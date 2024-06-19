Obese Dog Given Second Chance At Life After Being Rescued From Streets, Undergoes Massive Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

A morbidly obese dog left “to die” on the streets of Thailand was rescued and given a second chance at life. The adorable pooch underwent a massive transformation and is now living a spectacular life with her new family.

The furry friend named Cindy Crawford was found on the streets in September 2023 by Niall Harbison, whose bio on X said he is “on a mission to save 10,000 dogs a month.”

Weighing about 46 kg (or around 100lbs), the canine was found outside a 7-Eleven with seemingly no will to live.

An adorable canine named Cindy Crawford was found on the streets of Thailand weighing around 46 kg (100lbs)

Image credits: Niall Harbison / Twitter

Image credits: Niall Harbison / Twitter

“On the 22nd of September last year I found Cindy Crawford on the streets. She was morbidly obese and about to die,” Niall wrote in a series of tweets about his tail-wagging friend’s transformation.

“She weighed 46kg or just under 100lbs. Her transformation today is seriously hard to believe…” he continued. “This was how I found her. Laying in the streets, her hair falling out and cars wizzing inches past her head. Cindy Crawford had given up on life and had lost all the dignity.”

Niall Harbison, who moved to Thailand a few years back, rescued the tail-wagging companion from the streets and put her on the path to good health

We got her in and cleaned up and started trying to fix her skin and her general health. The vets were very insistent to be slow because she could die from a heart attack given the stress her body was under. We started a diet and saw some results (3/7) pic.twitter.com/GeSDjPc6rr — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) June 17, 2024

Niall, who moved from Ireland to Thailand about five years back, shared videos of the dog being given a much-needed grooming treatment. Her skin and general health needed a lot of attention, which Cindy received thanks to the kind humans around her.

The vets took things slow and gradually put her on a diet, giving the pooch time to avoid the risk of a heart attack.

The people looking after her ensured they took things slow because she could die from a heart attack due to the stress her body was under



After about 5 months we started seeing Cindy Running for the first time ever. It was at this stage we gave Cindy her forever home. Lana took her in to live with her full time. Cindy still had some weight to lose but walks, beach trips and diet would get her there (5/7) pic.twitter.com/o89lVpTRaM — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) June 17, 2024

“Where we really started to make progress was when Cindy was diagnosed with a thyroid issue. Her medicines / regular training and meeting her new future mum Lana all started to pay off. She started losing about 400g or 1lbs a week,” the dog-lover continued.

It took about five months before the rescued canine could finally run for the first time since she was taken off the streets.

Her new pet parent, Lana, took her in and continued helping her in her weight-loss journey with walks, beach trips, and a healthy diet.

As she underwent a dramatic transformation, the pooch found a new forever home where she got showered with love and attention

This is Cindy Crawford today. She has her life back. Her dignity. Her self confidence. She might just be a street dog in Thailand but I think we can all learn a lot from Cindy. We might be down at times in life. But we’re never out 🥊🙏🥰 (7/7) pic.twitter.com/orWVb9QmnV — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) June 17, 2024

“Cindy had worked her ass off for 7 months and instead of living outside a 7-11 she had her own family and a villa,” Niall tweeted. “Her skin was perfect and she had her joy for life back. Cindy kept up her fitness goals though and she is now down to 28.5kg or 62 lbs. Spectacular.”

He shared pictures of the pooch smiling away as she got her “dignity,” her “self-confidence,” and “her life back.”