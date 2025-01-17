ADVERTISEMENT

Alper Eryiğit, a street photographer from Turkey, has a gift for spotting moments that make you stop and look twice. His photos capture everyday life with a twist—like a crow that looks like it’s walking beside a person or a bride standing out in the middle of a busy street.

Each image feels perfectly timed, yet completely natural, showing a different side of the streets we think we know. Through his lens, the ordinary becomes something interesting, and the streets of Turkey tell stories you don’t expect.

More info: Instagram

#1

Street photographer captures hilarious illusion of two people with bird heads near archaeological site sign.

alperhasaneryigit Report

    #2

    Man carrying yellow tubes, accidentally aligning with a bus design, captured by a street photographer.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #3

    Street photographer captures a woman with red hair walking past a bus with wings design.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #4

    Street photographer captures a person with a cat plush hat and mask, standing next to a woman, with a bus in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #5

    Street photographer captures a funny moment featuring a man appearing to hold a ship with his fishing line.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #6

    Street photographer captures bride in white dress posing by a tram, surrounded by a bustling crowd.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #7

    Street photographer captures a person standing beside a wall filled with lemons, with bold text on the display.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #8

    Street photographer captures a woman glancing upwards with busy city street and historic buildings in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #9

    Street photographer captures hilarious moment with a scarf blowing into someone's face.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #10

    Street photographer captures woman with a camera in a colorful shirt inside a historic building with stained glass windows.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #11

    Street photographer captures a funny shot of a person balancing a toy car on their head in front of a shop.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #12

    Street photographer captures a woman with a yellow balloon animal obscuring her face, creating a humorous scene.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #13

    Street photographer captures a woman in yellow hiding her face with a fan near a corn vendor.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #14

    Street photographer captures a person obscured by a fan, creating a humorous scene by the waterfront.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #15

    Street photographer captures a hilarious accidental scene of a child shielding face with a colorful bag in the sun.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #16

    Street photographer captures a man in a white suit smoking, with a ferry and smoke creating an amusing backdrop.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    Street photographer captures a hilarious moment with pigeons flying around a person in front of a historic building.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #18

    Street photographer captures a woman with curly hair and a mask, sitting by the waterfront, looking at her phone.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #19

    Elderly couple pointing with gloves behind them, creating a humorous accidental image captured by street photographer.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #20

    Street photography captures a person carrying a large plastic bag with a cityscape and river in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #21

    Street photographer captures a funny moment as a person covers their face with a patterned bag near a docked ferry.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #22

    Street photographer captures a humorous scene with one person obscured by a decorative hand fan in a bustling city square.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #23

    Street photographer captures funny moment between two people in patterned hats on a busy city intersection.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #24

    Street photographer captures a humorous scene with a woman holding flowers in front of a man's face by the waterfront.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    Street photographer captures woman shielding her eyes from the sun amidst a bustling crowd.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #26

    Street photographer captures hilarious accidental moment by the waterfront with friends in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #27

    Street photographer captures hilarious accidental moment with a young man and a woman under a tramway sign.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #28

    People using bags to shield their faces in a street photography scene by the water.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #29

    Street photographer captures humorous moment of two people sitting on a bench, cityscape in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #30

    Street photographer captures a woman holding a phone and map in front of a yellow bus on a sunny day.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #31

    Street photographer captures a humorous moment with two people pointing and shielding their eyes from the sun.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #32

    Street photographer captures a funny moment of a couple, with one playfully covering the other's face while lying on a bench.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #33

    Street photographer captures two women in traditional attire sleeping on a man's shoulder near large sign letters.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #34

    Street photographer captures a humorous scene with a man holding a card behind his back, reflection in a window.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #35

    Street photographer captures a funny moment as a woman takes a selfie in a busy area with pigeons and people in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #36

    Street photographer captures two women in black coats near a river on a sunny day, with a ferry in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #37

    Street photographer captures woman holding phone to face, unintentionally blending with sunglasses, creating a funny scene.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #38

    Street photographer's funny accidental shot of a man with guidebook in mouth, searching bag on a sunny day.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #39

    Woman on street shielding eyes from sun, accidental optical illusion with mural creating a humorous image.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #40

    Street photographer captures a person holding a newspaper by the water, showcasing an amusing scene with people in the background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #41

    Street photographer captures a man with an apple in his mouth, wearing a red shirt, near grand stone steps.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #42

    Two women captured by street photographer near water, one wearing a headscarf and the other with a sun hat.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #43

    Man holding a brochure with a shadow cast on his face, captured by a street photographer.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #44

    Street photographer captures a funny embrace between two people with a comic-style print on a yellow hoodie.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #45

    Street photographer captures a funny optical illusion with a woman on a bridge holding a phone and cigarette.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #46

    Couple embracing at an ATM, captured accidentally by a street photographer.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #47

    Street photographer captures a funny moment as a person holds a large paper, casting a shadow on their face.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #48

    Street photographer captures humorous optical illusion of two people seemingly merged in a busy urban scene.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #49

    Street photographer captures people on a bridge, each holding their head in various poses against a cityscape background.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #50

    A hand holding a woven hat, casting shadows, accidentally captured by a street photographer.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #51

    Street photographer captures candid moment of a person sitting on a busy sidewalk, surrounded by pedestrians.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #52

    Street photographer captures a humorous scene with a person wearing a red hat and backpack near a bus stop, showcasing accidental hilarity.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

    #53

    Street photographer captures accidental moment featuring three people and a shadow on a brown wall.

    alperhasaneryigit Report

