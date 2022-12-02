So to celebrate how far we've come, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, and have compiled the sweetest pet adoption photos we could find. Continue scrolling to check them out and in case you've missed our earlier publications, we kindly invite you to catch up: October , September , and August .

It marked a turning point. The notion of a shelter, or even a municipal pound, as a place where you could go and find a pet, according to historian Bernie Unti, really took hold in the latter part of the 19th century and then has grown steadily ever since.

Then, on April 14, 1869, Caroline Earle White and a group of women established what's now considered the first American animal shelter, in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. In addition to horses, its mission expanded "to provide as soon as possible, a refuge for lost and homeless dogs, where they could be kept until homes could be found for them, or they be otherwise disposed of."

Contrary to popular belief, instead of cats and dogs, the first American animal activists focused mostly on horses, working tirelessly to protect the welfare of animals who were a key mode of transportation.

#1 Fishtopher The Cat Finds Forever Home After His Adoption Listing Went Viral

#2 Adopted The Cutest Stray I’ve Ever Met My BF Named Her Edith (Aka Edee)

#3 Meet Leo And Luna! Even Though I Saved Them From A Sad Home They Have Ended Up Rescuing Me From Some Sad Days! #catsrule

#4 I Adopted A Kitten With Three Legs And Lol

#5 This Is Bubble. We Adopted Him Knowing He Was Feral And Probably Would Never Go Near Us! 3 Days In And We Are Already Getting Contact

#6 So Cute

#7 I Knew Adopting A Kitten Would Be Kinda Cute, But I Had No Idea What I Was In For

#8 Meet Smeagol! We Found Her Outside In The Rain Clinging To Some Rocks

#9 Just Adopted Sylvester. He Is Showing Off His One Fang And Shredded Ears. He Has Feline AIDS And Is The Gentlest Boy

#10 Meet Nala! We Rescued This 14 Yo Beauty And She’s Absolutely Amazing

#11 My Wife And I Adopted These Two Sisters Recently, Aka They Chose Us At The Animal Shelter. Love Black Kitties

#12 Adopted Name Alfalfa, We Call Him Alfie. Nearly 3 Years Old And He’s Just A Little Smol Boy That Shouts All Of The Time

#13 Another Rescue, Crazy Lady Thought She Could Keep Kittens In A Tiny Cage Without Food Or Water. 5 Of Them Made It, This One's Name Is Marsha Marsha Marsha

#14 My Fiancé And I Decided To Adopt A New Kitten. Everyone Meet Larry!

#15 This Handsome Man Was Thrown From A Car Window And Luckily Someone Found Him, I Saw His Adoption Post And Was The First To Inquire. Meet Sushi!

#16 Just Adopted This Cat Who Sits Up Like A Groundhog

#17 I Rescued This Kitten Outside Of My High School! Named Her Rocket Because I Found Her During A Paper Rocket Test

#18 Rescued A Barn Kitty From The Cold Yesterday

#19 Beagle Puppy Cuddles Up To The Rescuer Who Saved Him From Euthanasia. Nice Dog Rescue Story Heard From Franklin County Shelter And Adoption Center In Ohio

#20 Nala Was A Little Lonely, So I Adopted A Brother For Her. Meet Aurum

#21 Just Adopted This Smol Goblin! His Name Is Merin

#22 Our Family Adopted A Cat Today. I Swear He’s Smiling

#23 Decided To Give The Cat My Fiancé And I Adopted Some Tuna For Thanksgiving. He Then Went Into What We Affectionately Call Goblin Mode. Safe To Say He Enjoyed It!

#24 Just Adopted This Kitten Yesterday. Meet Chloe!

#25 Meet Jade, My Newly Adopted 9 Year Old Fluff Ball

#26 Just Adopted These Brothers, They Seem To Be Waiting For Me To Do Something

#27 Scared And Hissing Little Cat We Saved From The Pound. He Made So Much Progress In Just A Month

#28 8 Month Old Abused Retriever Mix. Scared And Sad. Brought Her Home. She Barely Moved. Was Scared To Even Walk Around The House. Lowers Head When You Reach To Pet Her. Couple Days Later With A Little Love And A Stubborn Beagle That Kept Bugging Her To Play And She’s A New Happy Dog Running Wide Open

#29 Just Adopted This Absolute Cutie Cuddlebug! Everyone Meet Mika!

#30 Dad Wanted To Get Mom A Puppy; She Rescued This Senior Citizen Instead. Allow Me To Introduce Mr. Kiss Kiss

#31 Brought Home This Little Girl Today

#32 Welcome To The Family. Adopted A Kitty

#33 Meet My Newly Adopted Cat Benson! He Was Neutered As An Adult Right Before I Adopted Him So He Has The Cutest Tom Cat Cheeks! His Eyes Are Also So Beautiful!!

#34 Our Beautiful Rescue, Pashmi

#35 Rescued A Dumpster Diving Kitten Last Night

#36 Rescued This Cat From The Cold And It Looks Like He Has Claimed Me As His Owner

#37 Friend Just Adopted This Adorable Girl. Her Name Is Sadie

#38 Rescued Her From Being Eaten! Now She Cuddles Me No Matter What I Do

#39 Recently Adopted This Lil’ Baby, She’s At 5 Weeks Old Now. My Small Hand For Scale

#40 An Update To My Update: Sir Remi Remington And His Mustache Won Me Over. I Couldn’t Part With Him After Fostering Him As A Bottle Feeder And Because He Fit In So Well With The Family. I Officially Adopted Him

#41 I Adopted Nova 2 Weeks Ago And She's Definitely Made Herself At Home

#42 Just Adopted A New Kitten. Decided To Name Him Koda After The Cub In Brother Bear. He Reminds Me Of A Mcflurry

#43 Lola

#44 We Found The Best Stray

#45 I Went To Adopt 1 Dog

#46 I Recently Finished Chemo Treatment And Decided To Adopt A Husky! Say Hi To Loki!

#47 Was Looking Around To Adopt A Bunny And Found This Derpy Looking Bunny

#48 From Stoic To Smiley

#49 Adopted A Black Kitten, Named Him Ryuk

#50 Carson Spent Two Years At The Rescue - He Was Too Shy/Nervous For Everyone. Their Loss. They’ll Never Know What They Missed Out On

#51 Adopted This Sweet Kitty. Her Life Before Was Very Hard But I’d Like To Think She’s Pretty Happy Now. (Peep The Smile)

#52 I Was Adopted Yesterday By This Pretty Lady!

#53 Winter Has Arrived A Tad Early.... Adopted This Weekend

#54 Adopted Little Crow Last Night!

#55 My Newly Adopted Babies. Now They Won't Have To Go To The Animal Shelter

#56 Rescued 3 Felons From The Side Of The Road This Past Weekend

#57 We Adopted A New Cat And She Has A Lil Heart On Her Foot

#58 We Named Him Doug!

#59 Our New Baby Girl

#60 From The Shelter To Leaving The Best Life!

#61 Local Rescue Group Just Adopted Out The Most Polite Looking Kitty!

#62 We Adopted Frankie Today!

#63 This Is Sophia From Our Shelter. She’s Almost 10 Year Old And Today She Was Adopted!!! What A Great Day For Her

#64 I Just Adopted This Little Bundle Of Joy From The Humane Society

#65 Adopted My First Dog Ever Now I Work From Home. I Think This Means She’s Comfortable With Me

#66 Rescued The Goodest Of Good Boys Today. Meet Po!

#67 We Rescued A Sweet Little Orange Fluffball Last Weekend. It Looks Like She Likes Her New Home

#68 My Sister Rescued A 5 Week Old Puppy. Meet Moxxi

#69 After Our Sudden Loss Of Our Sweet Boy, We Decided To Adopt This Little One. Meet Nala

#70 I Haven't Had A Cat In 15 Years, But I Finally Buckled Down And Adopted This Baby, Say Hello To Mei!

#71 I Adopted A Senior Cat My First Wonder

#72 My Mom's New Rescue Kitten, Jasper