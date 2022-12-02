Contrary to popular belief, instead of cats and dogs, the first American animal activists focused mostly on horses, working tirelessly to protect the welfare of animals who were a key mode of transportation.

Then, on April 14, 1869, Caroline Earle White and a group of women established what's now considered the first American animal shelter, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. In addition to horses, its mission expanded "to provide as soon as possible, a refuge for lost and homeless dogs, where they could be kept until homes could be found for them, or they be otherwise disposed of."

It marked a turning point. The notion of a shelter, or even a municipal pound, as a place where you could go and find a pet, according to historian Bernie Unti, really took hold in the latter part of the 19th century and then has grown steadily ever since.

So to celebrate how far we've come, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, and have compiled the sweetest pet adoption photos we could find. Continue scrolling to check them out and in case you've missed our earlier publications, we kindly invite you to catch up: October, September, and August.

Fishtopher The Cat Finds Forever Home After His Adoption Listing Went Viral

Fishtopher The Cat Finds Forever Home After His Adoption Listing Went Viral

kimjexziel Report

kimjexziel Report

Adopted The Cutest Stray I’ve Ever Met My BF Named Her Edith (Aka Edee)

Adopted The Cutest Stray I've Ever Met My BF Named Her Edith (Aka Edee)

mackenzie1701 Report

mackenzie1701 Report

Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
35 minutes ago

That smile! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Meet Leo And Luna! Even Though I Saved Them From A Sad Home They Have Ended Up Rescuing Me From Some Sad Days! #catsrule

Meet Leo And Luna! Even Though I Saved Them From A Sad Home They Have Ended Up Rescuing Me From Some Sad Days! #catsrule

OrganicGinger69 Report

OrganicGinger69 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
39 minutes ago

*just scrolling and waiting for Shyla Bouche*

I Adopted A Kitten With Three Legs And Lol

I Adopted A Kitten With Three Legs And Lol

popebologna Report

popebologna Report

Jo Davies
Jo Davies
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Not sure about the lol....

This Is Bubble. We Adopted Him Knowing He Was Feral And Probably Would Never Go Near Us! 3 Days In And We Are Already Getting Contact

This Is Bubble. We Adopted Him Knowing He Was Feral And Probably Would Never Go Near Us! 3 Days In And We Are Already Getting Contact

Aaron123111 Report

Aaron123111 Report

Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Good job! Never give up; it can take some time, but it's totally worth it!

So Cute

So Cute

jehad_mamdoh Report

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Aw, sweet angel.

I Knew Adopting A Kitten Would Be Kinda Cute, But I Had No Idea What I Was In For

I Knew Adopting A Kitten Would Be Kinda Cute, But I Had No Idea What I Was In For

TurtlesAndBobcats Report

TurtlesAndBobcats Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
40 minutes ago

The kitty is so obviously comfy in this pic!

Meet Smeagol! We Found Her Outside In The Rain Clinging To Some Rocks

Meet Smeagol! We Found Her Outside In The Rain Clinging To Some Rocks

voredsims Report

voredsims Report

Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline AIDS And Is The Gentlest Boy

Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline AIDS And Is The Gentlest Boy

JordanPromise Report

JordanPromise Report

Meet Nala! We Rescued This 14 Yo Beauty And She’s Absolutely Amazing

Meet Nala! We Rescued This 14 Yo Beauty And She's Absolutely Amazing

Firehawksmom Report

Firehawksmom Report

My Wife And I Adopted These Two Sisters Recently, Aka They Chose Us At The Animal Shelter. Love Black Kitties

My Wife And I Adopted These Two Sisters Recently, Aka They Chose Us At The Animal Shelter. Love Black Kitties

Affectionate-Art-303 Report

Affectionate-Art-303 Report

Adopted Name Alfalfa, We Call Him Alfie. Nearly 3 Years Old And He’s Just A Little Smol Boy That Shouts All Of The Time

Adopted Name Alfalfa, We Call Him Alfie. Nearly 3 Years Old And He's Just A Little Smol Boy That Shouts All Of The Time

ghostinthesn0w Report

ghostinthesn0w Report

FowlerSack
FowlerSack
Community Member
34 minutes ago (edited)

I once adopted a cat who was very talkative. Whether you played, whether you ignored her, whether you went to bed, whether you fed her.... it didn't matter. At some point I was so tired that I had to go for a walk every now and then because I couldn't stand it any more. After two years, I finally got rid of the cat to a woman who adored the cat as much as he deserved. That was 10 years ago now and even today I might explode inside if I hear a similar meow or children screaming on a similar frequency. Before this cat, I loved these animals.

Another Rescue, Crazy Lady Thought She Could Keep Kittens In A Tiny Cage Without Food Or Water. 5 Of Them Made It, This One's Name Is Marsha Marsha Marsha

Another Rescue, Crazy Lady Thought She Could Keep Kittens In A Tiny Cage Without Food Or Water. 5 Of Them Made It, This One's Name Is Marsha Marsha Marsha

Vern_Mcnue_Fishing Report

Vern_Mcnue_Fishing Report

My Fiancé And I Decided To Adopt A New Kitten. Everyone Meet Larry!

My Fiancé And I Decided To Adopt A New Kitten. Everyone Meet Larry!

sassyshelbbs Report

sassyshelbbs Report

This Handsome Man Was Thrown From A Car Window And Luckily Someone Found Him, I Saw His Adoption Post And Was The First To Inquire. Meet Sushi!

This Handsome Man Was Thrown From A Car Window And Luckily Someone Found Him, I Saw His Adoption Post And Was The First To Inquire. Meet Sushi!

vampiric-midget Report

vampiric-midget Report

Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Mean people suck. Thank you for adopting this sweetheart.

Just Adopted This Cat Who Sits Up Like A Groundhog

Just Adopted This Cat Who Sits Up Like A Groundhog

bcEOS70D Report

bcEOS70D Report

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Wait till he does it at 3am while staring at the wall....then we will see how cute you think it is....ok, mine all did that and after i got my racing heart in control it was still cute.

I Rescued This Kitten Outside Of My High School! Named Her Rocket Because I Found Her During A Paper Rocket Test

I Rescued This Kitten Outside Of My High School! Named Her Rocket Because I Found Her During A Paper Rocket Test

SCGkitty Report

SCGkitty Report

Rescued A Barn Kitty From The Cold Yesterday

Rescued A Barn Kitty From The Cold Yesterday

Shronkydonk Report

Shronkydonk Report

Beagle Puppy Cuddles Up To The Rescuer Who Saved Him From Euthanasia. Nice Dog Rescue Story Heard From Franklin County Shelter And Adoption Center In Ohio

Beagle Puppy Cuddles Up To The Rescuer Who Saved Him From Euthanasia. Nice Dog Rescue Story Heard From Franklin County Shelter And Adoption Center In Ohio

ProfessionalDavidson Report

ProfessionalDavidson Report

Jo Davies
Jo Davies
Community Member
27 minutes ago

This needs to go no 1. Everything about this is the best!

Nala Was A Little Lonely, So I Adopted A Brother For Her. Meet Aurum

Nala Was A Little Lonely, So I Adopted A Brother For Her. Meet Aurum

Meraneus Report

Meraneus Report

Just Adopted This Smol Goblin! His Name Is Merin

Just Adopted This Smol Goblin! His Name Is Merin

Lt-Cmdr-Data Report

Lt-Cmdr-Data Report

Our Family Adopted A Cat Today. I Swear He’s Smiling

Our Family Adopted A Cat Today. I Swear He's Smiling

minnimmolation Report

minnimmolation Report

Decided To Give The Cat My Fiancé And I Adopted Some Tuna For Thanksgiving. He Then Went Into What We Affectionately Call Goblin Mode. Safe To Say He Enjoyed It!

Decided To Give The Cat My Fiancé And I Adopted Some Tuna For Thanksgiving. He Then Went Into What We Affectionately Call Goblin Mode. Safe To Say He Enjoyed It!

Vaughn-De-Vile Report

Vaughn-De-Vile Report

Just Adopted This Kitten Yesterday. Meet Chloe!

Just Adopted This Kitten Yesterday. Meet Chloe!

lokidoki2727 Report

lokidoki2727 Report

Meet Jade, My Newly Adopted 9 Year Old Fluff Ball

Meet Jade, My Newly Adopted 9 Year Old Fluff Ball

Gordondel Report

Gordondel Report

frinny
frinny
Community Member
27 minutes ago

GSD's The best dogs ever

Just Adopted These Brothers, They Seem To Be Waiting For Me To Do Something

Just Adopted These Brothers, They Seem To Be Waiting For Me To Do Something

animabot Report

animabot Report

Scared And Hissing Little Cat We Saved From The Pound. He Made So Much Progress In Just A Month

Scared And Hissing Little Cat We Saved From The Pound. He Made So Much Progress In Just A Month

Spinozaurr Report

Spinozaurr Report

8 Month Old Abused Retriever Mix. Scared And Sad. Brought Her Home. She Barely Moved. Was Scared To Even Walk Around The House. Lowers Head When You Reach To Pet Her. Couple Days Later With A Little Love And A Stubborn Beagle That Kept Bugging Her To Play And She’s A New Happy Dog Running Wide Open

8 Month Old Abused Retriever Mix. Scared And Sad. Brought Her Home. She Barely Moved. Was Scared To Even Walk Around The House. Lowers Head When You Reach To Pet Her. Couple Days Later With A Little Love And A Stubborn Beagle That Kept Bugging Her To Play And She's A New Happy Dog Running Wide Open

impirepro06 Report

impirepro06 Report

Just Adopted This Absolute Cutie Cuddlebug! Everyone Meet Mika!

Just Adopted This Absolute Cutie Cuddlebug! Everyone Meet Mika!

CakeDaySenderella Report

CakeDaySenderella Report

Dad Wanted To Get Mom A Puppy; She Rescued This Senior Citizen Instead. Allow Me To Introduce Mr. Kiss Kiss

Dad Wanted To Get Mom A Puppy; She Rescued This Senior Citizen Instead. Allow Me To Introduce Mr. Kiss Kiss

FiliKlepto Report

FiliKlepto Report

Brought Home This Little Girl Today

Brought Home This Little Girl Today

zombiefatcher Report

Welcome To The Family. Adopted A Kitty

Welcome To The Family. Adopted A Kitty

Roselovescats Report

Meet My Newly Adopted Cat Benson! He Was Neutered As An Adult Right Before I Adopted Him So He Has The Cutest Tom Cat Cheeks! His Eyes Are Also So Beautiful!!

Meet My Newly Adopted Cat Benson! He Was Neutered As An Adult Right Before I Adopted Him So He Has The Cutest Tom Cat Cheeks! His Eyes Are Also So Beautiful!!

hehehehehehhhe Report

hehehehehehhhe Report

Our Beautiful Rescue, Pashmi

Our Beautiful Rescue, Pashmi

sudhu28 Report

Rescued A Dumpster Diving Kitten Last Night

Rescued A Dumpster Diving Kitten Last Night

Sobotkafan Report

Sobotkafan Report

Rescued This Cat From The Cold And It Looks Like He Has Claimed Me As His Owner

Rescued This Cat From The Cold And It Looks Like He Has Claimed Me As His Owner

Comfortable_Dark1626 Report

Comfortable_Dark1626 Report

Friend Just Adopted This Adorable Girl. Her Name Is Sadie

Friend Just Adopted This Adorable Girl. Her Name Is Sadie

pancakes4all Report

pancakes4all Report

Rescued Her From Being Eaten! Now She Cuddles Me No Matter What I Do

Rescued Her From Being Eaten! Now She Cuddles Me No Matter What I Do

Intelligent_Mood_272 Report

Intelligent_Mood_272 Report

Recently Adopted This Lil’ Baby, She’s At 5 Weeks Old Now. My Small Hand For Scale

Recently Adopted This Lil' Baby, She's At 5 Weeks Old Now. My Small Hand For Scale

Inuyashiki_ Report

Inuyashiki_ Report

An Update To My Update: Sir Remi Remington And His Mustache Won Me Over. I Couldn’t Part With Him After Fostering Him As A Bottle Feeder And Because He Fit In So Well With The Family. I Officially Adopted Him

An Update To My Update: Sir Remi Remington And His Mustache Won Me Over. I Couldn't Part With Him After Fostering Him As A Bottle Feeder And Because He Fit In So Well With The Family. I Officially Adopted Him

WhatIsTheTeaToday Report

WhatIsTheTeaToday Report

I Adopted Nova 2 Weeks Ago And She's Definitely Made Herself At Home

I Adopted Nova 2 Weeks Ago And She's Definitely Made Herself At Home

ILikeAdoDaChaCha Report

ILikeAdoDaChaCha Report

Just Adopted A New Kitten. Decided To Name Him Koda After The Cub In Brother Bear. He Reminds Me Of A Mcflurry

Just Adopted A New Kitten. Decided To Name Him Koda After The Cub In Brother Bear. He Reminds Me Of A

JoeCamRoberon Report

Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mcfurry you mean? :)

Lola

Lola

ErinWalkerLancaster Report

We Found The Best Stray

We Found The Best Stray

kingtooth Report

I Went To Adopt 1 Dog

I Went To Adopt 1 Dog

slugger92 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see nothing wrong here 🙃

I Recently Finished Chemo Treatment And Decided To Adopt A Husky! Say Hi To Loki!

I Recently Finished Chemo Treatment And Decided To Adopt A Husky! Say Hi To Loki!

Idontlikeworms Report

Was Looking Around To Adopt A Bunny And Found This Derpy Looking Bunny

Was Looking Around To Adopt A Bunny And Found This Derpy Looking Bunny

Flying_Boat Report

From Stoic To Smiley

From Stoic To Smiley

Physical_Ad3997 Report

Adopted A Black Kitten, Named Him Ryuk

Adopted A Black Kitten, Named Him Ryuk

goth_eggz Report

Carson Spent Two Years At The Rescue - He Was Too Shy/Nervous For Everyone. Their Loss. They’ll Never Know What They Missed Out On

Carson Spent Two Years At The Rescue - He Was Too Shy/Nervous For Everyone. Their Loss. They’ll Never Know What They Missed Out On

samitarium Report

Adopted This Sweet Kitty. Her Life Before Was Very Hard But I’d Like To Think She’s Pretty Happy Now. (Peep The Smile)

Adopted This Sweet Kitty. Her Life Before Was Very Hard But I’d Like To Think She’s Pretty Happy Now. (Peep The Smile)

coravgarcia18 Report

I Was Adopted Yesterday By This Pretty Lady!

I Was Adopted Yesterday By This Pretty Lady!

spider_fly Report

Winter Has Arrived A Tad Early.... Adopted This Weekend

Winter Has Arrived A Tad Early.... Adopted This Weekend

HammerfestNORD Report

Adopted Little Crow Last Night!

Adopted Little Crow Last Night!

awESOMEkward Report

My Newly Adopted Babies. Now They Won't Have To Go To The Animal Shelter

My Newly Adopted Babies. Now They Won't Have To Go To The Animal Shelter

LeftEyedAsmodeus Report

Rescued 3 Felons From The Side Of The Road This Past Weekend

Rescued 3 Felons From The Side Of The Road This Past Weekend

sprkt2120 Report

We Adopted A New Cat And She Has A Lil Heart On Her Foot

We Adopted A New Cat And She Has A Lil Heart On Her Foot

turtletails Report

Lori T Wisconsin
Lori T Wisconsin
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cool ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

We Named Him Doug!

We Named Him Doug!

SuspiciousRacc00n Report

Our New Baby Girl

Our New Baby Girl

budmanm3 Report

From The Shelter To Leaving The Best Life!

From The Shelter To Leaving The Best Life!

ChopperTheRescue Report

Local Rescue Group Just Adopted Out The Most Polite Looking Kitty!

Local Rescue Group Just Adopted Out The Most Polite Looking Kitty!

mrs-monroe Report

We Adopted Frankie Today!

We Adopted Frankie Today!

blp_fz1 Report

This Is Sophia From Our Shelter. She’s Almost 10 Year Old And Today She Was Adopted!!! What A Great Day For Her

This Is Sophia From Our Shelter. She’s Almost 10 Year Old And Today She Was Adopted!!! What A Great Day For Her

sonia72quebec Report

Vanessa Bakic
Vanessa Bakic
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still a lot of life for her, and owner! Yay!

I Just Adopted This Little Bundle Of Joy From The Humane Society

I Just Adopted This Little Bundle Of Joy From The Humane Society

ILikeAdoDaChaCha Report

Adopted My First Dog Ever Now I Work From Home. I Think This Means She’s Comfortable With Me

Adopted My First Dog Ever Now I Work From Home. I Think This Means She’s Comfortable With Me

burningisntfun Report

Rescued The Goodest Of Good Boys Today. Meet Po!

Rescued The Goodest Of Good Boys Today. Meet Po!

chenMD Report

We Rescued A Sweet Little Orange Fluffball Last Weekend. It Looks Like She Likes Her New Home

We Rescued A Sweet Little Orange Fluffball Last Weekend. It Looks Like She Likes Her New Home

motu147 Report

My Sister Rescued A 5 Week Old Puppy. Meet Moxxi

My Sister Rescued A 5 Week Old Puppy. Meet Moxxi

vaultdweller4ever Report

After Our Sudden Loss Of Our Sweet Boy, We Decided To Adopt This Little One. Meet Nala

After Our Sudden Loss Of Our Sweet Boy, We Decided To Adopt This Little One. Meet Nala

Breezyliv87 Report

I Haven't Had A Cat In 15 Years, But I Finally Buckled Down And Adopted This Baby, Say Hello To Mei!

I Haven't Had A Cat In 15 Years, But I Finally Buckled Down And Adopted This Baby, Say Hello To Mei!

defucchi Report

I Adopted A Senior Cat My First Wonder

I Adopted A Senior Cat My First Wonder

JR71160 Report

My Mom's New Rescue Kitten, Jasper

My Mom's New Rescue Kitten, Jasper

ChimpTang Report

Living Her Best Post Shelter Life In Our Guest Room Which She Has Claimed As Her Room

Living Her Best Post Shelter Life In Our Guest Room Which She Has Claimed As Her Room