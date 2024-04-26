Similar annoying occurrences are often depicted on the ‘ Mildly Infuriating ’ subreddit, which currently boasts over 7.4 million members from all over the place. For many of them, the sub is a source of comfort that they’re not alone in being annoyed by the daily inconveniences in life, and if you’re curious to see what said inconveniences entail, scroll down to find some examples on the list below; but do it at your own risk, as they might leave you mildly infuriated, too.

Most people would likely agree that the feeling of great annoyance—often over relatively minor things—is quite universal; people don’t need to speak the same language or be from the same area to know just how aggravating a sock sliding halfway off in a shoe can be.

#1 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans. I‘Ve Just Bought The "Male" Model Which Fits Me Perfectly. Why Do Jeans Manufacturers Think That Women Don’t Deserve Large Pockets? Share icon

#2 The Aluminum Foil Is Stuck Like This Share icon

#3 Wore These "Waterproof" Hiking Boots For 30 Minutes In The Rain. Now I Have To Walk Home Share icon

#4 Nothing Worse Than Rock-Hard Butter, Thin White Bread, And A Whole Lot Of Hunger Share icon

#5 Spent 3 Hours On This Puzzle For This. I Swear I've Triple-Checked, All The Other Pieces Are In The Right Spot Share icon

#6 New Sports Bra Comes With Over 20 Tags Sewn In. It Takes Surgical Precision To Remove Them Without Damaging The Bra Share icon

#7 Oh, Come On. Mildly Infuriating Indeed Share icon

#8 For The 1000th Time, I Made The Mistake Of Touching My Ice Cream Sandwich Share icon

#9 First Time Wearing These Weatherproof Steel-Toe Boots. Two Hours Into My Shift, The Leather Has Already Completely Cracked Share icon

#10 My Alarm Clock Likes To Randomly Change Its Brightness To Match The Surface Of The Sun. This Thing Is Unreasonably Bright (Not Edited, This Thing Lights Up The Entire Room) Share icon

#11 This Makes Me Unreasonably Mad Every Time I Walk By Share icon

#12 It Finally Happened. I Was Prompted To Tip At The Airport Self-Checkout Station Share icon

#13 Taste The Feeling (Frustration) Share icon

#14 The Way The Plastic Film Doesn’t Come Off Of The Fridge Handles. Been Like This For 3 Years Share icon

#15 I Had Been Wearing My AirPods For The Exact Same Amount Of Time. Granted, They Are Around A Year Old, But Still, Why? Share icon

#16 Why Does This Always Happen? Share icon

#17 That's Probably The Most Infuriating Thing About The Tape Share icon

#18 Wrong End Of The Fork Fell Into The Bowl. Not The End Of The World, But Certainly Mildly Infuriating Share icon

#19 They're The Same Number Share icon

#20 When Our Plates Chip, It’s Always In The Same Way And Size Share icon

#21 My Wife Is Grocery Shopping For Thanksgiving, And There's Only One Cashier Open Share icon

#22 When Converse Shoes Do This. I Hate When The Tongue Doesn't Stay Centered Share icon

#23 This Is Why I Hate Paper Straws Share icon

#24 You Are Given 0 Time To Interpret This Sign And All Of Its Arrows Share icon

#25 Brand New Shoes With Their Own Shoelaces Share icon

#26 When You Tear Exactly Where It Says To, But The Bag Remains Sealed Share icon

#27 So Close Share icon

#28 All Of My Bananas Unpeeled Themselves As I Slept Last Night. I’ve Never Seen This Happen Before Share icon

#29 There’s No Way Anyone Believes This Is An Efficient Way To Display Drinks. Had To Open 5 Doors Until I Found What I Wanted Share icon

#30 Why Do Baguettes Always Have The Top On The Show? Makes The End Go Hard And Dry Share icon

#31 The Giant Hole(S) In My Loaf Of Bread. We Pay $8 For This Specialty Allergy-Free Bread, And Half Of It Is Unusable For Sandwiches. I Had To Laugh Share icon

#32 Printer Pulled This Nonsense Right Before Alerting Me It Was Low On Ink Share icon

#33 When You Take A Pregnancy Test And Get No Result Share icon My husband and I are dying to find out. So, I took a test, and I did not get "pregnant" or "not pregnant". I literally got NO results. A defective test - it's really frustrating. Trying a different brand test tomorrow morning.

#34 ATM At Grand Central Ate My Debit Card Share icon

#35 Our Food Processor Is Battery-Powered, But The Battery Only Lasts For 2 Minutes, And I Can't Use It While It's Charging Share icon

#36 Wanted To Use My Nintendo eShop Card, But Peeled Off The Code With The Sticker Share icon

#37 The Way These Canvases Were Hung Up In The Bathroom Of My Local Sushi Restaurant Share icon

#38 After Finishing My DIY LED Cloud Lights, Part Of The Strip Just Happens To Change To A Different Color Share icon The only way to fix this is by taking all of the polyester fiber down and restringing a new set of lights that aren’t faulty.

#39 The Security Tag In This Book Didn’t Come Off Cleanly Share icon

#40 This Typo Caused Me To Fail The Entire Assignment Share icon

#41 The "Medium" Sized T-Shirt I Got My Husband For Christmas With An Actual Medium Shirt On Top. There Are Slight Size Differences, And Then There Is This Share icon

#42 It’s Getting Out Of Hand. Asked To Tip For An Online Purchase, When I Put $0, It Redirected Me To This Share icon

#43 I’m 28 Share icon

#44 Waited Two Months For A Doctor's Appointment, Left An Hour Early Share icon I called and said I'd be 30 minutes late. They said, "Sucks to be you, if you want to reschedule the next availability is February".

#45 All The Icing On My Donut Stuck To The Bag Share icon

#46 The Sizes For My Uniform At Work Share icon

#47 Explaining Silent "K" To A 2-Year-Old Is Needlessly Annoying Share icon

#48 This Roll Of Toilet Paper That Gets Thinner And Thinner As You Unwind It Share icon I started to rapidly unspool it to see how far it went on like that because I figured it couldn’t be far. Still searching for the end of it.

#49 That Was Only Wine Opener As Well Share icon

#50 My Shark Shuts Off Every Time I Put It In This Room. Only In This Room Share icon This room only has one door stop and it hits it every single time it's placed to clean in there while other rooms have several of the same stoppers and it has yet to happen anywhere else.



The Shark just kinda bounces around randomly so... What the heck?



Why does it even have this poorly placed switch when hitting any of the buttons on top will make it stop immediately?

#51 I Got A Free Printer From Somebody Moving, Turns Out The Ink In It Can't Be Used Without A Subscription Share icon

#52 Bought Three Thermometers To Check The Temperature In My House. All Of Them Showed Different Numbers Share icon

#53 This Is What Wearing Cheap “Blue Swede Shoes” In The Rain Gets You Share icon

#54 Why Would You Put The Sticker Inside Of The Bowl? Share icon

#55 It Took 14 “Orange Juice” Oranges To Get This Amount Share icon

#56 No Soup For Me, I Guess Share icon

#57 There’s No Hole To Relieve The Suction/Pressure In My Water Bottle, So I've To Stop Drinking Every Two Seconds. And Every Time I Stop Drinking It Makes Noise Share icon

#58 This Happens To Me Every Time Share icon

#59 Comes Off Every Time I Use It. Every. Single. Time Share icon