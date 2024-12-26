Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

New Mom Cries After MIL Takes Baby To See Santa For The First Time
Family, Relationships

New Mom Cries After MIL Takes Baby To See Santa For The First Time

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I have fond memories of visiting Santa in the mall every year as a child. I would put on my most festive dress, and my parents would brave the holiday crowds just so my brothers and I would have an opportunity to meet the big man in person. And, of course, they would get adorable photos that we’ll all get to enjoy for the rest of our lives!

As silly as it may seem, visiting Santa is a big deal for many children and, apparently, for many parents too. One mother was devastated when she found out that she wouldn’t be able to take her son to meet Santa for the very first time. Below, you’ll find the full story that she recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

RELATED:

    This mother was thrilled to take her son to meet Santa for the first time

    Image credits: Sean P. Twomey (not the actual image)

    So when she found out that her mother-in-law took him first, she felt utterly betrayed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bearfotos (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Weak_Mail5519

    Visiting Santa is an annual tradition for many kids who celebrate Christmas

    Depending on how old you are, it might be difficult to remember a time when you ever believed in Santa Claus. But if you grew up in a home that celebrated Christmas, there’s a pretty good chance you believed in the visitor from the North Pole sneaking down your chimney every Christmas Eve. 

    According to research by Jacqueline D. Woolley, Professor and Department of Psychology Chair at The University of Texas at Austin, a whopping 83% of five-year-olds believe that Santa Claus is real. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And Thalia Goldstein, assistant professor of applied developmental psychology at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, told CNN that she believes it may be as many as 85% of young kids writing letters to Santa each December.

    “Children’s belief in Santa starts when they’re between 3 and 4 years old. It’s very strong when they’re between about 4 and 8,” Goldstein shared. “Then, at 8 years old is when we start to see the drop-off in belief, when children start to understand the reality of Santa Claus.”

    The Pew Research Center also reports that almost three quarters of Americans grew up in homes where they received “presents from Santa” each Christmas. And now, nearly a third of adults will pretend that Santa will be stopping by their homes too. 

    No matter how silly this tradition may be, if pretending that Santa is real helps parents hold onto the magic of Christmas, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! In the same vein, many parents cherish being able to witness their children’s “firsts,” even if it’s something the child will experience many more times in their life.

    Being there to witness their child’s “firsts” is important for many parents

    In this story, the child is only a few months old and likely won’t even remember his visit to Santa or believe in Santa Claus for a few years. But for this mother, it’s more about being able to share that special moment with her son and have a photo, so she can remember it forever and tell her son about it some day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents are similarly devastated if they don’t get to hear their child’s first words or witness their child’s first steps. There’s often a photo or video taken, and parents might start shedding tears of joy when they realize that their child has accomplished something for the first time.   

    And as the mother here pointed out, these “firsts” are also her “lasts.” Lori Ennis wrote a piece for Still Standing explaining why these firsts (and simultaneously, lasts) are so meaningful for parents of only children. 

    “The difference, I think, in parenting the only child I had to live is that while I revel in ALL that he does as he lives and grows, each milestone we hit makes me mourn a little bit about opportunities never to come again,” Ennis writes.

    Perhaps the mother-in-law in this story has unintentionally forgotten how important it is to be by your child’s side for all of their milestones. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation down below, pandas. Do you think this new mom is being dramatic, or do you agree that her mother-in-law crossed the line? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes right here!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Many readers sided with the mother, and she joined in on the conversation to share more details

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    However, some thought the mother was being a bit dramatic

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor mom. It sounds like she had a devastating labor and a horrible recovery and now can't have more kids. That's got to be traumatic. No wonder she reacted that way, and it's telling her husband did as well. It's his first, too, and they had it planned. The grandmother deliberately went behind their backs, I guess to make a point. Hopefully, in a few years, they'll be able to forget after all the other firsts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That poor mom. It sounds like she had a devastating labor and a horrible recovery and now can't have more kids. That's got to be traumatic. No wonder she reacted that way, and it's telling her husband did as well. It's his first, too, and they had it planned. The grandmother deliberately went behind their backs, I guess to make a point. Hopefully, in a few years, they'll be able to forget after all the other firsts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda