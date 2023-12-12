Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Nice Haul For A Broke Kid”: Teenager Scores $147 After Rude Man Yells At Him For Being Polite
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Nice Haul For A Broke Kid”: Teenager Scores $147 After Rude Man Yells At Him For Being Polite

Good etiquette dictates that we should be polite to others. That includes not cutting in line, talking with strangers politely, and generally treating others the way you would want them to treat you. The adults in this Redditor’s story either didn’t get the memo or were having a really bad day.

The user skwerlmasta75 shared an instance from his teenage years on r/MaliciousCompliance. Karma rewarded this ’90s kid with some cash for his attempts to be polite. And the rude man and woman also learned a lesson. Entitled and crude behavior might only result in you losing cash.

It’s nice when people do what you say. But sometimes you have to be careful with your words when you’re angry

Image credits: Angelov1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

This man shared a story from his teenage years where he did exactly what a rude man told him to do and got $147 for it

Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: skwerlmasta75

Commenters praised the OP for maliciously complying and shared some stories of their own

Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this guy really believe that someone being rude to you is a justification for stealing from them? Not in any legal system I've ever heard of, it's not.

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Interesting to see how easily the person could justify theft. He might well have been raised to be courteous and respectful. Sadly he was not raised to be honest. In both stories he kept money he definitely knew did not belong to him, and actually seems to be proud of it.

