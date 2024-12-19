Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“You Should Do Christmas Cards”: Husband Suggests Wife Does Cards, She Goes Viral For Her Answer
Christmas, Occasions

“You Should Do Christmas Cards”: Husband Suggests Wife Does Cards, She Goes Viral For Her Answer

For many people, the weeks leading up to Christmas can be as fun as the holiday itself, especially if they enjoy decorating their homes, baking cookies, and taking part in all sorts of holiday customs.

However, not everyone is equally excited about having to spend a ton of time—and, often, money—just so they can follow certain traditions. Take this TikToker, Abby, for instance – in a video that went viral, she explained why her family has only done Christmas cards once; and they’re not planning on doing that again. Scroll down to find her video below, where you will also find the netizens’ reactions to the TikToker’s thoughts.

    Some holiday traditions can be a beloved festive activity or a pain in the neck

    Image credits: Aaron Burden / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This woman went viral on TikTok for her reasons not to do Christmas cards

    “My husband asked me one year why we didn’t do Christmas cards, and he has never asked me again since.

    We have done Christmas cards one year, and that was when our oldest was a baby. And my husband was like, ‘Why don’t we ever do Christmas cards? You should do Christmas cards.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, it’s just cards, right? Like, why don’t you do the Christmas cards?'”

    Image credits: abbyeckel

    “I said, ‘So then you can source a photographer, and then you can find a date that aligns with her and with our schedules.

    And then you can decide on what kind of clothes we should all wear and the location.

    And then you can pay her, and then you can pick the edits.

    Then you can find whatever website you wanna use to print out the Christmas cards.

    Choose which picture or pictures you wanna put on there, what you’re gonna say.

    Then gather up everybody’s mailing addresses that you want to send them to, your side and mine.

    Then go buy the envelopes for them, then address them, then go to the post office and get all the stamps that you’re gonna need, then mail them out.'”

    Image credits: Ethan Hoover / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “And he was like, ‘Huh?’ I was like, ‘Yeah. It’s not just Christmas cards, is it?’ The mental load behind Christmas cards has never seemed worth it to me.

    Anybody that I would send a Christmas card to, I see regularly. If you don’t see me regularly, then you wouldn’t be getting a Christmas card for me to begin with. That is what the mental load of sending out Christmas cards is.”

    Abby made it clear why she didn’t think doing Christmas cards was worth the hassle

    @abbyeckelChristmas cards just arent a priority for me.♬ original sound – abbyeckel

    Netizens shared their views on the matter in the comments

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What? Go on Moonpig or Funky Pigeon. Choose your card, choose your text, add to basket, checkout, done. This woman is bonkers.

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't have to go through all of that c**p and crazy expense of pictures. Go to a store and buy a box or 2 of Christmas cards that you like and mail them like normal people. I mailed mine early last week.

