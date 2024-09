ADVERTISEMENT

The Ocean Photographer of the Year Awards 2024 has once again brought together the most breathtaking images from our oceans. Hosted by Oceanographic Magazine, the competition celebrates photographers who capture powerful moments in nature, from huge sea creatures to the peaceful life below the surface.



This year’s winners and finalists share captivating views of our oceans, reminding us how big and fragile they are. Each photo tells a story, helping us explore and understand the underwater world while also showing why it’s important to protect it for the future.



