There is a stereotype that men are usually fast to shop, one or two stores and they're done. Women, on the contrary, may take hours in the shopping mall, comparing prices, choosing the best option, then deciding on something completely different (and the cycle goes on). They love to bring their partners with them to get their advice, but accidentally end up making their day miserable, and their expressions don't lie!

The account on Instagram called 'Miserable Men' hilariously capture poor partners, relatives or friends patiently waiting for their ladies. They are mostly somewhere on a bench in a shopping mall, surrounded by shopping bags or in a seemingly never-ending queue.

Join us in exploring our favorite new posts from this account. Scroll down to check out the top posts. If you're one of these men, remember, you are not alone.

#1

We completely understand that the saying 'men hate shopping' is a generalization and that there are plenty of women who don't enjoy it either. However, there is some evidence that this isn't completely a myth. 

A survey done in 2013 in the United Kingdom found that men become bored after only 26 minutes of shopping, while it takes two hours for women. According to author and senior psychology lecturer Steve Taylor, "The survey found that 80 percent of men didn't like shopping with their partners." Furthermore, 45 percent of respondents said they avoided doing so "at all costs." Taylor notes that "almost half of all spousal shopping trips ended in arguments, with men becoming frustrated because they bought what they needed straight away, while their partners were still looking and taking too long to make decisions."
#2

#3

Men tend to shop with a goal in mind while women treat it like a journey. Studies have shown that there are actual physical differences in the brain between men and women. "The left hemisphere in the brain is in charge of performing logic computations and processing facts. The right hemisphere is dominant in processing visual imagery and interpreting context," explains Tanya Lewis from Scientific American. Women have a thicker bridge between the two hemispheres than men, allowing them to use both of them more efficiently, while men predominantly use the left side of their brain more.

In the context of shopping, this different brain structure leads to men being more task-oriented, while women are more on a journey of discovery.
#4

#5

Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

The way he looks up like “I should get a phone now”

#6

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Can’t blame this guy, couch looks comfortable enough for even me to fall asleep in lol

The psychology behind different tendencies in shopping can also be explained by the responsibilities of our ancestors, the hunters - men, and plant, vegetable, fruit, and nut gatherers - women. These responsibilities can be attributed to modern-day shopping in a way that when women shop, they are more in a 'gathering' mode - browsing from plant to plant (or shop to shop). They spend a lot of time checking if the food is good and fresh and discard quite a bit of it. At the end of the day, they are back home with lots of nourishing food (or shopping bags).

Men, on the other hand, go hunting with one goal in mind - kill the animal and go home (get the item from the shop and be done with it). 
#7

Silver Knight of the Union
Silver Knight of the Union
Community Member
1 hour ago

I did that once when my mom was giving birth. Dad caught me and took a picture of me instead of waking me up.

#8

#9

Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
Icelandic_Fart (he/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I just have to say that the man that is photobombing has a beautiful smile

Let's be grateful for the efforts of our male companions while shopping and maybe (if they don't share the same passion for shopping) let them stay at home instead. After all, a long shopping spree is not in their nature and might just leave them feeling miserable. Continue scrolling and see our favorite posts from the Instagram account 'Miserable Men'. Feel free to read Bored Panda's previous post about the witty account right here.
#10

Silver Knight of the Union
Silver Knight of the Union
Community Member
1 hour ago

Scanning for details with his magnifying class, the detective finds what he was looking for!

#11

#12

#13

#14

Fakhri Assad
Fakhri Assad
Community Member
1 hour ago

And as Brenda Manson scores a three pointer, the crowd goes wild!

#15

Steal
Steal
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm thinking it probably wasn't a good idea to bring him shopping. Poor guy. 😕

#16

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Ayyeee look at this Lego sugar daddy 😆

#17

Aqsa Azam
Aqsa Azam
Community Member
1 hour ago

Loving the no fs given attitude

#18

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
22 minutes ago

It can be quite tiring pushing around a cart

#19

#20

#21

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
21 minutes ago

His belly needed some fresh air

#22

TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
20 minutes ago

“She ain’t looking, let me try this on and then this one next...”

#23

Fakhri Assad
Fakhri Assad
Community Member
1 hour ago

"that was the longest tea party I've ever sat through" said Dave, who had been waiting for 3 years for his wife to return

#24

#25

sbj
sbj
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Definitely soon-to-be...not here anymore

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

James016
James016
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Are they all wearing the same t-shirt?

#34

Silver Knight of the Union
Silver Knight of the Union
Community Member
1 hour ago

"If this keeps up I'm gonna go bankrupt" said Dave, waiting for his wife.

#35

sbj
sbj
Community Member
16 minutes ago

He's like Damn! How could've I forgotten my phone

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
46 minutes ago

His wife certainly shopped until HE dropped.

#52

#53

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
37 minutes ago

So this is where they keep all the dirt bags?

#54

#55

Silver Knight of the Union
Silver Knight of the Union
Community Member
1 hour ago

If bro is sleeping, that's some control he has on his muscles.

#56

#57

#58

Silver Knight of the Union
Silver Knight of the Union
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Then the light shone on his face, and he found that heaven was no different then the life he was once used to."

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

