North Korean Troops Sent To Russia Immediately Desert The Frontlines: “First Step To The World War”

ADVERTISEMENT

North Korean troops, sent to support Russia‘s war efforts in Ukraine, have reportedly fled their positions not long after arriving at the frontlines.

As part of the seemingly evolving alliance between Russia and North Korea, recent reports revealed that the latter may be sending troops to join the Kremlin’s war front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Thursday that North Korean army officers are already temporarily occupying Ukrainian territory.

North Korean soldiers, reportedly sent to bolster Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine, have fled their positions soon after arriving

Share icon

Image credits: Art Guzman via Pexels (Representational Image)

“Here we see the first step to the world war,” he said during a one-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

He believes the recent developments are part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to drag other participants into the war.

“This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about sending people from North Korea to the occupying military forces,” he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded the alarm, calling North Korea’s involvement a dangerous step towards “world war”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said North Korea is “joining” Russia’s war against Ukraine. Zelensky claimed 10,000 North Korean soldiers are “preparing” to fight in Ukraine. https://t.co/nIUmhg7Rn4 pic.twitter.com/wmTNU03yIO — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 17, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne claimed this week that around 18 North Korean soldiers deserted their positions in Russia’s Kursk and Bryansk oblasts near the Ukrainian border.

Citing unnamed intelligence officials, the media outlet claimed that soldiers were positioned about 4 miles away from Russia’s border with Ukraine when the desertion took place.

Russian officials are reportedly on the hunt for these missing soldiers.

Kyiv Independent also reported that the Hermit Kingdom sent 10,000 soldiers to bolster their war efforts against Ukraine, as per information they received from a Western diplomat.

The camaraderie between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to have grown in recent times

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Democracy Now! (@democracynow)

The growing ties between North Korea and Russia have seemingly strengthened this year, driven by mutual interests amid global tensions. Russia, which is isolated due to its invasion of Ukraine, turned to North Korea for support, particularly military assistance.

Vladimir also made a rare visit to North Korea this year, and he said the two countries would continue to “resolutely oppose” the West’s efforts to “hinder the establishment of a multipolar world order based on justice, mutual respect for sovereignty, considering each other’s interests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The two countries signed an agreement earlier this year, pledging support to each other in the event of “aggression” against either country

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also called Vladimir his “closest comrade” while wishing him in October for his 72nd birthday.

The two leaders had signed an agreement earlier this year, pledging support to each other in the event of “aggression” against either country.

In exchange for the supply of weapons, North Korea is expected to receive economic and technological assistance from the Kremlin through this allegiance.