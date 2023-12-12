“Nice Haul For A Broke Kid”: Teenager Scores $147 After Rude Man Yells At Him For Being Polite
Good etiquette dictates that we should be polite to others. That includes not cutting in line, talking with strangers politely, and generally treating others the way you would want them to treat you. The adults in this Redditor’s story either didn’t get the memo or were having a really bad day.
The user skwerlmasta75 shared an instance from his teenage years on r/MaliciousCompliance. Karma rewarded this ’90s kid with some cash for his attempts to be polite. And the rude man and woman also learned a lesson. Entitled and crude behavior might only result in you losing cash.
It’s nice when people do what you say. But sometimes you have to be careful with your words when you’re angry
Image credits: Angelov1 / Envato (not the actual photo)
This man shared a story from his teenage years where he did exactly what a rude man told him to do and got $147 for it
Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: skwerlmasta75
I snorted at "old man in his late thirties"
Does this guy really believe that someone being rude to you is a justification for stealing from them? Not in any legal system I've ever heard of, it's not.
Interesting to see how easily the person could justify theft. He might well have been raised to be courteous and respectful. Sadly he was not raised to be honest. In both stories he kept money he definitely knew did not belong to him, and actually seems to be proud of it.
