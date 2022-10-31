In the US, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year (of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats). Some estimate that this number has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011.

To both celebrate the improvement and remind ourselves that we can still do better, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, showcasing the sweetest newly adopted pet pictures we can find.

Continue scrolling to meet the growing families, and for more feels, take a look at our earlier collections: September, August, July.

#1

We Adopted Luna Last Week And She Had Her First Grooming Appointment Today. I'm Not Sure We Got The Same Dog Back

We Adopted Luna Last Week And She Had Her First Grooming Appointment Today. I'm Not Sure We Got The Same Dog Back

Squirrel338 Report

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

Second pic looks like she's celebrating one year sober

#2

Rescued This Little Guy From The Hood Of A Car A Few Days Ago

Rescued This Little Guy From The Hood Of A Car A Few Days Ago

dreamsswt Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

SO FLUFFY

#3

My Smol Rescue, I'm In Love

My Smol Rescue, I'm In Love

mmkmakar Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

If cuteness was a crime, this cat would be serving a life sentence

#4

We Adopted Flower A Few Weeks Ago After First Fostering Because We "Weren't Ready For Another Dog". She Very Much Loves My Boyfriend And Also Sits Like This

We Adopted Flower A Few Weeks Ago After First Fostering Because We "Weren't Ready For Another Dog". She Very Much Loves My Boyfriend And Also Sits Like This

pastelmonsters Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I think she’s stealing your man, miss

#5

I Heard A Kitten Crying Through An Open Window Last Night. I Think He's Glad To Be Rescued

I Heard A Kitten Crying Through An Open Window Last Night. I Think He's Glad To Be Rescued

corobe11 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Please feed that lil guy! And thanks for rescuing them ❤️❤️

#6

This Is My Grandderp, Leo. My Husband Rescued Him Right After This Picture Was Taken

This Is My Grandderp, Leo. My Husband Rescued Him Right After This Picture Was Taken

AwkwardAquarian Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Leo looks like a plushie. Also I love the word Grandderp I’m stealing that lol

#7

Flora Was Rescued From Neglectful Owners And Due To Illness Can't Close Her Mouth Fully. Now She Has A Perma-Blep, Good Thing She Doesn't Seem To Care

Flora Was Rescued From Neglectful Owners And Due To Illness Can't Close Her Mouth Fully. Now She Has A Perma-Blep, Good Thing She Doesn't Seem To Care

drekinn_riddari Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
The Big Dipper ⭐️
Community Member
42 minutes ago

b l e p

#8

This Is Jagger At The Saveafox Domestic Fox Rescue. He Just Got A Pumpkin As A Treat

This Is Jagger At The Saveafox Domestic Fox Rescue. He Just Got A Pumpkin As A Treat

mac_is_crack Report

Virgil Blue
Virgil Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago

Never seen a fox with patterns like this before. Is he changing into his winter coat? Anyway, looking good Jagger!

#9

I Volunteer At A Shelter And Had Managed To Refrain From Adopting A Dog For Years, But A Month Ago This Girl Instantly Obliterated My Resolve. Her Adoption Is Finalized Tomorrow

I Volunteer At A Shelter And Had Managed To Refrain From Adopting A Dog For Years, But A Month Ago This Girl Instantly Obliterated My Resolve. Her Adoption Is Finalized Tomorrow

plentyoflasagna Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you for giving her a home ❤

#10

Not Only Is He Illegally Small, But This Is The First Brown Cat Our Rescue Has Ever Pulled Out Of Thousands! How Cool Is He?

Not Only Is He Illegally Small, But This Is The First Brown Cat Our Rescue Has Ever Pulled Out Of Thousands! How Cool Is He?

grayshush Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Very cool

#11

We Just Adopted This Goofy Big Boy Named Barnacle - 15 Weeks Old And Bigger Than Our Two Year Old Cat!

We Just Adopted This Goofy Big Boy Named Barnacle - 15 Weeks Old And Bigger Than Our Two Year Old Cat!

DonutPlains Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Derpy boi!

#12

Jellybean Rescued My Husband This Weekend And Now They Are Inseparable

Jellybean Rescued My Husband This Weekend And Now They Are Inseparable

hastag_cats Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Cat = beard, it was meant to be 😊

#13

George Is The Name Of The Little Kitten That My Sister Adopted

George Is The Name Of The Little Kitten That My Sister Adopted

When I enter the room, it waits for me hidden to play with its little claws and teeth. I have a feeling that when it grows up it will be terrible but it doesn't matter, my heart is yours

latindollbaby Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
8 minutes ago

That is the Georgest George that ever Georged. What a polite little boi!

#14

Passionfruit Wants To Thank Everyone For Supporting Our Rescue

Passionfruit Wants To Thank Everyone For Supporting Our Rescue

PupsandKittens1512 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
8 minutes ago

PAWS. ARE. SO. TINY!!!

#15

Recently Rescued This Little Old Lady And From The Looks Of It She Loves Car Rides

Recently Rescued This Little Old Lady And From The Looks Of It She Loves Car Rides

island_toy Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awww ❤

#16

New Pup Rescued - This Is Rori!

New Pup Rescued - This Is Rori!

RedxPandaOSU Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rori is gorgeous ❤🐕

#17

Today We Adopted Our Second Greyhound, Lily. I Think Her And Hank Will Get Along Just Fine

Today We Adopted Our Second Greyhound, Lily. I Think Her And Hank Will Get Along Just Fine

Mstngairplane Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Greyhounds are such stunning dogs.

#18

Adopted A New Kitten And My Void Instantly Accepted Him!

Adopted A New Kitten And My Void Instantly Accepted Him!

jess_611 Report

Jelena
Jelena
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Such a beautiful picture!!

#19

This Is Piper. She Showed Up On My Aunt’s Property And Decided To Adopt Us. I Stopped By To See My Aunt And Gave This Girl Some Head Massage. She Passed Out Like That

This Is Piper. She Showed Up On My Aunt's Property And Decided To Adopt Us. I Stopped By To See My Aunt And Gave This Girl Some Head Massage. She Passed Out Like That

DSEnMe Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Quick, pat the tummy while you still can!

#20

This Adopted Cutie Needs A Name! Any Ideas?

This Adopted Cutie Needs A Name! Any Ideas?

xommlirras Report

Andrew Good
Andrew Good
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Pumpkin spice

#21

Adopted The Goodest Boy Today

Adopted The Goodest Boy Today

tanner1111 Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Those smiles!

#22

This Illegally Smol Criminal Has Been Living In My Back Yard. No One Wants To Adopt Her So I Guess She Is Now My Illegally Smol Criminal

This Illegally Smol Criminal Has Been Living In My Back Yard. No One Wants To Adopt Her So I Guess She Is Now My Illegally Smol Criminal

6018674512 Report

#23

A Pile Of Rescue Voidlings

A Pile Of Rescue Voidlings

Mundane_Ostrich Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

*squeals and cuddles them all*

#24

Our Little Rescue. She’s 5 Weeks Old With Development Of A 3 Week Old . She Was Also The Runt Of The Litter

Our Little Rescue. She's 5 Weeks Old With Development Of A 3 Week Old . She Was Also The Runt Of The Litter

mollysinz Report

tara
tara
Community Member
16 minutes ago

The runts are always the sweetest :)

#25

Xena Came Home With Us Today After An Impromptu Trip To The Shelter

Xena Came Home With Us Today After An Impromptu Trip To The Shelter

St0nkHodler Report

Zack Podany
Zack Podany
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't let anyone tell you any BS about fire huskies. Eye color has nothing to do with temperament.

#26

Rescued This Older Gal Recently

Rescued This Older Gal Recently

This is Molli. She’s 13 and this is the first time she snuggled with me like this since I got her

idkmaria Report

tara
tara
Community Member
15 minutes ago

I bet her ears are the softest!!!

#27

I Adopted A Fur-Baby 2 Weeks Ago

I Adopted A Fur-Baby 2 Weeks Ago

salice93 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
31 minutes ago

So gorgeous. Black cats are lovely. Enjoy your little void!

#28

Can't Tell If I Adopted A Rabbit Or A Cat

Can't Tell If I Adopted A Rabbit Or A Cat

Southern_Solution_54 Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's a cabbit.

#29

Adopted These Two Today

Adopted These Two Today

AHalfEatenBowl Report

#30

I Can't Believe You Adopted Us Both! Happiness Will Rule After The Shock Wears Off

I Can't Believe You Adopted Us Both! Happiness Will Rule After The Shock Wears Off

Kimmer2022 Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

That cat's face 😂

#31

This Little Guy Just Adopted Us... Walked In To The House Right Behind Me

This Little Guy Just Adopted Us... Walked In To The House Right Behind Me

MadmanKe_254 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
4 minutes ago

I must leave, these pets are TOO CUTE!!! *faints of cuteness*

#32

I Adopted The Shyest Cat At The Shelter And They Said He May Never Warm Up To Humans. We Are Doing Good

I Adopted The Shyest Cat At The Shelter And They Said He May Never Warm Up To Humans. We Are Doing Good

Duck__Holliday Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
54 minutes ago

*Touch his paw*

#33

Rescued This Kitten From Behind A Dumpster, Meet Mittens!

Rescued This Kitten From Behind A Dumpster, Meet Mittens!

H0lsterr Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Widdle mitten floff 😍

#34

Just A Little Rescue Cat. She Is Wonderful

Just A Little Rescue Cat. She Is Wonderful

DTMBBQ Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Always gotta love the juxtaposition of big, tough men and little, fluffy cats.

#35

Our Sic We Rescued A Month Ago. Named Her Maybelline. “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline.”

Our Sic We Rescued A Month Ago. Named Her Maybelline. "Maybe She's Born With It, Maybe It's Maybelline."

ladyvont321 Report

N Burnette
N Burnette
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Those eyes. They mesmerize. They hypnotize.

#36

Detained With The Evidence Still On His Face!

Detained With The Evidence Still On His Face!

Our first rescue bottle baby ♡ approx 2.5 - 3 weeks old

SAJ88 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I am soooo jealous! I had the fortunate opportunity to raise bottle babies too! One set was only a day old. I am quite literally their mother, and always will be <3 Feeding every few hours, hot water bottles and blankets, poopy bums and bubble baths.... I would do it a million times again!

#37

My Life Has Become So Much Brighter Since I Adopted Sofi

My Life Has Become So Much Brighter Since I Adopted Sofi

FiveOhFive91 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Sofi is so fluffy!!!

#38

Just Adopted This Cutie! Any Name Ideas?

Just Adopted This Cutie! Any Name Ideas?

thicbhaddie2 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Uno.

#39

My GF Recently Adopted Old Man Sampson(18) He’s Mostly Def And His Back Legs Are Getting Worse, But He Still Loves Sniffing Around And Going For Walkies

My GF Recently Adopted Old Man Sampson(18) He's Mostly Def And His Back Legs Are Getting Worse, But He Still Loves Sniffing Around And Going For Walkies

loneliness_sucks_D Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Community Member
1 minute ago

awww Sampson is the goodest boi 😊😍

#40

My 4 Rescues

My 4 Rescues

FirstAd4471 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Aww and that cutie in the front even put their phone down to get their pic taken!

#41

My Rescue Overlord Loaf

My Rescue Overlord Loaf

moth-on-ssri Report

Awkward Lady
Awkward Lady
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Beautiful eyes!

#42

Introducing Hummus, Our New Rescue Kitten

Introducing Hummus, Our New Rescue Kitten

PupsandKittens1512 Report

#43

Adopted Her 2 Weeks Ago And This Finally Happened

Adopted Her 2 Weeks Ago And This Finally Happened

FriedmanZX5566 Report

#44

He Was A Stray I Found Outside Our House, And I Fed Him. A Little While Later, He Dozed Off On My Lap. I Decided To Adopt This Tiny Fella

He Was A Stray I Found Outside Our House, And I Fed Him. A Little While Later, He Dozed Off On My Lap. I Decided To Adopt This Tiny Fella

ingarobs Report

moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Nicely done.

#45

Adoption Day For Our New Sic!

Adoption Day For Our New Sic!

sami_claire Report

#46

My Recently Adopted Siamese Smol

My Recently Adopted Siamese Smol

gingerbeard_house Report

#47

Just Adopted This Fella. Any Tips On Being A Cat Dad Or Things I Will Need?

Just Adopted This Fella. Any Tips On Being A Cat Dad Or Things I Will Need?

Thanks4TheCarry Report

N Burnette
N Burnette
Community Member
30 minutes ago

So handsome ❤

#48

Couldn't Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

Couldn't Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

CatDaddyWhisper Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cuteness overload! It's lovely that they get to stay together

#49

I Posted A Few Days Ago About Old Man Earl At The Shelter I Volunteer At

I Posted A Few Days Ago About Old Man Earl At The Shelter I Volunteer At

 Well I adopted him today. He is skeletal and I think he needs a sweater. So far he enjoys squirrel watching on the open window sill

outlander345 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago

You have a wonderful heart. I hope you get many years with the old man.

#50

I Finally Adopted My First Kitten. This Is Tofu And I Love Him So Much It Hurts

I Finally Adopted My First Kitten. This Is Tofu And I Love Him So Much It Hurts

Time2kill Report

tara
tara
Community Member
9 minutes ago

*screams* you have a THUMB cat you lucky duck.

#51

Just Adopted This Gal Today

Just Adopted This Gal Today

She spent most of the car ride staring up at me. She's been following me around my apartment too. She is just...perfect. Her name was Kaylee in the shelter but I've settled on Reeces

glitterelephant Report

#52

Oh Gosh I Rescued A Vampire! What Do I Do?!

Oh Gosh I Rescued A Vampire! What Do I Do?!

porklorneo Report

Cé Vi
Cé Vi
Community Member
1 minute ago

One point for the WoW player !

#53

Officially Adopted Our New Baby & Brought Him Home Today!! He's So Excited To Be Home & Such A Sweetheart

Officially Adopted Our New Baby & Brought Him Home Today!! He's So Excited To Be Home & Such A Sweetheart

Rainyx420 Report

#54

My Mother Adopted A Rancor

My Mother Adopted A Rancor

Internet_Exploder Report

#55

This Is My Sweet Foster That I Ended Up Adopting

This Is My Sweet Foster That I Ended Up Adopting

She was found starving with her siblings in a container at a week old. What color and pattern is her coat? She is now 2.5 months old and seems to me like a snowshoe/tabby to me because she has white boots and stripes

linichi62 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I don't know how anyone could leave an animal to starve. What a BEAUTIFUL cat! What crazy person wouldn't be enchanted by that pretty face!?!

#56

I Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday

I Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday

yellowishpaint Report

#57

Adopted These Two 7 Year Old Sisters, Fiat And Lada

Adopted These Two 7 Year Old Sisters, Fiat And Lada

TheHorseMaster Report

#58

We Adopted A Very Shy Kitten Last Sunday. This Morning He Came Up To Me And Sat On My Lap All On His Own For The First Time

We Adopted A Very Shy Kitten Last Sunday. This Morning He Came Up To Me And Sat On My Lap All On His Own For The First Time

GrindinMolcajete Report

#59

Adopted A New Baby Today, Her Name Is Fran

Adopted A New Baby Today, Her Name Is Fran

tttrashley Report

#60

My Brother Adopted This Miniature Thing And Named It Muffin

My Brother Adopted This Miniature Thing And Named It Muffin

miimily Report

#61

Adopting This Baby, Any Name Ideas?

Adopting This Baby, Any Name Ideas?

hayamshafei Report

Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Bear ❤️

#62

Just Adopted This Fluffy Old Lady With A Little White Mustache!

Just Adopted This Fluffy Old Lady With A Little White Mustache!

Chandra_Nalaar Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
16 minutes ago

She's beautiful. That moustache... and those whiskers! May you have many years with her.

#63

Recently Adopted, Oreo

Recently Adopted, Oreo

PseudoEmpathy Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oreo looks really similar to my cat

#64

Parents Rescued This Sweet Little Guy From The Shelter

Parents Rescued This Sweet Little Guy From The Shelter

Seahawks3B Report

tara
tara
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Love that smile.

#65

This Is Spud, Our Rescue! He Really Likes To Play In Mud, But He Deserves It After What He's Gone Through

This Is Spud, Our Rescue! He Really Likes To Play In Mud, But He Deserves It After What He's Gone Through

Uncle_Boppi Report

tara
tara
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Oh that tongue is too adorable! What a cutie!

#66

Still Cute With No Teeth? She Had Them All Removed Before I Rescued Her

Still Cute With No Teeth? She Had Them All Removed Before I Rescued Her

blueberries99 Report

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor poor kitty. May the fleas of a thousand camels infest the armpits of the people that did that to you

#67

My Partner & Her First Ever Pet - A Fast Growing Rescue Pup!

My Partner & Her First Ever Pet - A Fast Growing Rescue Pup!

theprostitute Report

#68

Three Rescue Kitties Who Took Over The Spare Bedroom As Their Solarium. Yes, There's Three Of Them In The Picture

Three Rescue Kitties Who Took Over The Spare Bedroom As Their Solarium. Yes, There's Three Of Them In The Picture

SandyBeachcomber Report

Minath
Minath
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Took me a while to find the third, finally spotted the white leg.

#69

Adopted This Bb Girl Today. No Name Just Yet

Adopted This Bb Girl Today. No Name Just Yet

skychedelic Report

Natalia Linnik
Natalia Linnik
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Rose

#70

I Adopted The Black Cat (No Sacrifices)

I Adopted The Black Cat (No Sacrifices)