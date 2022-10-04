It only takes so much to ruin a perfectly good day. From little things like waiting for the 5-second ad skip countdown, to paying for an overpriced meal that doesn’t even taste good, to dealing with bureaucracy and the wild goose chase it leads to. These minor annoyances, first-world problems, not-that-big-a-deal issues, or whatever you want to call them, they’re all around us. They're real. They’re blood boiling. And just thinking about them is enough to drive anyone up the wall.

Apparently, some of these hassles tend to trigger the same vague feelings of frustration in virtually everyone, uniting people in their experiences. Feeling irritated and uncomfortable, people instantly turn to the internet to vent. So we at Bored Panda have put together a list of photos of the mildly infuriating things and pet peeves that prove just how annoying everyday problems can get.

While we suggest you take a deep breath before you continue scrolling through this vivid compilation of pictures, you may find comfort in knowing there’s definitely someone who shares your pain. So enjoy (or loathe?) witnessing these annoyance-inducing examples and be sure to upvote the most accurate ones, and then let us know what tips you over the edge down below in the comments.

Psst! For more mildly infuriating madness, check out our earlier features

#1

I'm Just Trying To Refund Two Tickets

#1

I'm Just Trying To Refund Two Tickets

Pansexual_Paniccc Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
22 minutes ago

The average human spends 41 days on hold throughout their lifetime, after all.

#2

Multi Billion Dollar Businesses Asking For Donations

#2

Multi Billion Dollar Businesses Asking For Donations

rebeccawatson Report

rebeccawatson Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
14 minutes ago

EXACTLY. Can't donate to poor people if I myself am one, now, can I?

#3

No. Just No

No. Just No

sondesix Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I will grab the YT moderators by the scruff of their necks and say "WHYYYYYYYYYYYYY"

#4

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

WoundedDonkey Report

#5

I Got This Bread From Whole Foods. More Like Hole Foods

#5

I Got This Bread From Whole Foods. More Like Hole Foods

igothitbyacar Report

igothitbyacar Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago

At least you could fill those holes with regret.

#6

You Arrive 10 Mins Early For Your Train, The Train Gets Canceled, The Next Train Is 25 Mins Away, And It Arrives 15 Mins Late, And When The Doors Open You See This

#6

You Arrive 10 Mins Early For Your Train, The Train Gets Canceled, The Next Train Is 25 Mins Away, And It Arrives 15 Mins Late, And When The Doors Open You See This

bluntman Report

bluntman Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I'd just cling onto the sides and pray at this point

#7

I See Your Bread From Hole Foods And Present To You My Croissant

#7

I See Your Bread From Hole Foods And Present To You My Croissant

ivobivo Report

ivobivo Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Full of oxygen goodness.

#8

There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This

#8

There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This

reddit.com Report

reddit.com Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Goodness, it's almost like NOBODY cares about the future.

#9

I Just Want A Bigger Pocket Please, Is That Too Much To Ask For? Sincerely, Women Everywhere

#9

I Just Want A Bigger Pocket Please, Is That Too Much To Ask For? Sincerely, Women Everywhere

Wonder0486 Report

Wonder0486 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Never understood the logic of having tiny pockets in womens pants.

#10

Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New

#10

Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New

euphoricbirthdaycake Report

euphoricbirthdaycake Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
13 minutes ago

How does this happen?

#11

Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. At First, I Thought It Was Sesame. Well It Was Not

#11

Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. At First, I Thought It Was Sesame. Well It Was Not

cooljuulguy Report

cooljuulguy Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
18 minutes ago

That's not bugs, is it?? BURN IT-

#12

Job Expectations

Job Expectations

PotatokingXII Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
21 minutes ago

Looking for: 18 yo, entry level, minimum wage, 7 years experience. Blehg.

#13

#13

This Burrito At My Job Is $5.54 And We're Not Allowed To Leave To Get Food

Kami_Ouija Report

This Burrito At My Job Is $5.54 And We’re Not Allowed To Leave To Get Food

Kami_Ouija Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Take a chance & sneak out, thats what I say.

#14

But Why Tho

But Why Tho

mkbhd Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
11 minutes ago

I'd just start spamming the company until they get the message.

#15

The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone

The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone

All of this would have come in the phone’s box five years ago but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.

BeckburyWolf Report

#16

#16

You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up To The Bathtub Walls. Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

jbird2525 Report

You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up To The Bathtub Walls. Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

jbird2525 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Gross! Imagine how squishy it would be when wet...

#17

This Is How They Send My Contacts. Every. Year

This Is How They Send My Contacts. Every. Year

dankenport Report

#18

#18

My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register

Proud_Tailor5532 Report

My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register

Proud_Tailor5532 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Way to make shopping even more anxiety-inducing.

#19

My Disappointment Is Immeasurable

My Disappointment Is Immeasurable

majecaps182 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Not sure I understand this one.

#20

Left On My Sister’s Windshield. Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates. Stay Classy Asheville

#20

Left On My Sister's Windshield. Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates. Stay Classy Asheville

Cylant Report

Cylant Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Ugh, the nerve...

#21

Friggin' Hate This

Friggin' Hate This

mostapha451 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I hate this so much.

#22

Why Are The Gaps So Big In US Bathroom Stalls

Why Are The Gaps So Big In US Bathroom Stalls

Alcatraz1331 Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Yet in movies they are sealed or just a tiny crack!! I don't use public bathrooms ever!! I would rather pee my pants!!My youngest daughter always needed to go to the bathroom when we would go out. We learned fairly quickly what bathroom were nice and which had doo doo on the walls of the stalls!!

#23

Paper Straws, The Most Useless Item Ever Created

#23

Paper Straws, The Most Useless Item Ever Created

jleex84 Report

jleex84 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Yeah, especially when they dissolve & you end up drinking liquefied straw...

#24

Why Do They Always Put Stickers In Cooking Items?

Why Do They Always Put Stickers In Cooking Items?

Inferiex Report

#25

It’s The Middle Of The Night And I Can’t Open This Cake Lid Without Waking Everyone In A 10-Mile Radius

It’s The Middle Of The Night And I Can’t Open This Cake Lid Without Waking Everyone In A 10-Mile Radius

CaramelXIII Report

#26

“Stay Here For $61”

“Stay Here For $61”

Mj118356 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
12 minutes ago

How about f**k off.

#27

DoorDash Is Asking For My Sexual Orientation For A Job Application

DoorDash Is Asking For My Sexual Orientation For A Job Application

TheMonsher Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Why do they need to know??

#28

Been In The ER Waiting Room Since 5 Pm, It's 5 Am Now With No Sign Of Being Seen Anytime Soon

Been In The ER Waiting Room Since 5 Pm, It's 5 Am Now With No Sign Of Being Seen Anytime Soon

Scared it's some sort of hernia or appendices. This is ridiculous. Nothing but respect and compassion for the medical personnel.

grimfisher4 Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I don't know why this happens. Came in once bleeding out from a puncture wound... had to wait for ages until passed out from blood loss!

#29

What Do I Do About This Truck That Backs Into His Spot And Makes It Very Annoying To Get To My Apartment?

What Do I Do About This Truck That Backs Into His Spot And Makes It Very Annoying To Get To My Apartment?

Ilovemywinry Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Dude as someone that use to had a truck, its not like we have much choices, thats a 5m long vehicle ( assuming you're in the EU ) thats almost 1.5m longer than the average hatchback on the road, its annoying i know, but had being in both sides of the problem its easyer for me to walk around the truck, than to find a parking spot that Will actually fit the truck.

#30

Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

Dohello Report

#31

McDonald’s Trying To Save The Environment With Paper Straws But Still Uses The Plastic Lids

McDonald’s Trying To Save The Environment With Paper Straws But Still Uses The Plastic Lids

reddit.com Report

#32

You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

HailChanka69 Report

#33

The Tag On My New Sports Bra Had 24 Pages

The Tag On My New Sports Bra Had 24 Pages

bmangan15 Report

#34

I Paid $47 To Upgrade To This "Window Seat"

I Paid $47 To Upgrade To This "Window Seat"

time_fo_that Report

#35

In Case You've Ever Wondered Why Women Get So Frustrated With Our Clothing Sizes - Every Pair Of Jeans Pictured, Is A Size 12

In Case You've Ever Wondered Why Women Get So Frustrated With Our Clothing Sizes - Every Pair Of Jeans Pictured, Is A Size 12

chloemmx Report

#36

Ordered A Replacement Bolt From TREK, This Is The Amount Of Packaging It Came In

Ordered A Replacement Bolt From TREK, This Is The Amount Of Packaging It Came In

FormerCrow97 Report

#37

The Bill For My Liver Transplant (US)

The Bill For My Liver Transplant (US)

no_not_like_that Report

#38

This Egg Peeling Fiasco

This Egg Peeling Fiasco

RedBeardMark Report

#39

This Packaging For 1 Potato

This Packaging For 1 Potato

Minecraftpig96 Report

#40

Ordered 27 Books From Amazon On A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

Ordered 27 Books From Amazon On A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

sousaj Report

Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
9 minutes ago

WTF??

#41

Hate It When This Happens

Hate It When This Happens

blastzonepod Report

#42

Shin Buster 9000

Shin Buster 9000

D3STROY3R33 Report

#43

To The Person With 3/4 Outlet. I Present My Apartment's 1/3 Outlet

To The Person With 3/4 Outlet. I Present My Apartment's 1/3 Outlet

Yggdrasil5218 Report

#44

This Only Happens When I’m In A Bad Mood

This Only Happens When I’m In A Bad Mood

LegitimateShift8 Report

#45

I Absolutely Hate My Life. The Third One Also Just Fell On The Pile

I Absolutely Hate My Life. The Third One Also Just Fell On The Pile

Invicti8660 Report

#46

My Fridge Has An Egg Case For Only 9 Eggs

My Fridge Has An Egg Case For Only 9 Eggs

BiancaMadalina Report

#47

When You Prefer To Buy Things In Person, But Its Not Even Remotely Feasible

When You Prefer To Buy Things In Person, But Its Not Even Remotely Feasible

teenagediplomat Report

#48

The Fact You Have To Pay At A Hospital Of All Places

The Fact You Have To Pay At A Hospital Of All Places

hollyholowath Report

#49

How Did That Get There?

How Did That Get There?

Satarn_27 Report

#50

This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall

This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall

SouthpawAce14 Report

#51

The Low-Hanging Fruit Of Bad Design

The Low-Hanging Fruit Of Bad Design

unlocomqx Report

#52

When They Pack The Paper Towels In So Tight That You Have To Dry One Fingertip At A Time

When They Pack The Paper Towels In So Tight That You Have To Dry One Fingertip At A Time

marginalerror123 Report

#53

When You're Left With These

When You're Left With These

trillionmarketcap Report

#54

Amazon Started Placing Their Lockers In My City. That’s How Our Park Sidewalks Look Now

Amazon Started Placing Their Lockers In My City. That’s How Our Park Sidewalks Look Now

garrygh13 Report

#55

Shaking My Head

Shaking My Head

Thick-gamer Report

#56

When It's Just One Of Those Days

When It's Just One Of Those Days

TheLadyNina Report

#57

I Dropped A Small Screw Somewhere In This Area. I Need It To Hold The New Rubber Seal On The Inside Of The Faucet. Does Anyone Out There Care For A Game Of “I Spy”?

I Dropped A Small Screw Somewhere In This Area. I Need It To Hold The New Rubber Seal On The Inside Of The Faucet. Does Anyone Out There Care For A Game Of “I Spy”?

common_citizen_00001 Report

#58

I Thought This Was Silver Wrapping Paper

I Thought This Was Silver Wrapping Paper

myphoon Report

#59

Just Got This Gold Bond For My Taint. Isn’t Even Half Full. I Am Mildly Infuriated

Just Got This Gold Bond For My Taint. Isn’t Even Half Full. I Am Mildly Infuriated

RoscoeJenkinsBrown Report

#60

Mildly Infuriating Level: Refund

Mildly Infuriating Level: Refund

Cyrinne Report

#61

This Really Sucks. 2€ Per Liter In Finland

This Really Sucks. 2€ Per Liter In Finland

aleks1hoo Report

#62

These Fake Pockets. They Went As Far Enough As To Put A Real Zipper On

These Fake Pockets. They Went As Far Enough As To Put A Real Zipper On

__No__Control Report

#63

Both Spelling And The Actual Password For The WiFi At A Hotel Where A Friend Is Staying

Both Spelling And The Actual Password For The WiFi At A Hotel Where A Friend Is Staying

notdanstevens Report

#64

The Way This Paper Is Packaged

The Way This Paper Is Packaged

GamerBrine101 Report

#65

They Put A Wooden Lid On The Plastic One To Make It Seem More Eco Friendly

They Put A Wooden Lid On The Plastic One To Make It Seem More Eco Friendly

Der_Lancelot Report

#66

Apparently, They Got The Name Of This Puzzle Wrong. It Should Be “4,999 Colors”

Apparently, They Got The Name Of This Puzzle Wrong. It Should Be “4,999 Colors”

Lobbychopsticks Report

#67

This Ratio Of Juice And Foam

This Ratio Of Juice And Foam

r-two-d-two Report

#68

My University Screwed All Our Dorm Windows Shut, So We Can't Open Them Up For Fresh Air Or In Emergencies

My University Screwed All Our Dorm Windows Shut, So We Can't Open Them Up For Fresh Air Or In Emergencies

ironwolf6464 Report

#69

I Don’t Understand How This Notice Can Exist

I Don’t Understand How This Notice Can Exist

acurr530 Report

#70

I Got 19 Letters From Verizon Thanking Me For Enrolling In Paperless Billing

I Got 19 Letters From Verizon Thanking Me For Enrolling In Paperless Billing

ThatLooksSerious Report

#71

While Trying To Tell People To Wait

While Trying To Tell People To Wait

ThatdudeYT Report

#72

The "Face-Mask" My Sister Bought

The "Face-Mask" My Sister Bought

jakobsheim Report

#73

Whoever Invented These Teeny Tiny Tabs On Seals, You Are Not My Friend

Whoever Invented These Teeny Tiny Tabs On Seals, You Are Not My Friend

reddit.com Report

#74

Gotta Love It

Gotta Love It

BreadDucky451YT Report

#75

Penny Fell Into My Car Charging Port And I Can’t Get It Out

Penny Fell Into My Car Charging Port And I Can’t Get It Out

Caitlyn_Jennerlolz Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Chewing gum

#76

A Little Peek Of What We Find Dumpster Diving. Maybe A Little More Than Just "Mildly" Infuriating

A Little Peek Of What We Find Dumpster Diving. Maybe A Little More Than Just "Mildly" Infuriating

hailey199666 Report

Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Upvoted for correct spelling of "peek".

#77

Annoying Useless Round Bit Stopping Me From Charging My Laptop

Annoying Useless Round Bit Stopping Me From Charging My Laptop