60 Mildly Infuriating Pictures You Can Almost Feel (New Pics)
Most people would likely agree that the feeling of great annoyance—often over relatively minor things—is quite universal; people don’t need to speak the same language or be from the same area to know just how aggravating a sock sliding halfway off in a shoe can be.
Similar annoying occurrences are often depicted on the ‘Mildly Infuriating’ subreddit, which currently boasts over 7.4 million members from all over the place. For many of them, the sub is a source of comfort that they’re not alone in being annoyed by the daily inconveniences in life, and if you’re curious to see what said inconveniences entail, scroll down to find some examples on the list below; but do it at your own risk, as they might leave you mildly infuriated, too.
This post may include affiliate links.
The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans. I‘Ve Just Bought The "Male" Model Which Fits Me Perfectly. Why Do Jeans Manufacturers Think That Women Don’t Deserve Large Pockets?
Apparently pockets "spoil the line" of the clothing, which is more important on women because as you know we're purely ornamental.
The Aluminum Foil Is Stuck Like This
Wore These "Waterproof" Hiking Boots For 30 Minutes In The Rain. Now I Have To Walk Home
Nothing Worse Than Rock-Hard Butter, Thin White Bread, And A Whole Lot Of Hunger
Spent 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This. I Swear I've Triple-Checked, All The Other Pieces Are In The Right Spot
New Sports Bra Comes With Over 20 Tags Sewn In. It Takes Surgical Precision To Remove Them Without Damaging The Bra
Oh, Come On. Mildly Infuriating Indeed
For The 1000th Time, I Made The Mistake Of Touching My Ice Cream Sandwich
First Time Wearing These Weatherproof Steel-Toe Boots. Two Hours Into My Shift, The Leather Has Already Completely Cracked
My Alarm Clock Likes To Randomly Change Its Brightness To Match The Surface Of The Sun. This Thing Is Unreasonably Bright (Not Edited, This Thing Lights Up The Entire Room)
This Makes Me Unreasonably Mad Every Time I Walk By
It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station
Taste The Feeling (Frustration)
The Way The Plastic Film Doesn’t Come Off Of The Fridge Handles. Been Like This For 3 Years
I Had Been Wearing My AirPods For The Exact Same Amount Of Time. Granted, They Are Around A Year Old, But Still, Why?
Why Does This Always Happen?
That's Probably The Most Infuriating Thing About The Tape
Wrong End Of The Fork Fell Into The Bowl. Not The End Of The World, But Certainly Mildly Infuriating
Oh, gods, I don't know why I hate it SO MUCH when the holdy-part of my spoon or fork falls into the food, but I HATE IT! I know I can just wipe it off, but for some reason it is just so oooough XD
They're The Same Number
When Our Plates Chip, It’s Always In The Same Way And Size
Methinks you're storing them in a way that causes the chipping, or storing something near them causing the chipping XD
My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving, And There's Only One Cashier Open
When Converse Shoes Do This. I Hate When The Tongue Doesn't Stay Centered
This Is Why I Hate Paper Straws
You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows
Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces
When You Tear Exactly Where It Says To, But The Bag Remains Sealed
At this point of life, do you still trust on easy open systems?
So Close
All Of My Bananas Unpeeled Themselves As I Slept Last Night. I’ve Never Seen This Happen Before
There’s No Way Anyone Believes This Is An Efficient Way To Display Drinks. Had To Open 5 Doors Until I Found What I Wanted
Use camera qr code to see content ? They do know there are clear windows available right??
Why Do Baguettes Always Have The Top On The Show? Makes The End Go Hard And Dry
The Giant Hole(S) In My Loaf Of Bread. We Pay $8 For This Specialty Allergy-Free Bread, And Half Of It Is Unusable For Sandwiches. I Had To Laugh
Printer Pulled This Nonsense Right Before Alerting Me It Was Low On Ink
When You Take A Pregnancy Test And Get No Result
My husband and I are dying to find out. So, I took a test, and I did not get "pregnant" or "not pregnant". I literally got NO results. A defective test - it's really frustrating. Trying a different brand test tomorrow morning.
ATM At Grand Central Ate My Debit Card
Our Food Processor Is Battery-Powered, But The Battery Only Lasts For 2 Minutes, And I Can't Use It While It's Charging
Wanted To Use My Nintendo eShop Card, But Peeled Off The Code With The Sticker
Ohhhhh my fiancé almost did this to one of my kids’ cards. He said “it looks like a sticker, maybe it peels” I said “ABSOLUTELY DO NOT”. Guess what. It was a scratch off lol I learned from a similar thread not to peel the silver scratch off looking stickers thankfully.
The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant
Took me a while to figure out that the left one needs to go right. Their sushi must be great then, I guess?
After Finishing My DIY LED Cloud Lights, Part Of The Strip Just Happens To Change To A Different Color
The only way to fix this is by taking all of the polyester fiber down and restringing a new set of lights that aren’t faulty.
The Security Tag In This Book Didn’t Come Off Cleanly
This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment
ALABSMA. I just yelled that word out loud, I couldn't help it XD
The "Medium" Sized T-Shirt I Got My Husband For Christmas With An Actual Medium Shirt On Top. There Are Slight Size Differences, And Then There Is This
It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This
I’m 28
Waited Two Months For A Doctor's Appointment, Left An Hour Early
I called and said I'd be 30 minutes late. They said, "Sucks to be you, if you want to reschedule the next availability is February".
This is just how going anywhere in Bangalore feels. You have to make plans weeks in advance because of the traffic. We spend minimum 2 hours in commuting everyday
All The Icing On My Donut Stuck To The Bag
The Sizes For My Uniform At Work
Explaining Silent "K" To A 2-Year-Old Is Needlessly Annoying
This Roll Of Toilet Paper That Gets Thinner And Thinner As You Unwind It
I started to rapidly unspool it to see how far it went on like that because I figured it couldn’t be far. Still searching for the end of it.
That Was Only Wine Opener As Well
My Shark Shuts Off Every Time I Put It In This Room. Only In This Room
This room only has one door stop and it hits it every single time it's placed to clean in there while other rooms have several of the same stoppers and it has yet to happen anywhere else.
The Shark just kinda bounces around randomly so... What the heck?
Why does it even have this poorly placed switch when hitting any of the buttons on top will make it stop immediately?
I Got A Free Printer From Somebody Moving, Turns Out The Ink In It Can't Be Used Without A Subscription
I refer to my earlier comment about the future sucking, and also I hope HP goes bankrupt.
Bought Three Thermometers To Check The Temperature In My House. All Of Them Showed Different Numbers
Calculate the average temperature (probably around 70.9°F)
This Is What Wearing Cheap “Blue Swede Shoes” In The Rain Gets You
WindySwede, I blame you for these faulty blue "swede" shoes! XD (joke)
Why Would You Put The Sticker Inside Of The Bowl?
It Took 14 “Orange Juice” Oranges To Get This Amount
No Soup For Me, I Guess
There’s No Hole To Relieve The Suction/Pressure In My Water Bottle, So I've To Stop Drinking Every Two Seconds. And Every Time I Stop Drinking It Makes Noise
This Happens To Me Every Time
Wellll, the perforation on the side might be an indication for a better solution 😉 (Nevertheless, I can empathise!)
Comes Off Every Time I Use It. Every. Single. Time
I've Been Stuck Here Waiting For The Train To Move For The Last 40 Minutes
Ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding ding....... aaaaarrrrggggg
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
First world problems.
First world problems is complaining about the quality of your curated list of internet posts.Load More Replies...
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
First world problems.
First world problems is complaining about the quality of your curated list of internet posts.Load More Replies...