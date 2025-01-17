ADVERTISEMENT

Alper Eryiğit, a street photographer from Turkey, has a gift for spotting moments that make you stop and look twice. His photos capture everyday life with a twist—like a crow that looks like it’s walking beside a person or a bride standing out in the middle of a busy street.

Each image feels perfectly timed, yet completely natural, showing a different side of the streets we think we know. Through his lens, the ordinary becomes something interesting, and the streets of Turkey tell stories you don’t expect.

More info: Instagram