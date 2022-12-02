115 Wholesome Pictures Of Pets Who Were Adopted This November
Contrary to popular belief, instead of cats and dogs, the first American animal activists focused mostly on horses, working tirelessly to protect the welfare of animals who were a key mode of transportation.
Then, on April 14, 1869, Caroline Earle White and a group of women established what's now considered the first American animal shelter, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. In addition to horses, its mission expanded "to provide as soon as possible, a refuge for lost and homeless dogs, where they could be kept until homes could be found for them, or they be otherwise disposed of."
It marked a turning point. The notion of a shelter, or even a municipal pound, as a place where you could go and find a pet, according to historian Bernie Unti, really took hold in the latter part of the 19th century and then has grown steadily ever since.
So to celebrate how far we've come, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, and have compiled the sweetest pet adoption photos we could find. Continue scrolling to check them out and in case you've missed our earlier publications, we kindly invite you to catch up: October, September, and August.
Fishtopher The Cat Finds Forever Home After His Adoption Listing Went Viral
Adopted The Cutest Stray I’ve Ever Met My BF Named Her Edith (Aka Edee)
Meet Leo And Luna! Even Though I Saved Them From A Sad Home They Have Ended Up Rescuing Me From Some Sad Days! #catsrule
I Adopted A Kitten With Three Legs And Lol
This Is Bubble. We Adopted Him Knowing He Was Feral And Probably Would Never Go Near Us! 3 Days In And We Are Already Getting Contact
Good job! Never give up; it can take some time, but it's totally worth it!
I Knew Adopting A Kitten Would Be Kinda Cute, But I Had No Idea What I Was In For
Meet Smeagol! We Found Her Outside In The Rain Clinging To Some Rocks
Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline AIDS And Is The Gentlest Boy
Meet Nala! We Rescued This 14 Yo Beauty And She’s Absolutely Amazing
My Wife And I Adopted These Two Sisters Recently, Aka They Chose Us At The Animal Shelter. Love Black Kitties
Adopted Name Alfalfa, We Call Him Alfie. Nearly 3 Years Old And He’s Just A Little Smol Boy That Shouts All Of The Time
I once adopted a cat who was very talkative. Whether you played, whether you ignored her, whether you went to bed, whether you fed her.... it didn't matter. At some point I was so tired that I had to go for a walk every now and then because I couldn't stand it any more. After two years, I finally got rid of the cat to a woman who adored the cat as much as he deserved. That was 10 years ago now and even today I might explode inside if I hear a similar meow or children screaming on a similar frequency. Before this cat, I loved these animals.
Another Rescue, Crazy Lady Thought She Could Keep Kittens In A Tiny Cage Without Food Or Water. 5 Of Them Made It, This One's Name Is Marsha Marsha Marsha
My Fiancé And I Decided To Adopt A New Kitten. Everyone Meet Larry!
This Handsome Man Was Thrown From A Car Window And Luckily Someone Found Him, I Saw His Adoption Post And Was The First To Inquire. Meet Sushi!
Mean people suck. Thank you for adopting this sweetheart.