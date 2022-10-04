Psst! For more mildly infuriating madness, check out our earlier features here , here , and right here .

While we suggest you take a deep breath before you continue scrolling through this vivid compilation of pictures, you may find comfort in knowing there’s definitely someone who shares your pain. So enjoy (or loathe?) witnessing these annoyance-inducing examples and be sure to upvote the most accurate ones, and then let us know what tips you over the edge down below in the comments.

Apparently, some of these hassles tend to trigger the same vague feelings of frustration in virtually everyone, uniting people in their experiences. Feeling irritated and uncomfortable, people instantly turn to the internet to vent. So we at Bored Panda have put together a list of photos of the mildly infuriating things and pet peeves that prove just how annoying everyday problems can get.

It only takes so much to ruin a perfectly good day. From little things like waiting for the 5-second ad skip countdown, to paying for an overpriced meal that doesn’t even taste good, to dealing with bureaucracy and the wild goose chase it leads to. These minor annoyances, first-world problems, not-that-big-a-deal issues, or whatever you want to call them, they’re all around us. They're real. They’re blood boiling. And just thinking about them is enough to drive anyone up the wall.

#1 I'm Just Trying To Refund Two Tickets

#2 Multi Billion Dollar Businesses Asking For Donations

#3 No. Just No

#4 This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant

#5 I Got This Bread From Whole Foods. More Like Hole Foods

#6 You Arrive 10 Mins Early For Your Train, The Train Gets Canceled, The Next Train Is 25 Mins Away, And It Arrives 15 Mins Late, And When The Doors Open You See This

#7 I See Your Bread From Hole Foods And Present To You My Croissant

#8 There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This

#9 I Just Want A Bigger Pocket Please, Is That Too Much To Ask For? Sincerely, Women Everywhere

#10 Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New

#11 Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. At First, I Thought It Was Sesame. Well It Was Not

#12 Job Expectations

#13 This Burrito At My Job Is $5.54 And We’re Not Allowed To Leave To Get Food

#14 But Why Tho

#15 The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone All of this would have come in the phone’s box five years ago but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.



#16 You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up To The Bathtub Walls. Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

#17 This Is How They Send My Contacts. Every. Year

#18 My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register

#19 My Disappointment Is Immeasurable

#20 Left On My Sister’s Windshield. Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates. Stay Classy Asheville

#21 Friggin' Hate This

#22 Why Are The Gaps So Big In US Bathroom Stalls

#23 Paper Straws, The Most Useless Item Ever Created

#24 Why Do They Always Put Stickers In Cooking Items?

#25 It’s The Middle Of The Night And I Can’t Open This Cake Lid Without Waking Everyone In A 10-Mile Radius

#26 “Stay Here For $61”

#27 DoorDash Is Asking For My Sexual Orientation For A Job Application

#28 Been In The ER Waiting Room Since 5 Pm, It's 5 Am Now With No Sign Of Being Seen Anytime Soon Scared it's some sort of hernia or appendices. This is ridiculous. Nothing but respect and compassion for the medical personnel.



#29 What Do I Do About This Truck That Backs Into His Spot And Makes It Very Annoying To Get To My Apartment?

#30 Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

#31 McDonald’s Trying To Save The Environment With Paper Straws But Still Uses The Plastic Lids

#32 You Sit On A Throne Of Lies

#33 The Tag On My New Sports Bra Had 24 Pages

#34 I Paid $47 To Upgrade To This "Window Seat"

#35 In Case You've Ever Wondered Why Women Get So Frustrated With Our Clothing Sizes - Every Pair Of Jeans Pictured, Is A Size 12

#36 Ordered A Replacement Bolt From TREK, This Is The Amount Of Packaging It Came In

#37 The Bill For My Liver Transplant (US)

#38 This Egg Peeling Fiasco

#39 This Packaging For 1 Potato

#40 Ordered 27 Books From Amazon On A Single Order. Got 27 Boxes With 1 Book Each Delivered

#41 Hate It When This Happens

#42 Shin Buster 9000

#43 To The Person With 3/4 Outlet. I Present My Apartment's 1/3 Outlet

#44 This Only Happens When I’m In A Bad Mood

#45 I Absolutely Hate My Life. The Third One Also Just Fell On The Pile

#46 My Fridge Has An Egg Case For Only 9 Eggs

#47 When You Prefer To Buy Things In Person, But Its Not Even Remotely Feasible

#48 The Fact You Have To Pay At A Hospital Of All Places

#49 How Did That Get There?

#50 This Toiletry Trash Can That Opens Into The Other Stall

#51 The Low-Hanging Fruit Of Bad Design

#52 When They Pack The Paper Towels In So Tight That You Have To Dry One Fingertip At A Time

#53 When You're Left With These

#54 Amazon Started Placing Their Lockers In My City. That’s How Our Park Sidewalks Look Now

#55 Shaking My Head

#56 When It's Just One Of Those Days

#57 I Dropped A Small Screw Somewhere In This Area. I Need It To Hold The New Rubber Seal On The Inside Of The Faucet. Does Anyone Out There Care For A Game Of “I Spy”?

#58 I Thought This Was Silver Wrapping Paper

#59 Just Got This Gold Bond For My Taint. Isn’t Even Half Full. I Am Mildly Infuriated

#60 Mildly Infuriating Level: Refund

#61 This Really Sucks. 2€ Per Liter In Finland

#62 These Fake Pockets. They Went As Far Enough As To Put A Real Zipper On

#63 Both Spelling And The Actual Password For The WiFi At A Hotel Where A Friend Is Staying

#64 The Way This Paper Is Packaged

#65 They Put A Wooden Lid On The Plastic One To Make It Seem More Eco Friendly

#66 Apparently, They Got The Name Of This Puzzle Wrong. It Should Be “4,999 Colors”

#67 This Ratio Of Juice And Foam

#68 My University Screwed All Our Dorm Windows Shut, So We Can't Open Them Up For Fresh Air Or In Emergencies

#69 I Don’t Understand How This Notice Can Exist

#70 I Got 19 Letters From Verizon Thanking Me For Enrolling In Paperless Billing

#71 While Trying To Tell People To Wait

#72 The "Face-Mask" My Sister Bought

#73 Whoever Invented These Teeny Tiny Tabs On Seals, You Are Not My Friend

#74 Gotta Love It

#75 Penny Fell Into My Car Charging Port And I Can’t Get It Out

#76 A Little Peek Of What We Find Dumpster Diving. Maybe A Little More Than Just "Mildly" Infuriating