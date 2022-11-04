Perhaps many can agree that among some of the most annoying things are traffic, inflation, Karens, slow walkers, and drivers who don't move right away when the traffic light turns green. But that might be just the ADHD symptoms kicking in. Anyhow, lucky are those who don't get bothered by the many annoying things people do. Because for the rest of us mortals, there are just way too many annoying things about people that get under our skin.

Previously, we’ve dedicated numerous posts listing the many things that annoy people. However, it's not always the various actions and situations that get on people's nerves. While there are many things annoying people do, there are nonetheless annoying things they say that are particularly characteristic of nuisances.

Recently, a user in the Ask Reddit community asked fellow Redditors, "Which sentence is only used by annoying people?" And needless to say, the netizens had plenty of annoying statements to share. Apparently, according to Redditors, nuisances have several phrases and annoying comments in their vocabulary that they use on a daily basis.

Below, we've compiled a list of phrases and statements made by people who are 'annoying,' according to Reddit users. Do you agree with any of these? If you do, upvote the ones you approve of and put them higher on the list! Also, do you know of any more phrases often utilized by annoying people? Let us know! P.S. Keep in mind that we are not trying to insult or offend anyone; this is for entertainment purposes only. Hey, we can all be annoying sometimes!

#1

"'I'm a marmite person, you either love me or you hate me"

TheNoiseAndHaste Report

DrBronxx
56 minutes ago

OK, conversation over.

#2

"If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best."

Lesswarmoredrugs Report

#3

"I'm not rude, I'm just honest."

PotsAndPandemonium Report

DrBronxx
53 minutes ago

If you have to make this distinction, you're being rude.

#4

"I'm just saying."

ISwearIUsedToBeSmart Report

#5

"I have no filter."

TheLunarFrog Report

#6

"I've been through worse."

Rj_naruto_gamer Report

DrBronxx
55 minutes ago

I think this depends on the tone. Some people use this to try and put their own challenges into perspective.

#7

"Deal with it."

ProperLock4987 Report

#8

"I'd like to speak to your manager."

Questionable_Ballot Report

#9

"Just love yourself."

Shelal5555 Report

#10

"Do you know who I am?"

mymeatpuppets Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
26 minutes ago

No, your bill is 29.95

#11

"Live, Laugh, Love."

jumpingsquirrels Report

#12

"I know what's better for you."

the_wierd_chees Report

#13

"You shouldn't have done that thing."

manzare Report

#14

"It's not that deep."

uygmoeb Report

#15

"I just have a strong personality."

My_dog_is-a-hotdog Report

#16

"I just tell it like it is."

Strange-Bee5626 Report

#17

"Why are you so quiet?"

SuvenPan Report

#18

"This is my truth."

RangerWinter9719 Report

#19

"Well, I don't believe that."

ryeaglin Report

#20

"People don't like me because I'm honest."

Weary_Dragonfly2170 Report

#21

"Are you on your period?"

teIImewhatyoulike Report

#22

"I guess it's somebody's time of the month?"

endlesstoleration Report

#23

"Have you tried [insert some unproven alternative medicine method]? It really helped my mom's cousin's son-in-law!"

Sterna-hirundo Report

#24

"Do you know how fast you were going?"

BarcodeNinja Report

#25

"Am I the only one...?"

EvalynMcarthur Report

#26

"There is so much happiness in the world, so don't be depressed!"

Rj_naruto_gamer Report

#27

"Sunshine is better than any pill out there!"

i-lurk-you-longtime Report

#28

"That's just life."

ProperLock4987 Report

#29

"So? Everyone goes through it."

ProperLock4987 Report

#30

When it's clearly visible what you're doing:

"What are you doing?"

hollywoodswinger1976 Report

#31

"Look at the bright side! It can always be worse."

Ieatalot2004 Report

#32

"Other people have it worse than you."

Chickabricks Report

#33

"Do better."

dvcryphile Report

#34

"It was just a joke."

AnotherWildDog Report

#35

"Everything happens for a reason."

Cadaver-Cakes1986 Report

#36

"Listen to me."

Dimple_from_YA Report

#37

"Nobody cares."

Ryan_T_208 Report

#38

"This."

Go_Buds_Go Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
25 minutes ago

This.

#39

"Let's unpack this."

UpsetRabbinator Report

#40

"I know you are, but what am I?"

zoomba2378 Report

#41

"You should smile more."

Tadpole-Spiritual Report

#42

"I'm going to be the devil's advocate here..."

Chaaniee Report

#43

"Why don't you have common sense to do..."

PinapplePrisoner Report

#44

"Can you fill in since [coworker] is going to be gone today?"

PoorLifeChoicesYo Report

#45

"Like, literally."

Fit-Brilliant2277 Report

#46

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but..."

JJfuzz Report

#47

"Because I said so."

DreamingOfNYC Report

#48

"Why do you even care?"

GingsWife Report

#49

"Have you tried mindfulness?"

IShotTheSharif Report

#50

"I didn't think so."

FoxnFurious Report

#51

"Told you so."

joekidd1916 Report

#52

"We are like family here."

kaktuscan Report

#53

After asking a teacher if you can go to bathroom:

"I don't know, can you?"

ThingsThatComeToMind Report

The Big Dipper ⭐️
24 minutes ago

LIKE LINDA THIS IS NOT THE TIME TO BE GOING ON ABOUT GRAMMAR I GOTTA PEE HERE

#54

"I think what you meant to say..."

darkwulf1 Report

#55

"No offense, but..."

Keffpie Report

#56

"The customer is always right."

highonnuggs Report

#57

"I don't mean to be racist, but..."

ipakookapi Report

#58

"Man up."

clmsmpl Report

#59

"I'm an alpha."

W0nk0_the_Sane00 Report

#60

"As a Christian..."

hughdg Report

#61

"Let's take it to the next level."

Cheezel62 Report

#62

"I don't see the big deal."

Motoriously Report

#63

"My taxes pay for..."

B_R_U_H Report

#64

"Educate yourself."

unknown_colours Report

#65

"Living the dream."

Alert-Amphibian-3284 Report

#66

"Back in my day..."

Competitive_Site9272 Report

#67

"I did a thing."

DifferentAd154 Report

#68

"I was today years old when I learnt..."

DifferentAd154 Report

#69

"What colour is your Bugatti?"

CrowBoy777 Report

#70

"If I were you..."

zamach Report

#71

"I hate to break it to you, but..."

nickthegeek Report

#72

"Sorry, not sorry."

SuvenPan Report

#73

"They're like that to everyone."

RavenNymph90 Report

#74

"Did anyone ask?"

BIsForBruh Report

#75

"Our star signs are so diametrically opposed, we're not compatible."

Different_Watch5655 Report

#76

"We’ve been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty…"

shinyM Report

#77

"I need to speak my truth."

ShineIntelligent5157 Report

#78

"Um, actually..."

FakeEnglishmen47 Report

#79

"I did my own research."

kadzur Report

#80

"I was today years old when..."

forkliftpapi Report

#81

"They're just doing it for the attention."

LongFeesh Report

#82

"I want to touch base with you."

ah_yeah_79 Report

#83

"Everyone's entitled to an opinion."

Careless-Purpose-114 Report

#84

After opening up that you're having issues with something:

"Well, I don't have problem with it."

Floridamanjr0 Report

#85

"I'm sorry you're upset."

KG141202 Report

#86

"Your regular reminder that..."

JJfuzz Report

#87

"Let that sink in."

level 2 Jrebeclee Report

#88

"Stop being defensive."

TheFertileSloth Report

#89

"I don't to be that guy, but..."

Loader-Bot-101 Report

#90

"It is what it is."

Myhangdown1 Report

#91

"Louder for the people in the back!"

skaterbunz Report

#92

"Read. That. Again."

timidpenguinquacker Report

#93

"Let's not pretend..."

UltronsCat Report

#94

"It's too late."

Phobos_- Report

#95

"Make sure to hit that like button and subscribe!"

malkumecks Report

