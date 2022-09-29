Also, after you’re done reading this article, be sure to catch up on our previous features with more rescued four-legged (but not only!) cutie pies. Here await the August , July , June and May editions.

Welcome to Bored Panda ’s monthly collection of rescued and adopted woofers and puppers, and all other critters worthy of a second chance in life. Below you’ll find the most inspiring and soul-soothing stories about lucky pets who found their new forever families and wouldn’t imagine their life without them.

With days getting shorter, and more people getting into the moody vibe of autumn blues, it’s only fair we need some warming up to do from the inside out. And while a pumpkin spiced latte and a slice of carrot cake will only do a job for a short time, we know the soul warmer that will last for a whole month.

#1 Pretty Sure I Adopted The Live Action Version Of Puss In Boots

#2 I Think We May Have Just Adopted The Cutest Puppy To Have Ever Existed

#3 Just Wanted To Show Off My Rescue Dog’s Before And After Picture! I Got Her Monday, She Was Set To Be Euthanized Yesterday!

With days getting shorter and autumn blues starting to seriously kick in, it’s only fair to dream of a fluffy companion if you still don’t have one. It may even be tempting to make a spontaneous decision, but adopting professionals all warn you against it. After all, becoming a forever family to your chosen pet is a huge responsibility, the kind you cannot get away from if things become difficult. And they often do! So Bored Panda spoke with Yulia Popyk, a pet behavior expert from Pet Emergency Fund, who said that the best way to prepare for adopting a pet is to do your research. Not only do you want to think about what kind of pet would be a good fit for your lifestyle, but also to find out as much as you can about that type of animal. Think of it as some mandatory homework you have to do before knocking on a shelter door.

#4 We Rescued A Kitten About 2 Weeks Ago. Her Name Is Mira

#5 We Went To Adopt One But Couldn’t Bring Ourselves To Separate The Sisters. Welcome Home, Butter And Biscuit

#6 He Got Adopted

You may also want to have a dialogue with yourself and take a little test before you make a decision to adopt. Take a piece of blank paper and write down the answers to the questions. According to Popyk, you should ask yourself: “What kind of animal do you want? A dog? A cat? A reptile?” and “What kind of breed or mix of breeds do you want?” Among more difficult questions are more practical ones that sound like “How much space do you have for your new pet?”, “How much time can you realistically spend with your new pet each day?”, “Can you afford the upfront cost of adoption?”, “Can you afford the continuing costs of food, toys, and veterinary care?”When thinking of these aspects, you want to be as realistic and as honest with yourself as possible. Popyk also reminds prospective adoptive parents to think about whether they are prepared to handle the messes and messiness that come with having a pet, as well as if they’re ready for the daily routines required to care for a pet, such as feeding, walking, and exercising.

#7 Three Legs, No Teeth, All Class. I Adopted This Mature Guy Today

#8 Apparently No One At The Shelter Wanted To Adopt This Beautiful Main Coon Because "Black Cats Bring Bad Luck". Meet Baba

#9 My Mom Adopted One Stray Cat. After A Week, The Cat Brought Two Others

Another thing to consider, according to the pet behavior expert, is whether you or a person you live with have any allergies that could be aggravated by having a pet in the home. Also, if you already have a pet at home, you also need to take that into account. Popyk says other questions to ask yourself include: “Do you live in a pet-friendly apartment or home?”, “Do you have a yard for your new pet to play in?” and “Do you have a place for your new pet to sleep?”

#10 This Is Frank. We Adopted Him Today. He’s So Chill

#11 Spooky Season And We Rescued Our Black Kitty, Solo

#12 I Rescued A Kitten From A Bus Engine A Week Ago, And Here’s His Update! His name is Cal, and he’s about 2.5 months old. He’s currently sleeping in one of my bathrooms because of the ringworm, but I assure you he’s not missing love, cares and toys



There are a number of reasons for the increase in pet adoptions in recent years. “One reason is that people are becoming more aware of the many benefits of owning a pet, such as the companionship they provide, the health benefits associated with owning a pet, and the positive impact pets can have on families and communities,” Popyk explained.

#13 Just Adopted This Girl. Meet Maggie!!

#14 Adopted The Most Terrified Kitten In The Shelter And Happy To Report She’s No Longer Scared. Welcome Home Cleo

#15 I Think I Adopted A Barking Cat

Additionally, there has been an increase in the number of people who are interested in rescuing animals from shelters or adopting animals from rescue organizations, Popyk argues. She explained that “this is likely due to the growing public awareness of the plight of homeless animals and the importance of adopting animals from shelters or rescue organizations in order to give them a second chance at a happy and healthy life.” Moreover, “adopting programs today make it easy for people to adopt pets, including online resources and reduced adoption fees,” Popyk added.

#16 Brought Her Home Yesterday From The Shelter I’m so in love already. Was picked up as a stray and in the shelter for a month with no interest. Just been sleeping a lot and won’t leave my side

#17 Rescued My Dream Dog, A Corgi. He Lived In A Garage Almost All Day For 2 Years And Has 0 Socialization. There’s No Trust From Him Yet, And He Has Fear Bitten Both Me And My Boyfriend. We Are Hoping He Comes Around Soon, He Is Trying To Open Up But Is Unsure

#18 Rescued This 18 Year Old Purring Love Bug Today. Fur Completely Matted Due To Neglect. Elderly Lady Owner Died, Grandkids Inherited, He Got Neglected Like This, Passed To A Friend Of Mine And Now To Me! Time To Fix You Up!!!

If you’re considering bringing a disabled pet into your family, there are also some particular things to consider. “First, you will need to make sure that you have the time and resources to care for a disabled pet. This includes having patience, as disabled pets may require a bit more time and care than a typical pet,” Popyk explained. She argues that you will also need to make sure that you are comfortable with the level of care that a disabled pet will require.

#19 My Girlfriend Adopted The Kitten That I Found Under My Jeep. I Think She’s Happy To Be Inside

#20 I Just Got Broken Up With After A 3 Year Relationship And My Lil Baby Has Been Snuggling With Me All Day Today. Im Beyond Grateful! I Just Adopted Him Yesterday

#21 I Just Wanted To Share My New Family Member I Adopted Yesterday, The Only "Child" I'll Ever Have. It's Incredible How Much Love You Can Get From An Animal. We Love Him!

“Finally, you will need to make sure that you are prepared to make any necessary accommodations for your pet, such as wheelchair ramps or other assistive devices,” Popyk told us. “Be sure to do your research on the specific breed or species of disabled pet you are interested in to make sure you can provide them with the best possible care,” she added. Popyk concluded that it would be smart to consider some kind of pet insurance that will take care of any unexpected situations and obstacles your new doggo (or kitty!) might face. For example, Pet Emergency Fund is a helpful service that has updated traditional pet insurance to meet the most common emergency needs at an affordable price, so you may want to check it out.

#22 Had To Rescue From Parking Lot… Abandoned, Alone, Scared And Tiny…

#23 Rescued This Little Man From A Bad Home. Even Missing A Chunk Of His Ear He’s Still So Handsome

#24 One Happy Rescue, Butter Has Only Been Home Two Hours!

#25 I Recently Adopted A Stray Kitten My Friend Rescued. I Think He's So Adorable. What Do You Guys Think? He's Currently Teething

#26 What Do You Do When You Have Two Blue Heeler Mixes? You Adopt A Red One. Meet Bernie, The Newest Addition To The Family

#27 My Boss Just Adopted This Sweet Girl. They Said She’s Only 2.5 Months

#28 Our Recently Adopted Boy, Obi, Is Settling In Quite Well

#29 Just Rescued Her...made Her A Little House

#30 I've Wanted A Cat My Whole Life. Rescued Him From An Abusive Home Environment, This Is Bagheera!

#31 Look At These Two Little Half Brothers I Just Adopted

#32 Just Adopted This Good Boy From A Shelter

#33 I Adopted Little Miss Maisie This Week And She’s Already So Loveable

#34 After Losing Her Adopted Brother Back In May, She Was So Lost And Sad. So We Rescued Her A New Baby Brother. I Think She Likes Him

#35 It's Official. Our Stray Boy Adopted Us And Will Live Happily Ever After, Tucked In His Home

#36 We Adopted These Guys Two Weeks Ago. Meet Turk And J.d

#37 Adopted Baby Girl, The Neighbors Call Her A Pig Bull Went from being neglected and living in a cage to this

#38 Say Hi To My New Buddy Larry That My Family Rescued From An Abusive Household. My Dad Was Always The One Who Never Wanted Any Dogs But As You Can See, Larry Made Him Think Otherwise

#39 Acquired This Beefy Sic At A Free Adoption Event, Best Decision Ever! He’s Already A Tabletop Gamer…

#40 Adopted Our 2nd Void - Winifred - Over The Weekend

#41 This Is Bella, Our 13 Year Old Farmdog. We Just Adopted Her When Renting Our Farmhouse Because Her Owner (A Retired Farmer) Didn't Want To Take Her Away From Her Home

#42 Just Adopted This Boy. His Name Is Milo!

#43 So, It’s Been 2 Hours Since We Adopted Our Boy Chester

#44 New Adoption! 2 Months Old Female Rescue. Her Name Is Marlena, In Honour Of Måneskin!

#45 Day 7 Of Officially Adopting Him, He Sleeps Like This All The Time Now

#46 Rescued This Baby Off The 99 Ramp. He Plays Hard Like A Crackhead, And Totally Misses 100% Of The Shots He Takes... Reddit, Meet Nine!

#47 Meet Lola. We Adopted Her Last Week. She Was Rescued From The Kuwait Friday Market, Is Blind,and Is The Happiest Baby Ever

#48 I Adopted A Cat Today

#49 My Partner And I Adopted Our New Baby Today. Welcome Ye!!!

#50 Adopted These Two Love Bugs Over The Weekend. Say Hi To Balerion, The Black Dread (Aka Bailey) And Drogon, My Little Black Dragon Babies!

#51 I Just Adopted My First Dog!! I Am So Excited For This Guy!

#52 Adopted A New Best Friend To Take To Work With Me

#53 Bell & Bart (Ft. Their Two Siblings). Originally Adopted These Two With A Friend, But No Way I Could Split Up These Two Bonded Cuties!) They Really Love Each Other So Much

#54 My Son Just Rescued This Gorgeous Girl Called Honey

#55 Hello From My New Rescue Pup, Pepper!

#56 All In My Life I Have Been Dying To Rescue My First Pitbull! He Is Such A Sweet And Loving Boy. Meet Gilly And His Pink Snoot!

#57 The Best Thing You Can Do To Honour The Lost Life Of A Past Rescue, Is To Rescue Another In Need. Please Say Hi To Kirby

#58 Adopted This Sweetie Today. It's Her First Day With Us

#59 Today I Picked Up Autumn From A Rescue Organization, So I Can Foster Her Until She Finds Her Forever Home. She Was Surrendered By Her Owner For Being “Too Clingy.” Their Loss Is Someone Else’s Wonderful Gain!

#60 Just Adopted This 2004 Model. Everything Still Working Like Brand New. She Just Has A Lot Of Cuddling To Catch Up On!

#61 Rescued Void From Poor Conditions. Trusted No One. Now Forever In Love

#62 My Wife And I Adopted This Sweet Boy Yesterday After Finding Out His Previous Family Had To Give Him Up. I Was Somehow Lucky Enough To Be Able To Get A Picture Of Him Deciding To Come Out From Under The Couch For Pets (And Wet Food)

#63 Just Adopted This Little Braincell - Meet Nala