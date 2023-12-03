With a sizable 358.5K followers, the “Images that MIGHT be cursed” page shows just how much people are drawn to things they can’t exactly understand. And if you have been on the internet for any substantial amount of time, you have most likely encountered similar content, including spin-offs such as “blessed memes” and the weird, hybrid, “blursed memes.”

This points to the fact that people don’t just look at images for information or aesthetics, often enough what they really want are “feelings,” which, in the parlance of the internet, are often described as an “aura” or “vibes.” This is particularly interesting to observe from the side because it can be hard to actually put these ideas into words.