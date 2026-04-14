Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Breasts Regrow After Undergoing Reduction, Leaving Internet Baffled
Woman posing indoors wearing black athletic top, illustrating unusual breasts regrow after reduction surgery.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Woman’s Breasts Regrow After Undergoing Reduction, Leaving Internet Baffled

Add us on Google
seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Add us on Google
0

26

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-year-old South African influencer, Michelle Sekwena, underwent breast reduction surgery in February 2025 after being diagnosed with a condition called gigantomastia, which causes excessive and rapid growth of tissue in that body part.

Sekwena had her cup size reduced from 34G to 34D, the smallest size that would align with her petite frame.

Highlights
  • Michelle Sekwana’s breasts returning to their pre-surgery size has left social media users confused, with many saying they didn’t know it was possible.
  • A medical expert explained why breast tissue can grow back and shared how to make surgery results last longer.
  • A Los Angeles dancer also experienced breast regrowth after her 2019 reduction surgery.

By April 2026, however, her followers began noticing that her breasts had returned to looking as they did before her surgery.

While some speculated that Sekwena was posting “pre-recorded videos” on her social media, others did not hesitate to conclude, “they regrew.”

RELATED:

    Michelle Sekwena’s post-surgery breast regrowth had netizens perplexed 

    Young woman with braided hair wearing a black tank top, highlighting her breasts after undergoing reduction surgery.

    Image credits: TikTok/michelle_kino

    Sekwena spoke to NeedToKnow, a digital news and content agency, before her surgery, sharing how people would think she was pregnant and give her “weird stares” because of her enlarged breasts.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added that she started wearing baggy clothes and hoodies to hide her body.

    The influencer also detailed that she began experiencing soreness in her back and neck because of the added weight.

    @michelle_kino♬ A Million Colors – Vinih Pray

    After Sekwena got her breasts reduced, she said she felt like she had her “life back.”

    Her relief, however, was short-lived, as her breasts returned to their previous form in a little more than a year.

    Woman taking mirror selfies showing breasts regrowth after reduction surgery, highlighting unexpected recovery results.

    Image credits: TikTok/michelle_kino

    Social media users shared confused reactions to the development, with one writing, “Can someone please explain how it’s possible for the breast to just grow back?” and another adding, “Do you mean the breast just got revenge for cutting it off?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My aunt had hers reduced four times because they just keep growing back,” a third shared.

    @michelle_kinoThank God All the Time 🙏😭when you Have A Chance♬ In Jesus’ Name – Príncipe Israel
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My breast reduction plans are cancelled asf, cause what do you mean they grow back?” commented a fourth.

    “Dude, I genuinely feel awful for her. That’s gotta be stressful. Like, just imagine all that money wasted in hopes her quality of life would be better,” a separate user sympathized.

    “The female anatomy is a scam,” the next voiced.

    A medical expert has detailed why the breasts may regrow after surgery and how it can be prevented

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing breast regrowth after undergoing reduction surgery, taking mirror selfies.

    Image credits: TikTok/michelle_kino

    According to Harvard-trained Boston-based plastic surgeon Dr. Christopher Davidson, hormonal imbalances can cause breast tissue to regrow.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The hormones pretty much run the show when it comes to your body’s growth and development,” he wrote on his personal blog in November 2023.

    Young woman in red dress taking a mirror selfie, highlighting woman’s breasts regrow after reduction surgery.

    Image credits: TikTok/michelle_kino

    Hormonal fluctuations are caused by unhealthy habits such as poor diet and lack of exercise, he explained.

    Maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, staying adequately hydrated, and ensuring sufficient sleep are essential for overall health, supporting hormonal balance, and enhancing the longevity of surgical outcomes.

    Young woman in a black top with breasts regrowing after reduction, posing confidently in a modern kitchen setting

    Image credits: TikTok/michelle_kino

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Davidson also noted that the timing of breast reduction surgery is crucial.

    He recommends that women ideally undergo the procedure after completing their families, as pregnancy-related hormonal changes and weight gain can reverse the results.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A 24-year-old dancer from Los Angeles experienced breastregrowth following surgery due to a hormonal imbalance

    Screenshot of social media comments reacting with surprise and confusion to woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction.

    @michelle_kino Everyone has been asking if my breast are growing back again ?#fyp#breastreductionthings#creatorsearchinsight#foryou♬ original sound – Michelle Sekwena

    Bethanie Lyon paid $10,000 for a breast reduction surgery to turn her E-cups into C-cups in 2019.

    “I was always a little embarrassed by their size,” she told Jam Press. “People commented constantly, and it felt like that was all people saw about me, and all anyone associated me with was having a big chest.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lyon explained that her large breasts had an impact on her work, saying, “They were just always so heavy and in the way. I honestly felt like I looked stupid with them when I danced.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bethanie Lyon (@bethanielyon)

    While the performer was initially happy with her procedure and excited to have her desired breast size, she admitted that recovery was painful.

    “It felt like my skin was ripping apart,” she said.

    Woman with long blonde hair sharing story about her breasts regrowing after undergoing reduction surgery at home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lyon added that she was aware of the risks associated with the surgery, including the possibility that her breasts could grow back due to her hypothyroidism — a condition in which the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland in the neck does not produce enough hormones.

    When thyroid hormone levels are low, the body’s entire hormonal system becomes disrupted.

    Woman taking mirror selfie in gym wearing beanie and sportswear, highlighting woman’s breasts regrow after reduction story.

    Image credits: Instagram/bethanielyon

    This leads to an increase in estrogen, the hormone responsible for the development of female characteristics, according to The Marion Gluck Clinic, which stimulates breast tissue growth.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two years after her surgery, in 2021, Lyon revealed she had learned to embrace her large breasts.

    “I really hope she finds a permanent solution soon,” a netizen commented about Michelle Sekwena

    Tweet reaction showing surprise about woman’s breasts regrow after undergoing reduction, sparking online discussion.

    Image credits: SpeckledStarszs

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user scarlett replying about videos before surgery, related to woman’s breasts regrow after reduction surgery story.

    Image credits: yourfavscarlett

    Tweet expressing confusion about how a woman’s breasts regrow after undergoing breast reduction surgery, with crying emojis.

    Image credits: Andiyanga

    Tweet discussing gigantomasia, a condition causing excessively large breasts, and concerns about insurance coverage for reduction surgery.

    Image credits: bellaraices

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman’s breasts regrowing after undergoing reduction surgery.

    Image credits: wavesfoxy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet explaining gigantomasia, a medical condition causing breast tissue overgrowth even after reduction surgery, baffling the internet.

    Image credits: daonly1ne4u

    Tweet discussing posts of pre-surgery videos related to a woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction surgery.

    Image credits: ikwofirstsrr

    Tweet expressing sympathy for a woman’s breasts regrow after undergoing reduction, highlighting stress and financial concerns.

    Image credits: KewpiePewpee

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on the challenges of woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction surgery.

    Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing confusion about breast reduction effectiveness if breasts regrow, reacting with crying emojis.

    Image credits: readinversee

    Tweet by Uncle Malume Steve reacting to a story about woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction surgery.

    Image credits: Bhuti_Steve

    Tweet by Chaomi Campbell discussing plastic surgery and factors causing breasts to regrow after reduction, posted April 2026.

    Image credits: chaomicampbell

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction, sharing personal experience and impact of genetics on growth.

    Image credits: Glitter_Pilled_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing a woman’s breasts regrowing after undergoing reduction surgery, surprising social media users.

    Image credits: ay_richomie

    Tweet discussing a woman’s breasts regrowing after reduction surgery, expressing surprise about growth returning.

    Image credits: 6Yourdad

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    26

    0

    26

    0

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT