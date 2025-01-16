Single Dad Mourns His Old College Life And The Hope He Had For Life Back Then, Vents Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Life is full of surprises; no doubt about it. During my mid-20s I wanted to play soccer professionally and represent my country. Alas, things never go as planned, and here I am writing an article about how unfair or, even miserable, things can be at times!

Even Reddit user EA827 is going through something similar after visiting a college and looking at the hope young people have about their lives. Thinking back about his college days, he feels really sad about how his life turned out at 40—he’s a single dad whose wife cheated and ran away!

One fact about being human that we have to come to terms with is that life never goes as we plan

The 40-year-old poster’s wife cheated on him and ran away, while he was left to be a single dad to his 6-year-old daughter

When he took her to an art program at a local college, he saw all the young people who had so much hope in their life and he felt sad

He expressed that his life didn’t turn out the way he wanted it to when he was in college, and now he wanted to have that hope back in his life

Today, we dive into a sad tale of the original poster (OP) who is quite disappointed by the way his life turned out. For a little background info, he tells us that his wife cheated on him and ran away, leaving him to be a single dad to his 6-year-old daughter.

Recently, he took his kid, along with her Girl Scout troops, to an art program at a local college. He narrated that he loves his daughter, earns well, and has a good job, but when he saw all the young people in the college, hopeful about their futures, it triggered something within him.

He felt like this was not how he pictured his life would be when he was in college and really wished he could go back to that time. Basically, the poor fellow wanted to do other things like be happy, have friends, or go out on dates, something that was different than his regular life with a monotonous schedule.

He was also hesitant to go out on dates as he was scared about how badly his past hurt him. Besides, he also wanted to prioritize his daughter. Well, probably feeling distraught, he vented online and folks couldn’t help but empathize with him.

Some tried to comfort him by saying that even if life didn’t turn out the way he wanted, it was ok, and he could always bring some change if he wanted some respite from a monotonous routine. Others suggested that he could also go out on dates, and there was no such rule where he had to stop living his life just because he was a single dad.

When the fellow mentioned that he cried after going home from college, we could understand all the emotional turmoil that was raging within him. To get a deeper perspective on the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor.

She said that navigating feelings of sadness and longing for a past phase of life, like being in college, while balancing single parenthood is actually quite challenging. However, she believes that it can be achievable with intentional strategies.

“Recognize that it’s normal to feel nostalgia for a simpler, freer time. Acknowledge these emotions without judgment. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of that phase, understanding it’s part of personal growth. Reflect on what aspects of college life you long for: freedom, social connections, a sense of purpose, or learning.”

“Determine if there are ways to incorporate those elements into your current life. Embrace your current phase of life by focusing on the unique joys of parenthood and the milestones you share with your child. Recognize the growth and strength you’ve developed through your experiences. But most importantly, find time for yourself and seek support if needed,” Prof. Lobo added.

While speaking about overcoming fear and insecurity about dating again as a single parent, especially after experiencing emotional trauma, Prof. Lobo gave some wise advice. She claimed that it requires a blend of self-reflection, gradual steps, and prioritizing both personal healing and parental responsibilities.

Our expert stressed that it’s important to focus on healing first by addressing any unresolved feelings from past relationships, such as betrayal or abandonment. She also noted how important it is to see dating as an opportunity to meet people and grow, not as a test of your value.

Lastly, she said that you should recognize that your child’s needs come first, but your happiness is also important. “Plan dates around your parenting schedule to avoid feeling torn between responsibilities,” Prof. Lobo concluded.

Well, we truly hope that the poster finds the happiness and optimism that he’s looking for. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online empathized with him, and some even encouraged him to go out with people as it was possible to do that along with being a dad

