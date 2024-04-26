ADVERTISEMENT

Most people would likely agree that the feeling of great annoyance—often over relatively minor things—is quite universal; people don’t need to speak the same language or be from the same area to know just how aggravating a sock sliding halfway off in a shoe can be.

Similar annoying occurrences are often depicted on the ‘Mildly Infuriating’ subreddit, which currently boasts over 7.4 million members from all over the place. For many of them, the sub is a source of comfort that they’re not alone in being annoyed by the daily inconveniences in life, and if you’re curious to see what said inconveniences entail, scroll down to find some examples on the list below; but do it at your own risk, as they might leave you mildly infuriated, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans. I‘Ve Just Bought The "Male" Model Which Fits Me Perfectly. Why Do Jeans Manufacturers Think That Women Don’t Deserve Large Pockets?

The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans. I‘Ve Just Bought The "Male" Model Which Fits Me Perfectly. Why Do Jeans Manufacturers Think That Women Don’t Deserve Large Pockets?

Suspicious_Salad_864 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently pockets "spoil the line" of the clothing, which is more important on women because as you know we're purely ornamental.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

The Aluminum Foil Is Stuck Like This

The Aluminum Foil Is Stuck Like This

yas_00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
pamakers avatar
Pamelot
Pamelot
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grrr - yes. Same goes for clear plastic wrap. Maybe worse.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Wore These "Waterproof" Hiking Boots For 30 Minutes In The Rain. Now I Have To Walk Home

Wore These "Waterproof" Hiking Boots For 30 Minutes In The Rain. Now I Have To Walk Home

Duper18108 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you can make a shadow puppet of an alligator. There's always an upside in the mix if you look hard enough.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Nothing Worse Than Rock-Hard Butter, Thin White Bread, And A Whole Lot Of Hunger

Nothing Worse Than Rock-Hard Butter, Thin White Bread, And A Whole Lot Of Hunger

joonosaurus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
anne-karina avatar
Anne
Anne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use a cheese slicer to slice cold butter for your sandwich. You are welcome.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Spent 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This. I Swear I've Triple-Checked, All The Other Pieces Are In The Right Spot

Spent 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This. I Swear I've Triple-Checked, All The Other Pieces Are In The Right Spot

chasinghappin3ss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

New Sports Bra Comes With Over 20 Tags Sewn In. It Takes Surgical Precision To Remove Them Without Damaging The Bra

New Sports Bra Comes With Over 20 Tags Sewn In. It Takes Surgical Precision To Remove Them Without Damaging The Bra

CitizenVixen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Decathlon has its tags with a small cloth strip that you need to cut off, much better

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Oh, Come On. Mildly Infuriating Indeed

Oh, Come On. Mildly Infuriating Indeed

Gjallardoodle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

For The 1000th Time, I Made The Mistake Of Touching My Ice Cream Sandwich

For The 1000th Time, I Made The Mistake Of Touching My Ice Cream Sandwich

JELLY-ROCKET Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never knew they could last long enough for that many touches.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

First Time Wearing These Weatherproof Steel-Toe Boots. Two Hours Into My Shift, The Leather Has Already Completely Cracked

First Time Wearing These Weatherproof Steel-Toe Boots. Two Hours Into My Shift, The Leather Has Already Completely Cracked

TheLastGarf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
anne-karina avatar
Anne
Anne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not how leather cracks`.. this looks like plastic.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

My Alarm Clock Likes To Randomly Change Its Brightness To Match The Surface Of The Sun. This Thing Is Unreasonably Bright (Not Edited, This Thing Lights Up The Entire Room)

My Alarm Clock Likes To Randomly Change Its Brightness To Match The Surface Of The Sun. This Thing Is Unreasonably Bright (Not Edited, This Thing Lights Up The Entire Room)

marktherobot-youtube Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Makes Me Unreasonably Mad Every Time I Walk By

This Makes Me Unreasonably Mad Every Time I Walk By

justyannicc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station

It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station

_seaweed_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Taste The Feeling (Frustration)

Taste The Feeling (Frustration)

HUNAcean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

The Way The Plastic Film Doesn’t Come Off Of The Fridge Handles. Been Like This For 3 Years

The Way The Plastic Film Doesn’t Come Off Of The Fridge Handles. Been Like This For 3 Years

dodoloko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

I Had Been Wearing My AirPods For The Exact Same Amount Of Time. Granted, They Are Around A Year Old, But Still, Why?

I Had Been Wearing My AirPods For The Exact Same Amount Of Time. Granted, They Are Around A Year Old, But Still, Why?

cherry937 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
dorits avatar
doredde
doredde
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes the contact inside the charger is just dirty and the connection is disrupted. Clean it with a Q-Tip, maybe it helps.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Why Does This Always Happen?

Why Does This Always Happen?

Trader_Gambler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

That's Probably The Most Infuriating Thing About The Tape

That's Probably The Most Infuriating Thing About The Tape

tetrodoxin1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Wrong End Of The Fork Fell Into The Bowl. Not The End Of The World, But Certainly Mildly Infuriating

Wrong End Of The Fork Fell Into The Bowl. Not The End Of The World, But Certainly Mildly Infuriating

kingbob123456 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, gods, I don't know why I hate it SO MUCH when the holdy-part of my spoon or fork falls into the food, but I HATE IT! I know I can just wipe it off, but for some reason it is just so oooough XD

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

They're The Same Number

They're The Same Number

coffee-headache Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

When Our Plates Chip, It’s Always In The Same Way And Size

When Our Plates Chip, It’s Always In The Same Way And Size

MrCantPlayGuitar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Methinks you're storing them in a way that causes the chipping, or storing something near them causing the chipping XD

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving, And There's Only One Cashier Open

My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving, And There's Only One Cashier Open

deutschHotel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

When Converse Shoes Do This. I Hate When The Tongue Doesn't Stay Centered

When Converse Shoes Do This. I Hate When The Tongue Doesn't Stay Centered

Number-91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This Is Why I Hate Paper Straws

This Is Why I Hate Paper Straws

RoboLoco51 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
alexsbernegg avatar
Alex
Alex
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I carry my own reusable ones. always have one in a nice bamboo box with me in my bag. never looked back, never use a paper one.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows

You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows

Tm23246 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I shall go on a quest to find the Temporary Truck of the West

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces

Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces

reddit_0885 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
kelly_wigle avatar
Fussy1
Fussy1
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they are gladiator sneakers, you need to lace them all the way up your legs.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

When You Tear Exactly Where It Says To, But The Bag Remains Sealed

When You Tear Exactly Where It Says To, But The Bag Remains Sealed

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

So Close

So Close

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

All Of My Bananas Unpeeled Themselves As I Slept Last Night. I’ve Never Seen This Happen Before

All Of My Bananas Unpeeled Themselves As I Slept Last Night. I’ve Never Seen This Happen Before

Peachy_moon12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

There’s No Way Anyone Believes This Is An Efficient Way To Display Drinks. Had To Open 5 Doors Until I Found What I Wanted

There’s No Way Anyone Believes This Is An Efficient Way To Display Drinks. Had To Open 5 Doors Until I Found What I Wanted

PaleBlueDotEnthused Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
homeplanet-unit4 avatar
Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use camera qr code to see content ? They do know there are clear windows available right??

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Why Do Baguettes Always Have The Top On The Show? Makes The End Go Hard And Dry

Why Do Baguettes Always Have The Top On The Show? Makes The End Go Hard And Dry

VicLondon1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

The Giant Hole(S) In My Loaf Of Bread. We Pay $8 For This Specialty Allergy-Free Bread, And Half Of It Is Unusable For Sandwiches. I Had To Laugh

The Giant Hole(S) In My Loaf Of Bread. We Pay $8 For This Specialty Allergy-Free Bread, And Half Of It Is Unusable For Sandwiches. I Had To Laugh

Bighawklittlehawk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Printer Pulled This Nonsense Right Before Alerting Me It Was Low On Ink

Printer Pulled This Nonsense Right Before Alerting Me It Was Low On Ink

Defiant_Ad9788 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

When You Take A Pregnancy Test And Get No Result

When You Take A Pregnancy Test And Get No Result

My husband and I are dying to find out. So, I took a test, and I did not get "pregnant" or "not pregnant". I literally got NO results. A defective test - it's really frustrating. Trying a different brand test tomorrow morning.

WarDog1983 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

ATM At Grand Central Ate My Debit Card

ATM At Grand Central Ate My Debit Card

rivibird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
f-drossaert avatar
Francois
Francois
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not slightly infuriating... especially when in holidays in Mexico

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Our Food Processor Is Battery-Powered, But The Battery Only Lasts For 2 Minutes, And I Can't Use It While It's Charging

Our Food Processor Is Battery-Powered, But The Battery Only Lasts For 2 Minutes, And I Can't Use It While It's Charging

Jaybro838 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would one want such a device to be Battery-Powered ??? Are you planning to take it out on a picnic?

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Wanted To Use My Nintendo eShop Card, But Peeled Off The Code With The Sticker

Wanted To Use My Nintendo eShop Card, But Peeled Off The Code With The Sticker

BurntBox21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
alysha_pursley avatar
Bewitched One
Bewitched One
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhhhh my fiancé almost did this to one of my kids’ cards. He said “it looks like a sticker, maybe it peels” I said “ABSOLUTELY DO NOT”. Guess what. It was a scratch off lol I learned from a similar thread not to peel the silver scratch off looking stickers thankfully.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant

The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant

stephanonymous Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a while to figure out that the left one needs to go right. Their sushi must be great then, I guess?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

After Finishing My DIY LED Cloud Lights, Part Of The Strip Just Happens To Change To A Different Color

After Finishing My DIY LED Cloud Lights, Part Of The Strip Just Happens To Change To A Different Color

The only way to fix this is by taking all of the polyester fiber down and restringing a new set of lights that aren’t faulty.

IdioticShrimp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

The Security Tag In This Book Didn’t Come Off Cleanly

The Security Tag In This Book Didn’t Come Off Cleanly

1019gunner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
bojanlebar avatar
Boy-Ahn
Boy-Ahn
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Security tag in the middle of the book, on the text itself?! What kind of madness is this?

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment

This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment

nlwfty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

The "Medium" Sized T-Shirt I Got My Husband For Christmas With An Actual Medium Shirt On Top. There Are Slight Size Differences, And Then There Is This

The "Medium" Sized T-Shirt I Got My Husband For Christmas With An Actual Medium Shirt On Top. There Are Slight Size Differences, And Then There Is This

stoofkeegs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This

It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This

mxrcarnage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

I’m 28

I’m 28

Eyeamanon28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Waited Two Months For A Doctor's Appointment, Left An Hour Early

Waited Two Months For A Doctor's Appointment, Left An Hour Early

I called and said I'd be 30 minutes late. They said, "Sucks to be you, if you want to reschedule the next availability is February".

LizzyShort Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just how going anywhere in Bangalore feels. You have to make plans weeks in advance because of the traffic. We spend minimum 2 hours in commuting everyday

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

All The Icing On My Donut Stuck To The Bag

All The Icing On My Donut Stuck To The Bag

Sololop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

The Sizes For My Uniform At Work

The Sizes For My Uniform At Work

wittyusername535 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Explaining Silent "K" To A 2-Year-Old Is Needlessly Annoying

Explaining Silent "K" To A 2-Year-Old Is Needlessly Annoying

dayofthedude Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

This Roll Of Toilet Paper That Gets Thinner And Thinner As You Unwind It

This Roll Of Toilet Paper That Gets Thinner And Thinner As You Unwind It

I started to rapidly unspool it to see how far it went on like that because I figured it couldn’t be far. Still searching for the end of it.

Miserable_Waterfall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

That Was Only Wine Opener As Well

That Was Only Wine Opener As Well

TheHoundsofLondon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not irritating, so many ways to solve this. The only annoyance is the drinking starts a little later..............................

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

My Shark Shuts Off Every Time I Put It In This Room. Only In This Room

My Shark Shuts Off Every Time I Put It In This Room. Only In This Room

This room only has one door stop and it hits it every single time it's placed to clean in there while other rooms have several of the same stoppers and it has yet to happen anywhere else.

The Shark just kinda bounces around randomly so... What the heck?

Why does it even have this poorly placed switch when hitting any of the buttons on top will make it stop immediately?

Lime_in-the-coconut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

I Got A Free Printer From Somebody Moving, Turns Out The Ink In It Can't Be Used Without A Subscription

I Got A Free Printer From Somebody Moving, Turns Out The Ink In It Can't Be Used Without A Subscription

fiftyfourseventeen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I refer to my earlier comment about the future sucking, and also I hope HP goes bankrupt.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Bought Three Thermometers To Check The Temperature In My House. All Of Them Showed Different Numbers

Bought Three Thermometers To Check The Temperature In My House. All Of Them Showed Different Numbers

Not_BigM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
17 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Calculate the average temperature (probably around 70.9°F)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

This Is What Wearing Cheap “Blue Swede Shoes” In The Rain Gets You

This Is What Wearing Cheap “Blue Swede Shoes” In The Rain Gets You

Chazster567 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WindySwede, I blame you for these faulty blue "swede" shoes! XD (joke)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Why Would You Put The Sticker Inside Of The Bowl?

Why Would You Put The Sticker Inside Of The Bowl?

imaginemichaelscott Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

It Took 14 “Orange Juice” Oranges To Get This Amount

It Took 14 “Orange Juice” Oranges To Get This Amount

peachnecctar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
anne-karina avatar
Anne
Anne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You picked the oldest oranges. All have brown spots, which means they have dried out a bunch already.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

No Soup For Me, I Guess

No Soup For Me, I Guess

stlredbird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#57

There’s No Hole To Relieve The Suction/Pressure In My Water Bottle, So I've To Stop Drinking Every Two Seconds. And Every Time I Stop Drinking It Makes Noise

There’s No Hole To Relieve The Suction/Pressure In My Water Bottle, So I've To Stop Drinking Every Two Seconds. And Every Time I Stop Drinking It Makes Noise

Viatrixin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
evelynmraz avatar
Eve Mraz
Eve Mraz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unscrew the lid and push the straw piece all the way up. It'll stop

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#58

This Happens To Me Every Time

This Happens To Me Every Time

twotonekevin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
salron avatar
Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wellll, the perforation on the side might be an indication for a better solution 😉 (Nevertheless, I can empathise!)

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Comes Off Every Time I Use It. Every. Single. Time

Comes Off Every Time I Use It. Every. Single. Time

1One1MoreNightmare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I've Been Stuck Here Waiting For The Train To Move For The Last 40 Minutes

I've Been Stuck Here Waiting For The Train To Move For The Last 40 Minutes

potato_soup303 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
homeplanet-unit4 avatar
Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding....... aaaaarrrrggggg

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!