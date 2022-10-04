People Are Posting 133 Mildly Infuriating Things That Annoy Them More Than They Should (New Pics)
It only takes so much to ruin a perfectly good day. From little things like waiting for the 5-second ad skip countdown, to paying for an overpriced meal that doesn’t even taste good, to dealing with bureaucracy and the wild goose chase it leads to. These minor annoyances, first-world problems, not-that-big-a-deal issues, or whatever you want to call them, they’re all around us. They're real. They’re blood boiling. And just thinking about them is enough to drive anyone up the wall.
Apparently, some of these hassles tend to trigger the same vague feelings of frustration in virtually everyone, uniting people in their experiences. Feeling irritated and uncomfortable, people instantly turn to the internet to vent. So we at Bored Panda have put together a list of photos of the mildly infuriating things and pet peeves that prove just how annoying everyday problems can get.
While we suggest you take a deep breath before you continue scrolling through this vivid compilation of pictures, you may find comfort in knowing there’s definitely someone who shares your pain. So enjoy (or loathe?) witnessing these annoyance-inducing examples and be sure to upvote the most accurate ones, and then let us know what tips you over the edge down below in the comments.
I'm Just Trying To Refund Two Tickets
The average human spends 41 days on hold throughout their lifetime, after all.
Multi Billion Dollar Businesses Asking For Donations
EXACTLY. Can't donate to poor people if I myself am one, now, can I?
No. Just No
I will grab the YT moderators by the scruff of their necks and say "WHYYYYYYYYYYYYY"
This $10 Salad I Paid For At A Restaurant
I Got This Bread From Whole Foods. More Like Hole Foods
You Arrive 10 Mins Early For Your Train, The Train Gets Canceled, The Next Train Is 25 Mins Away, And It Arrives 15 Mins Late, And When The Doors Open You See This
I See Your Bread From Hole Foods And Present To You My Croissant
There Is An 11-Day Bin Man Strike In Edinburgh And This Is Only Day Two. Most Of The City Is Like This
Goodness, it's almost like NOBODY cares about the future.
I Just Want A Bigger Pocket Please, Is That Too Much To Ask For? Sincerely, Women Everywhere
Never understood the logic of having tiny pockets in womens pants.
Woke Up This Morning To My Light Full Of Water. Our Apartment Is Brand New
Wanted To Buy A Sandwich At This Bakery. At First, I Thought It Was Sesame. Well It Was Not
Job Expectations
This Burrito At My Job Is $5.54 And We’re Not Allowed To Leave To Get Food
But Why Tho
I'd just start spamming the company until they get the message.
The Amount Of Packaging Required For Me To Buy The Additional Equipment I Need To Use My iPhone
All of this would have come in the phone’s box five years ago but Apple decided to stop including them to cut down on packaging and waste.
You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up To The Bathtub Walls. Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper
This Is How They Send My Contacts. Every. Year
My Local Gas Station Only Tells You How Much Something Costs If You Bring It To The Register
My Disappointment Is Immeasurable
Left On My Sister’s Windshield. Who Is From Asheville, But Has South Carolina Plates. Stay Classy Asheville
Friggin' Hate This
Why Are The Gaps So Big In US Bathroom Stalls
Yet in movies they are sealed or just a tiny crack!! I don't use public bathrooms ever!! I would rather pee my pants!!My youngest daughter always needed to go to the bathroom when we would go out. We learned fairly quickly what bathroom were nice and which had doo doo on the walls of the stalls!!
Paper Straws, The Most Useless Item Ever Created
Yeah, especially when they dissolve & you end up drinking liquefied straw...
Why Do They Always Put Stickers In Cooking Items?
It’s The Middle Of The Night And I Can’t Open This Cake Lid Without Waking Everyone In A 10-Mile Radius
“Stay Here For $61”
DoorDash Is Asking For My Sexual Orientation For A Job Application
Been In The ER Waiting Room Since 5 Pm, It's 5 Am Now With No Sign Of Being Seen Anytime Soon
Scared it's some sort of hernia or appendices. This is ridiculous. Nothing but respect and compassion for the medical personnel.
I don't know why this happens. Came in once bleeding out from a puncture wound... had to wait for ages until passed out from blood loss!
What Do I Do About This Truck That Backs Into His Spot And Makes It Very Annoying To Get To My Apartment?
Dude as someone that use to had a truck, its not like we have much choices, thats a 5m long vehicle ( assuming you're in the EU ) thats almost 1.5m longer than the average hatchback on the road, its annoying i know, but had being in both sides of the problem its easyer for me to walk around the truck, than to find a parking spot that Will actually fit the truck.