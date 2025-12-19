You then look at your ‘food,’ check how much it costs, and realize that you’ve been scammed. We’ve been there. You’ve probably been there, too. And many other folks online have gone through the same nightmare. So, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most egregious examples of people getting ridiculously offensive dishes. Grab a snack or a drink and scroll down to feed your rage.

We all deserve to eat quality and nutritious food . But when you’re not cooking at home, you sometimes run into the demoralizing fact that not everyone in the kitchen cares about your experience. You’re famished, and you order something, but instead of eating something delicious, you’re served utter slop .

#1 I Tried Whataburger For The First Time In 20 Years, While On Vacation. Are They Punishing Me?

RELATED:

#2 The Worst Pizza I've Seen In My Life

#3 €15 Spaghetti Carbonara From An Italian Opposite The Eiffel Tower

Many people are massively cutting back on their expenses. Based on the findings of a recent Business Insider survey, the vast majority of United States consumers have said that prices have gone up. Most notably, groceries have gotten more expensive (90% of respondents said that prices have gone up in this category), as has dining out (87%), coffee (84%), personal care products (66%), utilities (65%), and clothes (62%). ADVERTISEMENT “Most respondents said they've noticed a rise in grocery and dining out prices, with one person calling dining out a luxury and another saying it's nearly impossible to do so. Some respondents specifically called out the cost of meat,” BI notes.

#4 I Thought I Ordered A Pulled Pork Sandwich

#5 Door Dashed BBQ. $40 And Showed Up With No Meat

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Ordered A Chicken Burger, Disappointed

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 61% of respondents said that pet food has gotten more expensive, 54% have noticed alcoholic beverage prices rise, 40% said the same about gasoline, and 38% have noticed their rent go up. One respondent, Jeni Garcin, who, along with her husband, noticed price increases for coffee, tires, etc., had this to say to BI: “It's so frustrating that people like us who are financially responsible, who are doing everything right, are still just feeling like we're stretched every step of the way.”

#7 The "Bruschetta" I Was Served At A Restaurant. Yes, That's An Entire Ball Of Mozzarella

#8 The Boneless “Wings” From Papa Johns My husband decided to add the boneless wings to our pizza order for the $6.99 deal - what are these, wings for ants?!



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 What I Ordered And What I Actually Received. Gave Me A Good Laugh

ADVERTISEMENT

In Garcin’s particular case, she’s willing to pay the higher price for coffee, which she views as a luxury “self-care item.” That being said, she’s willing to cut back on chips or, when dining out, she goes for the cheaper burger option. “Even though sometimes I want the sour cream and onion, I look at the price, and I just, I'm not going to do that," she shared with BI.

#10 I Ordered A Cheese Quesadilla

#11 Arby’s Steak Nuggets Yes I ate them. Yes I want my $6 back.



ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Ordered Some Popcorn Chicken From A Restaurant With A Sense Of Humour

Many Americans are now changing how they shop for food. Some decide to skip buying treats because they’re too expensive. Others are on a constant lookout for deals. Meanwhile, another respondent, Sarah DeVillis Adams, stressed to Business Insider that grocery prices have increased. "It's absolutely affected our bottom line because the other things that are going through increases, we're forced to pay — utilities and things like that. There's no way out of it. And so the only thing we can manipulate is our grocery budget, and it gets harder and harder the more things cost,” she said. ADVERTISEMENT She added that, for her family, dining out has become unaffordable, with one outing adding up to an entire week of food.

#13 Assorted Cheese Plate At The Hotel I’m Staying At

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 To This Day, The Worst Plate Of Food I’ve Ever Been Served

#15 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

If you want loyal, returning customers, then you’ve got to offer them quality products and services that match the pricetag. But if you’re ripping them off, you’re only going to push them away. It’s even worse if you advertise your products as being far better than what you actually serve up. You’d expect business owners to be rational, but they’re sometimes so fixated on short-term gains that they completely ignore long-term reputational damage.

#16 My Taco Bell Quesadilla It wasn't even cut and I ordered extra jalapeño sauce which it clearly doesn't have. This is the first time this taco bell has done me wrong I am so sad.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Bread For Lunch I Guess

#18 Ordered A Grilled Cheese In A Resort In Cancun And Received This Beauty

Like with most things in life, voting with your wallet is your best approach. If a business owner continues to provide products and services that are of an unacceptable quality, stop buying from them. This eats into their profit margins. And they will either have to change their business strategy (i.e., provide better products) or go bankrupt.

#19 The Ribeye I Accidentally Ordered In Hawaii

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 What I Ordered vs. What I Got

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 One Of The 10 Chicken Nuggets I Ordered

In the meantime, the wrong thing to do would be to continue buying low-quality dishes for huge prices, without voicing your concerns or changing your buying habits. If you’re willing to spend your hard-earned cash on slop, why would these restaurant owners change their approach? From their perspective, business continues to boom. Instead, look for better businesses to support with your money, ones that actually care about the customer experience.

#22 $10 Nachos At A Local Mexican Restaurant. Yes, Those Are American Cheese Slices

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Ordered An Onion Salad From My Local Indian Restaurant, Don’t Know What Else I Expected

#24 French Restaurants Salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Or you can finally decide that enough is enough and that it’s a much better decision to cook more often at home, where you can control both the nutrition and quality of the food you’re eating. You’ll save money. You’ll hone your culinary skills. You’ll boost your self-esteem. And if you’re not cooking alone, you’ll socialize a ton while in the kitchen.

#25 “Appetizer” In Houston Restaurant. Just One Big Tomato Surrounded By 3 Cherry Tomatoes

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 A "Hot Dog" I Received At A Restaurant Called "Patati Patata" In Montreal

#27 Jalepeno Bagel Made With Lots Of Effort Ordered a jalapeno bagel and received this. The bagel was like a chili pepper bagel with seeds in it. Got a cluster of seeds in a bite, and it was so spicy I needed 10 minutes of milk and ice. Truly terrible bagel, so I threw it out after, like, two bites.

Sure, go out for a celebratory meal with your family, friends, and significant other from time to time. But make sure that it’s a quality restaurant. In the meantime, embrace cooking at home as part of your daily routine. No matter how tired and busy you are, there are tons of quick, simple, great-tasting dishes that you can throw together. And if you make a bigger batch, you won’t have to worry about the next few days’ meals. Sure, it takes a bit of planning and effort, but it’s perfectly doable. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Mac N Cheese That I Was Served In A Restaurant

#29 This Lasagna I Ordered From An Italian Restaurant

#30 Listen, I Love My Baby Corn But This Is The Worst 30$ Chinese Food I’ve Ever Had

Once you’ve looked through these culinary abominations and upvoted the most hated pics, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, Pandas. ADVERTISEMENT What is the most horrible dish you’ve recently been served? Practically speaking, what do you think it would take for restaurants to seriously raise the quality of their food? What advice would you give anyone to inspire them to cook at home more often? What’s your favorite home-cooked recipe? Tell us all about it! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 This Dish My Mother-In-Law Accidentally Ordered In Poland

#32 Grabbed A Bagel For Breakfast While In Korea. Yes, That's Butter

#33 This Is Supposed To Be Poutine

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 I Even Went With The Extra Steak Option. Please Bring Steak To My Wake

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Crunchy Jalepano Slaw From KFC

#36 Ordered Cheesy Chips From My Local Chippy, And This Is What Arrived

#37 I’ve Been Vegan For 20 Years. I Ordered The Vegan Breakfast Sandwich And Got Almost Halfway Through Before Realizing They Gave Me Real Sausage

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Ordered From A Jamaican Spot That Brags About Their "Homemade Food And Patties"

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 First Time Buying At A Local Restaurant Called "Food And Love", Ordered A Four Cheese Pizza And This Is What They Delivered

#40 This Restaurant Didn’t Understand Why I Sent My Burger Back. They Said It Was Cooked Perfectly

#41 They Served Us A Pretty Weird Drink In An Expensive Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Ordered A Veggie Wrap Yesterday And Received This. $30 Canadian A lot of shredded lettuce, a few diced tomatoes, and a ton of feta with no sauce. On flatbread.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Rockys Italian “Restaurant” In Calgary

#44 As A Native Texan Living In NC I Was So Excited To Finally Find A Restaurant With Pigs In A Blanket. Was 100% Disappointed

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Got This At A Beach Restaurant, It Cost Me 15€

#46 "Pho" At My Campus Dining Hall

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 The Salad At The Local Pizza Place

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 I Decided To Order Birria Tacos Today, I Have Never Had Them Before Is This What They Are Supposed To Look Like?

#49 This Is A Real Burger I Bought Today

#50 Asked For Strawberries On My Pancakes And This Is What I Got

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Brownie From Chicago Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Nice, A Charcoal Flavoured Choking Hazard

#53 Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap At Local Pizza Shop

#54 Ordered "The Outlaw" Off Of The Subway Series Menu And Received Disappointment

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Sad Potatoes

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Jalapeno Double

#57 “Onion Rings” From Wahlburgers

#58 Loaded Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Paid nearly $6 at my local DD for this half full cup of mushy hash browns a turd of “brisket” a handful of scrambled egg crumbs and barely a squirt of queso.



ADVERTISEMENT

#59 They Butter-Boarded My Pizza. The Box Is Literally Dripping

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 The $6.95 Hamburger My Son Got At A Local Restaurant Today

#61 Burger At A Mexican Restaurant My Friend Ordered

#62 How I Was Served Salmon Tartar At A Sushi Restaurant. On A Pringle

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Ordered Nachos With Cheese And This Is What I Got

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 The Edible Arrangement I Ordered vs. What They Had The Nerve To Give Me

#65 This Thanksgiving Meal Was $45 It wasn't even that good. It was from a local "fine dining" restaurant. This was not a buffet and didn't include anything else. It was a sit-down meal served by a waitress.



#66 So Technically This Is Just Cooked Piece Of Sausage, But I Serviced It As Top 1 Michelin Restaurant’s Food

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Baja Bowl With Chicken

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Double Big Mac Expectation vs. Reality Yes, they just jammed 2 extra patties on the bottom bunk of an already made Big Mac and made a mess and dumped lettuce and special sauce everywhere. This was like a 7 dollar sandwich.



#69 Ordered Baja Blast From Taco Bell. It’s A Key Lime Pie Dyed Blue It literally tastes just like key lime pie with a very thick texture. It’s not bad or gross, it’s just not Baja blast, it’s straight-up lime.

#70 This Restaurant's Chicken Sandwich Was More Than Half The Plate. It Was Not Good And The Buns Were Useless

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Ordered A Breakfast Patty Melt, Was Given This Monstrosity Near a half loaf of bread with a burger patty in the middle, with egg and bacon on top of the sandwich instead of in it.

#72 Ordered A Cheeseburger With Green Chili And This Is What I Got Had to eat this with a fork and knife. Actually tasted pretty good but was very upset when this is what was served to me.

#73 I Asked For An Egg On My Avocado Toast

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 A 32$/27€ Plate In A Tourist Trap In Iceland (It Came Exactly Like This)

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Sunflower Seeds Risotto Went to a vegan restaurant and ordered sunflower seed risotto. Turned out, it didn't mean a risotto with sunflower seeds, but sunflower seeds were used instead of risotto rice.

#76 Honey Butter Garlic Parmesan Chicken From Mcdonald’s