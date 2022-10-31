Continue scrolling to meet the growing families, and for more feels, take a look at our earlier collections: September , August , July .

To both celebrate the improvement and remind ourselves that we can still do better, we at Bored Panda are continuing our monthly series, showcasing the sweetest newly adopted pet pictures we can find.

In the US, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year (of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats). Some estimate that this number has declined from approximately 7.2 million in 2011.

#1 We Adopted Luna Last Week And She Had Her First Grooming Appointment Today. I'm Not Sure We Got The Same Dog Back

#2 Rescued This Little Guy From The Hood Of A Car A Few Days Ago

#3 My Smol Rescue, I'm In Love

#4 We Adopted Flower A Few Weeks Ago After First Fostering Because We "Weren't Ready For Another Dog". She Very Much Loves My Boyfriend And Also Sits Like This

#5 I Heard A Kitten Crying Through An Open Window Last Night. I Think He's Glad To Be Rescued

#6 This Is My Grandderp, Leo. My Husband Rescued Him Right After This Picture Was Taken

#7 Flora Was Rescued From Neglectful Owners And Due To Illness Can't Close Her Mouth Fully. Now She Has A Perma-Blep, Good Thing She Doesn't Seem To Care

#8 This Is Jagger At The Saveafox Domestic Fox Rescue. He Just Got A Pumpkin As A Treat

#9 I Volunteer At A Shelter And Had Managed To Refrain From Adopting A Dog For Years, But A Month Ago This Girl Instantly Obliterated My Resolve. Her Adoption Is Finalized Tomorrow

#10 Not Only Is He Illegally Small, But This Is The First Brown Cat Our Rescue Has Ever Pulled Out Of Thousands! How Cool Is He?

#11 We Just Adopted This Goofy Big Boy Named Barnacle - 15 Weeks Old And Bigger Than Our Two Year Old Cat!

#12 Jellybean Rescued My Husband This Weekend And Now They Are Inseparable

#13 George Is The Name Of The Little Kitten That My Sister Adopted When I enter the room, it waits for me hidden to play with its little claws and teeth. I have a feeling that when it grows up it will be terrible but it doesn't matter, my heart is yours



#14 Passionfruit Wants To Thank Everyone For Supporting Our Rescue

#15 Recently Rescued This Little Old Lady And From The Looks Of It She Loves Car Rides

#16 New Pup Rescued - This Is Rori!

#17 Today We Adopted Our Second Greyhound, Lily. I Think Her And Hank Will Get Along Just Fine

#18 Adopted A New Kitten And My Void Instantly Accepted Him!

#19 This Is Piper. She Showed Up On My Aunt’s Property And Decided To Adopt Us. I Stopped By To See My Aunt And Gave This Girl Some Head Massage. She Passed Out Like That

#20 This Adopted Cutie Needs A Name! Any Ideas?

#21 Adopted The Goodest Boy Today

#22 This Illegally Smol Criminal Has Been Living In My Back Yard. No One Wants To Adopt Her So I Guess She Is Now My Illegally Smol Criminal

#23 A Pile Of Rescue Voidlings

#24 Our Little Rescue. She’s 5 Weeks Old With Development Of A 3 Week Old . She Was Also The Runt Of The Litter

#25 Xena Came Home With Us Today After An Impromptu Trip To The Shelter

#26 Rescued This Older Gal Recently This is Molli. She’s 13 and this is the first time she snuggled with me like this since I got her

#27 I Adopted A Fur-Baby 2 Weeks Ago

#28 Can't Tell If I Adopted A Rabbit Or A Cat

#29 Adopted These Two Today

#30 I Can't Believe You Adopted Us Both! Happiness Will Rule After The Shock Wears Off

#31 This Little Guy Just Adopted Us... Walked In To The House Right Behind Me

#32 I Adopted The Shyest Cat At The Shelter And They Said He May Never Warm Up To Humans. We Are Doing Good

#33 Rescued This Kitten From Behind A Dumpster, Meet Mittens!

#34 Just A Little Rescue Cat. She Is Wonderful

#35 Our Sic We Rescued A Month Ago. Named Her Maybelline. “Maybe She’s Born With It, Maybe It’s Maybelline.”

#36 Detained With The Evidence Still On His Face! Our first rescue bottle baby ♡ approx 2.5 - 3 weeks old

#37 My Life Has Become So Much Brighter Since I Adopted Sofi

#38 Just Adopted This Cutie! Any Name Ideas?

#39 My GF Recently Adopted Old Man Sampson(18) He’s Mostly Def And His Back Legs Are Getting Worse, But He Still Loves Sniffing Around And Going For Walkies

#40 My 4 Rescues

#41 My Rescue Overlord Loaf

#42 Introducing Hummus, Our New Rescue Kitten

#43 Adopted Her 2 Weeks Ago And This Finally Happened

#44 He Was A Stray I Found Outside Our House, And I Fed Him. A Little While Later, He Dozed Off On My Lap. I Decided To Adopt This Tiny Fella

#45 Adoption Day For Our New Sic!

#46 My Recently Adopted Siamese Smol

#47 Just Adopted This Fella. Any Tips On Being A Cat Dad Or Things I Will Need?

#48 Couldn't Decide Which To Adopt, So I Kept The Family Together & Adopted All 3

#49 I Posted A Few Days Ago About Old Man Earl At The Shelter I Volunteer At Well I adopted him today. He is skeletal and I think he needs a sweater. So far he enjoys squirrel watching on the open window sill



#50 I Finally Adopted My First Kitten. This Is Tofu And I Love Him So Much It Hurts

#51 Just Adopted This Gal Today She spent most of the car ride staring up at me. She's been following me around my apartment too. She is just...perfect. Her name was Kaylee in the shelter but I've settled on Reeces

#52 Oh Gosh I Rescued A Vampire! What Do I Do?!

#53 Officially Adopted Our New Baby & Brought Him Home Today!! He's So Excited To Be Home & Such A Sweetheart

#54 My Mother Adopted A Rancor

#55 This Is My Sweet Foster That I Ended Up Adopting She was found starving with her siblings in a container at a week old. What color and pattern is her coat? She is now 2.5 months old and seems to me like a snowshoe/tabby to me because she has white boots and stripes



#56 I Adopted This Sweet Girl Yesterday

#57 Adopted These Two 7 Year Old Sisters, Fiat And Lada

#58 We Adopted A Very Shy Kitten Last Sunday. This Morning He Came Up To Me And Sat On My Lap All On His Own For The First Time

#59 Adopted A New Baby Today, Her Name Is Fran

#60 My Brother Adopted This Miniature Thing And Named It Muffin

#61 Adopting This Baby, Any Name Ideas?

#62 Just Adopted This Fluffy Old Lady With A Little White Mustache!

#63 Recently Adopted, Oreo

#64 Parents Rescued This Sweet Little Guy From The Shelter

#65 This Is Spud, Our Rescue! He Really Likes To Play In Mud, But He Deserves It After What He's Gone Through

#66 Still Cute With No Teeth? She Had Them All Removed Before I Rescued Her

#67 My Partner & Her First Ever Pet - A Fast Growing Rescue Pup!

#68 Three Rescue Kitties Who Took Over The Spare Bedroom As Their Solarium. Yes, There's Three Of Them In The Picture

#69 Adopted This Bb Girl Today. No Name Just Yet