchy Jalepano Slaw From KFC

    Outrageous meal comparison showing a crunchy jalapeno slaw from menu versus actual served dish with a Pepsi can on wooden table.

    accidentalyoghurt Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am always curious whether the restaurant has asked its servers to make them this poorly or whether a server was just being lazy. Or setting aside what should have been in the serving for themselves to eat later perhaps?

    #36

    Ordered Cheesy Chips From My Local Chippy, And This Is What Arrived

    Takeout container with an unusual meal of fries topped with a fried square covered in shredded cheese, an outrageous meal fail.

    CorruptedElfGaming Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All right, British people! Let's hear your take on this monstrosity!

    #37

    I’ve Been Vegan For 20 Years. I Ordered The Vegan Breakfast Sandwich And Got Almost Halfway Through Before Realizing They Gave Me Real Sausage

    Outrageous meal showing a small burger with uneven ingredients and missing expected toppings in a takeout container.

    ExamOk322 Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they realised it was an real egg, but kept eating and then realised it was a meat sausage after a few bites. (Parafrasing from reddit). Why continue eating the egg if you're vegan though? If I was vegan I would have spitted it out? 🤷‍♂️

    #38

    Ordered From A Jamaican Spot That Brags About Their "Homemade Food And Patties"

    Overcooked, misshapen fried meal that looks nothing like the menu photos, wrapped in crumpled wax paper.

    Actual-Log465 Report

    #39

    First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered

    Pizza covered with mold and melted cheese on wax paper, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    marrana_brainz Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks soo good! 😹🥳

    #40

    This Restaurant Didn’t Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

    Burger with undercooked meat and melted cheese on a plate, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    alistofthingsIhate Report

    #41

    They Served Us A Pretty Weird Drink In An Expensive Restaurant

    Glass with lemon slice holding carrot and cucumber sticks in a dining setting, an outrageous meal that looks nothing like menu photos.

    ColaSeller Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like a customer just put garnish in watered down wine

    #42

    Ordered A Veggie Wrap Yesterday And Received This. $30 Canadian

    Disappointing meal with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese on flatbread, showing an outrageous meal that looks nothing like menu photos.

    A lot of shredded lettuce, a few diced tomatoes, and a ton of feta with no sauce. On flatbread.

    The_Temperance Report

    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I made that myself at home it would be a nice snack. But for €19 it is a disappointment..

    #43

    Rockys Italian “Restaurant” In Calgary

    Outrageous meal of ground beef pasta served with a greasy burger patty that looks nothing like menu photos.

    munsch_kin Report

    #44

    As A Native Texan Living In NC I Was So Excited To Finally Find A Restaurant With Pigs In A Blanket. Was 100% Disappointed

    Two sausage links with mustard on plain white sandwich bread, an example of outrageous meals not matching menu photos

    dkong1495 Report

    #45

    Got This At A Beach Restaurant, It Cost Me 15€

    Breaded shrimp served with sauce and greens on a black slate plate from outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos

    GaddockTeegFunPolice Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did you expect, its in the name. (Tourist trap) beach restaurant? 🫣

    #46

    "Pho" At My Campus Dining Hall

    Plate of plain pasta with chicken and green garnish alongside a lime wedge, an example of outrageous meals versus menu photos.

    Asleep-Cake-6371 Report

    #47

    The Salad At The Local Pizza Place

    Salad with crinkle-cut fries, croutons, lettuce, cherry tomato, and pepper in a foil container, example of meal difference.

    Karnakite Report

    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tha additional worms are a nice touch

    #48

    I Decided To Order Birria Tacos Today, I Have Never Had Them Before Is This What They Are Supposed To Look Like?

    Three overcooked fish fillets in a takeout container with lemon wedge, chopped onions, cilantro, and sauce showing outrageous meals.

    sircr0tch Report

    #49

    This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today

    A homemade burger with uneven layers of cheese, lettuce, and patties, showcasing outrageous meals not matching menu photos.

    THE-REAL-KANYE-WEST Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone felt like SpongeBob in the kitchen that day

    #50

    Asked For Strawberries On My Pancakes And This Is What I Got

    Outrageous meal of a single pancake lightly dusted with powdered sugar and a few strawberry slices, served with syrup.

    Chewierat Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just Strwbr, not even a full one!

    #51

    Brownie From Chicago Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

    Disappointing triple chocolate brownie order that looks nothing like the menu photo with fudge sauce and ice cream.

    PiggySmalls11 Report

    #52

    Nice, A Charcoal Flavoured Choking Hazard

    Burnt and misshaped calzone meal that looks nothing like the menu photos served with pickled onions.

    Carnalvore86 Report

    #53

    Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap At Local Pizza Shop

    Hand holding a poorly made meal with unappetizing filling, an example of outrageous meals not matching menu photos.

    blobslobslaw Report

    #54

    Ordered "The Outlaw" Off Of The Subway Series Menu And Received Disappointment

    Outrageous meal showing a cheesesteak sandwich with little filling, looking nothing like the menu photo.

    Rhys_Wilde Report

    #55

    Sad Potatoes

    Garlic crushed potatoes in a bowl that look very different from the crispy, seasoned menu photo expectations.

    Adorable_Web9911 Report

    #56

    Jalapeno Double

    Overly sauced burger with melted cheese and jalapenos, one of the outrageous meals that looked nothing like menu photos.

    JohnnyHopkinss7v8 Report

    #57

    “Onion Rings” From Wahlburgers

    Fried onion rings served in a fast-food tray, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    johnfoof Report

    #58

    Loaded Hash Brown Brisket Scramble

    Cup of breakfast with scrambled eggs, tater tots, and cheese sauce, showing an outrageous meal that looks nothing like menu photos.

    Paid nearly $6 at my local DD for this half full cup of mushy hash browns a turd of “brisket” a handful of scrambled egg crumbs and barely a squirt of queso.

    nitro_spaceship Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "a t‍u‍r‍d of “brisket”!!! 😂

    They Butter-Boarded My Pizza. The Box Is Literally Dripping

    Overcooked pizza with unappealing toppings and melted cheese that looks nothing like the menu photos in a delivery box.

    Yohansugarnuggets Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they got confused and water-boarded it instead.

    #60

    The $6.95 Hamburger My Son Got At A Local Restaurant Today

    Hand holding middle finger over a tiny hamburger on a paper-lined plate showing outrageous meals.

    MrTeacher_MCPS Report

    #61

    Burger At A Mexican Restaurant My Friend Ordered

    Burger smothered in thick sauce with fries in a basket on a plate, part of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    blitz_cut Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Okay but this actually looks good if you just use a fork and knife. Messy, of course, but good.

    #62

    How I Was Served Salmon Tartar At A Sushi Restaurant. On A Pringle

    Small portion of seafood topping on a single chip, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    Dr_Swagtickles Report

    #63

    Ordered Nachos With Cheese And This Is What I Got

    Box of nachos with uneven cheese slices and ground beef, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos.

    ArcticArchi Report

    #64

    The Edible Arrangement I Ordered vs. What They Had The Nerve To Give Me

    Comparison of outrageous meals with chocolate-covered strawberries spelling best dad ever, differing from menu photos

    dabbinmeg420 Report

    #65

    This Thanksgiving Meal Was $45

    Thanksgiving meal with mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, turkey, and cranberry sauce, an example of outrageous meals.

    It wasn't even that good. It was from a local "fine dining" restaurant. This was not a buffet and didn't include anything else. It was a sit-down meal served by a waitress.

    aguyfromhere Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That IS pretty pathetic.

    #66

    So Technically This Is Just Cooked Piece Of Sausage, But I Serviced It As Top 1 Michelin Restaurant’s Food

    Outrageous meal with a thick meat slice, sliced radishes, mustard seeds, dill, and sauce on a white plate

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    Baja Bowl With Chicken

    Baja Bowl with chicken ordered vs. delivered showing disappointing difference in outrageous meals not like menu photos

    Decemberswo Report

    #68

    Double Big Mac Expectation vs. Reality

    Double Big Mac burger comparison showing menu photo versus an unappealing meal from the outrageous meals collection.

    Yes, they just jammed 2 extra patties on the bottom bunk of an already made Big Mac and made a mess and dumped lettuce and special sauce everywhere. This was like a 7 dollar sandwich.

    BradWWE Report

    #69

    Ordered Baja Blast From Taco Bell. It’s A Key Lime Pie Dyed Blue

    Handheld pie with blue filling and white whipped cream border illustrating outrageous meals that looked nothing like menu photos.

    It literally tastes just like key lime pie with a very thick texture. It’s not bad or gross, it’s just not Baja blast, it’s straight-up lime.

    I_Like_Metal_Music Report

    #70

    This Restaurant's Chicken Sandwich Was More Than Half The Plate. It Was Not Good And The Buns Were Useless

    Plate of food showing an outrageous meal with burnt sandwich bun, thin fries, and a small container of sauce on a wooden table.

    Veriac Report

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel rude asking. But how big were those breastş. w*f or is it the whole bird?

    #71

    Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity

    Stacked burger with bacon and fried egg on a rustic plate, an outrageous meal that looks nothing like the menu photos.

    Near a half loaf of bread with a burger patty in the middle, with egg and bacon on top of the sandwich instead of in it.

    NovaLakeMO Report

    #72

    Ordered A Cheeseburger With Green Chili And This Is What I Got

    Messy cheeseburger with shredded cheese and sauce failing to match menu photo expectations of outrageous meals.

    Had to eat this with a fork and knife. Actually tasted pretty good but was very upset when this is what was served to me.

    Usernumber_637 Report

    #73

    I Asked For An Egg On My Avocado Toast

    Half-eaten meal in a car showing an avocado toast with a poorly made egg resembling a white disc, meal looks nothing like menu photos.

    WeeniePr Report

    #74

    A 32$/27€ Plate In A Tourist Trap In Iceland (It Came Exactly Like This)

    Salmon meal with potatoes, lettuce, cucumber, and lemon slice plated, showing an outrageous meal that looks different than menu photos.

    jerryholmes1881 Report

    #75

    Sunflower Seeds Risotto

    Plate of food with grilled vegetables and sauce, an example of outrageous meals that look nothing like menu photos

    Went to a vegan restaurant and ordered sunflower seed risotto. Turned out, it didn't mean a risotto with sunflower seeds, but sunflower seeds were used instead of risotto rice.

    monikamonikamo Report

    #76

    Honey Butter Garlic Parmesan Chicken From Mcdonald’s

    Fried chicken pieces covered in white powder next to a small wrapped plain rice portion, an outrageous meal with misleading appearance.

    Salty_Pension5814 Report

