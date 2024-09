Bored Panda reached out to Alireza to learn more about his journey as a cartoonist.

He responded: “I, Alireza Pakdel, was born and raised in Iran in 1981, where my passion for art ignited at a young age. Since 1994, I have dedicated myself to the craft of cartooning, caricature, illustrating, and embarking on a fulfilling journey as a freelance cartoonist and illustrator. Over the years, I've had the privilege of contributing to esteemed magazines, newspapers, and publishers across Iran, honing my skills and refining my unique artistic voice.

With 15 years of experience under my belt, I've specialized in editorial cartoons & illustrating children's books, designing comic book covers, and crafting illustrations across various genres encompassing social, cultural, and children's themes. My artistic journey led me to serve as the art director of the weekly comic publication, Palakhmoon, where I poured my creativity into shaping captivating visual narratives for two years. Additionally, I've had the honor of managing the caricature and cartoon group at the Mashhad Art Center, nurturing budding talent within my community and fostering a vibrant artistic ecosystem. I have also worked as a judge in important cartoon and caricature festivals in different countries of the world.

My artistic endeavors have transcended borders, earning me over 300 prestigious awards from both domestic and foreign festivals. Through numerous solo and group exhibitions, I've had the opportunity to showcase my artworks, captivating audiences with thought-provoking themes.”