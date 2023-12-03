“Images That Might Be Cursed”: 65 Possibly Haunted Pics From This Dedicated X Page
While it can be hard to put one’s finger on it, certain images have a way of making your skin crawl, causing some amount of confusion, or just having a downright weird aura, despite being a collection of pixels on a screen.
The “Images that MIGHT be cursed” X page posts pics of things that really do have a somewhat threatening aura. So get as comfortable as you can, because these images will do their darndest to prevent that, get to scrolling, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
*recites the Bible in Japanese just for good measure
With a sizable 358.5K followers, the “Images that MIGHT be cursed” page shows just how much people are drawn to things they can’t exactly understand. And if you have been on the internet for any substantial amount of time, you have most likely encountered similar content, including spin-offs such as “blessed memes” and the weird, hybrid, “blursed memes.”
This points to the fact that people don’t just look at images for information or aesthetics, often enough what they really want are “feelings,” which, in the parlance of the internet, are often described as an “aura” or “vibes.” This is particularly interesting to observe from the side because it can be hard to actually put these ideas into words.
And then you delete a bunch of photos and it doesn’t help :(
I- I don’t know how to feel about this entire picture
While the concept is no doubt older, one of the first places to formulate the concept of a cursed meme is none other than Tumblr. In 2015, an account called, unsurprisingly, “CursedImages” began to post pics that are in many ways reminiscent of the ones visible here. Interestingly, the account still exists to this day.
If its fries instead of chips made like nachos, called disco fries, they are amazing and yes order them!
Within a year, the concept had spread out of Tumblr to other platforms, an indication that there was a reasonable amount of demand for what could have been a very niche sort of topic. By 2016, the idea of cursed images was so popular that major publications, like The New Yorker and Gizmodo, had articles on it.
That same year, a still popular subreddit, r/cursed images was created, which is still going strong. It has about 1.5 million users tuning in every day. Similarly, “cursed” images continued their spread across the internet, with cursed emojis, songs, gifs, videos, and even food. Indeed, like some sort of novice magicians, people were discovering that practically anything could be cursed.
Would fall for someone dressed like that, can confirm
For example, if you like your cursed content layered, you can always dig through the comments section to find more. Indeed, “cursed comments” are practically their own genre on the internet now, with people competing to see who can elicit a bigger groan from the reader. If you want to try your hand at this post, go for it, but the effect might be amplified with more “conventional” content.
they're just trying to remind you to use the commodore
Love how he’s trying to reason with the guy lol
In short, a cursed comment is one that attempts to alter the context of an image to be “worse,” from inserting off-color dialogue to adding context worthy of a horror story. It’s a delicate balance between going too far and jumping the shark to just writing something vaguely offensive. But this tends to be true for most things in life.
This genre of content is so popular that, like many things in life, it has its own dedicated pages, such as r/cursed comments, which, as of writing, has around 2.8 million subscribers. In other words, there are more fans of cursed comments on Reddit alone than there are people in many small European countries.
While on the surface, cursed content might seem like it should lean into a more spooky, morbid vibe, this doesn’t quite capture its essence. One way to think about it is the feelings these images or concepts leave with you after you scroll away. It’s more that you are constantly feeling a little “off” in the background.
no bc my friend has said that my voice is more high pitched when i'm talking to someone that isn't my friend/i don't know. i'm a freshman in high school, i've never been to work
After all, a curse doesn’t just mean a ghost is standing right in front of you yelling “Boo,” it mostly represents the constant dread one feels knowing that something bad might happen at any moment. Similarly, these images aren’t quite “frightening” in the traditional sense, but definitely seem to be a bit “off”.
So if you enjoy this feeling and, indeed, want to see even more, Bored Panda has got you covered. Be sure to check out our previous articles on the “Cursed Images” Facebook page, our post on “Cursed Aesthetics” and our articles on Instagram pages that feature similarly cursed pictures.
You have them backwards. Simon is the smart one; he'd be the minimum wage worker. Theodore would be the shortest one; and Alvin would be the flunking college student.
this is how i sounded when i tried flirting with my crush today
my autistic a*s does not understand a word of what was said