Going to the mall can be fun for people of all ages; that is, of course, if no one there decides to ruin their day.

For this redditor, time at the mall with her two little children was seemingly going great, until they decided to unwind and kill some time at the food court. That’s where they were approached by a lady and her mother, asking the OP to give up her table. Little did they know, the woman was not planning on moving.

A day at the mall can be fun for both adults and little ones alike

This woman was spending time at the mall with her two children when they were asked to give up their table

The netizen provided more details in an edit she made and the comments she left

Fellow redditors shared varying opinions about the situation, but quite a few didn’t think the OP was being a jerk

Others expressed a different opinion

Some believed that everyone involved was a jerk