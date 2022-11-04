Annoying People Love Saying These 95 Things
Perhaps many can agree that among some of the most annoying things are traffic, inflation, Karens, slow walkers, and drivers who don't move right away when the traffic light turns green. But that might be just the ADHD symptoms kicking in. Anyhow, lucky are those who don't get bothered by the many annoying things people do. Because for the rest of us mortals, there are just way too many annoying things about people that get under our skin.
Previously, we’ve dedicated numerous posts listing the many things that annoy people. However, it's not always the various actions and situations that get on people's nerves. While there are many things annoying people do, there are nonetheless annoying things they say that are particularly characteristic of nuisances.
Recently, a user in the Ask Reddit community asked fellow Redditors, "Which sentence is only used by annoying people?" And needless to say, the netizens had plenty of annoying statements to share. Apparently, according to Redditors, nuisances have several phrases and annoying comments in their vocabulary that they use on a daily basis.
Below, we've compiled a list of phrases and statements made by people who are 'annoying,' according to Reddit users. Do you agree with any of these? If you do, upvote the ones you approve of and put them higher on the list! Also, do you know of any more phrases often utilized by annoying people? Let us know! P.S. Keep in mind that we are not trying to insult or offend anyone; this is for entertainment purposes only. Hey, we can all be annoying sometimes!
This post may include affiliate links.
"'I'm a marmite person, you either love me or you hate me"
"If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."
"I'm not rude, I'm just honest."
"I'm just saying."
"I have no filter."
"I've been through worse."
"Deal with it."
"I'd like to speak to your manager."
"Just love yourself."
"Do you know who I am?"
"Live, Laugh, Love."
"I know what's better for you."
"You shouldn't have done that thing."
"It's not that deep."
"I just have a strong personality."
"I just tell it like it is."
"Why are you so quiet?"
"This is my truth."
"Well, I don't believe that."
"People don't like me because I'm honest."
"Are you on your period?"
"I guess it's somebody's time of the month?"
"Have you tried [insert some unproven alternative medicine method]? It really helped my mom's cousin's son-in-law!"
"Do you know how fast you were going?"
"Am I the only one...?"
"There is so much happiness in the world, so don't be depressed!"
"Sunshine is better than any pill out there!"
"That's just life."
"So? Everyone goes through it."
When it's clearly visible what you're doing:
"What are you doing?"
"Look at the bright side! It can always be worse."
"Other people have it worse than you."
"Do better."
"It was just a joke."
"Everything happens for a reason."
"Listen to me."
"Nobody cares."
"This."
"Let's unpack this."
"I know you are, but what am I?"
"You should smile more."
"I'm going to be the devil's advocate here..."
"Why don't you have common sense to do..."
"Can you fill in since [coworker] is going to be gone today?"
"Like, literally."
"I don't know who needs to hear this, but..."
"Because I said so."
"Why do you even care?"
"Have you tried mindfulness?"
"I didn't think so."
"Told you so."
"We are like family here."
After asking a teacher if you can go to bathroom:
"I don't know, can you?"
LIKE LINDA THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO BE GOING ON ABOUT GRAMMAR I GOTTA PEE HERE
"I think what you meant to say..."
"No offense, but..."
"The customer is always right."
"I don't mean to be racist, but..."
"Man up."
"I'm an alpha."
"As a Christian..."
"Let's take it to the next level."
"I don't see the big deal."
"My taxes pay for..."
"Educate yourself."
"Living the dream."
"Back in my day..."
"I did a thing."
"I was today years old when I learnt..."
"What colour is your Bugatti?"
"If I were you..."
"I hate to break it to you, but..."
"Sorry, not sorry."
"They're like that to everyone."
"Did anyone ask?"
"Our star signs are so diametrically opposed, we're not compatible."
"We’ve been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty…"
"I need to speak my truth."
"Um, actually..."
"I did my own research."
"I was today years old when..."
"They're just doing it for the attention."
"I want to touch base with you."
"Everyone's entitled to an opinion."
After opening up that you're having issues with something:
"Well, I don't have problem with it."
"I'm sorry you're upset."
"Your regular reminder that..."
"Let that sink in."
"Stop being defensive."
"I don't to be that guy, but..."
"It is what it is."
"Louder for the people in the back!"
"Read. That. Again."
"Let's not pretend..."
"It's too late."
"Make sure to hit that like button and subscribe!"
"With all due respect" 99% of the time usually means they next thing out of their mouth is going to be something totally disrespectful.
"With all due respect" 99% of the time usually means they next thing out of their mouth is going to be something totally disrespectful.