With days getting shorter, and more people getting into the moody vibe of autumn blues, it’s only fair we need some warming up to do from the inside out. And while a pumpkin spiced latte and a slice of carrot cake will only do a job for a short time, we know the soul warmer that will last for a whole month.

Welcome to Bored Panda’s monthly collection of rescued and adopted woofers and puppers, and all other critters worthy of a second chance in life. Below you’ll find the most inspiring and soul-soothing stories about lucky pets who found their new forever families and wouldn’t imagine their life without them.

Also, after you’re done reading this article, be sure to catch up on our previous features with more rescued four-legged (but not only!) cutie pies. Here await the August, July, June and May editions.

#1

Pretty Sure I Adopted The Live Action Version Of Puss In Boots

Pretty Sure I Adopted The Live Action Version Of Puss In Boots

you are not wrong <3

#2

I Think We May Have Just Adopted The Cutest Puppy To Have Ever Existed

I Think We May Have Just Adopted The Cutest Puppy To Have Ever Existed

Someone needs a milkbone.

#3

Just Wanted To Show Off My Rescue Dog’s Before And After Picture! I Got Her Monday, She Was Set To Be Euthanized Yesterday!

Just Wanted To Show Off My Rescue Dog’s Before And After Picture! I Got Her Monday, She Was Set To Be Euthanized Yesterday!

*scritches behind two very lucky ears*

With days getting shorter and autumn blues starting to seriously kick in, it’s only fair to dream of a fluffy companion if you still don’t have one. It may even be tempting to make a spontaneous decision, but adopting professionals all warn you against it. After all, becoming a forever family to your chosen pet is a huge responsibility, the kind you cannot get away from if things become difficult. And they often do!

So Bored Panda spoke with Yulia Popyk, a pet behavior expert from Pet Emergency Fund, who said that the best way to prepare for adopting a pet is to do your research. Not only do you want to think about what kind of pet would be a good fit for your lifestyle, but also to find out as much as you can about that type of animal. Think of it as some mandatory homework you have to do before knocking on a shelter door.
#4

We Rescued A Kitten About 2 Weeks Ago. Her Name Is Mira

We Rescued A Kitten About 2 Weeks Ago. Her Name Is Mira

Look at that furry little face!

#5

We Went To Adopt One But Couldn’t Bring Ourselves To Separate The Sisters. Welcome Home, Butter And Biscuit

We Went To Adopt One But Couldn’t Bring Ourselves To Separate The Sisters. Welcome Home, Butter And Biscuit

Thank you for having them both

#6

He Got Adopted

He Got Adopted

Everyone just looks so happy!

You may also want to have a dialogue with yourself and take a little test before you make a decision to adopt. Take a piece of blank paper and write down the answers to the questions. According to Popyk, you should ask yourself: “What kind of animal do you want? A dog? A cat? A reptile?” and “What kind of breed or mix of breeds do you want?”

Among more difficult questions are more practical ones that sound like “How much space do you have for your new pet?”, “How much time can you realistically spend with your new pet each day?”, “Can you afford the upfront cost of adoption?”, “Can you afford the continuing costs of food, toys, and veterinary care?”When thinking of these aspects, you want to be as realistic and as honest with yourself as possible.

Popyk also reminds prospective adoptive parents to think about whether they are prepared to handle the messes and messiness that come with having a pet, as well as if they’re ready for the daily routines required to care for a pet, such as feeding, walking, and exercising.
#7

Three Legs, No Teeth, All Class. I Adopted This Mature Guy Today

Three Legs, No Teeth, All Class. I Adopted This Mature Guy Today

Awwwwwwww.

#8

Apparently No One At The Shelter Wanted To Adopt This Beautiful Main Coon Because "Black Cats Bring Bad Luck". Meet Baba

Apparently No One At The Shelter Wanted To Adopt This Beautiful Main Coon Because "Black Cats Bring Bad Luck". Meet Baba

Beautiful.

#9

My Mom Adopted One Stray Cat. After A Week, The Cat Brought Two Others

My Mom Adopted One Stray Cat. After A Week, The Cat Brought Two Others

Could be me. My cat's checking out garage, stray cat asleep on chair, other stray cat begging for more food in kitchen ... let's see how this goes :)

Another thing to consider, according to the pet behavior expert, is whether you or a person you live with have any allergies that could be aggravated by having a pet in the home. Also, if you already have a pet at home, you also need to take that into account. Popyk says other questions to ask yourself include: “Do you live in a pet-friendly apartment or home?”, “Do you have a yard for your new pet to play in?” and “Do you have a place for your new pet to sleep?”
#10

This Is Frank. We Adopted Him Today. He’s So Chill

This Is Frank. We Adopted Him Today. He’s So Chill

Just happy to be there

#11

Spooky Season And We Rescued Our Black Kitty, Solo

Spooky Season And We Rescued Our Black Kitty, Solo

Awwww. Is Solo baking cookies or hurt?

#12

I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago, And Here’s His Update!

I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago, And Here’s His Update!

His name is Cal, and he’s about 2.5 months old. He’s currently sleeping in one of my bathrooms because of the ringworm, but I assure you he’s not missing love, cares and toys

He's going to be a beauty.

There are a number of reasons for the increase in pet adoptions in recent years. “One reason is that people are becoming more aware of the many benefits of owning a pet, such as the companionship they provide, the health benefits associated with owning a pet, and the positive impact pets can have on families and communities,” Popyk explained.
#13

Just Adopted This Girl. Meet Maggie!!

Just Adopted This Girl. Meet Maggie!!

Maggie is a happy girl.

#14

Adopted The Most Terrified Kitten In The Shelter And Happy To Report She’s No Longer Scared. Welcome Home Cleo

Adopted The Most Terrified Kitten In The Shelter And Happy To Report She’s No Longer Scared. Welcome Home Cleo

Awwwwwww. *offers Cleo an unpounced mousie toy*

#15

I Think I Adopted A Barking Cat

I Think I Adopted A Barking Cat

Well, I´d love the view from your apartment too...

Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of people who are interested in rescuing animals from shelters or adopting animals from rescue organizations, Popyk argues. She explained that “this is likely due to the growing public awareness of the plight of homeless animals and the importance of adopting animals from shelters or rescue organizations in order to give them a second chance at a happy and healthy life.”

Moreover, “adopting programs today make it easy for people to adopt pets, including online resources and reduced adoption fees,” Popyk added.
#16

Brought Her Home Yesterday From The Shelter

Brought Her Home Yesterday From The Shelter

I’m so in love already. Was picked up as a stray and in the shelter for a month with no interest. Just been sleeping a lot and won’t leave my side

It's good to be home.

#17

Rescued My Dream Dog, A Corgi. He Lived In A Garage Almost All Day For 2 Years And Has 0 Socialization. There’s No Trust From Him Yet, And He Has Fear Bitten Both Me And My Boyfriend. We Are Hoping He Comes Around Soon, He Is Trying To Open Up But Is Unsure

Rescued My Dream Dog, A Corgi. He Lived In A Garage Almost All Day For 2 Years And Has 0 Socialization. There’s No Trust From Him Yet, And He Has Fear Bitten Both Me And My Boyfriend. We Are Hoping He Comes Around Soon, He Is Trying To Open Up But Is Unsure

Good luck , hope he opens up to you soon.

#18

Rescued This 18 Year Old Purring Love Bug Today. Fur Completely Matted Due To Neglect. Elderly Lady Owner Died, Grandkids Inherited, He Got Neglected Like This, Passed To A Friend Of Mine And Now To Me! Time To Fix You Up!!!

Rescued This 18 Year Old Purring Love Bug Today. Fur Completely Matted Due To Neglect. Elderly Lady Owner Died, Grandkids Inherited, He Got Neglected Like This, Passed To A Friend Of Mine And Now To Me! Time To Fix You Up!!!

His eyes are very clear for a cat that age....probably still got a good few years left in him!

If you’re considering bringing a disabled pet into your family, there are also some particular things to consider. “First, you will need to make sure that you have the time and resources to care for a disabled pet. This includes having patience, as disabled pets may require a bit more time and care than a typical pet,” Popyk explained. She argues that you will also need to make sure that you are comfortable with the level of care that a disabled pet will require.
#19

My Girlfriend Adopted The Kitten That I Found Under My Jeep. I Think She’s Happy To Be Inside

My Girlfriend Adopted The Kitten That I Found Under My Jeep. I Think She’s Happy To Be Inside

She has officially adopted you.

#20

I Just Got Broken Up With After A 3 Year Relationship And My Lil Baby Has Been Snuggling With Me All Day Today. Im Beyond Grateful! I Just Adopted Him Yesterday

I Just Got Broken Up With After A 3 Year Relationship And My Lil Baby Has Been Snuggling With Me All Day Today. Im Beyond Grateful! I Just Adopted Him Yesterday

cat is better than human <3

#21

I Just Wanted To Share My New Family Member I Adopted Yesterday, The Only "Child" I'll Ever Have. It's Incredible How Much Love You Can Get From An Animal. We Love Him!

I Just Wanted To Share My New Family Member I Adopted Yesterday, The Only "Child" I'll Ever Have. It's Incredible How Much Love You Can Get From An Animal. We Love Him!

Now, that is a cat melting in comfort.

“Finally, you will need to make sure that you are prepared to make any necessary accommodations for your pet, such as wheelchair ramps or other assistive devices,” Popyk told us. “Be sure to do your research on the specific breed or species of disabled pet you are interested in to make sure you can provide them with the best possible care,” she added.

Popyk concluded that it would be smart to consider some kind of pet insurance that will take care of any unexpected situations and obstacles your new doggo (or kitty!) might face. For example, Pet Emergency Fund is a helpful service that has updated traditional pet insurance to meet the most common emergency needs at an affordable price, so you may want to check it out.
#22

Had To Rescue From Parking Lot… Abandoned, Alone, Scared And Tiny…

Had To Rescue From Parking Lot… Abandoned, Alone, Scared And Tiny…

Already judging your music selection

#23

Rescued This Little Man From A Bad Home. Even Missing A Chunk Of His Ear He’s Still So Handsome

Rescued This Little Man From A Bad Home. Even Missing A Chunk Of His Ear He’s Still So Handsome

Good job!

#24

One Happy Rescue, Butter Has Only Been Home Two Hours!

One Happy Rescue, Butter Has Only Been Home Two Hours!

Think he's home

#25

I Recently Adopted A Stray Kitten My Friend Rescued. I Think He's So Adorable. What Do You Guys Think? He's Currently Teething

I Recently Adopted A Stray Kitten My Friend Rescued. I Think He's So Adorable. What Do You Guys Think? He's Currently Teething

You're in for it. Cuteness lures you in, and suddenly you're getting pounced on at four in the morning, and find toy mice in the bathtub.

#26

What Do You Do When You Have Two Blue Heeler Mixes? You Adopt A Red One. Meet Bernie, The Newest Addition To The Family

What Do You Do When You Have Two Blue Heeler Mixes? You Adopt A Red One. Meet Bernie, The Newest Addition To The Family

So cute!!!

#27

My Boss Just Adopted This Sweet Girl. They Said She’s Only 2.5 Months

My Boss Just Adopted This Sweet Girl. They Said She’s Only 2.5 Months

What a beautiful coat.

#28

Our Recently Adopted Boy, Obi, Is Settling In Quite Well

Our Recently Adopted Boy, Obi, Is Settling In Quite Well

Which one is Obi? They both look pretty settled to me.

#29

Just Rescued Her...made Her A Little House

Just Rescued Her...made Her A Little House

A cute house for a cute kitten.

#30

I've Wanted A Cat My Whole Life. Rescued Him From An Abusive Home Environment, This Is Bagheera!

I've Wanted A Cat My Whole Life. Rescued Him From An Abusive Home Environment, This Is Bagheera!

Beautiful cat.

#31

Look At These Two Little Half Brothers I Just Adopted

Look At These Two Little Half Brothers I Just Adopted

So pretty.

#32

Just Adopted This Good Boy From A Shelter

Just Adopted This Good Boy From A Shelter

Oh my what a sweet face!!

#33

I Adopted Little Miss Maisie This Week And She’s Already So Loveable

I Adopted Little Miss Maisie This Week And She’s Already So Loveable

I like her coat. Very unique.

#34

After Losing Her Adopted Brother Back In May, She Was So Lost And Sad. So We Rescued Her A New Baby Brother. I Think She Likes Him

After Losing Her Adopted Brother Back In May, She Was So Lost And Sad. So We Rescued Her A New Baby Brother. I Think She Likes Him

Awww little bro

#35

It's Official. Our Stray Boy Adopted Us And Will Live Happily Ever After, Tucked In His Home

It's Official. Our Stray Boy Adopted Us And Will Live Happily Ever After, Tucked In His Home

sooooo toasty

#36

We Adopted These Guys Two Weeks Ago. Meet Turk And J.d

We Adopted These Guys Two Weeks Ago. Meet Turk And J.d

Scrubs!!

#37

Adopted Baby Girl, The Neighbors Call Her A Pig Bull

Adopted Baby Girl, The Neighbors Call Her A Pig Bull

Went from being neglected and living in a cage to this

Pig Bull! hahaha

#38

Say Hi To My New Buddy Larry That My Family Rescued From An Abusive Household. My Dad Was Always The One Who Never Wanted Any Dogs But As You Can See, Larry Made Him Think Otherwise

Say Hi To My New Buddy Larry That My Family Rescued From An Abusive Household. My Dad Was Always The One Who Never Wanted Any Dogs But As You Can See, Larry Made Him Think Otherwise

There´s no greater love like between dad and pet which he said he didn't want

#39

Acquired This Beefy Sic At A Free Adoption Event, Best Decision Ever! He’s Already A Tabletop Gamer…

Acquired This Beefy Sic At A Free Adoption Event, Best Decision Ever! He’s Already A Tabletop Gamer…

Looks like he reads, too.

#40

Adopted Our 2nd Void - Winifred - Over The Weekend

Adopted Our 2nd Void - Winifred - Over The Weekend

Look at that contented smile!

#41

This Is Bella, Our 13 Year Old Farmdog. We Just Adopted Her When Renting Our Farmhouse Because Her Owner (A Retired Farmer) Didn't Want To Take Her Away From Her Home

This Is Bella, Our 13 Year Old Farmdog. We Just Adopted Her When Renting Our Farmhouse Because Her Owner (A Retired Farmer) Didn't Want To Take Her Away From Her Home

Honestly,no matter how kind the new owners are,this girl would have missed her old family more than the place where she lived.

#42

Just Adopted This Boy. His Name Is Milo!

Just Adopted This Boy. His Name Is Milo!

Don't let the cuteness fool you. Murder mittens are lurking there.

#43

So, It’s Been 2 Hours Since We Adopted Our Boy Chester

So, It’s Been 2 Hours Since We Adopted Our Boy Chester

Are you sure He didn't pick You and not the other way round?

#44

New Adoption! 2 Months Old Female Rescue. Her Name Is Marlena, In Honour Of Måneskin!

New Adoption! 2 Months Old Female Rescue. Her Name Is Marlena, In Honour Of Måneskin!

I have a feeling someone is going to go from horribly neglected to wonderfully spoiled.

#45

Day 7 Of Officially Adopting Him, He Sleeps Like This All The Time Now

Day 7 Of Officially Adopting Him, He Sleeps Like This All The Time Now

He feels safe :-)

#46

Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes... Reddit, Meet Nine!

Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes... Reddit, Meet Nine!

Nine sounds exactly like Bouche when she was younger. Good luck!

#47

Meet Lola. We Adopted Her Last Week. She Was Rescued From The Kuwait Friday Market, Is Blind,and Is The Happiest Baby Ever

Meet Lola. We Adopted Her Last Week. She Was Rescued From The Kuwait Friday Market, Is Blind,and Is The Happiest Baby Ever

🎵 Her name was Lola. She was a showgirl with feathers in her hair and her fur cut down to there.🎵

#48

I Adopted A Cat Today

I Adopted A Cat Today

No, you adopted a charmer!

#49

My Partner And I Adopted Our New Baby Today. Welcome Ye!!!

My Partner And I Adopted Our New Baby Today. Welcome Ye!!!

Ye looks a lot like Bouche probably will when she grows up.

#50

Adopted These Two Love Bugs Over The Weekend. Say Hi To Balerion, The Black Dread (Aka Bailey) And Drogon, My Little Black Dragon Babies!

Adopted These Two Love Bugs Over The Weekend. Say Hi To Balerion, The Black Dread (Aka Bailey) And Drogon, My Little Black Dragon Babies!

Eeeeep! Dragons!

#51

I Just Adopted My First Dog!! I Am So Excited For This Guy!

I Just Adopted My First Dog!! I Am So Excited For This Guy!

You got yourself a keeper!

#52

Adopted A New Best Friend To Take To Work With Me

Adopted A New Best Friend To Take To Work With Me

Ahh, I love heterochromia in animals!

#53

Bell & Bart (Ft. Their Two Siblings). Originally Adopted These Two With A Friend, But No Way I Could Split Up These Two Bonded Cuties!) They Really Love Each Other So Much

Bell & Bart (Ft. Their Two Siblings). Originally Adopted These Two With A Friend, But No Way I Could Split Up These Two Bonded Cuties!) They Really Love Each Other So Much

Off topic but that’s a really great chair!

#54

My Son Just Rescued This Gorgeous Girl Called Honey

My Son Just Rescued This Gorgeous Girl Called Honey

Perfect name.

#55

Hello From My New Rescue Pup, Pepper!

Hello From My New Rescue Pup, Pepper!

Imagine what he's thinking right now.

#56

All In My Life I Have Been Dying To Rescue My First Pitbull! He Is Such A Sweet And Loving Boy. Meet Gilly And His Pink Snoot!

All In My Life I Have Been Dying To Rescue My First Pitbull! He Is Such A Sweet And Loving Boy. Meet Gilly And His Pink Snoot!

😍😍😍

#57

The Best Thing You Can Do To Honour The Lost Life Of A Past Rescue, Is To Rescue Another In Need. Please Say Hi To Kirby

The Best Thing You Can Do To Honour The Lost Life Of A Past Rescue, Is To Rescue Another In Need. Please Say Hi To Kirby

Chocolate Chip Biscuity from Miklington

#58

Adopted This Sweetie Today. It's Her First Day With Us

Adopted This Sweetie Today. It's Her First Day With Us

4 hours ago

Bunny boop!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#59

Today I Picked Up Autumn From A Rescue Organization, So I Can Foster Her Until She Finds Her Forever Home. She Was Surrendered By Her Owner For Being “Too Clingy.” Their Loss Is Someone Else’s Wonderful Gain!

Today I Picked Up Autumn From A Rescue Organization, So I Can Foster Her Until She Finds Her Forever Home. She Was Surrendered By Her Owner For Being “Too Clingy.” Their Loss Is Someone Else’s Wonderful Gain!

worstgurl Report

43points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
4 hours ago

Babies cling. They're supposed to.

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#60

Just Adopted This 2004 Model. Everything Still Working Like Brand New. She Just Has A Lot Of Cuddling To Catch Up On!

Just Adopted This 2004 Model. Everything Still Working Like Brand New. She Just Has A Lot Of Cuddling To Catch Up On!

tnahrp Report

41points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
4 hours ago

It looks like she's up for the job.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#61

Rescued Void From Poor Conditions. Trusted No One. Now Forever In Love

Rescued Void From Poor Conditions. Trusted No One. Now Forever In Love

noobATwork_ Report

41points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
4 hours ago

They're REALLY hard to see in the middle of the night when you have to pee.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#62

My Wife And I Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday After Finding Out His Previous Family Had To Give Him Up. I Was Somehow Lucky Enough To Be Able To Get A Picture Of Him Deciding To Come Out From Under The Couch For Pets (And Wet Food)

My Wife And I Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday After Finding Out His Previous Family Had To Give Him Up. I Was Somehow Lucky Enough To Be Able To Get A Picture Of Him Deciding To Come Out From Under The Couch For Pets (And Wet Food)

not_a_bot_12345 Report

40points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
4 hours ago

Wet food and pets? The life of Riley! 😺

5
5points
reply
#63

Just Adopted This Little Braincell - Meet Nala

Just Adopted This Little Braincell - Meet Nala

SchoolGirlCrush1989 Report

40points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
4 hours ago

Buy bandaids. Lots of bandaids. Kitten love comes with blood. Bouche is almost five months and still forgets to sheath her claws.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#64

I Rescued This Baby From An Alley In Baltimore City

I Rescued This Baby From An Alley In Baltimore City

bigboooobss Report

38points
POST